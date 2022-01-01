Palace v West Ham team news: Zaha + Gallagher out as Antonio + Bowen start

A relatively quiet day of Premier League football concludes with a hugely important match from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The evening fixture sees Crystal Palace play host to West Ham United, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 17:30 GMT.

This is the first of two matches that the Hammers have in Double Gameweek 21, with a clash with bottom-of-the-table Norwich City still to come a week on Wednesday.

FPL interest in David Moyes’s side spiked upon the Double Gameweek announcement, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio the most-bought players ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The pair were among four West Ham assets who featured in the ‘transfers in’ top ten:

Name Team Total Bowen WHU 1212972 Antonio WHU 798749 Gray EVE 479663 Son TOT 436023 Coufal WHU 374783 Toney BRE 302551 Reguilón TOT 283033 Benrahma WHU 281589 Keane EVE 264500 Kane TOT 240758

Further up the ranks, the pair were captained by a combined 89% of the top 10k and both of their effective ownerships exceed 100%:

Bowen and Antonio start tonight, with their manager’s only change seeing Declan Rice come in for Mark Noble in the middle of the park.

As for Palace, Connor Gallagher is still not ready to return.

He has been joined on the sidelines by Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate, with positive Covid-19 test results suspected but not confirmed by their fresh-out-of-isolation boss ahead of kick-off:

“We are missing a couple of players through Covid and injuries. It is difficult especially on the day of the game, at 12 o’clock, when there is a situation you cannot manage.” – Patrick Vieira

Palace’s two changes from Gameweek 20 see Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke replace Kouyate and the benched Jean-Philippe Mateta.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Matthews, Kelly, Riedewald.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex, Alese.

