Man Utd v Wolves team news: Jones starts, Fernandes and Dalot subs

Double Gameweek 21 takes a bit of a breather after tonight’s match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers, which kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

This is the 25th Premier League game in the space of eight days but we’ll have none in the next week as the domestic cups take centre stage.

This is plenty of Fantasy interest in this seventh fixture of Gameweek 21, particularly when it comes to the hosts.

David de Gea is the most-owned goalkeeper among the top 10,000 FPL managers, with Cristiano Ronaldo sitting in just under a third of these leading bosses and indeed in FPL teams overall.

The veteran Portuguese is the second most-captained player of Gameweek 21 (999,060 managers have handed him the armband), although that accolade has to be taken with a pinch of salt given the number of drifting Fantasy ghost ships now littering the overall ranks.

Both players start this evening in a Manchester United side showing two changes from the team that beat Burnley.

The alterations come at centre-half, with the injured Eric Bailly and Harry Maguire replaced by Raphael Varane and Phil Jones; the latter is starting his first United game in almost two years.

Victor Lindelof misses out once again because of coronavirus.

“Victor was still positive. Harry received a knock on his chest or whatever in the game against Burnley so we thought he would be good again for tonight but yesterday he was just trying, it was impossible, he even had too much pain when he was just standing or sitting.” – Ralf Rangnick

Bruno Fernandes is back from suspension but only among the substitutes, while Diogo Dalot and Marcus Rashford are benched for the second successive Gameweek.

Wolves haven’t been in action for over two weeks and there are two changes from the side that drew 0-0 with Chelsea, with Francisco Trincao and Nelson Semedo coming in for Leander Dendoncker and Ki-Jana Hoever.

Adama Traore is, once again, on the bench for the visitors, as is the fit-again Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Romain Saiss will depart for the Africa Cup of Nations after tonight’s game.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Matic, Greenwood, Sancho, Cavani, Ronaldo.

Subs: Rashford, Lingard, Fred, Bruno Fernandes, Dalot, Henderson, Alex Telles, van de Beek, Elanga.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal, Trincao, Jimenez, Podence.

Subs: Hoever, Ait Nouri, Bruno Jordao, Silva, Ruddy, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle, Bueno.

