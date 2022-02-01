FPL player prices revealed for Eriksen, Weghorst and more

The January transfer window closed on Monday, with a total of £295m spent by Premier League clubs.

Now, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up the new arrivals, which we’ve rounded up below.

You can read about all the other key January moves, from Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) to Chris Wood (£6.7m), in our dedicated page here.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) has returned to football following his horrific on-field cardiac arrest last summer, and has hooked up with a number of Danish colleagues at Brentford, signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Danish playmaker has previously been training with young players at AFC Ajax, but realistically, it may be a while before we see Eriksen starting a league match as match fitness will be an issue.

When he is ready, Eriksen will presumably threaten the starts of Mathias Jensen, Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka (all £4.9m) in the middle of the park, likely slotting in alongside Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) and, for now, Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) in the engine room of a 3-5-2. Josh Dasilva (£5.3m) is also on the cusp of a return, to swell Thomas Frank’s options in midfield.

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) may well lose some set-piece responsibilities to Eriksen but while the Dane has been his national side’s first-choice penalty-taker in the past, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) surely won’t be forced to hand over spot-kick duties to his new teammate given how good the striker’s record is from 12 yards.

WOUT WEGHORST

Burnley have replaced Chris Wood (£6.7m) with the capture of Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) from VfL Wolfsburg.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, the 29-year-old Netherlands international has penned a deal at Turf Moor until 2025.

While Eredivisie goalscoring figures have to be taken with a pinch of salt (Weghorst netted 51 times in 124 league games for previous clubs AZ Alkmaar and Heracles), the 6’6″ centre-forward has plundered 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons.

The Dutchman hit the 20-goal mark in the German top flight in 2020/21 and has also contributed an eye-catching 27 assists since signing for Wolfsburg in 2018.

His arrival is obviously bad news for Matej Vydra, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez (all £5.2m), with a strike partnership of Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) surely Sean Dyche’s preferred option up top.

We may get a glimpse of that double-act on Saturday, when Burnley take on Watford in their second Double Gameweek 23 fixture, and Weghorst’s name is definitely one to monitor given that the Clarets still have four outstanding fixtures to be fitted into the schedule somewhere between now and the end of the season, meaning more Double Gameweeks.

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI AND RODRIGO BENTANCUR

Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their midfield options with the double-signing of Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) on Monday.

From an FPL perspective, Kulusevski is surely of more interest, having won the Serie A young player of the year award two seasons ago.

It’s fair to say that he hasn’t built on that promise at Juventus over the last two campaigns, returning only 11 attacking returns in his 55 appearances with the Old Lady – although, crucially, 31 of his run-outs have come off the bench, with first-team opportunities limited.

A versatile attacking midfielder who can play across the frontline, it was cutting in off the right flank at Parma where he really caught the eye: the left-footed Kulusevski delivered 10 goals and nine assists in that one year on loan with the Serie A side in 2019/20.

The Sweden international looks set to be competition for Lucas Moura (£6.5m) on the right of a 3-4-2-1 or behind two forwards in a 3-4-1-2, then, and he’ll very much be a ‘wait and see’ in FPL given his lack of assured game-time and struggles for form of late.

As for Bentancur, he is a more defensive-minded midfielder in the mold of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m), Oliver Skipp (£4.4m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m). Two goals in 133 Serie A appearances is a summation of his goal threat in a nutshell, with 17 assists across those matches a modest positive.

LUIS DIAZ

On Sunday, Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5m, subject to the Colombian being granted a work permit.

The 25-year-old has produced 14 goals and five assists in 18 Primeira Liga appearances in 2021/22, and adds greater depth to Liverpool’s attacking options, which already includes the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Diogo Jota (£8.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m).

Essentially, it’s one more player to share minutes, but whether or not he takes up a meaningful amount this season is debatable, which we examined in more detail in our Scout Report, which is linked below.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

Another South American also arrived over the weekend, with Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes (£5.0m) from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a reported £35m up front, with additional bonuses due after that depending on player and team performance.

However, the 24-year-old Selecao star probably won’t be of much use to Fantasy managers because he’s a defensive/deep-lying midfielder, with a record sheet that shows three goals, five assists and 10 bookings in 56 Ligue I appearances.

While Guimaraes will not himself be a key FPL target, the silky, ball-playing ‘number six’ is nevertheless a signing to consider when weighing up the appeal of the Magpies’ Fantasy defenders, who have been complete non-starters in 2021/22.

With Guimaraes, plus Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) on board, Eddie Howe’s rearguard ought to at least stand a better chance on paper of boosting their meagre clean sheet count.

SAMUEL KALU

Watford added their fourth signing of the January transfer window last week, with Samuel Kalu (£5.0m) joining from French club Bordeaux.

Capable of playing on either flank, Kalu typically operates on the right-wing, but with just nine goals across his last three seasons in France’s top tier, it’s perhaps unlikely that he will be able to rack up any meaningful minutes, especially once Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) is back from Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

PLAYERS ADDED TO FPL DURING JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW

PLAYER CLUB POSITION PRICE Luis Diaz Liverpool Midfielder £8.0m Philippe Coutinho Aston Villa Midfielder £7.0m Wout Weghorst Burnley Forward £6.5m Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder £6.0m Christian Eriksen Brentford Midfielder £5.5m Chiquinho Wolverhampton Wanderers Midfielder £5.5m Vitaliy Mykolenko Everton Defender £5.0m Kieran Trippier Newcastle United Defender £5.0m Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United Midfielder £5.0m Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham Hotspur Midfielder £5.0m Samuel Kalu Watford Midfielder £5.0m Edo Kayembe Watford Midfielder £5.0m Jonas Lossl Brentford Goalkeeper £4.5m Kenedy Chelsea Defender £4.5m Nathan Patterson Everton Defender £4.5m Hassane Kamara Watford Defender £4.5m Samir Watford Defender £4.5m Toti Wolverhampton Wanderers Defender £4.5m Robin Olsen Aston Villa Goalkeeper £4.0m

