69
Pro Pundits - Zophar February 3

Which of the January signings can make an impact in FPL?

69 Comments
Share

Seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar picks out some of January’s biggest transfers and offers thoughts on how they will fare in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ahead of Gameweek 24.

The January transfer window has come and gone, clubs have spent big and as always, there are ramifications for us FPL managers – both good and bad.

Luis Diaz to Liverpool

Let’s start first with a player I am extremely excited about – Luis Diaz (£8.0m). You can read about his underlying numbers in this excellent piece. I am convinced Liverpool have got a bargain here, having seen flashes of him in the Copa America (where he was the joint-top scorer alongside Lionel Messi) and the Champions League. He looks like the finished article and should fit into Jurgen Klopp’s system like a glove. I think he gets minutes for Liverpool right away, although in the first few matches these may be more limited.

I am more concerned on the impact this could have on Diogo Jota’s (£8.4m) minutes. The Portuguese has become a mainstay in most of our squads since Roberto Firmino (£8.7m) got injured but the Brazilian is now back fit and, with Diaz, they now effectively have five players in three positions. In reality, it is four players for two positions since Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) is pretty much a certainty.

Liverpool sign Porto winger Luis Diaz - The Athletic

There is a case to say that Diaz will impact Sadio Mane’s (£11.7m) minutes more than Jota, since the latter competes more with Firmino but, as we have seen many times, Jota has been played on the left as well. Diaz seems a much more natural fit for the role. Earlier we could have Jota play in place of either Firmino or Mane, now it seems like it’s just one spot he is competing for and I believe Klopp might adopt a ‘horses for courses’ approach depending on the opposition. Even when he does start, an early substitution is always going to be a concern.

This ties in with the Salah issue. Like many, I had planned to bring Salah back into my squad for Gameweek 24 alongside Jota, not instead of. I’m now reconsidering that.

With Salah playing so many minutes in the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), I will likely wait until Gameweek 25 to bring him in and I am comfortable with fielding Jota against Leicester City. With a Double Gameweek 26 strongly rumoured for Liverpool, their schedule would read Leicester, Burnley, Inter Milan, Norwich City and the additional fixture against Leeds United, that’s five games in under two weeks, with the EFL Cup Final straight after. There is definitely rotation happening in this front three.

Keeping that and their likely Blank Gameweek 27 in mind, I will probably be bringing Salah in for Jota and possibly keep the third Liverpool spot free for Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) instead.

Gary Lineker reacts to Everton's decision to hire Frank Lampard as new manager - Mirror Online

The Everton situation

Putting my personal bias for Frank Lampard aside, I think he could be a great fit for Everton. Creating chances and scoring goals was not a problem for his Chelsea side, in fact, I think he often overcommitted in attack, which left the midfield a bit thin. However, he is definitely a manager who emphasises attack over defence, more so than his compatriot Steven Gerrard.

Donny van de Beek (£5.7m) is likely to be fielded in a central midfield role and I think Dele Alli (£6.2m) could shine again in new surroundings. I do expect a bit of a new manager bounce and I think this bodes well for Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) above all else. Tammy Abraham received a ridiculous amount of service at Chelsea and, if Calvert-Lewin gets anything close to that, I expect him to score a lot of goals. Definitely hold onto your Everton attacking assets in the short term. In fact, I am very tempted to bring in the striker this week.

Wout Weghorst to Burnley

I must say, it is a bit funny seeing Burnley buy a 6 ft 6 in striker – Tony Pulis would be proud. I love that Burnley very much know what their strengths are and didn’t go for the fashionable, technically-gifted, play-it-on-the-ground type of centre forward. They continue to be a throwback to the old English style.

Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) was a great player to own in the Bundesliga Fantasy, registering 20 goals and nine assists last season for Wolfsburg and featuring in every single one of their league games. I think him and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) could form a great partnership in the traditional little-and-large style. Burnley’s immediate fixtures aren’t great but I have no doubt he will at some point enter the discussion, with so many fixtures to be rescheduled.

Dan Burn: Newcastle sign Brighton centre-back in £13m deal | Transfer Centre News | Sky Sports

Do we continue to target Newcastle United?

The busiest club in the January window, Newcastle have purchased virtually an entire back four – Matt Targett (£4.7m), Dan Burn (£4.4m) and Kieran Trippier (£5.0m) – while also acquiring the very exciting talents of Bruno Guimaraes (£5.0m) to anchor their midfield. While bedding in all these new signings is likely to require an adjustment period, there is no doubt they will become stronger as a unit. So, while not right away, I do think we need to adjust our thinking on Newcastle being one of the league’s easiest fixtures.

Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham Hotspur

Swedish international Dejan Kulusevski (£6.0m) made 55 appearances for Juventus over the last two seasons but 31 of these came off the bench. He prefers to play as a number ten but is comfortable on the wing as well; when on loan at Parma in the 2019/20 season he notched ten goals and nine assists. Spurs have lacked a creative attacking midfielder and it now offers Antonio Conte more options in attack, he can either field the youngster behind a striker or in a 3-4-3 where he would compete with Lucas Moura (£6.5m). A price of £6.0m is very enticing and he could emerge as an option later in the season.

We will be discussing the Salah dilemma, Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m), the January transfer window and more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. You can watch it here when it drops.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

69 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Dele Alli will be the Jesse Lingard of last season (2nd half)

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      No. Bad attitude, wont like the relegation battle.

      Open Controls
      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        6 mins ago

        I think he'll tear it up...but I'm an optimistic Toffee, don't ask me how/why! 🙂

        Open Controls
  2. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 58 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? Got 1 FT and 2.1 ITB

    Was thinking Emerson, Pinnock -> Dalot, Cucurella/Digne

    and maybe Dennis -> Watkins/Richarlison or all 3 for -8

    Foster
    TAA - Emerson - Cancelo
    Bowen - Jota - Gray - Fernandes - De bruyne
    Antonio - Dennis

    Bench: Sanchez - King - Ait nouri - Pinnock

    Open Controls
  3. Pino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 54 mins ago

    I was just thinking that Diaz has a good chance of playing against Leicester, maybe even start?. Seeing Mane will play in AFCON final on Sunday I belive he will get a rest a few days and wont start in the next game for Liverpool. If Salah and Egypt also progress to the final surly it will be a uporunity for Diaz?

    Open Controls
    1. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Maybe but more chance of a sub appearance.

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      I don't think Salah or Mane start midweek. They will get a rest at least until GW25 imo.

      Open Controls
      1. Ruth_NZ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Would it be a surprise if he gave them a week off? We could well not see them until the CL game in Milan.

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Yeah, wouldn't be a surprise.

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          57 mins ago

          Possibly but I think they will be back for Burnley. Need the rhythm.

          Open Controls
  4. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Agreed about Newcastle Zophar, I'm trying not to focus too much on them as a target going forward as I do think their additions will make a difference defensively. Howe's tendency to favour attack over defence and the necessary time for the team to gel will of course be important but I think they've made solid additions so things may change in time.

    Open Controls
  5. The Mighty Whites
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Have 2 x FH, 1 WC, 1 x TC and 1 BB left - what do we reckon is best time to use each?

    Open Controls
    1. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      very team dependent but a rough guide might be as follows:
      TC GW26 if Liverpool have DGW against Norwich and Leeds.
      FH GW30, this is a blank gameweek with FA cup postponements.
      Somewhere between GW31-GW33 use wildcard to prepare for upcoming double gameweeks. BB in GW34 or a following DGW. Use FH in GW37 as it looks like the biggest DGW.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 1 min ago

        It's actually 36 that's the big DGW.

        It's looking quite clearly to be FH27, TC26, FH30, BB36. WC when your team needs it.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Whites
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          Cheers guys!

          Open Controls
        2. Revival
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 55 mins ago

          So GW36 is the big DGW thanks, ideal for BB. Also gives the option of dead-ending team to GW30 and wildcarding in GW31 and using FH in a DGW that your team isn't well set up for.

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            52 mins ago

            Yeah if your team allows. Depends on GW30 blanks. I'm planning a GW28 or GW31 WC. I don't think it's optimal to wait longer even though you could setup a gigantic BB in 36 if you do wait to WC in 35.

            Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Trent Cancelo Cash Reguilon Livra

    To not waste a FT. What change at the defence you would do?

    Williams, ain nouri ??

    Open Controls
  7. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot? If not I will play without a keeper this week, roll ft and then bring in Bruno + Ronnie for dgw25

    Sanchez* Steele*
    TAA Cancelo White Keane Royal
    Bowen Gray Gallagher Jota Son
    Dennis King Antonio

    Open Controls
  8. Street Friend
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    My plan currently;

    24 Save FT
    25 Maddison & Foden to Ramsey & Bruno
    26 Bruno to Salah (exact cash atm so may require a hit)

    Selling foden in 25 make sense…?

    Open Controls
  9. McSauce
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC... 1.2m ITB for Bruno to Salah after DGW25;

    Foster DDG
    Dalot Robertson Cancelo TAA Veltman
    Bowen Bruno KDB Gallagher Ramsey
    Broja Watkins Eduoard

    Gives me;
    --> 4 x DGW25 players
    --> Easy route to Salah
    --> Triple Pool for DGW26
    --> West Ham & Villa coverage
    --> Double City and prob safest 2 players

    Open Controls
    1. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Could also have Martinelli over Gallagher as currently in my team.

      Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      nice cheers lads....

      Open Controls
  10. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    What's the situation with DCL? Is he injured or fit to play?

    Open Controls
  11. Si_Sinor
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      £0.8m ITB. Do you think it's worth Wildcarding early or just transfer Steele > Dubravka/Guaita/Alternative GK to field a full team with no hits and then play Sanchez in DGW25? Team looks in ok shape with the exception of James & Livramento:

      Sanchez* | Steele*
      TAA | Tierney | Cancelo | Livramento* | James*
      Bernardo | Foden | Jota | Bowen | Son
      Antonio | Watkins | King

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
    • DGW 26 Announced
      Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      They were getting rumoured this morning, but a bunch of doubles now confirmed for 26!

      Burnley v Spurs
      Watford v Crystal Palace
      Liverpool v Leeds
      Arsenal v Wolves

      So I think our doubles are:

      ARS - BRE + WOL
      BUR - bha + TOT
      CRY - CHE + wat
      LEE - MUN + liv
      LIV - NOR + LEE
      TOT - mci + bur
      WAT - avl + CRY
      WOL - LEI + ars

      https://www.premierleague.com/news/2470307

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Salah triple cap EO is gonna be a sight to behold

        Open Controls
      2. Sterling Archer
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Surely going to be one of the biggest dgw's, maybe a WC and bench boost could be good

        Open Controls
      3. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        Time for Ramsdale TC

        Open Controls
      4. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Triple Arsenal and Liverpool are needed. The rest not worth it

        Open Controls
        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          21 mins ago

          Yea true but cornet is going into good fixtures after that game week after that week as is palace maybe Gallagher or edourd

          Open Controls
        2. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Triple Arsenal feels like overkill

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 mins ago

            But Ramsdale + Tierney looks tempting. I can see possible two clean sheets, even though only one is the most likely outcome.

            Open Controls
      5. avfc82
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Blanks for Arsenal + Liverpool in GW27 makes this really interesting, given that they have the best doubles.

        Decent single GW fixtures for Villa, West Ham, Man Utd etc too.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          37 mins ago

          Yeah! Just what I was hoping for when I decided to FH in 27 & go with Tierney, Martinelli, Robertson etc. on WC

          Open Controls
        2. Camzy
          • 11 Years
          22 mins ago

          This is what FH is for. I'm leaning hard into a FH27 because that means I maximize 26.

          Open Controls
      6. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Well that’s interesting. Spurs and Crystal Palace getting easy games added is a curveball.

        People wildcarding this week have been saved… or have they?

        Open Controls
      7. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        55 mins ago

        This looks like huge trouble tbh

        Open Controls
      8. RichardNixon
        • 5 Years
        46 mins ago

        There's some merit to WC25 and FH27 imo

        Open Controls
        1. RichardNixon
          • 5 Years
          just now

          TC Salah in 26

          Open Controls
      9. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        43 mins ago

        Salah TC or BB with double Watford attack will be a big question. To save or to use FH or WC is another. How to get 3 Liv and Ars assets and manage their blanks is burning problem also. Whether to play it safe or attack and take a lot of hits and attack is another. DdG to Ramsdale?

        Open Controls
        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          8 mins ago

          Are you serious about BBing King & Dennis over TCing Salah?!

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            5 mins ago

            Actually, nope 😉

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              1 min ago

              Ok GL with that! I have a stubborn streak too but I'm still going for the obvious TC

              Open Controls
    • Eeny meeny minamino
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Who to go for next week, Kane (SOT) KDB (BRENTFORD)?

      Open Controls
      1. Maeki2
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Kdb

        Open Controls
    • Crazy Train
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      DCL is tempting me more by the day.

      Open Controls
      1. Camzy
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        He's injured.

        Open Controls
        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          I'm getting too old for this

          Open Controls
        2. ToffeePot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          21 mins ago

          can't see any info on that anywhere...Source?

          Open Controls
          1. Camzy
            • 11 Years
            15 mins ago

            Rumored. Sorry should have stated it was a rumor.

            Open Controls
            1. ToffeePot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              ah ok! At least we have the fa cup in between to find out more

              Open Controls
    • Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      My word

      Time to really go to work on this wildcard!

      Open Controls
      1. Holmes
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        nothing has changed, dont worry

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Time to slip a couple Arsenal players in?

        Open Controls
        1. Crazy Train
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          The same Arsenal players that I took out a few days ago when I triggered my wildcard

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour ago

            Cash tied a lot?

            Open Controls
            1. Crazy Train
              • 10 Years
              just now

              I took Saka and Martinelli out. I may be tempted to bring Saka back in now though

              Open Controls
    • Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      This makes Dennis being most sold player for GW24 look amusing. Not even banned like some of the 180k sellers probably think and now doubles in 26, and maybe a new manager bounce for the team.

      Open Controls
      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        16 mins ago

        Ignored him for 24 & I'm going to do the same again

        Open Controls
      2. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I'm still thinking of getting rid, better players and better doubles/singles for better teams

        Open Controls
    • NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Good news for my DDG Guaita combo 😎

      Open Controls
    • The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Wow this is a dream for my WC23 team - have 9 doublers already! Sa, Trent, Robertson, Tierney, Ait Nouri on the bench, Martinelli, Salah, Raphinha, Edouard

      Open Controls
      1. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Great work!

        Open Controls
    • Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Currently have 1ft and 2xLiv,3xWat for the double26 and 2xMUN for double25.
      TC Salah looks obvious but maybe FH could be even better, and just roll out gw27 with no chip. WC28. It would be tempting to WC now or 25 and BB26 but then hard to attack DGW25 ManU that way.
      Was actually going to save this week but now there is a lot to think about. Need a bigger drawing board...

      Open Controls
    • Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      DGW galore an I'm sitting here with 2 Everton players, they have 3 games to be rescheduled - but yet no DGWs for them to be seen 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. ToffeePot
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        annoying isn't it?! I have 2 since the scheduled double weeks ago that got cancelled

        Open Controls
    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      For DGW 26 it still says Man City V Spurs?

      Who do Man City now play in GW26?

      Or have I got this stupidly wrong!

      Open Controls
    • Miro
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Could Sancho become an option in Greenwoods absence for the dgw ?

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.