Dugout Discussion January 1

Palace v West Ham team news: Zaha + Gallagher out as Antonio + Bowen start

A relatively quiet day of Premier League football concludes with a hugely important match from a Fantasy Premier League (FPL) perspective.

The evening fixture sees Crystal Palace play host to West Ham United, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 17:30 GMT.

This is the first of two matches that the Hammers have in Double Gameweek 21, with a clash with bottom-of-the-table Norwich City still to come a week on Wednesday.

FPL interest in David Moyes’s side spiked upon the Double Gameweek announcement, with Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio the most-bought players ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

The pair were among four West Ham assets who featured in the ‘transfers in’ top ten:

NameTeamTotal
BowenWHU1212972
AntonioWHU798749
GrayEVE479663
SonTOT436023
CoufalWHU374783
ToneyBRE302551
ReguilónTOT283033
BenrahmaWHU281589
KeaneEVE264500
KaneTOT240758

Further up the ranks, the pair were captained by a combined 89% of the top 10k and both of their effective ownerships exceed 100%:

  • Image
  • Image

Bowen and Antonio start tonight, with their manager’s only change seeing Declan Rice come in for Mark Noble in the middle of the park.

As for Palace, Connor Gallagher is still not ready to return.

He has been joined on the sidelines by Wilfried Zaha and Cheikhou Kouyate, with positive Covid-19 test results suspected but not confirmed by their fresh-out-of-isolation boss ahead of kick-off:

“We are missing a couple of players through Covid and injuries. It is difficult especially on the day of the game, at 12 o’clock, when there is a situation you cannot manage.” – Patrick Vieira

Palace’s two changes from Gameweek 20 see Luka Milivojevic and Christian Benteke replace Kouyate and the benched Jean-Philippe Mateta.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Schlupp, Milivojevic, Hughes, Ayew, Benteke, Edouard.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Matthews, Kelly, Riedewald.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Johnson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio.

Subs: Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex, Alese.

  1. Sailboats
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Dawson and Coufal CS points wiped out. Very nice

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Bowen CS wiped out too 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. fricky_
        just now

        Fabianski too!

        Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fully deserved in fairness.

      Open Controls
    4. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I guess Norwich are less likely to score

      Open Controls
      1. Revival
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Haven't scored in each of their last 5 matches

        Open Controls
    5. Top Lad Dakes.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oh ffs… really could do with a Coufal A Bowen G rn…

      Open Controls
    6. mojoindojo
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen goal, Coufal assist will be nice

      Open Controls
    7. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Bowen get the counter finisher please

      Open Controls
    8. Royal5
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      At least I didn't take a hit for a west ham defender

      Open Controls
    9. Gizzachance
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      W ham lucky not to concede before now

      Open Controls
    10. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Bit late to the party, but bloody hell that Bowen ‘assist’ is a joke.
      And this is coming from a Bowen capper…

      I’ve been sat watching this game and avoiding looking at fantasy, so was shocked to see Bowen has got me 12 points.
      But I’ll take it obviously!

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        just now

        10

        Open Controls
      2. mojoindojo
        • 7 Years
        just now

        *10

        Open Controls
    11. Tcheco
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Coufal do something up front lad

      Open Controls

