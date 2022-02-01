What impact will new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz have in FPL?

On Sunday, Liverpool completed the signing of Luis Diaz (£8.0m) from Porto for an initial fee of £37.5m, subject to the Colombian being granted a work permit.

The 25-year-old has produced 14 goals and five assists in 18 Primeira Liga appearances in 2021/22, and joins the Reds’ after two-and-a-half seasons in Portugal.

Upon signing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said:

“He’s an outstanding player and someone we’ve been tracking for a very long time. We believe he has everything needed to fit into our way and adapt to the Premier League, both physically and mentally. He’s a player who is hungry for success and knows you have to fight to get what you want. He is a fighter, no doubt. He’s a skilful team player who has always the goal in mind. This team deserved to add quality and when we played against Luis earlier this season, we saw what a danger he is, how fast he is and how his mentality was to help his team. Luis is a player we believe will make us better now and in the future. He’s the player we really wanted and they’ve (the owners) made it happen, so I’m very happy.”

Diaz, who is currently on international duty with Colombia for their World Cup qualifiers, will bolster Liverpool’s attacking options, but where does he fit in and what impact will he have in Fantasy Premier League (FPL)?

We’ll attempt to answer those questions in the article below.

THE HISTORY AND STATISTICS

Prior to his move to Porto in 2019, Diaz had previously represented Barranquilla and Atletico Junior in his homeland, where he won several domestic titles including the Categoria Primera A, Copa Colombia and Superliga Colombiana.

That earnt him a move to Porto for a reported £5.8m, and he has since gone on to produce 41 goals and 19 assists in 125 appearances in Portugal.

However, he has truly taken his game to another level in 2021/22, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 18 league games.

To date, Diaz has 32 caps for Colombia, with seven goals, and finished joint-top scorer alongside Lionel Messi during the 2021 Copa America.

“His evolution has been interesting. He was really good last season but then this season… I can barely remember a player improving this much. He was great at the Copa America and that’s taken his confidence to another level.” – Tom Kundert, the Portugal correspondent for World Soccer Magazine

A quick glance at Diaz’s stats in the Portuguese top-flight this season suggests he provides a serious goal threat. The winger ranks second for goals and shots per game, top for expected goals (xG), whilst he has also performed well for key passes and dribbling.

He has been on something of a hot streak, but his shot map is hugely encouraging, with his attempts generally arriving from good locations inside the box.

This season, he has been exclusively used on the left in Porto’s 4-4-2 formation, but has also featured in a 4-3-3 for Colombia, which should mean he adapts quickly to Klopp’s system.

LUIS DIAZ’S 2021/22 LEAGUE STATS

METRIC TOTAL RANK V OTHER PRIMEIRA LIGA PLAYERS Goals 14 2nd Assists 4 11th= xG 12.3 1st Shots per game 3.5 2nd Shots in the box per game 2.7 3rd Key passes per game 2.2 3rd Dribbles per game 2.6 3rd=

Source: WhoScored and FotMob

PLAYING STYLE

Diaz is essentially a quick and pacey left-winger, who likes to dribble, take players on and cut inside onto his stronger right foot.

A prime example of that was his solo goal against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League last season (see below), when he picked the ball up near the halfway line, dribbled forward and flashed a shot across Ederson (£6.1m).

From that inside-left position, he shoots a lot, but also frequently creates chances for his team-mates, with several lovely diagonal passes into the box featuring on his highlights reel.

As you’ve probably noticed, he actually shares a lot of traits with Sadio Mane (£11.7m) – which offers a clue as to where might be best utilised under Klopp.

A little taster for Liverpool fans… 🌶️



What can @LFC expect from Luis Díaz?#UCL pic.twitter.com/VYGHcssrUB — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 30, 2022

THE PROSPECTS – AND WHERE HE WILL FIT IN AT LIVERPOOL

The signing of Diaz adds greater depth to Liverpool’s squad, and he will now compete with the likes of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m), Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota (£8.4m) and Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) for a starting spot in the front three.

Essentially, it’s one more player to share minutes, but whether or not he takes up a meaningful amount this season is debatable. For now, we can assume that he will be eased in gently, with Salah and Mane remaining first-choice in the wide areas, providing they are fit course.

Longer-term, as he primarily operates in that left channel, Diaz will probably take more minutes from Mane, who scored in Gameweek 21, but had previously gone seven Premier League games without a goal.

Notably, the Senegalese winger, plus Salah and Firmino, are also entering the final 18 months of their existing contracts, and given that they will all be in their 30s next season, it is perhaps unlikely that all of them will extend their stay at Anfield, which is a situation that will need monitoring in the summer.

As for Diaz, he has been priced up at £8.0m by FPL, and if he were to get a run of starts – perhaps through injuries to others – the potential is obvious, as he does seem the perfect fit for Liverpool, style-wise.

However, when players move from a weaker league, there will always be question marks about their ability to step up. As a result, a period of adjustment should be expected, and it may be next season before we see Diaz truly deliver on his undoubted potential.

