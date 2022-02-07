The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 24

The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 24 are debated by the Scout Squad panel.
For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.
Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.
The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.
If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a ‘bus team’ Scout Picks earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.
Each writer must meet the following requirements:
- At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
- At least one sub-£5.0m defender
- At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
- At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
- No more than three players from the same club
