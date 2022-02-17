162
Pro Pundit Teams February 17

FPL Q&A: Best Gameweek 26 forwards, chip strategy and top Arsenal players

The biggest Double Gameweek of the season – so far – is almost here and in this piece, I will be discussing some of the questions posed by Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Who are the top three Arsenal picks for Double Gameweek 26? (@MansijJain)

Let’s have a look at the Arsenal numbers over their last six matches, starting with their creative stats:

As the above image shows, Martin Odegaard (£5.5m) is the clear creative fulcrum of the team with 16 chances created; he is also top for big chances created and expected assists (xA). Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Bukayo Saka (£6.4m) also have decent distribution numbers, though it is a bit alarming that despite being second for chances created (11), Lacazette is only fifth for xA (0.59). Kieran Tierney’s (£5.1m) chance creation numbers are quite low as well, just three key passes and 0.19 xA.

In terms of goal threat, Lacazette leads the way for non-penalty expected goals (npxG, 3.03) with Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) in second (2.87). Martinelli’s suspension for the first game is a huge blow to Fantasy managers as these numbers exhibit what a great option he could have been. Saka’s npxG (1.29) is less than half that of Martinelli. 

With Martinelli’s suspension, I think Saka offers excellent value at just £6.4m, while Aaron Ramsdale’s (£5.1m) virtues are well known, so they would be my top two picks by far.

The third one is between Tierney/Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) or Lacazette and I favour the striker in this case. Only three players across all positions have registered a higher npxG than the Frenchman over the last four matches and no player has recorded a higher expected goal involvement (xGI, 5.20). It does depend on the structure of your team, though, and who you are selling.

If you were looking to Free Hit in Gameweek 27, do you think it’s worth moving Gabriel Martinelli on for Bukayo Saka or other midfielder to target Gameweek 26 – especially as Arsenal may have a double on the other side from Gameweek 28 (@AmanTalksFPL)

Martinelli’s numbers are fantastic, as can be seen in the aforementioned images. Personally, I look at every transfer as four points and I think Martinelli, even with a single fixture this week at home to Wolves, is a decent option. The fixtures beyond Gameweek 27 are also great, when he becomes the outstanding Arsenal attacking pick. So even with a single match this week, I would just keep Martinelli as he is great longer term.

I’m planning to play Gameweek 27 straight up and Free Hit in Gameweek 30. Which players who double in Gameweek 26 and play in Gameweek 27 are worth a -4 points hit this week? (@FPLWahoo)

The Fantasy Football Scout Season Ticker is a great place to start with this.

Burnley are rated top of the ticker for the next two weeks, with Palace, Spurs and Wolves also having a good run. I would look at Wout Weghorst (£6.5m) if he is fit but none of the other assets from Burnley can be really recommended; maybe Nick Pope (£5.4m) or James Tarkowski (£4.9m) at a push.

I don’t fancy Palace, with rotation in the front three and Conor Gallagher (£6.2m) being ineligible to face parent club Chelsea. Spurs could be decent, especially in attack with the Leeds game in Gameweek 27 looking particularly enticing. 

Wolves have options both in defence and attack, so my picks would be Romain Saiss (£5.0m) and Raul Jimenez (£7.4m). 

Would you sell David de Gea for Aaron Ramsdale if you had Ben Foster? (@kevkods)

Manchester United have not got any doubles planned for the short term, whereas Arsenal are likely to have another double in either Gameweek 28 or 29 and also have a great run of fixtures in the run-in. Ramsdale is a bonus point magnet and I think his potential for bonus makes him the best goalkeeper in the game. I think he outscores Ben Foster (£4.1m) significantly and it is worth making the transfer this week, even for a hit.

How many extra points would you want your Free Hit team to make in order to make it worthwhile? If you’re putting out 10-11 solid players in Gameweek 27 and committed to a Free Hit in Gameweek 30, is it worthwhile holding onto the chip for future blanks and doubles? (@FPLCorbs)

This question is really team and strategy dependent (whether you have one Free Hit or two) but I will try to answer it the best I can. You’re effectively going to be benching about £25-30m of your budget with Mohamed Salah (£13.0m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) and probably an Arsenal midfielder. So far we have only three confirmed fixtures for Gameweek 30 and none of them particularly stand out as matches that are ‘bankers’ for points.

There are several of these in Gameweek 27, though – Manchester City play Everton after having an entire week off, Spurs face Leeds, Southampton take on Norwich, Manchester United play Watford and Burnley have a double. So while I do think it is quite possible to ride out this week without the Free Hit, I think if you have two of these chips, there is enough potential there. We also think that Arsenal will have another double in either Gameweek 28 or 29, so that allows you to maximise coverage there. 

Personally, I feel Gameweek 30 can be managed with 6-8 players. It’s about quality, not quantity. 

But, if you’re looking at a number, I think anything over 25 points would make the Free Hit worth it. It is hard to quantify the impact it would have around the Free Hit week, though. A Free Hit in Gameweek 30 gives you the freedom to buy players irrespective of whether they play in 30 or not. 

Who are the best three forwards for Double Gameweek 26? Wout Weghorst, Joshua King and Raul Jimenez? (@MartinJBraunton)

Lacazette would be right up there in my opinion, for the reasons mentioned earlier. I think Jimenez could do well, too, as Leicester have the worst underlying defensive numbers in the league and the Mexican is so involved in everything they do. For the third spot, it would have to be Harry Kane (£12.2m). A lot depends on whether you plan to Free Hit in Gameweek 27, of course.

Something keeps bothering me: Southampton. They have great fixtures, albeit only a single in Gameweek 26, and are very attacking. Shouldn’t we be taking more notice? (@FPLis_life)

This is something all of us have been guilty of over the last six Gameweeks: tunnel vision with regards to Double Gameweek players. Bringing Armando Broja (£5.4m) in this week is a great option as an enabler even without a double. The Saints have a great run of fixtures starting and if you are looking not to Free Hit in Gameweek 27, I’d definitely be thinking about bringing him in, even over someone like Weghorst.

What’s your chip strategy for Gameweeks 26-30? (@FPL_Turbi)

Here is my team as it stands. I have one free transfer and £0.8m in the bank. Ignore the captaincy for now.

Salah will definitely be coming in but I am waiting for news on Diogo Jota’s (£8.5m) injury. If he is ruled out for a period, then he will be making way; if not, it will be Bruno Fernandes (£11.7m) who will be departing. I currently have three players with a confirmed fixture in Gameweek 30: Ramsdale, Saka and Lucas Digne (£5.1m). 

My initial plan was to do Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) out to Lacazette to fund the Salah upgrade and then Fernandes to Salah and Triple Captain for a -4. Then I would Free Hit in Gameweek 27 so I would have triple Arsenal for their likely double on the other side. Unfortunately, I can’t do Jota to Salah with the funds generated (£0.1m short!), in which case I would likely go for Jimenez.

Whichever way I go, I will be adding another player who plays in Gameweek 30. My plan currently is to get another 2-4 players over Gameweek 28-30 who play in Gameweek 30 and avoid using my Free Hit chip then. This is not set in stone, though: if we do get more fixtures added in Gameweek 30 which have potential for points, I might choose to Free Hit then.

We will be discussing chip strategies, picks and more on this week’s episode of The FPL Wire. Check it out when it drops here.

162 Comments Post a Comment
  1. ElliotJHP
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Martinelli's red and a lapse in concentration of Gallagher's loan means I'll have to play one SGW.

    A) Martinelli (WOL)
    B) Gallagher (wat)
    C) -4 Martinelli out for a double

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        Actually no B, chance that whoever plays for Martinelli holds their place for the second DGW fixture

        Open Controls
        1. ElliotJHP
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Good spot, ESR (if picked) more than capable

          Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 4 Years
      25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. TheAbear53
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      17 mins ago

      A definitely

      Open Controls
    5. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  2. winchester
    • 1 Year
    25 mins ago

    hey! have 1ft and 0.2m itb. what should be done here? have currently 8 dgw players. will TC salah. will not use fh on 27. planning to do fh or wc around gw 30.

    foster*
    taa* cancelo reguilon*
    bruno salah* bowen jota* saka*
    edouard* dennis*

    (ddg watkins keane livra)

    a) bruno -> son
    b) jota -> foden
    c) reguilon+jota -> robbo+cornet (-4)
    d) ddg -> ramsdale
    e) save

    Open Controls
    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B long term

      Open Controls
  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    24 mins ago

    If Jota out best option for -4

    A Jota Dawson to

    1 Saka VVD
    2 Saka Robertson
    3 Díaz Tierney
    4 Saka Tierney

    Or
    B Jota Antonio to

    1 Saka Firmino
    2 Díaz Lacazette
    3 Saka Lacazette

    Open Controls
    1. FF Dirtbag
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      B3

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Similar dilemma between A4 and B3. Currently leaning towards A4

      Open Controls
  4. Harvey_27
      19 mins ago

      Play two:
      A) Laporte
      B) Broja
      C) Cancelo
      D) Digne

      Open Controls
      1. FF Dirtbag
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        C + B

        Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        C+B

        Open Controls
      3. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        10 mins ago

        AC

        Open Controls
      4. fricky_
          1 min ago

          AC

          Open Controls
      5. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        17 mins ago

        If Jota is ruled out, which one would you go for?

        A. Dawson, Livramento and Jota to Tierney, Robbo and Saka (-4) 451
        B. Dawson, Jota and Antonio to Robbo, Saka and Laca (-4) 352

        Essentially Tierney v Laca

        FH27

        2FT 2.3TB
        Ramsdale
        Cancelo TAA Digne Dawson
        Raphinha Salah Foden Bowen Jota
        King
        (Foster Watkins Antonio Livramento)

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          A
          good chances for clean sheets in those games, laca doesn't score much, tierney assist potential too

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers, I'm swaying towards arsenal def double up

            Open Controls
            1. FF Dirtbag
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Me too...

              Open Controls
        2. Harvey_27
            just now

            A all day

            Open Controls
        3. FF Dirtbag
          • 10 Years
          16 mins ago

          Team for next GW: 1 FT and 0 ITB.
          DDG
          TAA* Cancelo Laporte White*
          Salah*(TC) Jota* Fernandes Bowen Saka*
          Weghorst*

          Gunn; Maupay, Broja, Webster

          What to do?
          A) Take out Jota?
          B) DDG -> Ramsdale and bench Jota
          C) save FT

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Get Ramsdale and only sell Jota when we get confirmation he is out.

            Open Controls
        4. Mr. Mystic
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          A or B?
          A) Bruno to Son or
          B) Antonio to Weghorst?

          Open Controls
          1. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            just now

            B if Wout is fit

            Open Controls
        5. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          Would you be happy fielding any of these teams and saving the FH chip for GW27?

          A) -4
          Cancelo Digne Livra RAN/4.3m
          Bruno Foden Bowen Raph
          Weghorst Broja

          B) No hits
          DDG
          Cancelo Digne Dier Livra
          Raph Bruno Bowen
          Weghorst Broja

          C) This only if Jota is fit for GW26 -4
          Cancelo Digne Dier Livra
          Raph Bruno Bowen Coutinho
          Weghorst Broja

          Open Controls
        6. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          Afternoon all!! Any more news on the Bowen rumour??

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Ben Dinnery confirmed he trained and is fine for the weekend

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Fantastic news!!! Cheers mate!!!

              Open Controls
        7. Silecro
          • 4 Years
          13 mins ago

          For some reason, fpl app doesnt show me Cornet's stats. Is he worth bringing for Jota if i dont plan to free hit in 27? Otherwise would bring Saka of course

          Open Controls
          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Saka over Cornet either way imo.

            Open Controls
        8. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          143,646 Jota sales already 🙁

          Open Controls
        9. balint84
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Jota or Bernardo to Saka? Probably both plays once

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Bernardo

            Open Controls
        10. Vlad Tepes
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          best GK to get:

          A) Ramsdale
          B) Sa
          C) Pope

          Open Controls
          1. fricky_
              3 mins ago

              In that order

              Open Controls
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              A slightly

              Open Controls
            • Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Depends how you plan to navigate 27 and 30.

              Ramsdale misses 27, Pope has B2B doubles in 26 and 27 but could miss 30 and Sa has a double in 26 and confirmed to play in 27 and 30

              Open Controls
          2. Marxthetic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Play two:

            A - Cancelo
            B - Cucurella
            C - Broja
            D - Watkins
            E - Digne

            Any help v much appreciated, thanks guys

            Open Controls
            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              AC

              Open Controls
          3. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            8 mins ago

            Who scores more this week?

            A) Foden (TOT) + 4 points
            B) Saka (BRE WOL)

            Currently tempted by Saka as I want to FH27 and triple up on City anyways and then have triple Arsenal back for their possible doubles in GW28 or 29.

            Open Controls
            1. Top Lad Dakes.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              Going by your plan, probably B is better option.

              Help below?

              Open Controls
            2. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
            3. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              B

              Open Controls
          4. Top Lad Dakes.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            7 mins ago

            Unsure what to do, other than get Salah back by likely selling Ronaldo and maybe Jota now.... but also want rid of Gallagher, Moura, Reguilon.... 2FT 1.8 ITB, any help appreciated. WC needed??

            Ramsdale
            TAA Lamptey Reguilon
            Bowen Moura Jota* Foden
            Ronaldo DCL Dennis
            (Foster Cancelo Gallagher Livramento)

            Open Controls
          5. JollyGoodYellows
            • 3 Years
            4 mins ago

            DDG Sanchez
            TAA Cancelo Regulion Dalot Lowton
            Salah Jota Foden Bowen Ramsey
            Ronaldo King Idah

            Thinking of doing DDG + Ronaldo > Ramsdale + Laca (-4)?

            Then if Jota is ruled out do Jota > Son (-4).

            Open Controls
          6. artvandelay316
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            Which of these is most viable?

            A) Jota, Curcurella, Watkins to Saka, Robertson and Weghorst (3 Pool, 2 Arsenal, 1 Burnley for DGW) for -8 hit
            C) Jota, Watkins to Saka, Weghorst (2 Pool, 2 Arsenal, 1 Burnley for DGW) for -4 hit
            D) Jota to Saka for free (2 Pool, 2 Arsenal for DGW but no Burnley)

            Open Controls
          7. FPL_WILDCARD
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            This worth a -8?

            KDB, Bruno, Jota, Scarlett
            to
            Salah, Son, Odegaard, Jimenez

            With TC on Salah

            Open Controls
          8. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            just now

            What to do with my 2 ft and this lot here, lads?

            Lloris, Foster
            TAA, Cancelo, Dias, Coufal, Cash
            Salah, Jota, Foden, Bowen, Coutinho
            Watkins, Edouard, Broja

            Thinking Coufal to Tierney and then Watkins to either Laca, Jimi or Weg if fit. What do you say?

            Open Controls

