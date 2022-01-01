42
Scoreboard January 1

Foden and Gallagher uncertainty as Ranieri explains early Dennis exit

42 Comments
Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from New Years Day’s Double Gameweek 21 fixtures, from injury news to talking points.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes over the winter period.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS

It was a pretty quiet day on the on-field injury front but Covid-19 continued to rear its head, even if it wasn’t officially acknowledged as being the cause of some players’ Gameweek 21 absences.

Phil Foden (£8.1m) was the headline omission from the Manchester City squad, with the midfielder and Oleksandr Zinchenko (£5.3m) fresh additions to an ‘unavailable’ list that also includes John Stones (£5.3m).

City initially said that Foden was “short of full fitness” upon the release of the teamsheets, with Zinchenko and Stones similarly described as “not fully fit”.

Kyle Walker (£5.5m) and Rodri (£5.5m) did return, at least, from their recent periods on the sidelines, as did Arsenal’s Takehiro Tomiyasu (£4.9m).

“We had many cases from Covid this season and injuries. Phil Foden… Kyle [Walker] today was the first day, Rodri the first day since the last Covid time. This period, today, we are incredibly tired.” – Pep Guardiola

If coronavirus was the reason for Foden’s absence, he at least ought to be back well before City next play in the league, which isn’t until a fortnight’s time.

Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) was still missing for Crystal Palace in the evening kick-off, with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) and Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m), both of whom were set for farewell appearances before departing for the Africa Cup of Nations, also fresh absentees.

“We are missing a couple of players through Covid and injuries. It is difficult especially on the day of the game, at 12 o’clock, when there is a situation you cannot manage.” – Patrick Vieira

GAMEWEEK 21 TAKEAWAYS

WHY WAS DENNIS SUBSTITUTED AT HALF-TIME?

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) may not be going to the Africa Cup of Nations but the good news ended there for the Nigerian’s owners in FPL, with the striker not just blanking but failing to emerge for the second half of Watford’s 1-0 defeat to Spurs.

There’s no serious injury, at least, which should be some consolation to his owners.

“Already before the match he wasn’t 100 percent and I saw a little tiredness during the match.” – Claudio Ranieri

Having alternated between left-wing and central striker duties this season, Dennis and Joshua King (£5.8m) were stationed up front together in a 4-4-2, the Norwegian going closest to a goal when being denied by Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) – but really, this was a defence-first exercise with Watford enjoying just 25% of possession and having only six shots to Spurs’ 21.

SPURS STRUGGLE BUT SON AND KANE STILL RACK UP THE CHANCES

It took Spurs until stoppage time to break the deadlock against a side who hadn’t previously kept a clean sheet all season.

The Lilywhites laboured to victory but Son Heung-min (£10.6m) extended his run without a blank to six matches, assisting Davinson Sanchez (£4.5m) from a free-kick.

Despite a fairly flat display, there were still encouraging signs for owners of the Korean and Harry Kane (£12.2m), who racked up a combined 24 penalty box touches and 10 shots; only a flying Daniel Bachmann (£4.2m) save denied Son, who also backheeled wide, while Kane whistled one of his six attempts narrowly off-target.

Emerson Royal (£4.9m) has registered more final-third touches and chances created than any other player in Gameweek 21 so far but despite those numbers, the Brazilian was frustratingly wasteful.

MORE OF THE SAME FROM WEST HAM

Electric going forward, suspect at the back: it was business as usual for West Ham in their first Double Gameweek 21 fixture.

Palace didn’t spoil the Hammers’ clean sheet till late but they ought to have been on the scoresheet long before that, twice hitting the woodwork and wasting numerous half-chances as the visitors’ mostly second-string backline creaked.

Ben Johnson (£4.0m) was hooked at the break after being booked shortly before the interval.

The Hammers have kept just one clean sheet in their last 11 matches and have allowed more shots on target than any other club from Gameweek 10 onwards.

Going forward, Michail Antonio (£7.8m), Jarrod Bowen (£6.6m) and – in his last appearance before departing for Cameroon – Said Benrahma (£5.9m) all delivered returns but it was Manuel Lanzini (£5.8m), now very much on penalties whenever veteran benchwarmer Mark Noble (£4.4m) isn’t on the field, who outscored them all.

His two goals came from his only two shots of the match, however, and he averages an effort only once every 83.9 minutes across the whole of 2021/22.

OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS FOR OLISE

It wasn’t just the excellent assist for Odsonne Edouard (£6.4m) or the fortuitous free-kick goal that brought Michael Olise (£5.4m) to our attention.

The winger will now benefit from the absences of Jordan Ayew (£5.8m) and Zaha over the next two Gameweeks, with that first-choice pair now off to the Africa Cup of Nations.

On a share of set plays, Olise has the best minutes-per-chance-created average (45) of any Palace player this season.

While not someone you’d likely target with free transfers given the short-term nature of his appeal, he’s a possible fifth midfielder option on a Free Hit if a Double Gameweek 22 does materialise for the Eagles – as seems very possible.

FORM FPL PLAYERS MAINTAIN PURPLE PATCHES AT THE EMIRATES

Pep Guardiola admitted that Arsenal were the “better” side in Manchester City’s 2-1 win at the Emirates, with the resurgent Gunners putting in an excellent display.

Some of FPL’s form players kept up their purple patches: Bukayo Saka (£6.3m) and Aymeric Laporte (£5.6m) now haven’t blanked in five and six matches respectively, while Kieran Tierney (£4.9m) has registered a whopping 50 points over his last half-dozen run-outs.

Gabriel Martinelli (£5.4m) blanked for the second match in a row but the budget midfielder continues to get into some really promising positions, going agonisingly close with one effort and then contriving to hit the post with the goal gaping.

Five of Arsenal’s seven attempts on Saturday came from the Brazilian:

RED FLAGS ARE FOR THE NEXT GAMEWEEK, PEOPLE…
….we can’t stress that enough.

If you’ve seen a red flag appearing on Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) – or one of 27 other players – in the last few hours, don’t worry, it doesn’t mean that he’s going to miss the Chelsea game on Sunday.

Flags in FPL are (meant to be) for the next Gameweek, so with Premier League players heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations after the New Year’s round of matches is over, the unavailability, in this case, means for Gameweek 22 and beyond.

  1. Declan
    • 11 Years
    28 mins ago

    Are you WCing this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Well you know, Triffic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Ney

      Open Controls
    2. Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Nope. Will wildcard to get Salah back after AFCON.

      Open Controls
    3. Pratik
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      If we had confirmed DGW fixtures, I may have. There's a bit of surgery I want to make the team but I hate not capturing the price rises.

      I suspect I will fall on the other end of the spectrum and use bench boost imo.

      Open Controls
    4. nerd_is_the_werd
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Definitely not, with loads of rearranged fixtures, it's much more beneficial to see how it pans out then you can work around those DGWs.

      You will definitely lose out by WC now, unless it's for the above.

      Open Controls
  2. Gandalf
    • 11 Years
    24 mins ago

    What's everyone's initial thoughts for the next double gameweek out of interest assuming a pretty full set of dgw fixtures

    A. Free hit
    B. Bench boost
    C. Triple captain
    D. No chips

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      It depends on the games but I’m all set up for Bench Boost.

      Open Controls
      1. Gandalf
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Would like to bench boost but double Chelsea an arsenal and Foster not ideal. 1st 11 all fine though so will likely just go with no chips. No idea how will fit in a wc, 2 free hits, a bb and tc though..

        Open Controls
      2. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Tempted to bench boost as well, depending on which DGWs are scheduled.

        Open Controls
    2. Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      17 mins ago

      BB for me - got 2 FT and willling to do a - 8

      Open Controls
    3. You’re on mute
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      Thinking BB as I have 2FTs if livra is fit to fix a second goalie and maybe Dalot if he is not nailed

      Open Controls
    4. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Free Hit or Bench Boost. I'm prob only a -4 or -8 from a playing 15, but will depend on the fixtures announced.

      Open Controls
    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Would love to avoid using FH if I have 11 DG players … having two FH in the pocket could be useful .

      Open Controls
    6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Games depending but think I’m quite well set up for BB, not sure how fixtures fall but if Pool get Leeds and Brentford, TAA TC could be tempting

      Open Controls
    7. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'm a -4 from a big bench boost if Ben Crellin's DGW predictions are true.

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Who are the likely teams he predicts to get a DGW then ?

        Open Controls
    8. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      As in gw22?
      FH is my plan and my moves for gw21 were geared towards that.

      Short of unexpected fixture weirdness I’ll do the FH and enjoy it (hopefully).

      Open Controls
  3. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is this early red flag thing on the points page new? I get why he’d be red flagged on My Team and Transfers but this seems a bit odd.

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Red flags have never appeared early before. Someone at FPL is just starting a new year with new vigour

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        (Flags are always the same in all three locations)

        Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      just now

      I think it's as such an exceptional event that loads of people might be caught out making early transfers for players who won't be starting. Players were bringing in benrahma for his 'dgw' after all..

      Open Controls
  4. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    Is telling people to read the article rude? Consider that when youve read the 20th post about red flags what behaviour is being encouraged

    Open Controls
    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Is that a dig? 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Roy Hudd
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not everyone sits on their phone or PC refreshing the site every 2 minutes and commenting on every post. Some people tend to lead lives mate. Go outside or something for 5

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Ah personal attacks. I'm sure you consider that to be nice on some level.

        Open Controls
  5. Messiah Hazard
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    James likely to fall tonight? Or can I hold on till end of the GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's falling tonight - http://www.fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/IndexAndroid2

      Open Controls
    2. RUN DCL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Best not to chase team value these days. Just let him drop.

      Open Controls
  6. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Is there any statistical evidence out there to suggest fewer cleansheets over the congested festive period? Regardless of Covid, it feels like this time of year throws up goalfests so I wonder if transitioning away from big at the back into Christmas might have legs to it. Random New Year's Day musings

    Open Controls
  7. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Keane vs West Ham defence …. So far, so good …. Now is your time to shine Keane.

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      You do realise everton’s defence is equally bad if not worse lol

      Open Controls
  8. BucketHead
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Guys, Salah likely dropping tonight so who would you swap him for??

    My midfield is..Salah/Bowen/son/gray/Jota.
    Tia.

    Open Controls
    1. dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 mins ago

      With the DGW fixtures still to be announced and the chances of games not happening at all because of Covid, when it's still two weeks until the next GW, is it better to consider swallowing the drop until we have more information to base the decision on?

      Open Controls
    2. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      The next deadline is so far away, I think you have to accept the drop rather than risk injuries and postponements in the meantime

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Eat the price drop. The info on DGWs is most important.

      Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    9 mins ago

    Got 6.3 for an alonso replacement, which do you prefer?
    A) laporte
    B) dias
    C) matip

    Open Controls
    1. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      A, seems similar points for a bit less budget

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Alonso could double. Why is he a priority remove?

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not a priority, just looking at options

        Open Controls
  10. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    8 mins ago

    A

    Just has to be.

    Open Controls
  11. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 min ago

    Would you still consider bench boost with a strong squad including single game weeks next week?

    For example if your bench was Pickford, Bowen, Antonio, Dawson with single game weeks bust Leeds and Norwich respectively?

    Open Controls

