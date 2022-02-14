319
Scout Picks - Bus Team February 14

FPL Double Gameweek 26 Scout Picks early selection: Arsenal and Liverpool triple-ups

319 Comments
Share

We’ve put together our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ ahead of Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

This is a new feature we first rolled out earlier in February and it’s essentially a first draft of our regular XI, partly in response to feedback from some users who wanted certain articles to be available sooner in the week.

The Scout Picks widget on the home page is generally only in use for a very short space of time (one or two days a week, at most) and becomes largely redundant once the deadline passes, so this new article strand will also hopefully give it a bit more shelf-life.

The pre-deadline picks will stay as they are and cement our weekly selection based on the Scout Squad long-list entries, midweek European action/minutes and fresh injury updates but this ‘bus team’ – a rather macabre term coined by the Always Cheating boys, as it’s the XI you set at the start of the week in case you get hit by a bus before the deadline – will discuss the players who are likely to be in the running.

Here it is, then: our early, rambling thoughts on the runners and riders up for selection in Gameweek 26, followed by the preliminary picks themselves.

THE LIKELY LADS

Who is the best third Liverpool asset to own during AFCON? 2

The Scout Picks is, in essence, a ‘Free Hit’ XI for the upcoming Gameweek and there’s a touch of irony in that six of our bus team are all names who would be jettisoned on an actual Free Hit team in Gameweek 27.

Yes, we’re talking about players from Arsenal and Liverpool, who have two fixtures in Gameweek 26 before blanking the following weekend.

Both teams play twice at home in Gameweek 26 and the matches themselves are the best of the lot from the eight teams who double, so there is a reasonable shout for triple-ups on both sides.

We’ll not waste time on explaining why Mohamed Salah (£13.0m) or Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m) feature; only a midweek injury will likely persuade us to reconsider.

Who takes the coveted third Liverpool slot is another topic altogether, with the in-form Andrew Robertson (£7.1m) averaging 7.9 points per match over his last 10 appearances and Diogo Jota (£8.5m) bagging 15 attacking returns in 19 starts this season. “Starts” is an important word there, however: with Jurgen Klopp having a fully fit squad at his disposal, and with a Champions League tie and an EFL Cup final sandwiching Double Gameweek 26, it wouldn’t be a shock to see a degree of rotation from the Reds’ boss against Norwich and/or Leeds. Virgil van Dijk (£6.7m), then, might be worth consideration given that he hasn’t had a single Premier League benching in any of the last four seasons.

As for the Gunners, the initial thought is towards a defensive double-up: Brentford have scored just five goals in their last nine matches, while Wolves have the division’s third-lowest goals tally – although they have perked up recently with eight goals in their last five fixtures.

Kieran Tierney’s (£5.1m) points-per-match (PPM) average is one of the best among FPL defenders this season (5.5), while no first-choice Premier League goalkeeper can better Aaron Ramsdale‘s (£5.1m) own PPM. Ramsdale is probably the stand-out goalkeeper choice in isolation but competition is fierce between the sticks this week, with the likes of Nick Pope (£5.4m) and Jose Sa (£5.2m) very much in the running.

Wolves have the second-best defensive record in the division this season, while Burnley have conceded just three goals in Pope’s last seven matches between the posts.

IN CONTENTION

 

1

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

1

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

319 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Meechoo115
      15 mins ago

      Love for maxwell cornet any more?

      Open Controls
      1. footballfreak
        • 2 Years
        10 mins ago

        Only if weghorst is injured

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        9 mins ago

        So many options in midfield. You can't have them all.

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            just now

            Agree. Son and Cornet much easily to access if were strikers

            Open Controls
        2. waldo666
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          I have him under consideration, may pick him up over Saka as I haven't yet decided on my plan for 27.

          Open Controls
        3. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Yeah too many options this week and not a great double. Maybe for 27 but doubt it

          Open Controls
        4. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          just now

          No prefer weghorst

          Open Controls
      3. footballfreak
        • 2 Years
        13 mins ago

        Roberts of Burnley is nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          dont go there

          Open Controls
      4. simong1
        • 3 Years
        12 mins ago

        Ramsdale - DDG
        TAA - Tierney - Cancelo - Digne - Coufal
        Jota - Bruno - Bowen - Foden - Gray
        Watkins - Dennis - King

        Considering FH 27. Best option of the below? Alternatively could save the FH and not bring in Saka...

        A) Bruno > Salah

        B) Bruno & Gray > Salah & Saka (-4)

        C) Gray, Foden & Watkins > Salah, Saka & Broja (-8)

        D) Gray, Foden & Coufal > Salah, Saka & Saiss (-8)

        Open Controls
        1. Meechoo115
            6 mins ago

            B. And Jota and/ or saka out 27. Avoid FH

            Open Controls
          • Scholes Out For Summer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            B and FH 27. You'll have 6 players blanking that you'll want back for 28

            Open Controls
            1. Meechoo115
                just now

                Ramsdale doesn’t matter. He has ddg

                Open Controls
          • Meechoo115
              11 mins ago

              Surely Salah plays the double and his next benching is the FA cup game.

              Can see something like …

              Inter : Salah. Jota. Mane
              Norwich : Salah. Firmino. Diaz
              Leeds. Salah. Jota. Mane
              Chelsea. Salah. Firmino. Mane
              Cup game. Ox. Jota. Diaz
              Hammers. Salah. Jota. Mane
              Inter. Salah. Firmino. Mane

              Open Controls
            • dshv
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              2FT
              Ronaldo foden to salah and ..

              1. Broja
              2. Edouard
              3. Weghorst
              4. Jimenez

              Open Controls
              1. Meechoo115
                  just now

                  In order. 3412

                  Open Controls
              2. jay01
                • 7 Years
                9 mins ago

                Is Jiminez a shout?

                Has a double now, but want someone to also play gwk30

                Open Controls
                1. Meechoo115
                    6 mins ago

                    Think he definitely plays 30

                    Open Controls
                    1. jay01
                      • 7 Years
                      just now

                      I need to buy a striker as a make weight for Salah and Ronaldo switch.. 8 mil is the budget.. may as well get someone who plays gwk30.. Jiminez or Watkins?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Meechoo115
                          just now

                          Jimi

                          Open Controls
                    2. Scholes Out For Summer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      1 min ago

                      He's nailed for 30. If you need a striker this week I think he's the one

                      Open Controls
                      1. jay01
                        • 7 Years
                        just now

                        Makeweight to get Mo. He starts over one of King or Dennis too

                        Open Controls
                  • HM2
                    • 1 Year
                    9 mins ago

                    Would appreciate your thoughts guys:

                    —————-—Rams*———————
                    ———-Dias - TAA* - Cancelo ————
                    -Bruno - Bowen —Jota* —Son*———-
                    —-—Watkins - King* - Dennis* ———

                    Sanchez - Livra - Coufal - Martinelli

                    a) Bruno > Salah
                    b) Bruno, Dias > Salah, Tierney (-4)
                    c) Bruno, Dias, Jota > Salah, Robbo, Saka (-8)
                    d) Do something about the strikers

                    Open Controls
                    1. Meechoo115
                        4 mins ago

                        A or also do Watkins to Weghorst or Jimi too

                        Open Controls
                        1. HM2
                          • 1 Year
                          2 mins ago

                          Didn’t Weghorst pick up a knock?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              just now

                              If he is fit

                              Open Controls
                        2. HM2
                          • 1 Year
                          3 mins ago

                          Forgot to mention i’m FH in 27 so im quite happy to load up on Arsenal

                          Open Controls
                          1. Meechoo115
                              1 min ago

                              Is B really an option ?? No Salah

                              Open Controls
                              1. HM2
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Salah is in all options mate!

                                Open Controls
                                1. Meechoo115
                                    just now

                                    Sorry read Salah as Saka !!!

                                    Open Controls
                          2. Scholes Out For Summer
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 8 Years
                            7 mins ago

                            Play two here:

                            White (BRE, WOL)
                            RAN (LEI, ars)
                            Ramsey (WAT)
                            Watkins (WAT)

                            Currently leaning towards White and Ait Nouri

                            Open Controls
                            1. Meechoo115
                                6 mins ago

                                Definitely White. Probably RAN too

                                Open Controls
                                1. Scholes Out For Summer
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 8 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Yeah have Ramsdale so thinking double defence could be a bit much but those fixtures scream at least 1CS

                                  Feels kinda bad benching players playing Watford but their defence looks much better under Woy i guess

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Meechoo115
                                      just now

                                      Watkins form stinks too

                                      Open Controls
                                2. Finding Timo
                                  • 1 Year
                                  4 mins ago

                                  Who is RAN?

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Scholes Out For Summer
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    Ait Nouri

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Meechoo115
                                      2 mins ago

                                      Rayan At Nouri

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. Finding Timo
                                        • 1 Year
                                        1 min ago

                                        Of course thanks

                                        Open Controls
                                3. winchester
                                  • 1 Year
                                  2 mins ago

                                  have 1ft and 0.2m itb. what should be done here? have currently 8 dgw players. will TC salah.

                                  foster*
                                  taa* cancelo reguilon*
                                  bruno salah* bowen jota* saka*
                                  edouard* dennis*

                                  (ddg watkins keane livra)

                                  a) bruno -> ?
                                  b) reguilon -> ?
                                  c) watkins -> ?
                                  d) save

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Scholes Out For Summer
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    Bruno + Reg --> Son + Robbo? Does the cash work there?

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Scholes Out For Summer
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      oh wait you have Jota nvm

                                      Open Controls
                                  2. Scholes Out For Summer
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 8 Years
                                    just now

                                    Id maybe go DDG to Ramsdale, then play Foster next GW

                                    Open Controls
                                4. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
                                  • 12 Years
                                  2 mins ago

                                  I would like to apologise if anyone was influenced by my many posts saying to ignore Brighton in the doubles gw25, and not bother with Sancho.
                                  It is only half way through the DGW and I already feel guilty!

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. HM2
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    Name checks out

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Meechoo115
                                      just now

                                      I kept Lamptey ! But offsetting that went triple united! And continue to have no Bowen who has killed me

                                      Open Controls
                                  3. Mane Mane Mane
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    What’s the chances of Weghorst being fit you guys reckon. Was set on bringing him in this week.

                                    Open Controls

                                  You need to be logged in to post a comment.