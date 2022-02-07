251
Scout Squad February 7

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Gameweek 24

251 Comments
The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Gameweek 24 are debated by the Scout Squad panel.

For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below.

The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a ‘bus team’ Scout Picks earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club
 

1

1

  1. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    2FT

    A. Bernardo+Antonio to KDB+Edouard
    B. Bernardo+Dennis to Son+Edouard
    C. Bernardo+Dennis to KDB+Idah
    D. Bernardo+Antonio to Son+Edouard (with this option i can direct swap KDB to Salah next week)

    1. Hulk Smash
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      D

    2. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      D but i dont undertsand the A option if you have KDB anyway

      1. Taegugk Warrior
        • 3 Years
        just now

        i haven't... sorry i mean son to salah next week

    4. KieranKA
        13 mins ago

        D

      • Snake Juice
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        D

      • Hunta
        • 1 Year
        just now

        D

    5. Ray In Bruges.
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA Cancelo Tierney
      Gallagher ESR Jota Son Ramsey
      Antonio Watkins

      Steele, Dennis, Chalobah, Livra

      2FT, 7.9ITB

      a) ESR + Chalobah > Salah + Kilman
      b) ESR + Dennis > Salah + Edouard
      c) Dennis > Edouard, Roll 1FT
      d) Something else?

      1. luk46
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        B with maybe a placeholder for Salah and get him in 26

    6. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      I'm at a loss as to why Ronaldo gets 4 votes.

      There is nothing in recent performances, except for the wayward shots at goal against 'Boro, which points towards a good return from CR7.

      It's history bias, no?

    7. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      DDG
      TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon
      KDB, Bilva, Jota, Bowen, Moura
      DCL, Watkins,

      Bachmann, J Pedro, Cucurella, Johnson
      2.8m itb

      A) Watkins, Bilva to Eduoard, Son for -4
      B) Moura, Bilva to Son, Cornet for -4
      C) Roll transfer

      1. luk46
        • 3 Years
        7 mins ago

        Moura > Son and Bilva > Ramsey?

        1. KieranKA
            1 min ago

            Agree with this

          • Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I suppose I could do that to release extra funds

        2. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          B , Cornet has two DGGW 26, 27 (probably)

      2. ILionel99
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Hey guys, just love to know your thoughts on my team

          DDG (Foster)
          TAA, Robbo, Cancelo, Tierney. (RAN)
          Bruno, Bowen, KDB(C), Mahrez, Elanga
          Eduoard. (Dennis, Gelhardt)

          Thanks in advance

          1. KieranKA
              45 mins ago

              Looks good, Elanga is a good differential

              1. ILionel99
                  41 mins ago

                  Thanks mate

              2. Snake Juice
                • 5 Years
                18 mins ago

                Wildcard? Nice team, but I'd have J Ramsey over Elanga.

                1. ILionel99
                    12 mins ago

                    Yes mate it is a WC. J ramsey was a shout, but I just am having some FOMO for man utd assets for their upcoming dgw

                    1. Snake Juice
                      • 5 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Think it'll be Rashford and Sancho out wide for the foreseeable. Bruno and DDG should be more than enough for the DGW.

                      1. ILionel99
                          4 mins ago

                          Fair point, if thats the case I might try and bring in Olise. Thanks mate

                          1. Snake Juice
                            • 5 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Martinelli or Olise for that spot if funds allow

                            1. ILionel99
                                1 min ago

                                Yeap, I have exactly 5.4mil after downgrading gelhardt to a 4.4mil striker. I'll go with Olise, better fixtures, watched him play and am a fan. Thanks again

                  • luk46
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 2 mins ago

                    what would be your priority move in isolation? team is set up quite well apart from that...

                    A - Alonso > Laporte
                    B - Dennis > Edouard

                    1. Snake Juice
                      • 5 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      A

                    2. KieranKA
                        25 mins ago

                        A

                      • luk46
                        • 3 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        thanks guys, would you then start Cash or Dennis?

                        1. luk46
                          • 3 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          or even Gray 😀

                        2. Snake Juice
                          • 5 Years
                          just now

                          Cash

                      • Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        22 mins ago

                        A

                      • Hunta
                        • 1 Year
                        10 mins ago

                        I’d pick B. Simply because I’m having one of those feelings.

                    3. banskt
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 hour, 1 min ago

                      On a WC. Which forward to choose for third bench for the rest of the season:

                      a) Idah
                      b) Broja

                      Who will get more game time? Who will score more points? Or, is it just sideways and just get Idah for 0.3m less?

                      1. KieranKA
                          15 mins ago

                          B

                          1. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            1 min ago

                            I saw your reply and hence this post. Do you think Broja will get more game time than Idah? Thought Idah is the better player, at least from the few minutes I watched.

                        • Crunchie
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 3 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          B if not out for a while

                          1. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            Thanks. Will we know about his injury before the deadline?

                        • Man Chest Hair United
                          • 7 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          B the better pick but he could be badly injured and also seems injury prone.

                          1. banskt
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            just now

                            That is one of the reasons I am considering Idah, and also cheaper.

                        • Taegugk Warrior
                          • 3 Years
                          just now

                          A. i'll chose the cheaper for the third bench cover.

                      2. Crunchie
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 3 Years
                        59 mins ago

                        If Broja is injured

                        DDG (Ramsdale)
                        TAA, Cancelo, Tierney (Alonso, Johnson)
                        Salah, KDB, Gundo, Bowen, Jota
                        King, Dennis, (Broja)

                        A. Broja to Edouard
                        B. Alonso to Digne
                        C. King to Edouard (if Brojha is fit or out for just a week or two,)

                        Or Both A/C for a -4?

                        NB. I was going KDB to Bruno next week, but may not now, as I need Son, Saka GW26 (and that would be a -4 (as a side note.) 🙂

                        1. KieranKA
                            5 mins ago

                            B

                            Open Controls
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              2 mins ago

                              then i am forced to play King and Dennis next two game weeks? 🙂

                              1. KieranKA
                                  1 min ago

                                  Not necessarily, you can play Digne ahead of one of them

                          • KieranKA
                              59 mins ago

                              (A) Foden
                              (B) Gallagher

                              1. Crunchie
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 3 Years
                                9 mins ago

                                B (nailed, next 4 GWS are nice even if they are all single GW's)

                              2. dabber7
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Foden got the higher ceiling IF he plays, Gallagher got the guaranteed minutes (Chelsea aside but he still has the same number of potential starts as Foden) with decent fixtures. Close to a coin toss, probably Gallagher (just) if you can invest the difference in money effectively.

                            • Hunta
                              • 1 Year
                              53 mins ago

                              Elanga or Ramsay?

                              1. ILionel99
                                  35 mins ago

                                  Ramsay

                                • Snake Juice
                                  • 5 Years
                                  20 mins ago

                                  Ramsey

                              2. Taegugk Warrior
                                • 3 Years
                                50 mins ago

                                Considering Bruno & Antonio Flagged.

                                Bernardo+Bruno+Anronio worth to Son+KDB+Edouard for -4...?

                                1. Snake Juice
                                  • 5 Years
                                  just now

                                  Don't take out Bruno before a DGW. Him and Antonio were in their clubs' recent training pics.

                              3. Price Changes
                                Ragabolly
                                • 12 Years
                                37 mins ago

                                Risers: Jota (8.5) Saint-Maximin (6.8) de Gea (5.3)

                                Fallers: None

                                1. waldo666
                                  • 11 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Cheers Ragabolly.

                                  1. klopptimusprime
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    8 mins ago

                                    Mahrez, in great form and also on pens

                              4. Ruinenlust
                                • 4 Years
                                32 mins ago

                                KDB (-4) or Mahrez?

                              5. klopptimusprime
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                29 mins ago

                                A or b,

                                Prefer the players in A, but B gives me 2 extra doubles

                                a) Mahrez + Robertson (2 players double 25, 5 double 26)
                                b) Son + Dalot (3 players double 25, 6 double 26)

                              6. Ruinenlust
                                • 4 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                Are y’all keeping King and Dennis for DGW 26?

                                1. C0YS
                                  • 6 Years
                                  15 mins ago

                                  Yes, keeping both

                                2. Cruyff's Eleven
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 3 Years
                                  12 mins ago

                                  Keeping King as bigger fish to fry

                                3. Machine_Gunnerz
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  2 mins ago

                                  keeping Dennis only becoz of DGW and i see Watford improving under Hodgson

                              7. Atwood
                                • 11 Years
                                26 mins ago

                                Anyone awake in the deadzone? Could do with some help sorting this mess out.
                                10 players. 1FT and 4.9 spare.

                                Sanchez
                                TAA - Cancelo - Dalot
                                Jota - Bowen - Saka - Gray
                                King - Dennis - Ronaldo

                                Mount - Alonso - Marcal

                                1. Snake Juice
                                  • 5 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Alonso to Digne
                                  Mount to Bruno

                                  1. Atwood
                                    • 11 Years
                                    just now

                                    Could be good, thanks

                                2. bso
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 7 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  King or Dennis out, Eduardo in.

                              8. bso
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 7 Years
                                24 mins ago

                                Best bench order for Diop, Sanchez, Dennis?
                                Cheers all!

                                1. Atwood
                                  • 11 Years
                                  just now

                                  Dennis first, not much difference the other two

                              9. Henryyy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 6 Years
                                17 mins ago

                                Thoughts on this plan?

                                GW24 - Rudiger to Robertson 1FT
                                GW25 - Save
                                GW26 - CR7 Bruno Jota to Kane Salah Raph -4

                                Cheers lads!

                                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                  • 9 Years
                                  1 min ago

                                  Looks solid

                              10. Trovsmash
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 8 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                hi all, some feedback on the below would be great

                                Lloris
                                Cancel Dias TAA Robbo
                                Jota Bowen Bsilva Son
                                DCL Antonio

                                Dennis, Foster, Livra, Gray

                                I want to do: Bsilva, Jota, DCL/Antonio >> Bruno (C), Saka & Broja -4

                                freeing up funds to bring in salah for 25 to TC in 26

                                Is there anything else I should be doing?

                                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                  • 9 Years
                                  just now

                                  I think Bruno can wait for 25, Saka in 26. I might be wrong though. And Broja is injured no?

                                  If 1 FT, save. If 2, maybe sort your bench.

                              11. Zenith UK
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Talk to me fellow FPL fanatic's thoughts on my team for this week please (1FT & 5.5ITB);

                                DDG
                                TAA, Robbo, Cancelo
                                Jota, KDB (c), Bernardo, Bowen, Gray
                                Antonio, Dennis

                                Steele, Gelhardt, Johnson, Keane

                                A) Stick
                                B) Jota > Salah (free)
                                C) Other?

                                1. Zenith UK
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 5 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  GW24: No transfer
                                  GW25: Jota, Bernardo & Keane > Salah, Coutinho, Laporte (-4)
                                  GW26: TC Salah, monitor the FT for players inform/injuries etc
                                  GW27: FH as will be without the Liverpool trio
                                  GW28: WC to stack on Chelsea assets (Ziyech priority if he keeps starting, if not Mount), switch DDG to Ramsdale or Sa

                                  Leaves me with BB and FH for the rest of the season.

                                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    Very good plan. Salah can be Bruno first in DgW25, rest is good.

                              12. NABIL - FPL otai
                                • 9 Years
                                13 mins ago

                                Good to go? 0 FT, 0 itb

                                DDG
                                TAA Cancelo (vc) Tierney
                                Salah (c) Bruno Bowen Jota Ramsey
                                Antonio Wood

                                Guaita King Keane Alonso*

                              13. Ruinenlust
                                • 4 Years
                                12 mins ago

                                Arsenal or Wolves defender for DGW 26?

                                1. Snake Juice
                                  • 5 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Arsenal

                                2. NABIL - FPL otai
                                  • 9 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Both.

                              14. jay01
                                • 7 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Captain Son or Jota?

