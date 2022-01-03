858
Dugout Discussion January 3

Man Utd v Wolves team news: Jones starts, Fernandes and Dalot subs

Double Gameweek 21 takes a bit of a breather after tonight’s match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

This is the 25th Premier League game in the space of eight days but we’ll have none in the next week as the domestic cups take centre stage.

This is plenty of Fantasy interest in this seventh fixture of Gameweek 21, particularly when it comes to the hosts.

David de Gea is the most-owned goalkeeper among the top 10,000 FPL managers, with Cristiano Ronaldo sitting in just under a third of these leading bosses and indeed in FPL teams overall.

The veteran Portuguese is the second most-captained player of Gameweek 21 (999,060 managers have handed him the armband), although that accolade has to be taken with a pinch of salt given the number of drifting Fantasy ghost ships now littering the overall ranks.

Both players start this evening in a Manchester United side showing two changes from the team that beat Burnley.

The alterations come at centre-half, with the injured Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire replaced by Raphael Varane and Phil Jones; the latter is starting his first United game in almost two years.

Victor Lindelof misses out once again because of coronavirus.

“Victor was still positive. Harry received a knock on his chest or whatever in the game against Burnley so we thought he would be good again for tonight but yesterday he was just trying, it was impossible, he even had too much pain when he was just standing or sitting.” – Ralf Rangnick

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension but only among the substitutes, while Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are benched for the second successive Gameweek.

Wolves haven’t been in action for over two weeks and there are two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea, with Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo coming in for Leander Dendoncker and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Adama Traore is, once again, on the bench for the visitors, as is the fit-again Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Romain Saiss will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after tonight’s game.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Subs: Rashford, Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Henderson, Alex Telles, van de Beek, Elanga.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Bruno Jordao, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.

858 Comments
  1. El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    14 mins ago

    This Ragnick dude... my God. And pass on Conte? Joke.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Ralf Wrongun

      Open Controls
    2. redsallstars
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      They have missed out on conte big time. This ralf dude is another clown

      Open Controls
  2. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
    • 5 Years
    13 mins ago

    Man United had some great individuals over the years, but they’ve never replaced their most important, Howard Webb …

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      He’s here all week, folks!

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
          just now

          This

          Open Controls
      2. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        8 mins ago

        Baldy badly missed

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Joao Moutinho is still good enough to play for a top 4 club. Class act.

      Open Controls
    3. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      Bavies and Jota coming in for Foden and Watkins. Bench jam at last!

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        10 mins ago

        They aren’t coming in…yet

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          8 mins ago

          I know, I have to wait till next Wednesday night to get their points!

          Open Controls
    4. gonzalocampos
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Put Ronaldo in a West Ham shirt = top scorer. United wing backs does not put one ball into the box.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ronaldo is the worst move United have made in years ; and there's a very long list. They're trying to play 1980's football because of him.

        Open Controls
    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      Sky Sports need to have a Zoom call with Roy Keane ready to go after every United defeat.

      Pay him whatever the amount so he's always on call.

      Open Controls
      1. Bounce
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        You have 131 pages of comments on the last 30 days.

        15 comments per page.

        1,965 comments in total.

        65.5 comments per day.

        Pathetic.

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          😆 and you wasted your time gathering that information!

          Open Controls
          1. Bounce
            • 1 Year
            just now

            2 minutes?

            Open Controls
    6. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      Are there likely to be double gwks coming week?

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah

        Open Controls
      2. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        9 mins ago

        Should have a few extra games in GW22 in 9 days time.

        Open Controls
    7. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      What a day. Phil Jones looked better than Varane.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        5 mins ago

        You cannot legitimately put Maguire back in this team while Jones is fit.

        Open Controls
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          I know this is probably a joke but I actually agree 😆 hate maguire so much

          Open Controls
          1. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            just now

            Wasn't a joke at all. Far better player.

            Open Controls
    8. VALDEZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      What are we doing with Ronaldo guys?

      Open Controls
      1. Rassi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        7 mins ago

        What are YOU doing?

        Open Controls
      2. ChelseaGuy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Rangnick to the board

        Open Controls
      3. stuck in a dream 🙂
          6 mins ago

          SELL!!!!

          Open Controls
        • RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          Send him back and get Haaland to get the potential out of Sancho

          Open Controls
          1. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            Haaland? Anyone else you want? Maybe Mbappe too?

            Glazers out!!

            Open Controls
        • Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          4 mins ago

          Might be stuck with him for the double if I want to avoid too many hits

          Open Controls
        • bso
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Asking myself the same thing...forwards are a bluddy joke. Dennis top scorer tells you everything lol.

          Open Controls
      4. stuck in a dream 🙂
          9 mins ago

          Ronaldo probably just wasted his career by joining the already doomed United

          Open Controls
          1. Vertigo
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Not if he fancies management.

            Open Controls
          2. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Worst thing is he manoeuvred the move through pretending to sign for Man City.

            Best thing is hes come in an absolutely destroyed Uniteds progress.

            Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            United just put any chance of improvement back two years by signing Ronaldo.

            Open Controls
        • Naby K8a
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Just remembered Man Utd spent 50 million on Wan Bissaka ahaha

          Open Controls
          1. ChelseaGuy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            He used to be really good though

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              3 mins ago

              He was good in a team that got dominated most weeks under Roy. In a team that needs to attack & dominate possession he's useless.

              He can tackle & slide tackle, clueless defensive awareness and genuinely can't kick a football.

              Open Controls
          2. Zim0
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            He used to be the best defensive RB. He's always been horrible in attack. Dunno how he's regressed in both areas.

            Open Controls
            1. mynameisq
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Good at 1 single aspect of defending- one on one defending. Tracking runners, dealing with crosses, marking a man who doesn't have a ball= useless as he is on the ball

              Open Controls
          3. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            4 mins ago

            And Fred, and Maguire

            Open Controls
          4. Qaiss
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            80m Maguire
            50m Fred

            Open Controls
            1. Nomar
              • 12 Years
              just now

              Oh dear.

              That is not good at all.

              Open Controls
        • La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          7 mins ago

          Why everyone here is blaming the manager? These players are just bunch pansies, keep eating managers

          Open Controls
        • Sharkytect
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Is Marçal nailed?

          Open Controls
        • Lindelol
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          Jota essential?

          Open Controls
          1. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Yes.

            Open Controls
            1. Rainer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Although Liverpools whole attack should be weaker without Salah & Mane, might be a decent idea to dodge but I think the risk is too big.

              Open Controls
              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                I disagree. Liverpool will massively struggle without Salah imo

                Open Controls
                1. Rainer
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  The chances will still come from Trent.& Robbo but I do agree overall.

                  Open Controls
          2. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            No player Is essential after Salah has gone for a while

            Open Controls
        • Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          5 mins ago

          my last 3 point bonus from a forward was wilson gw15 ,at least there is 8 days off from this utter mess of a season now ,really sick of it...

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Got 1 bap from Dennis last week, but I know what you mean.

            Open Controls
        • Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          The most strange thing in fpl is that even though it feels like nothing is going my way, pretty much all others have similar or even bigger issues.

          Open Controls

