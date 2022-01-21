94
Scout Notes January 21

Dennis sent off as Watford collapse in FPL Double Gameweek 23 opener

94 Comments
Share

Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) was sent off in Watford’s opening match of Double Gameweek 23, as Norwich City frustrated the hosts and grabbed the win thanks to a Josh Sargent (£5.4m) brace and Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) own goal.

Our Scout Notes article reflects on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the fixture.

DENNIS SUSPENDED FOR BURNLEY

In a hugely disappointing night for his owners, Emmanuel Dennis was sent off for two bookable offences and will now miss Watford’s second fixture of Double Gameweek 23 in a fortnights time.

As a result, he ends the Gameweek on -1 points, and -2 for those unlucky enough to hand him the captaincy.

Above: top 10k Double Gameweek 23 captaincy stats, via LiveFPL

Throughout the match, the Hornets’ failed to show any real quality, especially in the final-third, with their best attempt arriving via Moussa Sissoko (£4.4m).

Of Watford’s attackers, Joao Pedro (£5.4m) was once again the busiest of the trio, ending the match with five goal attempts compared to Josh King’s (£5.8m) two, and has now outshot his more popular team-mate by 11 to six over their last two matches.

Above: Watford’s xG shot map v Norwich City in Double Gameweek 23

Following tonight’s defeat, Claudio Ranieri has now lost 10 out of his 13 Premier League games in charge, whilst Watford remain the only side in England’s top four divisions without a clean sheet.

“Maybe we played better 10 v 11. It is very important the lesson Norwich gave us, they played as a team, we played as individuals. That is no good. Now I have to choose the players that want to fight hard for Watford. You have to play 11 v 11.

I believe in my reaction and the players’ reaction. It is not possible to continue in this way because this way we go straight into the Championship. I want the players with heart and mentality who play for the team.

I speak every day with the board and we are all together. I believe in these players, the players who want to believe. Who doesn’t want to believe – go home. 

The new players played very well had understand my philosophy. Some players don’t want to understand my philosophy – I want to play straight away, no dribble dribble, shoot straight away. We have to react immediately.” – Claudio Ranieri speaking after the game

FOSTER OUT WITH COVID

Ben Foster (£4.1m), who is owned by 18.5% of FPL managers, was a surprise absentee from Watford’s matchday squad tonight, as he missed out having contracted Covid.

Prior to kick-off, the Hornets’ had revealed he and Craig Cathcart (£4.3m) were out due to illness, with Foster later taking to social media to confirm his absence:

However, Watford’s second part of their double-header is still over two weeks away, which does at least hand Foster plenty of time to recover.

SARGENT BRACE FOR RESURGENT NORWICH

Norwich ended a six-game losing run after beating Everton last weekend, and followed that up tonight with a convincing win at Watford which has seen them move out of the relegation zone.

The Canaries’ had been a team to target over the festive period, as they conceded a whopping 14 Premier League goals in December.

However, Dean Smith has since turned to a 4-4-2 formation which seems be getting the best out of the players at his disposal, and as a result, will now be looking ahead with renewed optimism ahead of their Gameweek 24 clash against Crystal Palace.

Above: Norwich City’s average position map v Watford in Double Gameweek 23, featuring Josh Sargent (no. 24), Adam Idah (35), Teemu Pukki (22) and Milot Rashica (17)

Josh Sargent was the unlikely hero on the night, with his first and second goals of the campaign, whilst Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) collected the assist for his opener, his first attacking return since Gameweek 14.

After the match, Smith also revealed that Tim Krul (£4.5m) could be out for up to six weeks with his shoulder injury, with budget goalkeeper Angus Gunn (£4.0m) set to continue deputising in his absence.

“When you go 3-0 up in a game, I expected us to see it out. it was not a pretty affair from us, we knew it would not be but we started the game off really well. The game got away from us in the first-half but we spoke about it at half time, we were good without the ball today and not so good with. We are in a results business, we needed the result today and it certainly gives everyone a lift.” – Dean Smith

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia (Kucka 89), Kabasele, Samir, Kamara (Sema 84), Kayembe, Cleverley (Cucho 59), Sissoko, Dennis, Pedro, King

Norwich City XI: Gunn, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Sargent, Lees-Melou, Sorensen (McLean 21), Rashica (Placheta 90+6), Idah, Pukki (Byram 87)

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

94 Comments Post a Comment
  1. DA Minnion (Former great)
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    What a terrible decision it was to captain Dennis.

    Open Controls
    1. No Need
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      …in hindsight. Nothing to suggest he couldnt get a return against 2 crap defences in 180 minutes let alone the red

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
        56 mins ago

        I don’t think so. Just one that worked out very badly.

        Open Controls
      • rvpisag
          54 mins ago

          Since he was denied his AFCON trip he’s been terrible and Claudio should’ve let him go . The arrogance…

          Open Controls
          1. jia you
            • 5 Years
            48 mins ago

            yeah I watched the Newcastle game and he didn't pass the eye test, Pedro looked much better which helped me to avoid luckily...still annoyed by my decision to triple up on Watford though...DGW fever got me again!

            Open Controls
            1. rvpisag
                18 mins ago

                Yep I watched him last 2 games. Visibly off it. Unhappy

                Open Controls
          2. Yes Ndidi
            • 2 Years
            51 mins ago

            The highest scoring forward until last week, against 2 teams in the drop zone? Nothing wrong with the decision in my opinion.

            Open Controls
            1. NorCal Villan
                38 mins ago

                To be fair, there were multiple single GW players who were very solid captain picks. It’s not as if Dennis was head & shoulders above them.

                Open Controls
                1. Yes Ndidi
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  I agree, and I very nearly captained Raph at home to Newcastle. In hindsight I probably should have. Not head and shoulders above them, as you say, but no worse either given the opposition (on paper at least)

                  Open Controls
              • Gunneryank
                  37 mins ago

                  While you make a perfectly reasonable point, some voice in my head was saying 'just don't captain a Watford player.'

                  Open Controls
            2. jia you
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Dennis non owners rejoice!

              Open Controls
              1. Gunneryank
                  40 mins ago

                  I'm just rejoicing that i resisted not captaining him!

                  Open Controls
                  1. jia you
                    • 5 Years
                    39 mins ago

                    a small win for sure

                    Open Controls
                  2. Gunneryank
                      39 mins ago

                      Or resisting captaining him, even. Words are hard.

                      Open Controls
                  3. have you seen cyan
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    40 mins ago

                    \o/

                    Open Controls
                    1. have you seen cyan
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      oh wait, i own, but i didnt cap. Its still a big win

                      Open Controls
                • Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  59 mins ago

                  Down 17k places on a -12 lol

                  Open Controls
                • Mr. O'Connell
                  • 9 Years
                  57 mins ago

                  Well at least I don't have a benching headache next week

                  Open Controls
                  1. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Dennis will be back for next gameweek 24 -only misses second of double games in 23

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 9 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      Ah that's good actually. Just realised I own Trossard and Alonso who both blank.

                      Open Controls
                  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
                    • 9 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    You still do.

                    Open Controls
                • Forza
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Dennis had 1 red card in 176 appearances before tonight 🙄 😆

                  Open Controls
                  1. jia you
                    • 5 Years
                    52 mins ago

                    damn so it was obviously due so...people should pay more attention to stats lol

                    Open Controls
                  2. rvpisag
                      50 mins ago

                      Yep, and he was doing his best for Watford. Until Claudia denied him the chance to represent his country…

                      Open Controls
                      1. Yes Ndidi
                        • 2 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Was it Ranieri who said he couldn't go? I must have missed that. Poor form if he is sulking though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. rvpisag
                            28 mins ago

                            Yep, sure was. Claudio even publicly stated that he was seeing if blocking it was possible due to some admin mix up with Nigeria FA . Poor man management , a player will be totally demotivated , this would have been his first international tournament.

                            Open Controls
                        2. DA Minnion (Former great)
                          • 9 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          He can go now if he wants.

                          Open Controls
                      2. HMC
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        27 mins ago

                        However prone to a yellow card or two

                        Open Controls
                    • Krafty Werks
                      • 7 Years
                      48 mins ago

                      My best mate forgot about today's deadline and left Dennis on his bench, I was laughing at him earlier...not anymore...in fact he's now laughing at me?!! FPL, you gotta love it?!!

                      Open Controls
                      1. jia you
                        • 5 Years
                        46 mins ago

                        he deserves a good auto subbing!

                        Open Controls
                    • Al Pacho
                        47 mins ago

                        Woke up, and saw my (C) Dennis -2 with a red card. And immediately starts questioning about my life decisions

                        Open Controls
                        1. DA Minnion (Former great)
                          • 9 Years
                          5 mins ago

                          Yeah . He has a lot to answer for.

                          Open Controls
                      • rvpisag
                          46 mins ago

                          Yep, he even publicly stated that he was seeing if blocking it was possible due to some admin mix up with Nigeria FA . Poor man management , a player will be totally demotivated , this would have been his first international tournament.

                          Open Controls
                          1. jia you
                            • 5 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            TBF to Watford it is a Mickey Mouse tournament with Covid lingering and Watford fighting relegation!
                            In saying that I do dislike that Watford board and their decisions in recent years.

                            Open Controls
                            1. rvpisag
                                38 mins ago

                                Somehow I don’t think it’s a Mickey Mouse tournament to Africans or African players… but if Claudio shares these views Watford deserve what they get

                                Open Controls
                                1. jia you
                                  • 5 Years
                                  35 mins ago

                                  Yes but can see it from their side (but don't agree with it)

                                  Open Controls
                              • Dusty Donut
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                28 mins ago

                                It’s not a Mickey Mouse tournament

                                Open Controls
                                1. Ron_Swanson
                                  • 11 Years
                                  19 mins ago

                                  It is

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. SINGH
                                    • 3 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    It's definitely not, just as big as the Euros in Africa. You know the Euros which England failed to win lol

                                    Open Controls
                          2. have you seen cyan
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            46 mins ago

                            Not meaning to brag, but on -1 here

                            Open Controls
                            1. Gunneryank
                                32 mins ago

                                Yeah same. Just further proof this is crazy fpl times. I have a tiny green arrow on a -1.

                                Open Controls
                                1. have you seen cyan
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  oh yea same, 4k green

                                  Open Controls
                              • West End Exile
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 2 Years
                                10 mins ago

                                I'm thrashing you - King + Dennis (c) + 0 and OR up by 4k 🙂

                                Open Controls
                            2. Yes Ndidi
                              • 2 Years
                              45 mins ago

                              Are there any forwards worth having? Not only have the premiums been extremely underwhelming, but the mid-range seem to be a bit hit and miss, and now the budgets are at it as well
                              If only there was a 5-5-0 formation in this game

                              Open Controls
                              1. jia you
                                • 5 Years
                                36 mins ago

                                I'm on 541 / 451 from next GW with Watkins my sole starting forward

                                Open Controls
                                1. Yes Ndidi
                                  • 2 Years
                                  just now

                                  I definitely think 1 up is the way to go. Tempted to go with Kane for flexibility

                                  Open Controls
                              2. NateDog
                                • 1 Year
                                1 min ago

                                I'm thinking I'll move King to Idah soon, I'm very happy having Broja though

                                Open Controls
                            3. TorresMagic™
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • Has Moderation Rights
                              • 12 Years
                              40 mins ago

                              Last Man Standing Update (666 teams)

                              Current safety score = -3
                              Top score = 10

                              https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

                              Just noticed 4 teams got hacked 🙁

                              Open Controls
                            4. jammie26
                              • 1 Year
                              39 mins ago

                              0 from 0 here. Feeling pretty good to be honest.

                              Open Controls
                            5. have you seen cyan
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 2 Years
                              30 mins ago

                              My killer on live fpl is King with 2 points

                              Open Controls
                            6. Mancini
                              • 1 Year
                              30 mins ago

                              Bizarre green arrow with zero points after playing king and Dennis

                              Open Controls
                            7. FC Hakkebøf
                              • 4 Years
                              27 mins ago

                              Alonso + Dennis -> ?

                              0.8 itb

                              Open Controls
                              1. Dynamic Duos
                                • 8 Years
                                25 mins ago

                                Digne and Watkins?

                                Open Controls
                              2. Gunneryank
                                  25 mins ago

                                  2 training cones?

                                  Open Controls
                                • Sun Jihai
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  21 mins ago

                                  Ask again in 2.5 weeks time

                                  Open Controls
                              3. Gunneryank
                                  26 mins ago

                                  So, not super impressed with my decision to bring in Dennis ahead of what was originally 2 DGWs. Back to back. What might have been 4 games for the forward, and now this. Not all his fault of course, but farce doesn't begin to describe it.

                                  Not even mad. Just flabbergasted. Thank the lords of Kobol i didn't captain him.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. maglia rosa
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 11 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    I did give him the armband 😮 kinda flabbergasted myself tbf 😆

                                    Open Controls
                                • Dynamic Duos
                                  • 8 Years
                                  22 mins ago

                                  Dennis is the man

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Gunneryank
                                      20 mins ago

                                      ...is the *menace*.

                                      There. Fixed it for you.

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Snake Juice
                                    • 5 Years
                                    21 mins ago

                                    Dennis captainer here. That was very amusing, and a timely reminder that this is just a silly game. Don't stress about it.

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Gunneryank
                                        18 mins ago

                                        Well said. Don't take it too seriously. Enjoy the absurdity and try to enjoy your football.

                                        Open Controls
                                      • No Need
                                        • 8 Years
                                        17 mins ago

                                        Dont get to high or low, you are neither genius or idiot

                                        Open Controls
                                      • SINGH
                                        • 3 Years
                                        5 mins ago

                                        Mate for someone people on here it is a matter of life death. You would think their family has been taken hostage and held on gun point and probably executed if they don't score a high gameweek rank.

                                        Open Controls
                                    2. The Knights Template
                                      • 8 Years
                                      20 mins ago

                                      Played Williams. Good management that.

                                      Open Controls
                                    3. Ze_Austin
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 3 Years
                                      19 mins ago

                                      Congrats to Dean Smith. Good lad

                                      Capped Dennis, but I'll look forward to how the rest of my team does this GW: still a lot of possible cheer there. Nothing to do about the red card now, since he'll be back for GW24. Just gotta decide whether I'll start Dennis vs West Ham or Gray vs Newcastle: currently starting Gray

                                      Again... *hugs Deulofail*

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Ze_Austin
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 3 Years
                                        9 mins ago

                                        Watford's performance has also helped me choose a third defender for GW24: TAA (C)ancelo Coufal, with Dennis Ait-Nouri Digne currently on my bench. Might still change to Ait-Nouri or Digne, but I'm now a lot less scared of Watford, as I think Arsenal and Leeds should score

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Gunneryank
                                            3 mins ago

                                            I think i agree, and I'm getting Ait Nouri in here soon. Coufal did a job, and I'm grateful, but i can't see holding him long term myself, as Hammers just aren't worth it. Cresswell on the other hand...i wanted him in my initial season draft. Still might go for it.

                                            Open Controls
                                            1. Ze_Austin
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 3 Years
                                              just now

                                              I'm definitely selling Coufal soon, for Lamptey in GW25. I thought he'd spend GW24 on my bench before that, but Watford's tempted me into one last dance with the Couflad

                                              No faith in the West Ham defence for their upcoming games (GWs 25 to 31). Very grateful for the haul vs Norwich, but bye 😀

                                              Open Controls
                                          • NorCal Villan
                                              2 mins ago

                                              Scared of Watford? C’mon, Ze, you’re better than that (lol)

                                              Open Controls
                                          • Gunneryank
                                              8 mins ago

                                              Yep, lots of potential cheer on hand still. Norwich is usually a target for our attackers to mine the returns, and today they just decided to pound a relegation rival instead. Good on them.

                                              Will i still target Norwich's defense? Yep.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. SINGH
                                                • 3 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                Add Watford, New and Burnley Def to that

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Gunneryank
                                                    just now

                                                    Well yeah obviously. Don't forget Leeds! 😀

                                                    Open Controls
                                                2. Ze_Austin
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 3 Years
                                                  3 mins ago

                                                  Yeah. This isn't their first false dawn. Liverpool and Man City face them soon. I'm not looking away

                                                  It's much more of a sign of how bad things are at Watford atm. I especially remember the Pedro vs King heated argument that sent my mind back to Ziyech vs Lukaku recently. Always a bad sign

                                                  Open Controls
                                            • DA Minnion (Former great)
                                              • 9 Years
                                              18 mins ago

                                              Quick rant.
                                              Every single thing I've done this season has been unsuccessful. Never had a year like it in all the years I've been playing.It's very disheartening.
                                              So anyone who has Raphinha or Kevin De Bruyne don't be getting your hopes up for tomorrow.
                                              I got them in this week.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. james 101
                                                • 9 Years
                                                11 mins ago

                                                Change your teams strip colour

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. james 101
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  10 mins ago

                                                  And / Or sacrifice a virgin

                                                  (Should be pretty easy to find one in here)

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. Rupert The Horse
                                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                    • 8 Years
                                                    4 mins ago

                                                    True but how do you get them out of the house and in the open?

                                                    Open Controls
                                                    1. james 101
                                                      • 9 Years
                                                      4 mins ago

                                                      Lure them with chocolate hobnobs

                                                      Open Controls
                                                      1. james 101
                                                        • 9 Years
                                                        2 mins ago

                                                        Or a promise of the mobile number of mrs football family

                                                        Or mr

                                                        Depending on their predilection

                                                        Open Controls
                                              2. Baps hunter
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 4 Years
                                                9 mins ago

                                                On the other hand, be positive! Had this amount of bad luck been spread during other seasons...

                                                Open Controls
                                              3. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                                                • 10 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                All Leeds aren't we. The rest doesn't matter

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. DA Minnion (Former great)
                                                  • 9 Years
                                                  just now

                                                  A Raphinha masterclass tomorrow and all will be good with the world. Thanks lads for the advice and the laughs . Now to search out that virgin.

                                                  Open Controls
                                            • Scratch
                                              • 12 Years
                                              17 mins ago

                                              Never thought i'd be happy to have captained a 2 pointer striker at home to Norwich but here we are

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Oscar Slater
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 6 Years
                                                just now

                                                Result!

                                                Open Controls
                                            • Ze_Austin
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 3 Years
                                              16 mins ago

                                              https://twitter.com/MrMowiz/status/1477181223961337857?s=20

                                              Dennis snubbed Super Eagles so he could shine for Watford during AFCoN

                                              That has most definitely aged well

                                              Open Controls
                                            • HMC
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 11 Years
                                              14 mins ago

                                              Only thing probably worse than captaining Dennis would be selling the likes of Antonio who face Watford next gw

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. Sun Jihai
                                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                • 10 Years
                                                3 mins ago

                                                or even better face Man Utd this GW…

                                                Open Controls
                                            • SouthCoastSaint
                                              • 10 Years
                                              10 mins ago

                                              Enjoying everyone laughing at Watford DGW fever (me included) but it’s going to turn sour if KDB, Jota, Raphina, Cancelo haul tomorrow!

                                              Been a pleasant experience reading posts where people are happy to laugh at themselves rather than take it so seriously. Hope it continues even if the low owned captains go big!

                                              It’s only a game!

                                              Open Controls
                                            • Rupert The Horse
                                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                              • 8 Years
                                              9 mins ago

                                              Oh dear Lord. I’ve just finished work to discover what happened tonight. Oh the humanity.

                                              Open Controls
                                              1. james 101
                                                • 9 Years
                                                5 mins ago

                                                Hope you are amused as I am

                                                (And yes, I capped him)

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Rupert The Horse
                                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                                  • 8 Years
                                                  4 mins ago

                                                  It’s so bad you can only laugh. Or laugh slash cry.

                                                  Open Controls
                                                  1. james 101
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    1 min ago

                                                    Better not laugh slash cry

                                                    You’d miss the bowl

                                                    ‘Specially if hung like a horse one presumes

                                                    Open Controls
                                                  2. DA Minnion (Former great)
                                                    • 9 Years
                                                    just now

                                                    Laugh slash cry sums it up perfectly.

                                                    Open Controls
                                            • Dammit_182
                                                2 mins ago

                                                I remember captaining Coutinhio vs wear ham at the start of the season a long time ago and thinking ‘this ain’t great’ but still made the top 2M ranking that season. Chin up everyone.

                                                Open Controls
                                                1. Dynamic Duos
                                                  • 8 Years
                                                  1 min ago

                                                  Top 2m ? Pro levels that

                                                  Open Controls

                                              You need to be logged in to post a comment.