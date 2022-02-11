217
February 11

Learning from ‘The Great and The Good’ FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 25

217 Comments
Fantasy Football Scout community writer Greyhead continues with his series of articles analysing the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfers and strategies of some noted Fantasy managers, from serial top 10k finishers to well-known faces.

The Great and The Good this year are the Scouts Joe LepperNeale RiggGeoff Dance and Tom Freeman, FPL Wire’s Zophar, from the Hall of Fame Fabio BorgesFPLMatthewYavuz Kabuk and Tom Stephenson, Blackbox’s Az and Mark Sutherns, FPL “celebrities” LTFPL AndyMagnus Carlsen and FPL General plus last year’s mini-league winner Les Caldwell.

“Don’t you, forget about me”

It’s good to know that it’s not just simple minds like our own that forget an FPL deadline, as we discovered this week that even Chess Grandmasters can have a memory lapse. Yes, Magnus Carlsen revealed this week in a tweet that he has made such an embarrassing blunder.

Yet, despite his tardiness, he had managed to place the armband on a certain out-of-position Liverpool midfielder, not called Mohamed Salah (£12.8m), so not all was lost.

Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) continues to disappoint with his latest benching, Kevin De Bruyne (£12.2m) owners were thankful for a Brentford goalkeeping mishap and Diogo just keeps on getting Jota with his latest brace.

OVERALL PERFORMANCE

The wonderfully talented, and coincidentally the editor of these articles, Neale Rigg was the top scorer this week with 84. He moves just outside the top 50,000 thanks to a run of seven out of eight green arrows.

His double-up on the Arsenal defence proved canny, alongside the usual suspects of Jota and Jarrod Bowen (£6.9m). He is also one of only two of the managers to own Son Heung-min (£10.7m), who scored on his return and could prove to be a good pick ahead of Double Gameweek 26.

Az and Fabio continue to duke it out for top spot, both scoring 67 this week, although FPL General appears to be marshalling his troops ahead of a push for the title. Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) continues to be his new best friend with more heroics between the sticks.

At the murky end, Mark will take some comfort that he no longer is in the wooden spoon position, although he probably feared the worst when Gabriel Martinelli (£5.4m) saw red.

TRANSFERS

This is a summary of the transfers for this week :

  • Az – No transfers
  • LTFPL Andy – Regulion (Alonso)
  • Fabio Borges – No transfers
  • Joe Lepper – Salah (Mount)
  • Geoff Dance – Mahrez (Saka)
  • FPL General – Bruno Fernandes (Bernardo Silva)
  • Les Caldwell – Bruno Fernandes, Ramsey (Gray, Mount)
  • Magnus Carlsen – No transfers
  • Mark Sutherns – No transfers
  • FPL Matthew – No transfers
  • Neale Rigg – Digne, Ramsdale (Alonso, Steele)
  • Tom Freeman – Kane (Calvert-Lewin)
  • Tom Stephenson – Digne (Alonso)
  • Yavuz Kabuk – Edouard, Emerson Royal (Dennis, Rudiger)
  • Zophar – Digne (Alonso)

The transfer of the week goes to Les Caldwell, who brought in Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) at the perfect time to benefit from his haul. Last year’s winner of the feeder mini-league continues to have an eye for the well-timed move.

Zophar and Tom Stephenson seem to be transfer twins, matching each other move for move; this writer is becoming suspicious as I’ve never actually seen them in the same room at the same time?

Neale followed Fabio’s trend of stocking up on goalkeepers with strength in depth in this position: is he preparing for an early Bench Boost?

TEMPLATE

The template for the Great and The Good is as follows, with the numbers in brackets showing how many teams in which the players appear:-

  • De Gea (8), Foster (6)
  • Alexander-Arnold (15), Cancelo (15), Livramento (9), Dawson (5), Alonso, Coufal, Regulion, Digne (4)
  • Bowen (15), Jota (15), Foden (8), Bruno Fernandes (7), Gray (6)
  • King (13), Antonio (10), Ronaldo (9)

There are only minor adjustments in the template, with a lack of consensus on who the fifth defender should be, as the Marcus Alonso (£5.6m) sales mean others come under consideration.

There is still no sign of Salah, with Joe the only one to own this sought-after differential. Will we see a scramble for his services this week or can the Great and The Good just grin and bear it with their United heavy-hitters?

In other news, Fabio stands out as the lone manager to hold any Burnley players. Could this change as they double-up on doubles? I imagine it’s worth scouting Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) and Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) as they soon may be flavour of the week.

READ MORE: Burnley get a Double Gameweek 27
READ MORE: Scout Report – Wout Weghorst

SEASON STATS

Az has retaken the honour of being the armband ace as he overtakes Fabio for the number of captaincy points over the campaign.

Yavuz continues to take hit after hit and is now up to 13 for the season. Contrast that with the cautious approach of Zophar and Tom Freeman, with only three hits so far.

If money makes the world go round, then Zophar is a-spinning with a team value of 106.6m – will this pay off in the latter stages as he builds his Wildcard?

CONCLUSION

Don’t be a Magnus and forget the deadline on Saturday, with another lightning-fast turnaround.

We are entering the business end of the season now, with our faith in United, and soon Burnley players to be tested with the aforementioned doubles. So, plan carefully as there could be some big green arrows to be had over the coming weeks!

Anyway, that’s all from me for and remember, don’t have nightmares.

For those affected by any of the topics raised in the above article then you can find me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Greyhead19

  1. Parsnips
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Really struggling on what to do here with 2 Ft

    Sa
    Trent Cancelo Dias Digne
    Jota KDB Raphinha Bowen Ramsey
    Kane

    Foster King Idah Ait Nouri

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wedded to keeping Kane?

      Downgrade to Weghorst or other cheap striker and upgrade Raph to Bruno or Salah?

      Open Controls
    2. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep Kane move KDB to Salah next week. Put ALt Nouri forst bench

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      KDB - Bruno if you fancy it. If not, maybe something like King - Broja to save burning FT? Team is good though, if you only had 1FT I wouldnt mind rolling

      Open Controls
  2. mataave
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Need some help if anyone would spare 2 mins.

    Ederson - Foster
    Cancelo - TAA - Lamptey - Digne - Kilman
    Jota - Bernardo - Fernandes - Bowen - Maddison
    Ronaldo - Dennis - Broja

    Is Maddison & Dennis to Coutinho & Idah for -4 a sensible move?

    I would bench Idah for a couple weeks but Norwich have some half decent fixtures afterwards. Can’t just do Maddison to Coutinho unfortunately as I’m 0.1 short.

    If not, what would you do?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I wouldn't.

      Dennis has a DGW coming up.
      Leicester have no Blanks now and DGWs on the horizon eventually.
      Idah is poor and not nailed when Sergeant is back which is now.

      You are maybe chasing Coutinhos last GW points

      Open Controls
    2. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      I don't see the point in selling Dennis, they have a good fixture this week and a double next.

      Maddison to Raphinha instead?

      Open Controls
    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Bernardo - Coutinho? If you dont have WC to bring back Maddi in a few weeks I might just hold on to him now

      Open Controls
  3. Andrew
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Where is the KDB might not play stuff coming from?

    Open Controls
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      don't believe the hype - wait for Pep @ 1.30! (not that it'll help mind)

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      The assumption that, with about 8 games over the next month (including 2xCL, Manchester derby and Spurs) the Norwich game presents a good opportunity to rest some key players

      Open Controls
  4. Angelic upstart
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    I'm free hit next week and need to use a transfer.
    Who's the best punt this week in your opinion?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If I don't do KDB to Bruno or Salah, I may go for Weghorst - not for this week, but ahead of 27
      (also FH in 26)

      Open Controls
  5. akhilrajau
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Which one is good for gw 25 and 26
    A. Eduard
    B. Jimenez

    Open Controls
  6. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Hi guys was replying earlier but got caught up at work.

    Dilemma time, only 2 playing defenders.

    DDG (Ramsdale)
    TAA, Cancelo, (Alonso, Tierney, Johnson)
    KDB, Salah, Jota, Bowen, Gundogan
    Broja Edouard (King)

    Just not keen on Brighton or Man U defence double up. But can afford any.

    Aston Villa not keeping many but at least Digne has attacking potential and a game GW30 (probably dead ending my team, unless Spurs get knocked out)

    Could get Alt Nouri for Johnson, and Varane for Alonso, there is a lack of defenders that look great for DGW 25/26. Will be FH27.

    Would love to do Jota to Robertson, but just don't have the transfers.

    Is KDB to Bruno worth the -4? and to -4 back out of again to Son. Could get Cotinho, but oddly enough Gundo might get some minutes this weekend?

    What a pickle !

    Open Controls
    1. Invincibles
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      Alonso > Varane/Digne

      Open Controls
      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Is it worth benching Alonso two more GW's)? I am FH in 27, or is he just a rotation risk anyway?

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just get Digne.

      Open Controls
  7. Invincibles
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    ASM or Edouard?

    Open Controls
  8. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    4 mins ago

    Thoughts on this -4 to get Salah in this week?
    Gray,DCL,Kane > Salah,Weghorst,Broja -4

    Would give me
    Sa
    TAA,Cancelo,Reguilon,Digne
    Salah,Fernandes,Jota,Bowen
    Broja,Dennis

    Pickford,Dawson,Weghorst,Odegaard

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      yeah looks good

      Open Controls
  9. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    1FT = roll ?

    Lloris
    TAA-Cancelo-Dawson
    KDB-Jota-Raph-Bowen-Fernandes
    Dennis-Edouard

    Foster-Toney*-White*-Livra

    Open Controls
  10. unclesbasement
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    degea or sanchez?..already have veltman

    Open Controls
  11. Tribecca
    • 9 Years
    3 mins ago

    Is Foster nailed on for starting spot?

    Open Controls
    1. Sterling Malory
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Think so

      Open Controls
  12. smix
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    What to do with Ronaldo ? Sell & get Fernandes for a hit or keep ?

    Open Controls
    1. boombaba
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Keep - He will play both this week and turn up

      Open Controls
  13. McSlu
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    On WC, how's she looking?

    Rams, DDG
    Robbo, TAA, Cancelo, Tierny, Coady
    Salah, bruno, bowen, saka, ramsey
    king, weghorst, broja

    GW 26: Bruno -> son or cout
    GW 27: FH
    GW 28: Some chelsea dude

    Attacking DGW 26, and the boys should have a decent run of GWs up to 30

    Open Controls
  14. joersherman
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Hi gang

    Somehow found myself 29th overall - would appreciate some advice!

    2 FT, 1.1m ITB.

    Plan: KDB > Salah, then roll 2FT?

    Current team:
    Fabianski (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo Reguillon Veltman
    Fernandes (C) KDB Foden Bowen Jota
    Watkins (King Broja)

    Really not loving Fabianski but don't fancy DDG only for a few weeks. Ramsdale tempting for Fab for DGW26

    Open Controls
  15. Johnny too hotty
    • 10 Years
    just now

    tempted to WC now from this, would you mind commenting if any huge standout errors?

    DDG Carson
    Cancelo Regulion Coufal White Duffy
    Jota FOden Bruno Bowen Gray
    Watkins King CR7

    TO:

    DDG Ramsdale
    Trent Cancelo White Kilman Veltman
    Salah Jota Bruno Bowen Ramsey
    Maupay Broja Weghorst

    Then play the BB in GW 26.

    Then I will have my 2 Free Hits and TC to play with.

    Open Controls

