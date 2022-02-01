69
FPL February 1

FPL player prices revealed for Eriksen, Weghorst and more

The January transfer window closed on Monday, with a total of £295m spent by Premier League clubs.

Now, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) have priced up the new arrivals, which we’ve rounded up below.

You can read about all the other key January moves, from Philippe Coutinho (£7.0m) to Chris Wood (£6.7m), in our dedicated page here.

CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN

Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) has returned to football following his horrific on-field cardiac arrest last summer, and has hooked up with a number of Danish colleagues at Brentford, signing a deal until the end of the season.

The Danish playmaker has previously been training with young players at AFC Ajax, but realistically, it may be a while before we see Eriksen starting a league match as match fitness will be an issue.

When he is ready, Eriksen will presumably threaten the starts of Mathias Jensen, Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka (all £4.9m) in the middle of the park, likely slotting in alongside Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) and, for now, Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) in the engine room of a 3-5-2. Josh Dasilva (£5.3m) is also on the cusp of a return, to swell Thomas Frank’s options in midfield.

Bryan Mbeumo (£5.3m) may well lose some set-piece responsibilities to Eriksen but while the Dane has been his national side’s first-choice penalty-taker in the past, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) surely won’t be forced to hand over spot-kick duties to his new teammate given how good the striker’s record is from 12 yards.

WOUT WEGHORST

Burnley have replaced Chris Wood (£6.7m) with the capture of Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) from VfL Wolfsburg.

Signed for an undisclosed fee, the 29-year-old Netherlands international has penned a deal at Turf Moor until 2025.

While Eredivisie goalscoring figures have to be taken with a pinch of salt (Weghorst netted 51 times in 124 league games for previous clubs AZ Alkmaar and Heracles), the 6’6″ centre-forward has plundered 59 goals in 118 Bundesliga appearances for Wolfsburg over the past three and a half seasons.

The Dutchman hit the 20-goal mark in the German top flight in 2020/21 and has also contributed an eye-catching 27 assists since signing for Wolfsburg in 2018.

His arrival is obviously bad news for Matej Vydra, Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez (all £5.2m), with a strike partnership of Weghorst and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) surely Sean Dyche’s preferred option up top.

We may get a glimpse of that double-act on Saturday, when Burnley take on Watford in their second Double Gameweek 23 fixture, and Weghorst’s name is definitely one to monitor given that the Clarets still have four outstanding fixtures to be fitted into the schedule somewhere between now and the end of the season, meaning more Double Gameweeks.

DEJAN KULUSEVSKI AND RODRIGO BENTANCUR

Tottenham Hotspur bolstered their midfield options with the double-signing of Juventus duo Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£5.0m) on Monday.

From an FPL perspective, Kulusevski is surely of more interest, having won the Serie A young player of the year award two seasons ago.

It’s fair to say that he hasn’t built on that promise at Juventus over the last two campaigns, returning only 11 attacking returns in his 55 appearances with the Old Lady – although, crucially, 31 of his run-outs have come off the bench, with first-team opportunities limited.

A versatile attacking midfielder who can play across the frontline, it was cutting in off the right flank at Parma where he really caught the eye: the left-footed Kulusevski delivered 10 goals and nine assists in that one year on loan with the Serie A side in 2019/20.

The Sweden international looks set to be competition for Lucas Moura (£6.5m) on the right of a 3-4-2-1 or behind two forwards in a 3-4-1-2, then, and he’ll very much be a ‘wait and see’ in FPL given his lack of assured game-time and struggles for form of late.

As for Bentancur, he is a more defensive-minded midfielder in the mold of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (£4.9m), Oliver Skipp (£4.4m) and Harry Winks (£4.4m). Two goals in 133 Serie A appearances is a summation of his goal threat in a nutshell, with 17 assists across those matches a modest positive.

LUIS DIAZ

On Sunday, Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5m, subject to the Colombian being granted a work permit.

The 25-year-old has produced 14 goals and five assists in 18 Primeira Liga appearances in 2021/22, and adds greater depth to Liverpool’s attacking options, which already includes the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane (£11.7m), Diogo Jota (£8.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m).

Essentially, it’s one more player to share minutes, but whether or not he takes up a meaningful amount this season is debatable, which we examined in more detail in our Scout Report, which is linked below.

What impact will new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz have in FPL?

BRUNO GUIMARAES

Another South American also arrived over the weekend, with Newcastle United signing Bruno Guimaraes (£5.0m) from French side Olympique Lyonnais for a reported £35m up front, with additional bonuses due after that depending on player and team performance.

However, the 24-year-old Selecao star probably won’t be of much use to Fantasy managers because he’s a defensive/deep-lying midfielder, with a record sheet that shows three goals, five assists and 10 bookings in 56 Ligue I appearances.

While Guimaraes will not himself be a key FPL target, the silky, ball-playing ‘number six’ is nevertheless a signing to consider when weighing up the appeal of the Magpies’ Fantasy defenders, who have been complete non-starters in 2021/22.

With Guimaraes, plus Kieran Trippier (£5.0m), Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Matt Targett (£4.7m) on board, Eddie Howe’s rearguard ought to at least stand a better chance on paper of boosting their meagre clean sheet count.

SAMUEL KALU

Watford added their fourth signing of the January transfer window last week, with Samuel Kalu (£5.0m) joining from French club Bordeaux.

Capable of playing on either flank, Kalu typically operates on the right-wing, but with just nine goals across his last three seasons in France’s top tier, it’s perhaps unlikely that he will be able to rack up any meaningful minutes, especially once Ismaila Sarr (£5.7m) is back from Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) duty.

PLAYERS ADDED TO FPL DURING JANUARY TRANSFER WINDOW
PLAYERCLUBPOSITIONPRICE
Luis DiazLiverpoolMidfielder£8.0m
Philippe CoutinhoAston VillaMidfielder£7.0m
Wout WeghorstBurnleyForward£6.5m
Dejan KulusevskiTottenham HotspurMidfielder£6.0m
Christian EriksenBrentfordMidfielder£5.5m
ChiquinhoWolverhampton WanderersMidfielder£5.5m
Vitaliy MykolenkoEvertonDefender£5.0m
Kieran TrippierNewcastle UnitedDefender£5.0m
Bruno GuimaraesNewcastle UnitedMidfielder£5.0m
Rodrigo BentancurTottenham HotspurMidfielder£5.0m
Samuel KaluWatfordMidfielder£5.0m
Edo KayembeWatfordMidfielder£5.0m
Jonas LosslBrentfordGoalkeeper£4.5m
KenedyChelseaDefender£4.5m
Nathan PattersonEvertonDefender£4.5m
Hassane KamaraWatfordDefender£4.5m
SamirWatfordDefender£4.5m
TotiWolverhampton WanderersDefender£4.5m
Robin OlsenAston VillaGoalkeeper£4.0m

  1. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 38 mins ago

    Very informative - cheers AV!

    Open Controls
  2. lugs
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    i thought Weghorst would have been the same price as Cornet, 5.9 would have been great 😆

    Open Controls
  3. Bartowski
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    When they say they've further arrested Mason Greenwood does it mean they've put another set of handcuffs further up his arms?!

    Open Controls
    1. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Additional charges.

      Open Controls
  4. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    There's literally nobody on that list that I'm even remotely tempted to punt on.

    Kulusevski, Alli are the ones to watch but nothing more than that just yet.

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Tell me some player that will be a differential apart from any famous????

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        You what?

        Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      I guess I was hoping that Weghorst would be a bit cheaper, but he was always going to be in the same ballpark as Wood. Probably makes him a non-event at the moment.

      Open Controls
  5. fplgaruda
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    A statement said Greenwood had been removed from active squads in FIFA 22 and also suspended from appearing in FIFA Ultimate Team packs and Ultimate Draft.

    Should FPL follow the suit?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Surely some common sense is needed here? They can't. He'll be in various squads. He'll just be red-flagged like Mendy.

      Open Controls
      1. onceuponatyne
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Absolutely. It's one thing kids playing as a potentially awful character in a game. FPL is a bit of a different thing, mixed into reality. He won't play on here, because he won't be playing in real life.

        Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      No. People have him in their teams. Do you want FPL to cut their teams to 14 or make them use a transfer on him if they've other priorities?

      Open Controls
      1. fplgaruda
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Chill mate

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Couldn't be more chilled.

          Open Controls
    3. fplgaruda
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Lol, calm down guys.
      I dont know how to do that in FPL.
      But in my opinion, maybe to the teams thay already own him, just red flagged it.
      Then remove him altogether from the game, just like when a player join other teams (non-PL)

      Open Controls
    4. GBD1961
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      He’s going to be red anyway, just delete him

      Open Controls
    5. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      39 mins ago

      Yes please remove GW and give his owners a free transfer.

      Open Controls
    6. Percy Johnstone
        just now

        I like the idea of a free hit for him,

        preferably with a baseball bat.

        Open Controls
    7. KarlosTheJackal
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      Excellent round-up of the new arrivals Avfc82. Well worth your time on this ✔

      Open Controls
    8. Henryyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Who would you pick?

      A Digne
      B Dalot (Dont have DDG)

      Cheers

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Digne.

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            1 hour, 10 mins ago

            Of the two, A is the choice

            Open Controls
        2. Ginger Pele
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I’d go Digne

          Open Controls
      2. big_fat_ARSEnal
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 21 mins ago

        This isn't a huge issue now, but I want to plan ahead a bit. only 0.3 itb and this is my wildcard team at the moment (which I'm pretty happy with)

        Ramsdale (Sanchez)
        TAA Robbo Cancelo Digne (Ait Nouri)
        KDB Bruno Bowen Raphinha Coutinho
        Edouard (Broja Maupay)

        I know that I probably need to go Bruno -> Salah for GW26 (especially if its a double), but really don't know the best way for me to get the funds to do that. Any thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. lugs
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Coutinho to Cornet should do it, its a nice 3 way rotation with him Broja & Maupay + you get to have him for his dgw's to come

          Open Controls
          1. big_fat_ARSEnal
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Great idea! Thanks a lot.

            Open Controls
            1. Gubby-Allen
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                As said above Cornet is a brilliant investment, better in maybe two weeks time but fine to bench until the better fixtures and DGWs start.

                The reply fail below, was for you too!

                Open Controls
                1. big_fat_ARSEnal
                  • 1 Year
                  1 hour, 2 mins ago

                  Thanks. I think I'll do Bruno, Coutinho -> Cornet, Salah in two weeks. As far as bench boosting in 25, I think I will wait, as we know there will probably be a much bigger double to come in which almost every team has a double. I should have time to plan for it before it's announced. I honestly don't really want anymore united or brighton than I already have, as I like the defenders I have already and think that Ramsdale is probably better than De Gea long term (and have sanchez for the double)

                  Open Controls
            2. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              1 hour ago

              Sounds interesting, I'm going to look into this!

              Open Controls
        2. Gubby-Allen
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            I was using my wildcard to bench boost next week. I probably wi do, but was expecting more than one match and don't think that any more will be added to GW25. I have gone for 3 Man Utd and currently one Brighton so wi fill the bench with them, gives me 8 games and 2 FT the following week. You have Bruno and Maupay to cover youself with C and VC but would be tempted for one more.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              32 mins ago

              Trossard?

              Open Controls
          • KieranKA
              1 hour, 5 mins ago

              Still early but what are my options in GW24?

              1 FT, 0.8 ITB
              Foster // Sánchez
              Trent Cancelo Reguilón Coufal // Livramento*
              Jota Bernardo Bowen Raphinha // Mount*
              Ronaldo Antonio // King

              (A) Mount → Foden
              (B) Mount → Coutinho
              (C) Mount, Ronaldo → Salah, Watkins (–4), if Salah is back in time
              (D) Jota, Mount, Bernardo → Salah, Coutinho, Brownhill (–8), if Salah is back in time
              (E) something else

              Open Controls
              1. Crunchie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                1 hour, 1 min ago

                E Why go to Brownhill when you could go Ramsey/Cornet, but Coutinho is tempting

                Open Controls
            • footballfreak
              • 2 Years
              58 mins ago

              My current wildcard draft looking like this. With 1m to go from fernandes to salah after dgw..also thinking about galacher and dennis for ramsay and DCL..should i go for it?
              DDG Ramsdale
              TAA Laporte Cancelo Digne Varane
              Fernandes Bowen Son Gallacher Jota
              Dennis Edouard Broja

              Open Controls
              1. ritzyd
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                46 mins ago

                I hate that front line. Would definitely prefer a dcl price point in there

                Open Controls
                1. footballfreak
                  • 2 Years
                  38 mins ago

                  Would mostly play 4-5-1 or 5-4-1 thats why chose a weak attack

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    I think your frontline is fine. For reference I'm likely going Edouard, Broja, Richardson - yours is stronger.

                    Open Controls
              2. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                36 mins ago

                Lose Varane. Already have keeper so that’s enough. Get a cheapo as money saved could be useful further down the line.

                Open Controls
              3. Not again Shirley
                • 5 Years
                35 mins ago

                Lack of City midfielders too. Maybe Foden instead of Son

                Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              56 mins ago

              Any ideas when Burnley may get their postponed games rearranged as looking at weghorst ?

              Open Controls
              1. Ruth_NZ
                • 7 Years
                46 mins ago

                GW26: fairly probable
                GW27: very likely

                Quite possibly both.

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  45 mins ago

                  Great thanks be great if DGW26 as think may FH

                  Open Controls
                2. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  That soon?

                  Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              53 mins ago

              Does DDG outscore rashford in DGW25?

              Open Controls
              1. footballfreak
                • 2 Years
                51 mins ago

                Yes

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Yeh DDG over rashford better value too

                  Open Controls
              2. acidicleo
                • 5 Years
                31 mins ago

                Probably

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  just now

                  Cheers

                  Open Controls
              3. THFC4LIFE
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                21 mins ago

                Expect so

                Open Controls
                1. Finding Timo
                  • 1 Year
                  20 mins ago

                  I have foster who has Brighton at home so seems shame to get in DDG

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Foster isn't a sure thing to keep a CS dude.

                    Open Controls
            • OleGGMU
              • 3 Years
              26 mins ago

              Hi lads
              Trust you are all well.
              In a bit of a dilemma , advice woupd be greatly appreciated
              Current XI
              Ederson
              TAA, Tierney, Cancelo
              Raphinha, Maddy*, KDB, Jota, Bowen
              Watkins, Dennis*
              Bench: DDG, Cash, Coady, Maupay
              4.2m ITB

              The fear of not owning bruno or utd attack for that matter is doing me in.
              For exact cash i can do
              Maddy+Dennis to Bruno +Broja (-8)
              If i leave to switch maddy to bruno for dgw 25, i would have to go :
              Ederson + Maddy to sanchez +bruno
              So that i can have cash for bruno to salah when the switch is needed.

              Ideally maddy should go as i like the fixtures for the rest of my mids but any advice on how to get utd attack would be great.
              Not keen on rashford but he is under consideration as an alternative

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                Taking so many hits will negate the benefit of the DGW tbh mate. You got your WC?

                Open Controls
                1. OleGGMU
                  • 3 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Ah unfortunately no wc mate, so its either -8 this for gw24 or -4 for dgw25 if i want the current mids, obviously kdb/jota->bruno is the easiest but not having either a city or pool mid doesnt sit well with me. Yeah its a mess, was fine until dgw announcement

                  Open Controls
                  1. FPL Brains
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    Erm okay gotcha.

                    In that case, take hits to set yourself up over a 4/5 gameweek period, so don't just get United/Brighton players in for the sake of the GW. I think actually DDG/Dalot/Bruno/Ronaldo would serve you well for a number of weeks. I also wouldn't hold off hits just to slowly get there and miss opportunities, if you do it all in one week, it'll be one bad GW but you'll bounce back by having the team how you want it.

                    Open Controls
            • THFC4LIFE
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              24 mins ago

              This worth the transfers?

              GW24. Alonso and ESR to Digne and KDB(c) -4

              GW25 KDB to Bruno(c)

              GW26 Bruno to Salah(c)

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                18 mins ago

                Yeh looks good

                Open Controls
              2. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                13 mins ago

                I have the same captaincies booked in (unless I go Kane for GW24), so yep, I like it.

                Open Controls
              3. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                just now

                I have KDB and while sounding like good plan not easy to sell KDB in 25 when City play Norwich- could well outscore double week players

                Open Controls
            • Finding Timo
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              What about GW24 mount to KDB(c); GW25 KDB to Bruno(c); GW26 Bruno to salah?

              Open Controls
              1. Scots Gooner
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                11 mins ago

                Looks good on paper. Considering it myself

                Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 mins ago

                KDB with Norwich in 25 going to be a hard sell

                Open Controls
                1. Salarrivederci
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  KDB 'watching' Norwich in 25? 😉

                  Open Controls
            • NateDog
              • 1 Year
              12 mins ago

              https://mobile.twitter.com/AVFCOfficial/status/1488542748437360640

              Have to wonder what the point of a winter break is if PL clubs are playing matches against each other then, friendly or not.

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                4 mins ago

                The clubs make a mockery of most rules tbh.

                Open Controls
              2. mynameisq
                • 8 Years
                3 mins ago

                Well, friendly is the key part and you can't just wave that away, they want to keep fit without over exerting themselves

                Open Controls
              3. Ruth_NZ
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Most clubs gave their players a week's holiday. They are back in training now.

                Open Controls
            • VIVA_RONALDO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              8 mins ago

              Better long term duo:
              a) Broja + Son
              b) Antonio/Watkins + Foden

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                A

                Open Controls

