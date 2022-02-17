596
Scout Squad February 17

The Scout Squad’s best FPL players for Double Gameweek 26

596 Comments
The best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders and forwards for Double Gameweek 26 are debated by the Scout Squad panel.

For those new to this feature, it’s a weekly piece that always takes the form of a ‘Free Hit’-type selection for the upcoming Gameweek.

Fantasy Football Scout contributors Az, Sam, Neale and Tom each propose an 18-man long-list of Fantasy players, explaining their notable inclusions and omissions in the article below. Az and Sam’s picks were submitted prior to Liverpool’s win over Inter on Wednesday, a match in which Diogo Jota (£8.5m) sustained an ankle injury, but the Portuguese midfielder remains in their squads on the off-chance that he is passed fit in Friday’s pre-match press conference.

The Scout Squad also serves as a precursor to the Scout Picks, as the players listed will then be narrowed down to a squad of 15 (with the starting XI not exceeding a total cost of £83.0m) for final our weekly selection ahead of Saturday’s deadline.

If you didn’t see it previously, we’ve started doing a ‘bus team’ Scout Picks earlier in the week in order to share our initial selection thoughts with Fantasy managers who perhaps couldn’t be around closer to the deadline – but we’ll still be publishing our final squad as we were before.

Each writer must meet the following requirements:

  • At least one goalkeeper costing £5.0m or less
  • At least one sub-£5.0m defender
  • At least one midfielder listed at £6.5m or below
  • At least one forward priced at £7.0m or lower
  • No more than three players from the same club

SCOUT SQUAD’S PICKS OF THE BEST FPL PLAYERS FOR GAMEWEEK 26

 

1

1

596 Comments
  1. West Hammered
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Need to downgrade Ronaldo to bring back Salah.
    Who is the better option, Weghorst or Jiminez?

    1. Neo-Viper
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Weg with the double square

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Could gamble with Weghorst

  2. Neo-Viper
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Ramsdale Saka Salah Weghorst : IN

    DDG Jota Bruno Maupay : OUT

    at the cost of 12 points giving me 8 DGWs.

    Yes or no?

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Not sure if I'd take the hit for Weghorst if you can do it free next week but others look good

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        makes sense. Never have taken a 12 point hit ever. could be absolute madness.

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      -12 is big but could work

      1. Neo-Viper
        • 6 Years
        18 mins ago

        Cheers Nabil. how much are you hitting?

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Just -4 to get Robbo.

  3. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hi...any thoughts on this please? Plan to free hit in 30 and 33

    Raphinha / jota and ronaldo to salah and weghorst - 4?

    A hit in gw27 to field 11 or 12

    Rams (ddg)
    Taa cancelo digne (livra diop)
    Bruno Foden jota bowen raphinha
    Ronaldo dennis king

    Thanks

  4. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Jota & Keane to Saka & Robbo (-4) will give me this team

    Guaita*
    TAA* Cancelo Tierney* Robbo* RAN*
    Salah* Bruno Saka* Bowen
    King*

    DDG Antonio Ramsey Wood

    Good to go? Will play 9 in gw27

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      GTG. Guess the Jota injury worked out oddly well for you as this seems a lot simpler the moves you were considering yesterday & ends up with 5 best Liv/Ars players for only -4!

      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Yep yep Jots injury is a blessing in disguise for me lol. Pleased to have landed Saka. I can avoid the hit or get Tark instead of Robbo to prepare for 27 but I think I need to attack dgw26. Cheers!

  5. Abusive_Sgt_Daelrhos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Lads, how do I make this team BB worthy? Need to get Salah in too.
    Thanks so much! Got 2FT, 2.2 ITB.

    DDG, Foster
    Cancelo,TAA,Reguilon,Cucurella,Livra
    Jota,Foden,Bilva,Bruno,ESR
    Antonio,Dennis,Maupay

  6. Sarri ball
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Bottomed-

    Why is everyone selling Ronaldo? He scored against Brighton so will have his mojo back. Plays Leeds ( Concede lots) and plays Watford GW27?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Could be benched

      Open Controls
    2. clodhopper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Double gameweek players

    3. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Probably be rested

      1. Sarri ball
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Fair, is cavani fit again then. The atmosphere at Elland rd is surely something he'll thrive on and with no FH left means he can play GW27. so torn!

    4. The Tinkerman
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Europe, Cavani sniffing, and United not being very good

    5. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Playing Leeds is usually pretty intense & is only 3 days before Atletico (A)

    6. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Can’t wait to get rid. Complete waste of 12.5m

    7. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour ago

      Was planning to get rid, but as getting Arsenal defense is priority, not sure it is worth a hit for alternatives like Kane, Jimenez or Laca

  7. Shineonme
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Please any advice appreciated. What to do here and is my becnh right? 1FT 0.6 itb
    Ederson/
    Taa/ Cancelo/ Reguilon/
    Salah/ Foden/ Bowen/ Lucas/
    Watkins/ Antonio/ king/
    Bench mcarthy/ Digne/ Maddison/ Livr/

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      Antonio to Laca or save

      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks bud

  8. The Tinkerman
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Best Jota replacement for BB and to field a team for GW27 whilst banking a transfer:

    A) Cornet (Have Weghorst)
    B) Maddison (has 3 DGW to come)
    C) Sarr
    D) Zaha

    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I like Maddison. Look over that why I kept him

    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      B out of those. Consider JWP

  9. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      1. Yes, take the hit if it gives you at least five across Liv & Ars (but a -12 is probably too much).
      2. Don't bench Cancelo.
      3. TC Salah - there'll probably be better BB weeks later in the season.
      4. Too soon to tell, but probably don't gamble on Jota/Weghort's fitness.
      5. Broja.

      1. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Alright, that answers pretty much everything. Guess we can take the night off from replying then

        1. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
            39 mins ago

            Haha it's missing Robbo/VVD being the new 3rd option; and something about Cornet and MUN players.

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Get Robbo or VVD?

        1. Neo-Viper
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          Robbo

        2. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          22 mins ago

          Robbo

        3. Firmino
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          VVD, more chance of playing two games. Leeds and Norwich are bad at defending setpieces.

        4. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Robbo

      3. abaalan
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        A) Bruno + Jota -> Salah + Cornet/Saka -4
        B) Bruno + Watkins + Jota -> Salah + Laca + Cornet -8
        C) As per B -> Salah + Weghorst + Saka -8
        D) Bruno + Jota + Lowton -> Salah + Cornet + Tierney -8
        E) Bruno + Trossard -> Salah + Odegaard -4

        2 FH, WC left. Not planning to FH 27 (currently 3 x Liv only)

        1. Shineonme
          • 5 Years
          50 mins ago

          D for me

        2. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          If you do D I'd go Gabriel over Tierney. Laca is a trap he's got something like 3 league goals this season.

          1. Whazza
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            40 mins ago

            Only played the minutes of 11 full games though, 7 returns not too shabby

          2. abaalan
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Why so?

        3. Rog.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          47 mins ago

          A) With saka for me

      4. Lemongrab
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Would you play Cancelo (TOT) or Digne (WAT)?

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Cancelo

          1. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            I've got another Question. Which 2 from 3 would you play Digne/ Raguilion/ Cancelo?

        2. Rog.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Probably Digne

        3. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Cancelo

        4. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          C

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            19 mins ago

            unt

            1. Lemongrab
              • 12 Years
              17 mins ago

              I don't have Alonso

              1. La Roja
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                just now

                😛

        5. La Roja
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Shirley Cancelo has to start

        6. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Cancelo. See FAQ above, no2!

      5. Rog.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Feel like I’m living in the past here but:

        A) Fermenia + Dennis (or king)

        B) King + Ait Nouri

        1. Rog.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          48 mins ago

          Just for this week (fh)

        2. Lemongrab
          • 12 Years
          48 mins ago

          B

          1. Lemongrab
            • 12 Years
            47 mins ago

            Oh, if you're on a free hit then I would avoid Watford attackers. Even with the double they are unlikely to score well.

            1. Rog.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              46 mins ago

              Yeah it’s just a case of cramming the rest of my team in! Have triple Arsenal Liverpool and Kane + Son

              1. Lemongrab
                • 12 Years
                44 mins ago

                Can you afford Jimenez instead? Or gamble on Edouard maybe.

                1. Rog.
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Both out of reach unfortunately, budget is 6.2m

        3. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          46 mins ago

          I have B so B

      6. FredrikH
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Current team with 0Ft0itb
        DDG
        Trent RAN Reguilon
        Salah Jota Bowen Raphinha Foden
        Kane Dennis
        Bench: Steele Cancelo Cash Broja
        If Jota out then Jota+Reguilon/Cash to VVD+JWP for a -8 could work out?

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          It could

      7. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Would you BB this lot?

        Sanchez Maupay Dalot Cancelo

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Nope

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            Why not

            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Think BUR will make it difficult for Maupay. Think United will concede (Leeds not that bad at home). Think Cancelo is actually a starter for you. Think this week is the best week to play TC. Think BB can be saved for later DGWs

        2. g40steve
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          New article & I have similar bench, saving TC?

          1. La Roja
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Yeah

        3. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          just now

          No, TC

      8. lekalatch
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Pick one:
        A) DDG Diop Jota --> Alisson White Saka (-4)
        B) DDG Diop Jota Fernandes --> Ramsdale VanDijk Saka Son (-8)

        1. JoeSoap
          • 8 Years
          7 mins ago

          A

        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          just now

          B although I don't like getting Son for Bruno

      9. JoeSoap
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Would you do DGea>Ramsdale for a hit if you had Foster?

        1. Whazza
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Maybe if fh27.. Wat looks tasty for DDG

          1. JoeSoap
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Yes using FH27

        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          No

      10. SB16
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Reguilon + Jota + Antonio -> White + Salah + Broja (-8)?

          1. JoeSoap
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            If TC Salah and only way to afford then probably yes, without seeing rest of your team

            1. SB16
                4 mins ago

                Thanks! The rest of my team is:

                DDG (Sanchez)
                TAA Cancelo Digne (Rudiger Reguilon)
                Bruno Jota Coutinho Saka Bowen
                Antonio Dennis (Hwang)

                The other obvious option is to do Bruno->Salah but I think Bruno could do well vs Leeds followed by Watford after

                1. JoeSoap
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  I have Bruno myself and thinking the same. You will have to bench one of your transferred in players or current starting 11.

            2. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Could work

          2. james 101
            • 9 Years
            1 hour ago

            GtG?

            Sa
            TAA Robbo Cancelo
            Salah(TC) Son Saka Raphina Bowden
            Edouard Weghorst

            (Foster Laporte Maupay Amartey)

            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Yep gtg, although I hate the sound of Bowden

          3. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            59 mins ago

            Anybody thinking of Freehitting this week?

            1. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              No, not much upside, Bowen Cancelo Foden can play this week anyway.

          4. Iceball
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            59 mins ago

            Have no Arsenal atm. Would you?
            A) go big on them and FH next week since likely double 28/29. Can hold Alonso this way also. Also have to play 2xWatford and Livramento if I dont do this. FH27 and 30 this way.
            B) Get at most Saka for Jota, get DGW player like Tarkowski for Alonso, then just 3 blank players on bench next week and FH30 and 33 most likely.

            1. Whazza
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              Same dilemma! Not sure what to do... Jota to Salah let's me keep Bruno but could get 3 maybe 4 Liv and Ars players max

            2. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              A

            3. JoeSoap
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Thinking A myself

          5. james 101
            • 9 Years
            56 mins ago

            Are you Freehitting next week?

            A. Yes
            B. No
            C. Undecided

            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              C but probably not since I only got one left

              1. james 101
                • 9 Years
                2 mins ago

                Makes sense. Lots of games this week first…

            2. james 101
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              I’ve 2 FH tokens still but don’t need one next week

              Feel like there’ll be interesting weeks ahead

            3. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              C

          6. Shineonme
            • 5 Years
            53 mins ago

            Which 2 from 3 would you play Digne/ Raguilion/ Cancelo?

          7. FPL_Pugster
            • 1 Year
            48 mins ago

            Thoughts on these moves if Jota is not passed fit.

            2FT. Have money for this and a -8.

            Jota> Mane
            CR7 > Lacazette
            Raphina/Sissoko > Saka
            Target > Tierney

            1. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Not mane

          8. Jimjam
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            46 mins ago

            I currently have Brandon Williams as my 5th defender, but have 1 Liverpool slot free and funds to get Joel Matip in for him.

            Not a sexy pick, but he's played the 3rd most minutes for a Liverpool defender (after VVD and TAA, and more than Robertson).

            Worth doing the upgrade to get another DWGer?

          9. melvinmbabazi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            44 mins ago

            CR7,Jota,Gray > Weg, Mane and Son for -4?

            yes or no

            1. Shineonme
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Not for me

          10. influencer10
              39 mins ago

              Would you think who can replace jota (for -8)

            • Steve The Spud
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              36 mins ago

              Free hit punt in mid

              Sarr or zaha?

