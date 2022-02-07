747
Captain Sensible February 7

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 24?

747 Comments
With doubts surrounding the availability of Mohamed Salah (£12.7m) in light of his Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) involvement, Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face another tough captaincy decision for Gameweek 24, with several viable options for the armband.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 24 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:15 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) is the leader of the captain poll in Gameweek 24, with just under 30% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

No other player has garnered more than 20% of votes at this stage, with Jarrod Bowen (£6.9m) in second backed by 16.23%.

Salah occupies third place with 13.67%, having been heavily backed at the start of the winter break, followed by Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m), with 7.66% and 6.25% respectively.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

FPL Gameweek 17 round-up: Tuesday review, injury news and the things we learned

Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games so far this season, but since returning to Pep Guardiola’s starting XI in Gameweek 17, has produced four goals and two assists in seven appearances, averaging 7.85 points per match.

As a result, the playmaker bagged Manchester City’s player of the month award for January.

Despite his slow start to the season, only two players – Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and Bruno Fernandes – have created more chances than him, and in his current run of seven straight Premier League starts, is averaging nearly four shots per match.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE’S UNDERLYING NUMBERS – LAST SEVEN MATCHES:
GAMEWEEKOPPONENTSHOTSSHOTS IN THE BOXCHANCES CREATED
23Southampton (a)413
22Chelsea (h)422
21Arsenal (a)103
20Brentford (a)413
19Leicester City (h)323
18Newcastle United (a)115
17Leeds United (h)934

Now, following his withdrawal after 68 minutes on Saturday, when he contributed a further two assists, he is surely in line for another start against Brentford in Gameweek 24.

As for Thomas Frank’s side, after their 4-1 defeat to Everton in the FA Cup fourth round, they have now conceded a whopping 23 goals in their last eight away matches against Premier League opposition. After being difficult to beat at the start of the season, their defensive structure suddenly looks vulnerable, whilst issues defending set pieces also increases the potential for a De Bruyne haul, given that he is City’s dead-ball specialist.

Elsewhere, Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) was in excellent form prior to joining up with Algeria for AFCON, and scored twice upon his return on Saturday. For the more maverick managers amongst us, he could be worth a look, though the rotation risk has to be acknowledged, whilst Phil Foden (£8.0m) and Joao Cancelo (£7.1m) are alternatives options in the City camp.

JARROD BOWEN

747 Comments
  1. Union_Jacks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    Worth a hit to get a playing gk this week?

    Sanchez
    Trent Cancelo White
    KdB (C) Bruno Foden Bowen Gray
    Watkins King

    Steele Dennis Livramento Alonso

    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Probably not. Maybe if it's a long term move you think will pay off.

    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      get someone who has a double soon that you will keep? make up for it

      1. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        This, or don’t bother

    3. Union_Jacks
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      Unfortunately I’d only be looking to upgrade Steele to Gunn as don’t have the funds for anyone else 🙁

  2. Pique and De Bruyne
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    Thoughts please, too heavy at the back? On wildcard.

    De Gea
    TAA / Cancelo / VVD / Laporte / Digne
    De Bruyne / Fernandes / Bowen
    Kane / Edouard

    Foster / Olise / Ramsey / Broja
    0.4m itb

    Or could swap
    Kane + Olise for Iheanacho +Son?
    Anything obvious i’ve missed?

    1. pmj174
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Looks a good team. Olise is an exciting pick. Hoping he becomes definite first choice. I'm toying between Olise and Edouard. Thought double up would be too much.

        1. Pique and De Bruyne
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yeah i’ve seen Olise play a few times now and he looks the real deal, not 100% sold on Palace double either but with those fixtures and the dgw thinking maybe worth the risk.

    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Start one this week please?

      A. Gray (Newcastle)
      B. BSilva (Brenford)

      Get one for This week only?
      1. Robertson (Leicester)
      2. Laporte (Brentford)

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        B1

        1. HuttonDressedasLahm
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Agree

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I'd been planning to sell ronaldo & lucas -> salah & another before the dgw announced. Not sure over salah minutes.

      What to do with 2ft.

      A - keep ronaldo
      B - sell ronaldo for kane
      C - sell ronaldo, get salah
      D - sell ronaldo, get kdb
      E - sell ronaldo, get bruno

      1. waldo666
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        A

      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        F. Sell someone else consolidate funds. Get Salah 26

    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      What’s Sean Dyche going to call his new striker?

      A. Weggy?
      B. Horsty?
      C. Weghorsty

      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Wouty

      2. Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        WildHorse.

      3. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Horsey?

    5. klopptimusprime
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Thoughts on a hit for Bernardo to Foden/Son?

      Had other fires to fight but still have him and keen to target the upcoming fixtures

      Open Controls
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Son only or too sideways, and liable to backfire
        But only if no Kane
        But in fact not for a hit

        1. klopptimusprime
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 26 mins ago

          For sure, Bernardo hasn't been ticking but still has the ability,

          Don't have Kane, so Son for a hit + Captain still on the cards

    6. Viper
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      How does this look?

      Gw24: Alonso & Dennis -> Digne & Kane (-4)

      Gw25: Jota -> Fernandes (c)

      Gw26: Diop & Fernandes -> Robertson & Salah(TC) (-4)

      Look ok?

      1. Indio
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Looks like a solid plan to me (as long as you're sure about Robbo over Jota).

        1. Viper
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Even though Jota has the numbers, there's just something I don't trust about him

          1. Indio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            Yeah, I've gone same way on my WC, Good luck mate.

    7. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      DDG
      TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon
      KDB, Bilva, Moura, Jota, Bowen
      DCL, Watkins

      Bachmann, J Pedro, Cucurella, Johnson

      Bit stuck on what to do here so I would appreciate any input. I'm tempted to roll transfer and have 2FT to plan next week. I know it will mostly depend on when I'm playing my 2 free hits but I'm still figuring it out.

    8. Indio
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      Hi all, how's this WC looking please? No Cancelo, but have a mix for both upcoming doubles.

      Ramsdale, Sanchez
      TAA, Robbo, Varane, Laporte, Ait-Nori
      Son, KDB, Bruno, Bowen, Ramsey
      Edouard, Broja, Idah

      (£0.9M cash itb for Varane, KDB > Tierney, Salah in DGW26)

      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Would be tempted with Kane over Son in current form.

        Not sure Varane is worth the hit you're keeping him for. DGW sure but United can definitely concede in both of those matches.

        Think you need to hear news on Broja. Sounds like he has an injury. Edouard may be rotated with Mateta. Could you have Kane & Olise instead? How cheap would Varane need to be (to fit Salah in) with that lineup?

        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 23 mins ago

          Edoard/Son > Kane/Olise (?)
          Olise could be another 5.5 ish mid.

          Varane needs to move to a 4.8m(?)
          Could just get White over Tierney and save the hit you would have spent, or someone else near that price.

          If you prefer another 5.5m over Olise, and Broja is injured you could even get Mateta over Broja at 5.2m (although obviously I prefer Broja).

          1. Indio
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Thanks, this is really useful feedback. Yeah I've considered Son better value than Kane this season (and got burned by Kane previously), but you could be on to something there. And was being bit too casual about Broja's flag, will look into that!

      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        hmm
        good, but i think i would prefer kane úp front, not keeping bruno
        i guess that means jota in too, but i think robbo is a good pick regardless, so it is not straight forward.
        i think i'd pay up for kane rather than have son

        1. Indio
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Thanks, will have a rethink and look at Kane. Stupidly rage-wildcarded Jota out late-night after last matches, having had him for ages and built value, so 'buying' him back would really hurt (still have Cancelo though). Will probs therefore go with Robbo, TAA and Mo for my 'Pool trio, Good luck with your team mate,

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Thanks! Not sure about Jota myself, and might sacrifice him to get Kane in. That would probably give me only two LFC players so it has to be thought through.

    9. SIDHU_MOOSE_WALA
        2 hours, 10 mins ago

        WC inevitable ?

        Foster
        digne tomiyasu (flagged) cancelo
        jota bowen gundogan fernandes (flagged)
        dennis antonio (flagged) ronaldo

        sanchez rudiger greenwoord johnson

      • klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        How likely will they play both games (Brentford/norwich)
        a) Bernardo
        b) Foden
        c) Mahrez

      • Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        DDG
        Cancelo, TAA, Reguilon
        KDB, Bilva, Jota, Bowen, Moura
        DCL, Watkins,

        Bachmann, J Pedro, Cucurella, Johnson
        2.8m itb

        A) Bilva+Watkins to Son+Eduoard for a -4?
        B) Roll Transfer

