Scout Notes January 18

Chelsea assets disappoint in Double Gameweek 22 as FPL exodus awaits

In an intriguing tactical battle at the Amex, Brighton and Hove Albion fought back to earn a deserved draw against Chelsea, with Adam Webster (£4.4m) and Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m) on the scoresheet.

Our Scout Notes article reflects on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the fixture.

CHELSEA UNDERWHELM

Following tonight’s 1-1 draw at Brighton, Chelsea have now dropped points in nine of their past 13 Premier League matches, keeping just two clean sheets during that time.

As a result, we are surely approaching the jumping off-point for the likes of Antonio Rudiger (£6.2m), Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) and Mason Mount (£7.7m), all of whom underwhelmed in Double Gameweek 22, as they served up a combined total of just eight FPL points.

Thomas Tuchel’s side now entertain Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, before two successive blanks due to their involvement at the FIFA World Club Cup.

However, when they do return to Premier League action in Gameweek 26, they sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture right through until Gameweek 33, though it’s debatable just how much attention they will be afforded given their recent showings.

As for Mount, after being benched against Manchester City on Saturday, he struggled to make an impact at Brighton and failed to register a single effort on goal. It’s also worth noting that he has now blanked in five of his last six appearances, averaging just one shot in the box per match during that period.

Above: Mason Mount’s xG shot map Gameweek 18-22

“We looked tired and we are. It’s like this. We knew they were well prepared, had more time to prepare and you saw at the end that the stadium celebrated like it was a victory. That is what you face. We tried everything but you could see we were mentally and physically tired. We need some days off. The boys need some days off, there is no other solution.” – Thomas Tuchel

LIVELY LAMPTEY

Having had his minutes managed against Crystal Palace, Tariq Lamptey (£4.5m) returned to the starting XI tonight, and once again showed plenty of promise in the final-third.

Deployed in an advanced role down Brighton’s right-flank, the attack-minded full-back caused plenty of problems for Alonso, and was successful in four of his six attempted take-ons.

Above: Tariq Lamptey’s touch heatmap v Chelsea in Double Gameweek 22

However, he is averaging just 2.7 points per match across his 14 Premier League appearances this term, a total bettered by four other defenders at Brighton.

Elsewhere, differential Alexis Mac Allister (£5.3m) produced the assist for Adam Webster’s equaliser, and is now Albion’s most in-form player, with 24 points across his last three appearances.

Next up for the Seagulls is an away trip to Leicester City, followed by a blank, though their fixtures from Gameweek 25 onwards are particularly appealing:

“We have a nice squad, good togetherness and we are happy. The back four was sensational. They defended with great courage. It’s an art to defend the way they have done.” – Graham Potter

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Lamptey (March 76), Gross (Maupay 62), Alzate, Cucurella, Moder, Mac Allister, Welbeck (Trossard 62)

Chelsea XI: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Alonso, Kante, Jorginho (Kovacic 80), Ziyech (Werner 80), Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Lukaku (Havertz 80)

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.