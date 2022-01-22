Win £10,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 23

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Even if you’re left cursing a disastrous score in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this weekend, winning a cool £10,000 will be a nice tonic come Sunday evening.

This is all thanks to the free-to-play weekly Fantasy5 game, where there are various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot:

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family.

HOW TO PLAY

It’s as simple as this: pick five players from the nominated Gameweek 23 matches below and, if they all exceed their ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5 for each asset), you’ll be in the money:

Brentford v Wolves

Manchester United v West Ham United

Southampton v Manchester City

Leicester City v Brighton and Hove Albion

Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot.

We have selected our own picks for Gameweek 23, which can you can read below.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 BST on Saturday January 22.

SCOUT’S GAMEWEEK 23 PICKS

It’s hard to pick an option in the first match, as Wolves are involved in few goals at either end and Brentford have lost three games in the past week. Perhaps Vitaly Janelt (4.5) – goalscorer at Southampton – could chip in with an assist, as strikers Ivan Toney and Raul Jimenez would both require more than one attacking contribution to beat their 6.5 target.

At Old Trafford, Bruno Fernandes (8.5) has the quality to maintain his hauls of Gameweek 22. The two outings brought 23 points and, considering his first season-and-a-half brought consistency of 48 goal involvements in 51 matches, he is backed to continue the momentum when West Ham come to visit.

As a consequence of winning 12 consecutive league matches, a lot of Man City’s attacking assets have been slapped with a large points target for Saturday evening’s trip to Southampton. Kevin De Bruyne (11.5), Raheem Sterling (11.5) and Phil Foden (10.5) are tough picks but at least Joao Cancelo (8.5) is regularly delivering at both ends of the pitch – three clean sheets, three assists and a goal during the past five matches.

Also in form is James Maddison (7.5), with several recent FPL price rises in response to bagging five goals and five assists in seven games. Only a few have taken more shots than Maddison since Gameweek 13 and, with three games postponed, he has played fewer minutes than all of them except Harry Kane.

Finally, the days of Chelsea clean sheets are seemingly gone, having kept one in their last ten attempts. Secure of a start due to Son Heung-min’s absence, Lucas Moura (7.5) is one of Spurs’ more attractive prospects.

HOW DOES FANTASY5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is easy to play as it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s also the fastest media outlet for live Fantasy points, displaying all player points from the five games in question, as well as the live score and time.

For the more detailed lowdown, head here.

The competition is limited to one entry per person per round and selections must be submitted before kick-off of the first eligible match.

If two or more entrants correctly select five players who all score more than their points target, then the prize pot is split among all winners.

For a full list of the terms and conditions, click here.

