Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 24 and beyond

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Manchester United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

WILFRIED ZAHA

FPL ownership : 4.1%

: 4.1% Price : £6.8m

: £6.8m GW24-28 fixtures: nor | bre | CHE + wat | BUR | wol

Crystal Palace’s transformation under Patrick Vieira has provided FPL managers with several appealing mid-price and budget options, including midfielder Conor Gallagher (£6.1m), who now sits in 18.3% of squads.

However, for those on the lookout for a differential, Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) is worth considering.

The Ivory Coast international has missed the last month due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Elephants progressing through the group stage in second place, but eventually losing on penalties to Egypt in the last 16, with Zaha scoring his spot-kick but departing the tournament.

The 29-year-old had his best goalscoring campaign in 2020/21, netting on 11 occasions, and has followed that up with five goals and an assist from 17 Premier League appearances this season. During that time, he is averaging 1.72 goal attempts, 1.17 shots in the box and 0.31 big chances per 90 minutes, which is just short of Gallagher’s totals, and it is worth noting that the Chelsea loanee is ineligible to face his parent club in the first of the Eagles’ two matches in Double Gameweek 26.

As for Palace, after a positive second-half showing against Liverpool last time out, their fixtures now ease, with appealing games against Norwich City (a), Brentford (a), Watford (a) and Burnley (h) in the next four. Their away form has been cited by some as a reason not to invest – they have won just once all season – but it’s worth factoring in who they faced, given that they have already visited all of the current top seven Premier League sides.

Now, against easier opposition, you’d expect them to improve, and with Zaha also on penalties, he could be shrewd pick for those in search of a midfield differential.

RIYAD MAHREZ

FPL ownership : 2.4%

: 2.4% Price : £8.6m

: £8.6m GW24-28 fixtures: BRE | nor | TOT | eve | MUN

Prior to joining up with Algeria for AFCON, Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) was in excellent form, having produced four goals and three assists across his last four starts.

As a result, he was named Manchester City’s player of the month for December, and now looks set to kick on with Brentford due at the Etihad next.

In his absence, Raheem Sterling (£10.8m) started both Premier League matches on the right of Pep Guardiola’s front three, but failed to make an impact last time out, and was withdrawn after just 59 minutes against Southampton.

As for Mahrez, despite scoring more goals and registering more assists than any team-mate in 2021, the Algerian found himself out of the team at the start of the season, with Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) establishing himself as first-choice. However, since the start of December, he has started five of City’s last eight Premier League matches, and even accounting for two no-shows and a substitute appearance, is still averaging 5.8 points per match.

Positional rival Jesus is also an early fitness doubt for Gameweek 24 after returning from international duty with Brazil with a “little niggle”.

Notably, only Mohamed Salah (12.7m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) can trump his 0.79 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes tally, whilst his penalty at Arsenal in Gameweek 21 has surely secured his status as City’s best spot-kick taker, given that he has now scored eight in a row for club and country.

A move for any City midfielder not called Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) carries risk, but Mahrez’s potential is clear when handed game-time.

MARCUS RASHFORD

FPL ownership : 1.0%

: 1.0% Price : £9.4m

: £9.4m GW24-28 fixtures: bur | SOU + BHA | lee | WAT | mci

Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) has underperformed this season, but has now scored back-to-back goals across his last two Premier League appearances, both from the bench.

As a result, his confidence should be on the up, whilst the rotation risk has been diminished somewhat with the departure of Anthony Martial and club suspension of Mason Greenwood (£7.2m).

Rashford certainly has all the attributes to thrive in Ralf Rangnick’s new 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 system, via his pressing ability, speed, direct running and off-the-ball movement, something his manager touched on after the recent win over West Ham United:

“He’s one of the top strikers in England – we know the qualities he has. He has almost everything a modern striker needs: pace, skill, the size and physicality. In the end it’s all about confidence for strikers and I’m pretty sure those two goals will have raised the level of confidence with Marcus and now it’s about taking steps, it’s about continuity. I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us.” – Ralf Rangnick on Marcus Rashford

The Red Devils’ forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that Rashford can deliver. In addition to their Double Gameweek 25, which sees them take on Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford, they also have three decent fixtures either side, against Burnley (a), Leeds United (a) and Watford (h).

Meanwhile, under Rangnick, they have won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight Premier League matches, and are up to fourth in the Premier League table. There is absolutely room for improvement in terms of their performances, but when simply looking at results, it’s been a promising start for the German tactician.

It’s fair to say we’ve seen a dip in Rashford’s usual standards this year, but with his confidence growing, he could be a nice differential pick to capitalise on United’s good fixtures.

