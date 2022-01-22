150
Fantasy5 January 22

Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 23

150 Comments
Share

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

Image

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 23 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

  • Brentford v Wolves
  • Manchester United v West Ham United
  • Southampton v Manchester City
  • Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion
  • Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 23, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday January 22.

ENTER YOUR FANTASY5 TEAM HERE

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 23 PICKS

It’s hard to pick an option in the first match, as Wolves are involved in few goals at either end and Brentford have lost three games in the past week. Perhaps Vitaly Janelt (4.5) – goalscorer at Southampton – could chip in with an assist, as strikers Ivan Toney and Raul Jimenez would both require more than one attacking contribution to beat their 6.5 target.

At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes (8.5) has the quality to maintain his hauls of Gameweek 22. The two outings brought 23 points and, considering his first season-and-a-half brought consistency of 48 goal involvements in 51 matches, he is backed to continue the momentum when West Ham come to visit.

As a consequence of winning 12 consecutive league matches, a lot of Man City’s attacking assets have been slapped with a large points target for Saturday evening’s trip to Southampton. Kevin De Bruyne (11.5), Raheem Sterling (11.5) and Phil Foden (10.5) are tough picks but at least Joao Cancelo (8.5) is regularly delivering at both ends of the pitch – three clean sheets, three assists and a goal during the past five matches.

Also in form is James Maddison (7.5), with several recent FPL price rises in response to bagging five goals and five assists in seven games. Only a few have taken more shots than Maddison since Gameweek 13 and, with three games postponed, he has played fewer minutes than all of them except Harry Kane.

Finally, the days of Chelsea clean sheets are seemingly gone, having kept one in their last ten attempts. Secure of a start due to Son Heung-min’s absence, Lucas Moura (7.5) is one of Spurs’ more attractive prospects.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

#ad 18+

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

150 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Could do with Gray finally getting some points

    Open Controls
    1. CROYDON DE BRUYNE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      This

      Open Controls
    2. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      This guy on twitter predicted 1 - 0 with Gray scoring the winner and 3 bonus. Must be true, so GZ on your 11 points

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Sounds legit

        Open Controls
    3. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      54 mins ago

      On my bench so I hope not

      Open Controls
    4. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      46 mins ago

      No thanks, I benched him

      Open Controls
  2. Ephurion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    It feels weird having 2x Liverpool (Trent + Jota) and yet having their game be a total blank almost regardless of result because of ownership around my rank

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      49 mins ago

      That's one way to look at it

      Another way to look at it is that it would have hurt a whole lot if you didn't have them

      So it's like capping Salah in a favourable fixture. Good players with good points matter more than EO, except in H2H leagues

      Open Controls
      1. Ephurion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        28 mins ago

        Those points of view aren't mutually exclusive, though.
        Why would you not own them regardless of EO at this point? They're such standout options

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      41 mins ago

      You could always cap one of them to make it count? Or try going without TAA & see how much fun that is (tried it myself for a bit earlier in the season)?!

      Open Controls
      1. Ephurion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        This is true, although picking suboptimal captains and players just to make it more interesting sounds like a really bad idea if you wanna hit those top few K ranks (if you wanna nail the #1 spot one could argue risks like that is more of a viable path in case you happen to nail it).

        Open Controls
  3. RUN DCL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    My post saying I’m not renewing my membership because they dont update the ticker got deleted 😆

    Open Controls
    1. @ocprodigy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Shameful if so and I'd like a moderator to explain. As subscribers we do deserve to voice our concerns about the management of the website - especially tools we lean on.

      Open Controls
    2. thegaffer82
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If only they updated the ticker with the gusto that they delete criticisms on the message boards huh!

      Open Controls
      1. Rotation's Alter Ego
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Someone's stitched me up there, wasn't actually me who removed them (for once).

        For the record, mods just moderate, they're not able to update the ticker - that's my fault that I haven't organised a offense / defense update in a couple weeks

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          In the interest of transparency, perhaps removed posts should state which mod removed them?

          Then you won’t get stitched up by your ‘colleagues’

          Open Controls
    3. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      And I got excited for a moment when they said "new article".

      Open Controls
    4. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Ha, all my posts on yours also got deleted.

      Shameless, thought police 😆

      Open Controls
      1. RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Fine. At least I know where I stand. Absolutely no way will I be renewing now. There’s other places to get a better service.

        Open Controls
        1. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I hear yah…..

          Open Controls
        2. @ocprodigy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Fully behind you on this. I only renew to support the site for historic reasons - I never enter the members' area and as my history shows I don't post much either, however if we're at the stage where they are policing subscribers providing public feedback then it's time to stop.

          Open Controls
          1. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            12 mins ago

            Same for me mate

            Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Time to find out if benching Cash and playing DCL was smart or moronic

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      Did the same with Digne: second sub behind Gray

      I like Big Dunc. I hope he can squeeze something out of DCL for this match

      Open Controls
    2. griffzinho
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      36 mins ago

      Smart 100% even if it doesn’t go your way it is the only correct decision. Best of luck with DCL.

      Open Controls
  5. King Carlos
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Dignes points today?
    I say 1

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      46 mins ago

      The Digne wheel of points is back!

      Add that to Pep and Potter roulettes. Classics

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Tries too hard, -1

      Open Controls
    3. Cheeto__Bandito
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      4

      Open Controls
    4. TopBinFC
        33 mins ago

        2, 1.1 draw

        Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        Got to be either 1, 0 or minus points on recent form

        Open Controls
    5. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Here's me hoping for some Douglas Luiz points...

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        30 yard screamer incoming

        Open Controls
    6. Jafooli
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Mods, please can you lists all words/topics/subjects we can’t post about, so we don’t waste our or your time?

      Want to work out which category my posts that were deleted on the previous article fall into….l

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/terms-and-conditions/

        Article 7.3

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          ...and...

          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/community-rules-guidelines/

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Yeah, so why previous posts deleted, not sure which category they fell into. Requesting feedback 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Ze_Austin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour ago

              Probably the wording of the messages. But I don't know

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 9 Years
                59 mins ago

                Nah, think Ginkapo has nailed it…..just a soppy grudge 😛

                Open Controls
            2. Ephurion
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              47 mins ago

              I like that the post clearly violates the rules (Do not contest moderation in public. “Why was my thread deleted?” comments will, guess what, be deleted. See the guidelines for details on how to raise an issue.") still stands, while the original post was deleted 😀

              Open Controls
          2. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            You'll need to share TM's personal list which has never had any resemblence with the guidelines

            Open Controls
            1. Jafooli
              • 9 Years
              1 hour ago

              😆

              The worst of the lot…..

              Open Controls
    7. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Funny how I was forced to start Keane in my team. Unfortunately, Ferguson wasnt as forced.

      Open Controls
    8. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      pretty poor whining from dennis captaineers,i expected it to be more vociferous than bruno (c) in 22, maybe its the points difference of 46 vs -2 ,or just a general shrug of the shoulders as its becoming obvious that sh*t happens in this craziest of seasons..

      Open Controls
      1. Do I Not Like Orange
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Well I had Bruno captain last week, Bowen the GW prior & Dennis this, so I can't feel too hard done by. Definitely more smooth than rough this month for me.

        Open Controls
    9. Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Has anybody else got millions in the bank? Can’t seem to justify spending it on any premiums 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 mins ago

        About 2.5m, but yeah, easy to make a strong team that comes in well under budget atm

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        I went Salah to Son to Mount and had 6.8 but sold to kdb

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Yes, I have 8.8 as just sold Ronny to Watkins…

          Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        4.1 and I still have Salah

        Open Controls
      4. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Only in real life

        Open Controls
      5. dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        6.3 m with KDB as only present premium

        Open Controls
    10. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Surprised so many sold gray, Dunc will get them going and fixtures couldn’t be better

      Hope sellers are punished today

      Open Controls
      1. Ze_Austin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        53 mins ago

        I wish they could try keeping Big D in for a while

        Open Controls
        1. Cilly Bonnolly
          • 10 Years
          33 mins ago

          That's what she said.

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            32 mins ago

            Precisely

            Open Controls
      2. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        I benched but played Dcl. Benched Ramsey last week and played Gray.

        Open Controls
        1. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          49 mins ago

          This game we play...

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            47 mins ago

            Yep. Ramsey 1 pointer and Gray 12 is inevitable 😆

            Open Controls
      3. TopBinFC
          48 mins ago

          I kept Docoure, think there will be a reaction from Everton, Stevie G at Goodison, has to be

          Open Controls
        • g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          KDB was calling

          Open Controls
      4. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Wow Michael Keane was shocking transfer that was. Hope the Ars Burnley game goes ahead (own White)

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          37 mins ago

          You started an Everton defender over an Arsenal one vs Burnley ?

          Some people don't deserve their good fortune 😆

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Hold your horses, of course not
            However, I haven’t been confident their game would be on so didn’t want to rely on Keane as defender

            Open Controls
        2. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          36 mins ago

          is there a decent chance of cancellation?

          Open Controls
          1. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            35 mins ago

            Nope

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeto__Bandito
              • 1 Year
              34 mins ago

              I have not seen anyone reporting it, is there a source?

              Open Controls
              1. Hazz
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                32 mins ago

                A source for postponement that nobody is reporting?

                Open Controls
              2. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                28 mins ago

                I mean there is very little chance of cancellation. Both teams have enough atm

                Open Controls
        3. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Apologies, that could be my fault, brought him in for his 'double'
          He'll come on for 1 point don't worry

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            Well done on avoiding Dennis SS

            Open Controls
      5. Cheeto__Bandito
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Who scores more this week Raphinha or Ronaldo?

        Open Controls
        1. TopBinFC
            25 mins ago

            Raph

            Open Controls
          • Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Raph

            Open Controls
        2. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          No surprises with that Villa line up. Looks good.

          Open Controls
          1. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            51 mins ago

            Watkins on penalties I assume with no Ings

            Open Controls
            1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              42 mins ago

              Watkins is practically banned from penalties at this point.

              Maybe Coutinho...

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                • 1 Year
                39 mins ago

                Yeah, I see his record is 2 scored and 4 missed. That’s pretty bad

                Open Controls
            2. Oscar Slater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              42 mins ago

              Isn't he crap at them though?

              Open Controls
              1. Milkman Bruno
                • 1 Year
                40 mins ago

                Not sure. Next in line on the set piece tab here

                Open Controls
            3. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              28 mins ago

              Maybe mcginn

              Open Controls
          2. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            50 mins ago

            It seems that's the new first XI. I like it a lot. Happily doubling up with Coutinho and Digne for those fixtures

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              48 mins ago

              I have just Ramsey at the moment. Their defence needs to actually keep some cs and not just have decent stats for me to jump in on Digne. Unless he doubles.

              Open Controls
              1. Ze_Austin
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                36 mins ago

                I see, I see. I like Digne due to elimination of other assets:

                TAA Cancelo Ait-Nouri Digne Lamptey for me

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                  • 1 Year
                  35 mins ago

                  I’m going to switch to a big 4 at the back. Trent, Cancelo, Robertson, Laporte, Ait Nouri.

                  Salah and Kdb in midfield

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Oh nice. That works too

                    I'll swing from 3-5-2 to 4-4-2 to 3-4-3 to 4-5-1 and 5-4-1 (GW28)

                    Full squad

                    Open Controls
                    1. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      30 mins ago

                      Yeah, I’ll be doing similar. Bo point in planning this season really though 😆

                      Open Controls
          3. Cilly Bonnolly
            • 10 Years
            46 mins ago

            Just need to decide whether I want Coutinho or Watkins to double up with Digne. All three seems a bit much.

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              43 mins ago

              Agreed. I think I am going with Ramsey, Coutinho and edging towards Watkins over Digne. At Jacobs price I won’t feel guilty for benching and a decent player off the bench when needed with their fixtures.

              Open Controls
        3. Danstoke82
          • 7 Years
          1 hour ago

          Potential WC draft, yay or nay?

          DDG (Foster)
          TAA Cancelo Digne (Ait Nouri) (Livramento)
          Salah KDB Jota Bowen Raphinha
          Antonio King (Broja)

          £0.0ITB

          Jota could be a placeholder still until Son is back. Big in midfield plus keeping 3 good options on defence, upfront is a little light but not seeing much value in premium strikers.

          Yay or Nay?

          Open Controls
          1. Danstoke82
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Or Jota could become Coutinho for the DGW

            Open Controls
          2. Benzo
            • 4 Years
            23 mins ago

            Pretty much what I'd do, but wouldn't have ddg

            Open Controls
            1. Danstoke82
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              Interesting. Who would you change too?

              Open Controls
            2. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Probably want him if MUN DGW in 25 though?

              Open Controls
          3. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            14 mins ago

            Looks okay. Wouldn't bother with Livramento though.

            Slightly prefer something like:

            DDG (Foster)
            TAA Cancelo Laporte Digne (Ait Nouri)
            Salah KDB Jota Raphinha
            Watkins Broja (King)

            I'm technically 0.1m off this, but could even have Raph/Watkins being Antonio/Coutinho, with King moving to Jay Rod (BUR, lots of fixtures in hand)

            Open Controls
            1. Danstoke82
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Great feedback all! Many thanks. Will continue to tinker

              Open Controls
            2. Danstoke82
              • 7 Years
              2 mins ago

              I’d like to be rid of Livramento. Only reason he’s there is due to cost really

              Open Controls
        4. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          59 mins ago

          Salah at 12.7 now, what was he at his highest price?

          Open Controls
          1. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            16 mins ago

            13.1

            Open Controls
          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            11 mins ago

            13.1 gw16

            Open Controls
            1. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              7 mins ago

              Jordan and Jojo, do you both have the same teams? 😀

              Open Controls
              1. Gazwaz80
                • 2 Years
                just now

                Sorry chaps, wrong thread 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Gazwaz80
              • 2 Years
              2 mins ago

              Thanks for replying…

              Open Controls
        5. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          57 mins ago

          Anyone considering a wildcard ?

          From next week I’d quite like to have

          2 more city
          Salah
          2 villa

          All in my team, currently have none of these

          Open Controls
          1. Junglist95
              9 mins ago

              100%

              Alonso, Two Watford fwds, Keane, Lamptey, no salah, no City mid.

              Backed myself into it

              Open Controls
            • Danstoke82
              • 7 Years
              4 mins ago

              Yes 100%

              Open Controls
            • Holmes
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Have all of that already :/

              Open Controls
          2. Junglist95
              57 mins ago

              What say ye about this WC?

              DDG
              Laporte Digne Cancelo TAA
              Salah KDB Bowen Raph Jota
              Watkins

              3.9 Broja Sargent Alt-Nouri

              Will see and know a bit more with the Villa two in the next couple hours too!

              Open Controls
              1. Oscar Slater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                No Dennis?

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    just now

                    My capt this week like so many.

                    Never again.

                    Open Controls
              2. Bertonian
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                56 mins ago

                So picking your captain for a DGW from shite teams has now be cemented into the FPL “do not the f**k go there” rule book!

                Open Controls
                1. Junglist95
                    28 mins ago

                    Or the "do not go the f**k there" rule book. Mine is there.

                    Open Controls
                  • Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    25 mins ago

                    Not really, if king gets 1 return he could easily walk away with 20 points

                    Open Controls
                  • Oscar Slater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    23 mins ago

                    Yeah. Didn't we all captain Duffy a couple of years back as well?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                      • 10 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      I TC Negredo in a dgw a few seasons back. I got what I deserved. A cheque book for the first game and a pen for the second

                      Open Controls
                  • Ze_Austin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Dennis has 8 goals and 6 assists this season, and is currently second among all forwards

                    He had two of the easiest matches in the league as his DGW, and has been Warford's FPL talisman for most of the season. Would have hit 100 points with just one goal or assist across both matches

                    This is severe hindsight after his second career red card

                    Open Controls
                2. PartyTime
                    55 mins ago

                    Chelsea women FC goal scorers in their last match vs west ham:

                    Harder (0-1)
                    Cuthbert (1-2)
                    Harder (1-3)
                    Harder (1-4)

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      41 mins ago

                      We FEAST!

                      Open Controls
                    2. Milkman Bruno
                      • 1 Year
                      41 mins ago

                      Harder (0-1)
                      Cuthbert (1-2)
                      Harder (1-3)
                      Harder (1-4)
                      Finished 90+3

                      Open Controls
                      1. TheBiffas
                        • 1 Year
                        40 mins ago

                        Who blew the whistle?

                        Open Controls
                        1. Milkman Bruno
                          • 1 Year
                          37 mins ago

                          Michael Olloverer

                          Open Controls
                  • Eh, just one more thing ...
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    Did Jeff just say no Ronaldo today … is he confirmed out of the squad?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      I swear he said no Ronaldo but plenty of other Portuguese to enjoy today ….. maybe I’m suffering some sort of post traumatic stress after last night game and misheard it …. Hmmmm

                      Open Controls
                    2. Optimus.
                      • 10 Years
                      1 min ago

                      I heard the same

                      Open Controls
                  • Sillet Bang
                    • 12 Years
                    54 mins ago

                    DCL to the rescue!

                    Open Controls
                    1. TheBiffas
                      • 1 Year
                      41 mins ago

                      Hopefully. I benched gray, hope he's quiet

                      Open Controls
                      1. Milkman Bruno
                        • 1 Year
                        34 mins ago

                        Same as me. Played Dominic and benched Gray

                        Open Controls
                  • My heart goes Salalalalah
                    • 5 Years
                    53 mins ago

                    Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is a doubt to face West Ham on Saturday due to a neck injury.

                    United interim manager Ralf Rangnick confirmed he will have to make a late call regarding Ronaldo.

                    Rangnick told MUTV: "Cristiano is a question mark because he has a problem with his neck.

                    "He received treatment yesterday for two-three hours and we will have to wait to see how he feels today" ~ The Sun

                    Open Controls
                    1. Junglist95
                        50 mins ago

                        Thanks for yesterday's news. Appreciate it!

                        Open Controls
                        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          You're welcome

                          Open Controls
                      • Ze_Austin
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        50 mins ago

                        https://twitter.com/samuelluckhurst/status/1484617587895980033?t=fZ4XK-L_qSljwu40-NHraw&s=19

                        "Cristiano Ronaldo is in the #mufc squad tomorrow, despite being deemed a doubt with a neck injury."

                        At 21:03 on 21/1/22

                        Open Controls
                        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                          • 5 Years
                          1 min ago

                          I hope he plays. Was my birthday yesterday, played golf, had too many beverages, forgot to make transfers...

                          Open Controls
                      • Danstoke82
                        • 7 Years
                        49 mins ago

                        No parting gift in my team if he doesn’t play then.

                        Waste of a FT and still annoyed about last weeks cap call on him. Had Dennis this week, never again

                        Open Controls
                        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Same here mate

                          Open Controls
                      • Jafooli
                        • 9 Years
                        44 mins ago

                        True, Ronnie has some neck billing Man Utd for 500k a week 😮

                        Open Controls
                    2. ‘Tis the Season
                      • 3 Years
                      51 mins ago

                      Maguire starts. Well done west ham on the win
                      🙄

                      Open Controls
                      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
                        • 5 Years
                        4 mins ago

                        Go on then, give us the entire team leak?

                        Open Controls
                    3. jay01
                      • 7 Years
                      46 mins ago

                      Is Mo Salah price locked or can he still drop till next gwk? (Not sure how it works)

                      Open Controls
                      1. Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        14 mins ago

                        Can still drop but won’t drop again by the look of it

                        People will start buying him soon

                        Open Controls
                    4. Chemical76
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 3 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Drinks!
                      https://twitter.com/TheWinslowHotel/status/1484833145040027652?t=hGFLd6H7BZ8ECv-tV32X-Q&s=19

                      Open Controls
                      1. Steve The Spud
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        43 mins ago

                        A big heart on and off the field

                        Open Controls
                      2. RUN DCL
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        43 mins ago

                        Brilliant

                        Open Controls
                        1. Bielsa's Blue Bucket
                          • 10 Years
                          1 min ago

                          He'll stick the heed in Stevie G today

                          Open Controls
                      3. Jafooli
                        • 9 Years
                        43 mins ago

                        Wearing a Toffee’s 1980’s sweatband with a suit 😛

                        #veryoldskool

                        Open Controls
                    5. DA Minnion (Former great)
                      • 9 Years
                      45 mins ago

                      Need a Watkins haul. That's what it's come to.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Cammick
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 1 Year
                        3 mins ago

                        Yep he's done nothing since I've had him

                        Open Controls
                    6. Junglist95
                        44 mins ago

                        How's my WC draft atm?

                        DDG
                        Laporte Digne Cancelo TAA
                        Salah KDB Bowen Raph Jota
                        Watkins

                        3.9 Broja Sargent Alt-Nouri

                        Open Controls
                      • TheBiffas
                        • 1 Year
                        43 mins ago

                        Ladies and gentlemen, a riveting new article has been posted!

                        Open Controls
                        1. Ze_Austin
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          13 mins ago

                          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/01/22/everton-v-aston-villa-team-news-coutinho-makes-his-first-villa-start/

                          Open Controls
                      • La Roja
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        32 mins ago

                        Has anybody else left the armband on Bruno and feeling cool about it? 😎

                        Open Controls

                      You need to be logged in to post a comment.