Team News February 9

FPL team news: Klopp’s latest quotes on Salah as Hwang nears a return

The four Premier League managers whose teams are in action on Thursday night gave their pre-match press conferences today.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can do about the new information for Gameweek 24, there are still some noteworthy updates to bring to your attention ahead of the weekend and beyond.

LIVERPOOL

It seems like we’ve had a quote from Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah every day over the last week and there was another one today, with the Liverpool boss talking to reporters ahead of the visit of Leicester City.

Salah returned to training on Tuesday after making a swift return from international duty with Egypt, with whom he has racked up seven starts – including four in matches that went to extra-time – in under a month at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Klopp confirmed to in-house media yesterday that Salah was keen to get going, although did suggest today that his star winger had a bit of a hangover from that Africa Cup of Nations defeat.

“He is happy to be back but he is disappointed as well, massively so. We spoke obviously, about the tournament, everything, and we will see. He will deal with that, of course. I hope that today it will be already better but yesterday everybody could see, he still has the final in his mind.” – Jurgen Klopp on Mohamed Salah

Sadio Mane misses out against Leicester but will fly back to the UK tonight, while Jordan Henderson (back) is the only injury concern as Luis Diaz has recovered from a knock.

“Mo is back, he trained yesterday and will train today. Sadio is not back yet. A clear agreement with him. We said it’s such a big thing, everybody could see that celebration in Senegal. We didn’t want to stress anybody there by asking to bring Sadio back earlier. They should just enjoy it and enjoy themselves and come back as early as possible. I think it’ll be tonight.

“Hendo has a little bit [of a] back problem from the last game and Sadio is not here, but neither issue will be long term, so that’s good.” – Jurgen Klopp

LEICESTER CITY

Brendan Rodgers confirmed that there are no new fitness concerns from the weekend and nobody returning from injury to the squad to play Liverpool.

Wesley Fofana (fibula), Jamie Vardy (hamstring), Jonny Evans (hamstring), Timothy Castagne (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) remain out but the fit-again Ricardo Pereira at least featured as a substitute in the FA Cup on Sunday.

“It’s pretty much the same squad from the weekend’s game, there’s no fresh injuries. It’s just been one of those seasons [with injuries], but we’ve never tried to use it as an excuse.

“The closest one [to a return] will be Wesley Fofana. He will look to train next week with the squad, which is great news for us, and then it’s just timing. Jonny and Vards are some time away. JJ is finding his legs again, finding space on the field. He was never going to be perfect [straight away] coming back.

“Ricky got some game time [at Nottingham Forest] and Timothy’s still a bit of time away.” – Brendan Rodgers

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

Bruno Lage confirmed that Romain Saiss and Francisco Trincao will return from international duty and illness for Thursday’s clash with Arsenal.

Jonny (knee) and Hwang Hee-chan (muscle) are back in full training and nearing a playing comeback a bit earlier than expected; Lage offering only a “we’ll see” when asked about the pair’s involvement against the Gunners.

Wolves, of course, have a Double Gameweek 26 on the horizon and a guaranteed fixture in Blank Gameweek 30, so the cut-price Hwang’s imminent availability (he’s now dropped to £5.4m) is something to consider for those managers on the hunt for a budget forward.

Jonny’s progress is one to monitor, too, given that he’s a positional rival of semi-popular budget FPL defender Rayan Ait-Nouri.

ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta gave an update on Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf), a player he had previously ruled out for a “few weeks” ahead of Gameweek 23, as Arsenal prepare for the trip to Molineux.

“He’s there. He had a recurring injury in the same place so we have to be careful with him but he’s been training hard. Let’s see if he’s available or not.” – Mikel Arteta on Takehiro Tomiyasu

  1. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    https://mobile.twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1491406633536307203

    More on Hwang, Lage said he thinks it'll be around 2 weeks before he's back for last weekend. Times in nicely with their decent fixtures after GW26 though.

    1. Paulo67
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Had Hwang for about 6 game weeks prior to his injury never again!

    2. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Think Jimenez is the only attacker I would consider from Wolves attack tbh.

    3. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Not touching Hwang, worst transfer I've made this season blanked every week

  2. DavvaMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    On a wildcard soon which keeper from the below.

    A. Pope
    B. Sa
    C. Ramsdale

    Thanks

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Sa out of those tbh. Pope if you want him cause of the DGWs coming up(whenever that is).

      1. DavvaMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Thanks.

  3. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    easy roll for 25 after wildcarding into 24, enjoy your tinkering, tinkerers!

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      This will be the first time i'm gonna roll a transfer in a loooooong while(unless any injuries occur). Didn't WC btw.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        You haven’t rolled it yet

        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Hence... I'm gonna, as in 100% certain.

  4. Neevesy
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    2 FT, and thinking about a punt on a couple of Brighton assets? Who are best targets?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      1 is enough I think, but I guess the defensive double up could work with good CS potential v Wat

    2. ElChapo
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      cucurella seems to always be around the bonus points, would probably go for him

  5. ElChapo
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Cancelo, TAA, Bowen AND Jota all >100% EO around my rank....strange

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Mine too , need a Cancelo haul to get ahead otherwise treading water which is ok too

      1. ElChapo
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        what's your rank? take it you've captained cancelo? I've gone with Son..

  6. Earn your Spurs
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60312876

    Good news - RSPCA to the rescue for Zouma's cats

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Great news , he who picks on a pet to get by with his every day life frustrations is just so emotionally weak that he/she obviously needs outside intervention

      1. BrutalLogiC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 14 mins ago

        agree but don't think he's emotionally weak, he's just an awful person who thinks nothing of abusing his pet on camera for laughs

    2. Je suis le chat
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      I see he could get 5 years in prison in France! Shame on Moyes for starting him last night. To be honest it makes me wonder should I consider to follow the Premier league given the moral bankruptcy.

    3. Je suis le chat
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Je suis La chat!

  7. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    A. Jota -> Bruno (GW25) -> Salah (GW26)
    B. Jota -> Salah (GW25).

    My team has DDG from ManU; TAA and Robertson from Liverpool. Only have 13.1m in the bank to play with. Salah already up to 12.8 again.

    1. Debauchy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      I still have a little faith in Bruno so A . i have the same players as you but also have Bruno who leaves for Salah in 26

      Open Controls
      1. Devos
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          I already have Salah, but I have a similar plan for the upcoming double gameweeks.

          Bernardo > Bruno (GW25) > Son (GW26)

          Wouldn't do these moves if I wasn't going to captain Bruno in GW25, but it still feels like I have DGWitis. Is there a cure for this illness? Or do you guys think the doubles are worth a transfer?

          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            I have no idea and have the same dilemma. Getting Salah already for GW25 saves me a transfer and is more logical in many respects. It may also happen that Salah scores more points than Bruno. 🙂

      2. BrutalLogiC
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        Jota just aint worth it anymore then?

        1. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 20 mins ago

          He is definitely worth it more than many other mids in the game. But, in my book, he is worth less than TAA, Robertson and Salah from that Liverpool team. So, yes, I prefer Salah over Jota, at least for now.

    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Hwang, baby, where've you been? Bought in week 10, no returns at all and always nice to see his 0.00% EO in the top 10k.

      Goes to show that even crap assets can maybe become useful once more if you have god-tier patience (or more likely other priorities).

    3. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Would you be going for KDB to Salah or keep KDB if he looks starting vs Norwich?

      DDG
      TAA/Cancelo/Laporte
      KDB/Jota/Bowen/Gray(If fit)
      Ronaldo/Edouard/Dennis

      Foster/Coufal/Duffy/Martinelli

      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Wanted to save FT tbh

    4. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Thinking about doing these moves for free in 25:

      Kane, Gray > Edouard, (B)runo

      Would double up on both CR7 and Bruno for the DGW punt

      Then in 26 do these for -4:

      CR7, Bilva > Laca, Salah (TC)

      Good enough plan?

      1. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Hmm any other way ? Thinking at some point soon soon you will want Kane back ? or do you have a plan for Son in ? Gunner here and much prefer Arse mids to Laca

        Open Controls
        1. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Yeh I’m also more in favour of an arsenal mid but don’t want to ship Jota to get Salah and losing the big guns up top seems the only way currently…

          1. Debauchy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Ok , I have to ship Jota to get Salah as have Robbo who imo hauls in gw 26 🙂

            1. TimoTime
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 35 mins ago

              True, can always do Jota out and upgrade one of my defs to Robbo for the TAA, Rob, Salah triple

      2. HD7
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        What are you doing in 27?

        1. TimoTime
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Only have 1x FH but I’m tempted to use it then WC 28

      3. Devos
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          I think you should keep Kane for GW26.

          My suggestion:

          Gray > Trossard/Olise/Martinelli/... to use the FT

          Then in 26 do these for free:

          CR7, Bilva > Edouard, Salah (TC)

          1. TimoTime
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 13 mins ago

            This does work and saves me an additional hit.

            I guess I would just have to keep the faith in CR7 in 25 and keep the armband on him

      4. HD7
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        Best Spurs defenders?

        Reguilon, Davies, Docherty?

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          I will go without better value in defenders elsewhere of those though Reggie maybe he will stop flattering to deceive

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          59 mins ago

          Romero the only one both nailed & fit

        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          46 mins ago

          Probably Romero for a nailed starter. Everyone else are rotation risks

      5. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        With all the pending doubles and purely for your first 11 is it not better to get a decent spread and just have 2 Cpt choices through to the end ? I think so, so will aim at this going forward, have used most chips to get where I'm at though.
        All relative of course to where your team is at , I am a defender at this point .
        If you are a chaser you have to get proactive and fast no use bumbling along trying to keep up with the pack.

        1. Debauchy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 14 mins ago

          No takers ? guess you have all the answers ?
          No you don't , don't keep on with RMTs and get nowhere or get creative , fgs tired of all the complaints on here from lemmings
          Ok Iv'e had a few 😆

          Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Just went quiet around here all of a sudden... I'll give it a go...

          I think I will basically have 2 premiums, no more no less, through the rest of the season. At the moment its Salah/KDB, but will likely be Salah/Kane from 27. I generally tend to favour a good SGW captain over someone with a DGW who I'd never otherwise captain (so I went for TAA in 22, Martinelli in 23). The closest I came to a 3 premium team was (briefly) Salah, Son, Vardy - but generally I'm not a fan of that structure

      6. Yome
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Wildcarding to get Salah back and to prepare for DGW25 and 26.
        How is she looking:
        Pope
        TAA, Cancelo, Veltman
        Bruno (C), Salah, KDB, Bowen, Raph
        Maupay, Dennis

        (Foster, Jay Rod, Ait Nouri, Livra)
        0 ITB

        For DGW26, transfers will be KDB to Son, Veltman to Matip

      7. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Scores predictions:

        City-Brentford 3-1
        Norwich - Palace 1-1
        Spurs - Southampton 2-0
        Villa - Leeds 3-2

        Liverpool - Leicester 2-1
        Wolves - Arsenal 0-0

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          10 mins ago

          Pretty similar:
          MCI 3-0 BRE
          NOR 1-1 CRY
          TOT 2-0 SOU
          AVL 1-1 LEE
          LIV 5-2 LEI
          WOL 0-1 ARS

          1. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            2 mins ago

            Yes.

      8. winchester
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 30 mins ago

        Hey lads, have 1ft and 0.9m itb. no need to WC? what should be done here? KDB -> Salah(tc) for gw26

        ddg
        taa cancelo reguilon
        bruno(c) kdb bowen jota
        watkins edouard dennis

        (foster keane livra saka)

        a) keane -> digne/dalot/webster
        b) save

      9. Tmel
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        4.9ITB & 1FT:

        DDG
        Digne TAA Cancelo Coufal
        Bowen Jota KDB Foden
        Dennis Watkins
        (Foster Gray King Livra)

        Should I wildcard this?

        DDG is my only DGW player and I have no Salah - Planning to TC Salah in GW26 and have both FHs left

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          16 mins ago

          Doesnt really look necessary to me. Foden - Salah, or Foden - Bruno - Salah works, right? Thats plenty for 25 imo. Then maybe try to grab an Arsenal player or 2 for 26?

        2. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          5 mins ago

          No.

          Foden to Salah gw 26
          Gray to Martinelli/Saka/Ramsey dept on your plans elsewhere - e.g. Spurs incoming.

      10. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        Sanchez (Ramsdale)

        TAA-Cancelo-Cucu-Konsa(Tomiyasu)
        KDB-Bruno-Bowen-Gallagher (Saka)
        Watkins-Maupay (King)

        Look ok? Would then do Bruno and KDB to Son and Salah dgw 26.

        What do we think?

      11. Weak Become Heros
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        How many players would you suggest is acceptable to not use the FH in 30?

        If I can get away with not using it I will the WC in 31.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Depends on how many fixtures. At this point I'd be more than happy to go in with Tierney, Saka, Martinelli, Raphinha, Sa, Ait Nouri (maybe bringing in Maddison too)

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          More about the quality vs quantity.

      12. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Thinking about getting Sarr in advance of GW 26. What do you all think?

      13. HD7
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        Please stay with me on this, mates:

        A) play 8 players in 27:

        De Gea
        Cancelo Livra
        Foden Bowen Gray*
        Ronaldo Broja

        Non-gamers: Salah TAA Robbo Saka Tierney

        B) FH

        *Have all the chips.

        To be fair it seems reasonable in my case to play FH in 27. This enables me to have Bruno in 25 before Salah. Also I can buy Tierney in 26 instead of any of the Spurs unconvincing defenders. In 27 I can get Kane, Son and maybe Bruno again with the FH. Why not some Palace or even Newcastle players if in form.

        The next FH will be played in 30 probably. And WC in either 28 or 31

        What are your thoughts, do you agree or you maybe you think FHs will be better used in the end of season?

        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          B looks like the better option to be fair. Think a free hit in 27 is a best play plus they’re still could be doubles that week yet

          1. HD7
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Thanks for the input and time, mate!
            The thing is if I choose A, there might be missed opportunities like the ones with Tierney or Bruno.
            I will hope that 27 becomes a DGW 😀
            Besides I think having WC and BC after GW 30 is fine

        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          57 mins ago

          Yeah I would FH since you still have 2. Will be doing the same myself

          1. HD7
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks for the point, mate

        3. thereisnogod
          • 9 Years
          43 mins ago

          B is pretty much my plan with a GW28 WC.

          1. HD7
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks. And then FH again in 30?
            I heard it will be a Gw with the weaker teams mostly involved

      14. SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        hi guys

        Couple of questions

        1. How nailed is veltman in the Brighton line up once dunk and lamptey are back playing

        2. Can veltman and Fernandes outscore mbeumo and ait Nouri by 8 points in GW25?

        That hit may also include Fernandes (c) over Ronaldo

      15. Dark Side Of The Loon!
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Roll it. Right? And use the 2 FTs + a hit to do Bruno + KDB + DDG to Son + Salah + Pope in 26? Leaves me with 0.9 ITB.

        DDG
        TAA Cancelo Davies
        KDB Bruno Bowen Raph Ramsey
        Kane Edouard

        Lewis Ait Nouri idah Tierney

      16. Paulo67
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Does Jonny looking like he’s back to full fitness and close to a start mean RAN is going to be bench fodder? Hope not just took him in on a wildcard pick

        1. vova
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          don't think so, Jonny is coming back from a long term injury so he won't be rushed back and RAN has been doing well so no reason to drop him IMO

          1. Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Cheers that’s reassuring. Yes I did read where Lage had said something about how well he’s playing and barring an injury is well settled in the team

      17. The Train Driver
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Edouard dropped according ro FPL Focal...

        https://mobile.twitter.com/fplfocal/status/1491437324353536001?s=21

        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 min ago

          That’s just great! Wildcard him in and now he’s benched!

