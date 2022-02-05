342
Spot the Differential February 5

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 24 and beyond

Gameweek 24 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Manchester City and Manchester United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

WILFRIED ZAHA

  • FPL ownership: 4.1%
  • Price: £6.8m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: nor | bre | CHE + wat | BUR | wol

Crystal Palace’s transformation under Patrick Vieira has provided FPL managers with several appealing mid-price and budget options, including midfielder Conor Gallagher (£6.1m), who now sits in 18.3% of squads.

However, for those on the lookout for a differential, Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) is worth considering.

The Ivory Coast international has missed the last month due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), with the Elephants progressing through the group stage in second place, but eventually losing on penalties to Egypt in the last 16, with Zaha scoring his spot-kick but departing the tournament.

The 29-year-old had his best goalscoring campaign in 2020/21, netting on 11 occasions, and has followed that up with five goals and an assist from 17 Premier League appearances this season. During that time, he is averaging 1.72 goal attempts, 1.17 shots in the box and 0.31 big chances per 90 minutes, which is just short of Gallagher’s totals, and it is worth noting that the Chelsea loanee is ineligible to face his parent club in the first of the Eagles’ two matches in Double Gameweek 26.

As for Palace, after a positive second-half showing against Liverpool last time out, their fixtures now ease, with appealing games against Norwich City (a), Brentford (a), Watford (a) and Burnley (h) in the next four. Their away form has been cited by some as a reason not to invest – they have won just once all season – but it’s worth factoring in who they faced, given that they have already visited all of the current top seven Premier League sides.

Now, against easier opposition, you’d expect them to improve, and with Zaha also on penalties, he could be shrewd pick for those in search of a midfield differential.

RIYAD MAHREZ

  • FPL ownership: 2.4%
  • Price: £8.6m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: BRE | nor | TOT | eve | MUN

Prior to joining up with Algeria for AFCON, Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) was in excellent form, having produced four goals and three assists across his last four starts.

As a result, he was named Manchester City’s player of the month for December, and now looks set to kick on with Brentford due at the Etihad next.

In his absence, Raheem Sterling (£10.8m) started both Premier League matches on the right of Pep Guardiola’s front three, but failed to make an impact last time out, and was withdrawn after just 59 minutes against Southampton.

As for Mahrez, despite scoring more goals and registering more assists than any team-mate in 2021, the Algerian found himself out of the team at the start of the season, with Gabriel Jesus (£8.5m) establishing himself as first-choice. However, since the start of December, he has started five of City’s last eight Premier League matches, and even accounting for two no-shows and a substitute appearance, is still averaging 5.8 points per match.

Positional rival Jesus is also an early fitness doubt for Gameweek 24 after returning from international duty with Brazil with a “little niggle”.

Notably, only Mohamed Salah (12.7m) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) can trump his 0.79 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes tally, whilst his penalty at Arsenal in Gameweek 21 has surely secured his status as City’s best spot-kick taker, given that he has now scored eight in a row for club and country.

A move for any City midfielder not called Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) carries risk, but Mahrez’s potential is clear when handed game-time.

MARCUS RASHFORD

Are Spurs players back on the FPL radar after Nuno's sacking? 2
  • FPL ownership: 1.0%
  • Price: £9.4m
  • GW24-28 fixtures: bur | SOU + BHA | lee | WAT | mci

Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) has underperformed this season, but has now scored back-to-back goals across his last two Premier League appearances, both from the bench.

As a result, his confidence should be on the up, whilst the rotation risk has been diminished somewhat with the departure of Anthony Martial and club suspension of Mason Greenwood (£7.2m).

Rashford certainly has all the attributes to thrive in Ralf Rangnick’s new 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 system, via his pressing ability, speed, direct running and off-the-ball movement, something his manager touched on after the recent win over West Ham United:

“He’s one of the top strikers in England – we know the qualities he has. He has almost everything a modern striker needs: pace, skill, the size and physicality. In the end it’s all about confidence for strikers and I’m pretty sure those two goals will have raised the level of confidence with Marcus and now it’s about taking steps, it’s about continuity. I think he can play a very important role for the rest of the season for us.” – Ralf Rangnick on Marcus Rashford

The Red Devils’ forthcoming schedule offers further encouragement that Rashford can deliver. In addition to their Double Gameweek 25, which sees them take on Southampton and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford, they also have three decent fixtures either side, against Burnley (a), Leeds United (a) and Watford (h).  

Meanwhile, under Rangnick, they have won five, drawn two and lost one of their eight Premier League matches, and are up to fourth in the Premier League table. There is absolutely room for improvement in terms of their performances, but when simply looking at results, it’s been a promising start for the German tactician.

It’s fair to say we’ve seen a dip in Rashford’s usual standards this year, but with his confidence growing, he could be a nice differential pick to capitalise on United’s good fixtures.

  1. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Anything to worry about KDB playing today or just to get game time after break?

    Open Controls
    1. Gandalf
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      They have pretty much all their 1st team out

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Yeh always think that is strange when he rotates in league

        Open Controls
        1. Gandalf
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          He's started the last 7 league games

          Open Controls
          1. Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Is that good or bad? As at some point will be rested

            Open Controls
            1. Gandalf
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 4 mins ago

              Not played since 22nd Jan so resets the count I think

              Open Controls
              1. Finding Timo
                • 1 Year
                1 hour, 3 mins ago

                Ok
                Cool kaptainDB

                Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They haven't played for a couple of weeks. Good for the rhythm.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Yeh true , getting KDB in this week to then captain

        Open Controls
  2. Milkman Bruno
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Yes Ireland

    Open Controls
  3. dshv
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Choose captain

    1. Ronaldo
    2. Jota
    3. Cancelo or foden
    4.

    Open Controls
    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      4. SON

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Oh 3 then

        Open Controls
    2. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      4 KDB ?

      Open Controls
    3. Pep's Money Laundry
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      3

      Open Controls
    4. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      3

      Open Controls
  4. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Harry Wilson pretty impressive

    Open Controls
  5. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Any news on tonights game? King and Joao Pedro likely to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Don’t know yet but I’m hoping so could do with a Pedro goal or king I won’t be too fussy

      Open Controls
  6. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best move here? Got 2FT:

    Fernandez | Bachmann
    Trent | Robertson | Cancelo | Lamptey | Lowton
    Maddison | Mount | Jota | Bowen | Gray
    Kane | DCL | Antonio

    Thanks!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Thought I saw Raya is back so you'll need a playing keeper. And replace Mount

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      DDG and Maddy to Foden

      Open Controls
  7. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Olise on my radar now

    Open Controls
    1. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      Decent way out of Gray

      Open Controls
      1. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Typical, gray gets an assist in cup match doing nothing for me in fpl

        Open Controls
  8. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 25 mins ago

    GOALONSO back 🙂

    Open Controls
  9. mdm
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Who to c:

    A. Cancelo
    B. TAA
    C. Bowen
    D. Ronaldo

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  10. rnrd
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Are we overlooking Oliseh?

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Hard to know if he'll start in the league with Zaha and Ayew fit. Been pushing on the door for a bit but seems like Vieira likes Ayew

      Open Controls
    2. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Yes and rightly so

      Open Controls
    3. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      55 mins ago

      Sometimes at this stage of the season I start making a mental note of players I have no intention of buying this year, but could well want for next, including from day 1.

      Olise is one such player (and Thierry Small starting today for Southampton is another)

      Previous players who have fitted this category are Saka and Reece James so it's worth doing.

      Open Controls
  11. Fergie's Hair Dryer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    what's going on with rate my team?

    Open Controls
    1. panda07
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It's weird, the error is NET::ERR_CERT_DATE_INVALID, it looks like a cert expired yesterday and needs to be renewed

      Open Controls
  12. Jeppe1234
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    RMWCT

    DDG-Ramsdale
    Cancelo, TAA, Robbo, Tierney, RAN
    Bruno, KDB, Raph, Bowen, Martinelli
    Edouard, Weghorst, King

    will move KDB and Bruno to Salah and Son following GW25. Will then have 12 DGW'ers and Cancelo, DDG, Bowen so think I will bench boost in 26.

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  13. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    52 mins ago

    Incident in the stands 🙁

    Open Controls
  14. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Mahrez getting all his points before I buy him... Still gonna risk it I think. The upside is big.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      My post below. Hahaha.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      On my WC so why not
      The game is so easy for that guy

      Open Controls
  15. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    51 mins ago

    So tempted to get Mahrez instead of KDB.

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      City score 4 but so far only an assist from KDB! Isn’t is just too risky getting mahrez ?

      Open Controls
      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        Two

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Oh sorry yes see he has

          Open Controls
      2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Risky yes. Upside huge. Worth it if you have a decent bench.

        Open Controls
  16. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    48 mins ago

    Game stopped now for 5mins, medical incident in the Hartlepool end 🙁

    Open Controls
  17. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    45 mins ago

    So confirmed KDB on pitch & Mahrez takes the pen 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      11 mins ago

      Worrying

      Open Controls
    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mahrez has been clear first choice pen taker for a while now.

      Open Controls
    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Mahrez penalty taker when starting so not surprising

      Open Controls
  18. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    42 mins ago

    Everton different all together under Frank 🙂

    Open Controls
  19. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    KdB subbed and safe then as well as Cancelo

    Open Controls
  20. Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
    • 9 Years
    35 mins ago

    Edouard/Hughes/Clyne coming on.

    Open Controls
  21. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 5 Years
    30 mins ago

    I've captained Foden twice. Got 4 points twice. Got Laporte and Cancelo, thinking of switching Foden to Mahrez. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      No.

      Open Controls

