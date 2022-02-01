138
Scout Reports February 1

What impact will new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz have in FPL?

138 Comments
Share

On Sunday, Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5m, subject to the Colombian being granted a work permit.

The 25-year-old has produced 14 goals and five assists in 18 Primeira Liga appearances in 2021/22, and joins the Reds’ after two-and-a-half seasons in Portugal.

Upon signing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said:

“He’s an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time. We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He’s a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind.

This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team. Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He’s the player we really wanted and they’ve (the owners) made it happen, so I’m very happy.”

Diaz, who is currently on international duty with Colombia for their World Cup qualifiers, will bolster Liverpool’s attacking options, but where does he fit in and what impact will he have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions in the article below.

THE HISTORY AND STATISTICS

Prior to his move to Porto in 2019, Diaz had previously represented Barranquilla and Atletico Junior in his homeland, where he won several domestic titles including the Categoria Primera A, Copa Colombia and Superliga Colombiana.

That earnt him a move to Porto for a reported £5.8m, and he has since gone on to produce 41 goals and 19 assists in 125 appearances in Portugal.

However, he has truly taken his game to another level in 2021/22, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 18 league games.

To date, Diaz has 32 caps for Colombia, with seven goals, and finished joint-top scorer alongside Lionel Messi during the 2021 Copa America.

“His evolution has been interesting. He was really good last season but then this season… I can barely remember a player improving this much. He was great at the Copa America and that’s taken his confidence to another level.” – Tom Kundert, the Portugal correspondent for World Soccer Magazine

A quick glance at Diaz’s stats in the Portuguese top-flight this season suggests he provides a serious goal threat. The winger ranks second for goals and shots per game, top for expected goals (xG), whilst he has also performed well for key passes and dribbling.

He has been on something of a hot streak, but his shot map is hugely encouraging, with his attempts generally arriving from good locations inside the box.

This season, he has been exclusively used on the left in Porto’s 4-4-2 formation, but has also featured in a 4-3-3 for Colombia, which should mean he adapts quickly to Klopp’s system.

LUIS DIAZ’S 2021/22 LEAGUE STATS
METRICTOTALRANK V OTHER PRIMEIRA LIGA PLAYERS
Goals142nd
Assists411th=
xG12.31st
Shots per game3.52nd
Shots in the box per game2.73rd
Key passes per game2.23rd
Dribbles per game2.63rd=

Source: WhoScored and FotMob

PLAYING STYLE

Diaz is essentially a quick and pacey left-winger, who likes to dribble, take players on and cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

A prime example of that was his solo goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season (see below), when he picked the ball up near the halfway line, dribbled forward and flashed a shot across Ederson (£6.1m).

From that inside-left position, he shoots a lot, but also frequently creates chances for his team-mates, with several lovely diagonal passes into the box featuring on his highlights reel.

As you’ve probably noticed, he actually shares a lot of traits with Sadio Mane (£11.7m) – which offers a clue as to where might be best utilised under Klopp.

THE PROSPECTS – AND WHERE HE WILL FIT IN AT LIVERPOOL

The signing of Diaz adds greater depth to Liverpool’s squad, and he will now compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota (£8.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) for a starting spot in the front three.

Essentially, it’s one more player to share minutes, but whether or not he takes up a meaningful amount this season is debatable. For now, we can assume that he will be eased in gently, with Salah and Mane remaining first-choice in the wide areas, providing they are fit course.

Longer-term, as he primarily operates in that left channel, Diaz will probably take more minutes from Mane, who scored in Gameweek 21, but had previously gone seven Premier League games without a goal.

Notably, the Senegalese winger, plus Salah and Firmino, are also entering the final 18 months of their existing contracts, and given that they will all be in their 30s next season, it is perhaps unlikely that all of them will extend their stay at Anfield, which is a situation that will need monitoring in the summer.

As for Diaz, he has been priced up at £8.0m by FPL, and if he were to get a run of starts – perhaps through injuries to others – the potential is obvious, as he does seem the perfect fit for Liverpool, style-wise.

However, when players move from a weaker league, there will always be question marks about their ability to step up. As a result, a period of adjustment should be expected, and it may be next season before we see Diaz truly deliver on his undoubted potential.

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history"

138 Comments Post a Comment
  Devos
      5 hours, 5 mins ago

      Go Steeeeeve

      Open Controls
    • DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 59 mins ago

      1 Week to go to GW24.

      Son & Rudigar > Bruno and Telles (if Shaw is out) for a -4

      Sets me up nicely for DGW 25

      Open Controls
      Pukkipartyy
3 Years
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 57 mins ago

        I like it.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 40 mins ago

        Yep, makes sense.

        Open Controls
      NateDog
1 Year
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Son out before Southampton seems crazy to me

        Open Controls
        1. DavidBadWillie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          He's not played for ages. Already own Kane.

          Could save FT and use for DGW I guess.

          Open Controls
    Pukkipartyy
3 Years
      • 3 Years
      4 hours, 56 mins ago

      What u think about Gray? Not very good fpl pick, but good fixtures.

      But is he even nailed anymore?
      Is it worth to do Gray - > Buendia (-4)?

      Thx!

      Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 55 mins ago

        Not sure it is worth a -4. But for free I would do it.

        Open Controls
      Black Knights
9 Years
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 31 mins ago

        Depends on what Everton do. If they go wingers either side of DCL, you'd think Richarlison gets LW so RW is up for Gray/Andros/Gordon.

        If they play with wing backs and have Alli behind a front 2 of Rich & DCL, i can't see Gray being a LWB?

        Wait and see i guess?

        Open Controls
    Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
12 Years
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 55 mins ago

      Good article - nice summary. Any chance of an article on Alli at Everton?

      Open Controls
      1. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 hours, 53 mins ago

        Ah thanks mate, appreciate that! Lampard coming up this afternoon, then van de Beek/Alli tomorrow.

        Open Controls
    • basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      4 hours, 39 mins ago

      Morning all, would you wildcard this lot?
      DDG Foster
      TAA Cancelo Dawson Alonso Livramento
      Jota Foden Raphinha Bowen Gray
      Ronaldo Antonio Dennis

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        How many free transfers?

        Open Controls
        1. basilfawlty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          4 hours, 24 mins ago

          1

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            4 hours, 22 mins ago

            I think you can get a good team away for the next 3 with the squad you have.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 hours, 21 mins ago

              Your line up would be;

              DDG
              TAA - Cancelo - x
              Midfield 5
              Ronaldo - Antonio

              Use your FT to sort your defender situation out then see?

              Open Controls
              1. basilfawlty
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                4 hours, 15 mins ago

                Can't see Gray starting now though. If I don't WC, the puzzle is how to get Salah, can't sell CR7 before the DGW.

                Open Controls
                1. FPL Brains
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  4 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Wildcard when you know he's back?

                  Open Controls
                  1. basilfawlty
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    4 hours, 8 mins ago

                    Fair point, thanks for your help pal - much appreciated.

                    Open Controls
                2. Lord.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  4 hours, 1 min ago

                  You have Dennis if Gray doesn't play but, more importantly, there's a big fixture shift in GW28 when United assets will need to become Chelsea and Arsenal; so why not wildcard then?

                  Open Controls
      2OLEgend
1 Year
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 23 mins ago

        I would.

        Open Controls
      3. L.U.H.G.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        I have 10 of your players and am not planning a wildcard.

        Open Controls
    • Silecro
      • 4 Years
      4 hours, 31 mins ago

      Morning
      Any ideas what to do here with 2 fts?

      Foster
      Cancelo, TAA, White
      Foden, Maddison, Jota, Bowen
      Watkins, Dennis, King

      Sanchez, Rudiger, Son, Livramento

      2ft, 5.2 itb
      One freebie will 90% go to Rudiger>Digne, any ideas on the other one?
      Maybe Maddison > Bruno? (will have money left to do Bruno>Salah switch)

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 26 mins ago

        Your suggestions make sense tbh.

        Open Controls
      2OLEgend
1 Year
        • 1 Year
        4 hours, 22 mins ago

        Both good moves

        Open Controls
    TheBiffas
1 Year
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 17 mins ago

      Bruno or CR7 for the DGW? What about elanga?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 hours, 6 mins ago

        I'm currently on Bruno and Elanga, although I don't expect anything out of him.

        Open Controls
    • FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Out of interest would you WC this team, to the one below?

      Ederson
      TAA - Cancelo - Dalot
      Maddison - Jota - Bowen - Martinelli - De Bruyne
      Kane - Antonio

      Foster - Dennis - Cash - Tierney

      to;

      DDG
      TAA - Cancelo - Robertson - Laporte - Digne
      De Bruyne - Fernandes - Bowen
      Kane/Ronaldo - Eduoard

      Steer - Ramsey - Elanga - Richardson

      Money ITB to upgrade to Salah.

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 4 mins ago

        how do you afford that lot with money itb?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Team link in profile bud, my rank isn't much to shout about due to the hits though.

          Open Controls
          The Bad Seed
4 Years
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 18 mins ago

            Damn you had good OR for 8 GWs.... but why these horrendous hit decisions?

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 5 mins ago

              I'm stupid thats why.

              Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Your link shows 0.4 million more tv than I have now. Maybe you have more now. Congrats for that. But my excuse is at least that I started with Harrison and Barnes over Raphinha and Benrahma, which has cost me both points and team value.

            Open Controls
      Dark Side Of The Loon!
5 Years
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        DDG
        TAA Cancelo Digne White
        KDB Bruno Jota Bowen Raph
        Edouard

        Foster Pedro Broja Burnley Def

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 43 mins ago

          Cheers pal.

          Yeah I've got something similar lined up, a merry-go-round of sorts to get Kane/Bruno/KDB out when needed and Son/Salah/Broja in.

          Open Controls
      The Bad Seed
4 Years
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 49 mins ago

        Nope - very weak bench, no options for hard gws, and ull have a huge headache come GW 27

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          Oh I should have probably added some context;

          - I don't need a strong bench, already used my BB
          - I'm chasing my ML leader down, he has an 80 point advantage, however I have 7mil more than him. He'll be looking to copy my team so need to get the budget on the pitch so he can't do so.

          Open Controls
          The Bad Seed
4 Years
            • 4 Years
            3 hours, 15 mins ago

            Makes SOME sense.... but now I see MORE hits for you in the future 🙂

            1 injury, and your off taking a -4. in fact even a -8 sometimes.

            3 heavy hitters isnt best value, you can only captain one. have 2 heavy hitters, and some serious damage options such as Son/Foden/DCL, etc...

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Brains
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 13 mins ago

              I think the Everton assets could be dangerous yes - but they've got 3 games before their fixtures turn for the worst so that'll be something to consider further down the line.

              Foden/Mahrez are options, however I'll be moving KDB on in a few weeks to get Salah in and then I'll probably avoid City attack assets for players who are less rotation prone.

              Son, I'll bring him in, but that's an easy downgrade.

              Open Controls
            2. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              I think I agree. That bench is simply too weak. Edouard also not good enough imo.

              Open Controls
      4. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        Nope.

        Open Controls
      Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
12 Years
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Given you have two Liverpool already that means you will have three out gw27 - when you get Salah. Just keep an eye on that in case you get caught out.

Great Team Value.

        Great Team Value.

        Open Controls
      6. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        You have ridiculous team value. I'm leading by 1m in almost all my leagues with 107.1 and you have almost a full 1m more than me!

        I don't like the WC team though. Would want better rotation so you can have more DGW players lying in wait. Spurs/Arsenal defense for example.

        Open Controls
        1. Ruth_NZ
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          Why plan when you can take a few hits? Does wonders for the TV as well. 😉

          Open Controls
    • Arteta
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        "Almost won us the Europa League"?

        When was that then? Arsenal were as likely to do that as Spurs were to win the CL - in other words, not close at all. 😆

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 38 mins ago

          Hahaha.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            3 hours, 32 mins ago

            In fairness, his big contract was a reward for single handedly carrying Arsenal for a number of years, without him they probably wouldn't be where they are right now.

            Open Controls
        2. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          I meant the closest we've been to an European trophy in the last decade. He was dire in the final but he got us there and that's mainly my point.

          Open Controls
          1. Ruth_NZ
            • 7 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            "In the last decade"?

            You mean in the last 21 years, don't you?

            There's a lot of rose-tinting going on here. 😉

            Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Is this a love letter to Aubameyang?
        'It's not you it's me' 😀
        Print it off and put some perfume on it!

        Open Controls
    • Bunk Moreland
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 54 mins ago

      I think your current team is very strong. Dennis and Dalot aren't great picks, but they are cheap, benchable players. Why do you want to wc?

      Open Controls
      1. Bunk Moreland
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 53 mins ago

        Reply fail to fpl brains.

        Open Controls
      2. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 42 mins ago

        Ah just saw this bud.

        I've got a lot of overlap with my ML leader and he's got a big lead, so wanted to jump on an opportunity sooner rather than later. I know he's also holding Salah so this is a small window where I know our teams will stay different for a while before he tries to cover me off. More context in one of my responses in the thread above.

        Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      would you keep or sell jota on wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. Bunk Moreland
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I would keep. A liv attacker that starts most games for 8m, is a dream. I'm not convinced they will keep enough cleans for Robertson to be a better option.

        Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        I am keeping for 2 GWs. Posted my ream above as a reply to FPL Brains.

        Open Controls
      3. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Definitely keep Jota.

        Open Controls
      4. The Bad Seed
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 19 mins ago

        Dont have him, and not getting him on WC....
        I'd sell.

        Open Controls
      5. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        On a WC, I'd remove. If I wasn't WC'ing, I'd keep him for sure.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          I am keeping. Because of bgw 27 and wanting Salah for him, I think he is better option than Robbo, since having 3 bgw players is an issue.

          Open Controls
      6. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        I’ll 80% be selling … Salah back means Jota most likely to step aside. Just so many excellent midfield options means no room for the frustrating Diogo.

        Open Controls
      7. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Sell, a lot of people forget the significance of Firmino being available

        Open Controls
      8. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        I'd probably want him for Burnley and Norwich, but we don't know how Diaz fits into the overall equation and what affect that will have on Jota's playing time if the team is reshuffled.

        Regardless, I'll be WCing in GW28 and it's unlikely he'll be in my team from that point.

        Open Controls
      9. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Definite sell now.
        1) Diaz/Firmino competition
        2) Blank 27 - two liverpool enough

        Open Controls
      10. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        54 mins ago

        Just think Jota as 12.7 mil not 8.4 mil. A clear interchange with Pool IMO.

        Open Controls
    • Ronnies
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      RMWC

      DDG
      TAA Cancelo Digne
      KDB Bruno Bowen Jota
      Watkins Antonio Broja

      Sanchez Ramsey Dalot Webster

      Plan is to do KDB to Salah when he's due back.
      Looking to play BB in GW25

      Thoughts?
      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Did you want a third Brighton player for your BB?

        Maybe Maupay for Watkins?

        Open Controls
    • boc610
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      lots of these Jan deals seem to be predicated on the weird contradiction of wanting a player to be a success but also not wanting to pay lots of money for him...but if hes a success your going to end up paying lots of money for him, which you dont want to do....but you want him to be a success... but you also dont want to pay lots of money for him....but you want him to be a success...but....

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        Yeah but you'd rather pay after you get what you deem to be a success rather than the normal other way around?

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 11 mins ago

          True but then your in the bind of targets being met for very tenous reasons, like appearances, which doesnt neccersarily mean the player has been a success, yet the metrics will deem that you have to pay up. its sounds really complicated. Does Ali need to score goals, assist goals, just play?

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 59 mins ago

            I personally wouldn't factor appearances in unless someone was injury prone (in which case, I wouldn't sign them anyway). I meant more around goals/assists/cleansheets depending on the player.

            Open Controls
        2. boc610
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          i recall at united that Alexis just lacing up his boots and walking onto the grass meant united had to pay 37 k or something, its why there were times when he wasnt even playing or making match squads

          Open Controls
      2. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        How is that confusing you? It's win/win for the buying team

        Open Controls
        1. boc610
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 43 mins ago

          You cant just say its win win in fairness. as i pointed out the metrics for whats deemed success differ greatly (just as they do in FPL). We arent privy to the contract ALi has with everton but are goals expected, is it apperances? success in europe?.goal involvment? for example Everton could be successful in europe in spite of Deli Ali, he might go back to how he was in his latter years at spurs and not be playing regularly in a years time but still making the odd sub appearance yet spurs could come looking for the next installment because they finished 6th . thats not win win. we've seen this happen so may times.

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            You have better solution for the metrics used for both clubs, the one selling and the one buying? Start a career as an agent!?!

            Open Controls
    • Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Eriksen added to the game at 5.5m. Could be a steal in a few weeks' time.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Ah interesting.

        I honestly can't see him fitting in the way Frank likes his team playing tbh.

        If I'm not mistaken, he wasn't having a good Euros till his incident either?

        Open Controls
        1. Do I Not Like Orange
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          It was halfway through their first game.

          Open Controls
        2. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          He was widely backed to do well, and was captained in the first game by many because he had that early fixture. That might be what you were thinking of.

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          He was the best player on the pitch and constant threat to us. Man of the match. Can't expect anything more, can you?!?

          Open Controls
      2. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        I would be very surprised if he's in my team this season.

        Brentford have no DGWs and Mbeumo is 5.3m.

        Funny that yesterday I was seeing predicted prices for him at 7-7.5m lol.

        Open Controls
      3. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Possibly, although Brentford are unlikely to have any DGW's so I think there could be better options elsewhere in that price range from teams with games in hand. (e.g. Cornet or an Arsenal mid).

        Open Controls
      4. boc610
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 12 mins ago

        its incredible enough he is back playing.I cant see him being match fit for a while yet . Tbh I have big reservations about this. SADS is something had impacted my family and Im not sure how he has got the green light for this. Im sure all the right protocols were followed but the fact is his heart stopped on a football pitch 7 months ago.I don't think any doctor worth their salt will say that's guranteed to never happen again. he is clearly taking a huge risk in continuing his career.

        Open Controls
      5. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 11 mins ago

        Agree with the replies. He's a wait and see at best, but one to monitor certainly.

        Open Controls
      6. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 5 mins ago

        Doubt he'll do anything noteworthy(FPL wise). But would love it if he proved me wrong.

        Open Controls
      7. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 1 min ago

        Wouldn't be getting him yet but once he picks up match fitness and gets a good run he could be a very nice option especially if he takes over setpieces

        Open Controls
        1. Brehmeren
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          He will be on everything but pens.

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Could be excellent for baps

            Open Controls
      8. Brehmeren
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 39 mins ago

        Might get him as enabler when wc'ing

        Open Controls
      9. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        It will be a long way back for the fella. Will be amazed if he starts more than 5 games between now and the end of the season.

        Open Controls
    • CONNERS
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Beat me to it Camzy.

      Open Controls
      1. CONNERS
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        aagh, reply fail to above.

        Open Controls
    • Gazwaz80
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      Is it worth keeping Targett?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Isn't it better to ask: Is it worth keeping a Newcastle defender?

        If you want a good answer.

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Yes 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. JBG
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            If that's the question, no.

            Open Controls
        2. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          I guess they have almost new defense. Targett is likely starter now and cheap and attacking enough to be 5th mid + also good enough to field on dgw:s or for BB. So depends on team and other issues imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Gazwaz80
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            Thanks both for replying…

            Open Controls
    • Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      BUY, MONITOR or IGNORE?

      Of all the signings yesterday, who has your attention in terms of bringing in straight away with an optimistic eye on bringing soon … and why?

      And who will be crowned the newest troll?

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        Honestly, none of them really feel that significant.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Yes, nothing there to have us salivating I totally agree.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Just giving this a bit more thought, unfortunately it's kinda obvious but Alli is really playing for his career, so let's see how that turns out. VDB similar, overlooked by two managers now - if he delivers under Frank then that's a big strategic question mark over Ralf/Ole.

            Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        I’m very much considering the Weghorst punt on the WC … games in hand, should be first choice … hopefully he is kindly priced.

        Deli has to be a troll candidate … because he’s Deli.

        Open Controls
      3. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Will keep a close eye on Weghorst although I'll likely go for Cornet again instead. At his price I will monitor Eriksen for sure, doubt he'll get a good run just yet but when he does he might be worth a pop.

        Open Controls
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Eyes on Cornet too … only thing that may mean I go for weghorst is the wealth of midfield options vs the drought of forward options.

          Open Controls
      4. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        I vaguely remember Weghorst being in my Euros fantasy team at some point. Agree with both of you, lets see what he can do to deliver.

        Open Controls
      5. teneighty
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        I think Kulusevski could come good if he establishes himself as a starter. One worth to monitor at least.

        Open Controls
    • PlayPercentage
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      Why the long break for PL games? There aren't any international games, as far as I can see.
      I've been out of the country for a couple of weeks so may have missed some news....was this break COVID-related?

      Open Controls
      1. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 56 mins ago

        Winter break … coincided with AFCON and some other non-European internationals.

        Open Controls
        1. PlayPercentage
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Thanks for the reply.
          Remainder of the season will be very congested. Good for FPL players, not so good for real-life footballers.

          Open Controls
      2. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        AFCON, CONCACAF and SA internationals are on. I think this break was designed to try help the British national teams in the long run as other big European leagues have winter breaks

        Open Controls
    • VIVA_RONALDO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Who to cap next week if no KDB and keeping Salah? Leaning towards Cancelo or Bowen

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        I'm on Cancelo at the minute, might be tempted by Mahrez if I punt on him for a few games

        Open Controls
      2. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        I had Bowen before the Hodgson announcement. I expect a 'new manager bounce' from Watford now.

        Open Controls
      3. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        Cap Salah and VC Bowen probably safe.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Still on Salah?

          Open Controls
      4. Rbyrne95
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        do you mean you don't have KDB or you don't think he'll play?

        Open Controls
    • Rbyrne95
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      For next GW - Ramsey or Gallagher?

      For few GW after - Ramsey or Gallagher?

      Open Controls
    • dshv
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      So what is the final decision..

      Salah or NoSalah

      Open Controls
      1. Christina.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        easy

        Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        LaterSalah

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 19 mins ago

          This

          Open Controls
      3. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Prob hold bringing him back until GW26 …

        Open Controls
      4. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        On WC I would probably ditch DCL and have cheap frontline with likes of Broja, Pedro and Idah (or new Bur fwd) and have 4-5 big(ish) at the back + Salah, Bruno, KdB, Bowen and Gallagher/Raphinha or such. But with free transfers I don't trust Salah to start yet and prefer Bruno over him on dgw also.

        Open Controls
    • Camzy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      I'm interested in Everton with their good fixtures and 3 games in hand. How do you think they'll lineup with DvB and Alli?

      Seems like it'll be:

      Pickford
      Coleman Mina Holgate Godfrey
      Allan DvB Alli
      Gray DCL Richarlison

      Something like this on paper. But it doesn't really work tactically. They have too many second strikers. Richarlison, Gray and Alli all play optimally as second strikers and not as wingers. DvB will be an 8 and Allan as a 6. Lampard favors a 4-3-3 formation as well.

      The only nailed attacker is DCL. Richarlison could probably do LW, Townsend could come in for Gray. But Alli and DvB really don't work together imo. It'll be one or the other and honestly, I'm not sure what Alli does for Everton. It feels like another signing of a has-been from a top club from Everton that will go nowhere. Happy to be proven wrong but I don't see where he fits in.

      I'd probably tactically shoot for:

      Pickford
      Coleman Mina Godfrey Mykolenko
      Allan Gomes (Doucoure) DvB
      Gray DCL Richarlison

      Open Controls
      1. golfboy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 20 mins ago

        It's got to be a wait and see but will be interesting. If I had to pick one now I'd go safe with DCL.

        Open Controls
      2. Eh, just one more thing ...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        DCL …looking at it optimistically, hopefully the nailed, settled player benefits from the fresh attacking additions.

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          Yes, he is a keep now, but what to do with Gray?!? Sell him or Maddison?

          Open Controls
    • golfboy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Hi chaps - what do you think about the WC below? Chopped and changed a bit with Salah / KDB / Bruno / Kane etc but I think KDB and Bruno are the best way to go for the next 2 weeks.

      DDG (Gunn)
      Cancelo Digne TAA (Coufal Dalot)
      KDB(c) Bruno Jota Bowen Gallagher
      Watkins Broja (Maupay)

      £1m ITB

      Appreciate your expert feedback!

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Can you afford Jota to Salah if you downgrade Watkins and Maupay?

        Open Controls
    • Nedvěd11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      -12 or WC?

      Open Controls
      1. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
        • 9 Years
        51 mins ago

        12 required?

        Open Controls
        1. Nedvěd11
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Yeah if Salah in GW24, 25 or 26 with United players in GW25 and Chelsea players out...

          Probably an upside playing it, but not sure....

          Open Controls
      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Maybe...

        Open Controls
    • JBG
      • 3 Years
      45 mins ago

      Wow.. Kulusevski 6.0, low price imo. Hopefully he gets lots of minutes going forward. Could become a good FPL asset at that price point.

      Open Controls
    • Mweene
      • 8 Years
      40 mins ago

      I own Sancho (don't ask). Worth keeping him for the double now Greenwood is out or still get rid?

      Open Controls
      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Keep him imo, nailed atm(cause there isn't any other RW).

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.