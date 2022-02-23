329
Champions League February 23

UCL Fantasy: Tuesday review and Wednesday preview

UEFA Champions League (UCL) Fantasy continues this evening, and there’s one final chance for some managers to make changes to their teams as the last two round-of-16, first-leg matches take place.

What we learned last night

King Kai or King Kaku?

Kai Havertz has now scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the UCL and Club World Cup finals and he could’ve had a hat-trick by the time he scored just eight minutes into the 2-0 win over Lille. He’s been quality for the Blues as of late. Romelu Lukaku was benched for this UCL knockout tie after being derided across the press for his record-low seven touches against Crystal Palace. There’s no denying Lukaku’s quality, but Tuchel doesn’t seem to know how to get the best out of him or isn’t willing to change his system to accommodate the Belgian. After Havertz’s performance last night, Lukaku could see himself on the Chelsea bench for the foreseeable future. 

Kante crucial for Chelsea’s chances of success

It’s no secret how good N’Golo Kante is, but sometimes you can forget how important he is to this Chelsea side. The only games that the Blues have lost this season with Kante in the side were the two league defeats to Manchester City. Chelsea have won the four UCL games he’s appeared in a combined 12-0. The little Frenchman was magnificent as he was awarded man of the match against Lille, and his run and assist for Christian Pulisic’s goal was phenomenal. Something in this competition brings out his best. 

Chelsea defence as resolute as ever

Lille didn’t really have a sniff of goal all night. Edouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger is a quite astoundingly good defensive unit. Silva managed 14 balls recovered, Rudiger seven and Christensen five. If they make a run in this season’s competition, it will be based on their backline, as it was last season. Invest in Chelsea’s defence. 

Dusan Vlahovic’s debut goal looks to be the first of many

With his first touch after just 33 seconds, Dusan Vlahovic brought the ball down facing away from goal and finished it past two defenders and the goalkeeper. It was an astonishingly good goal and a demonstration of why Juventus have paid such a huge sum to secure the Serbian. He looks the sort of striker who can score goals from nothing, and in the latter stages of the UCL, those are often the players who thrive. 

Juventus exposed at the back too often

As is to be expected when playing a back three including a right-back and left wing-back, it sometimes looked too easy for Villarreal to threaten Wojciech Szczesny. They looked as if a better side could’ve ripped them to shreds. 

What to expect tonight

Ajax to thump Benfica…

Sporting Lisbon are six points ahead of Benfica in the league, and yet Ajax scored nine goals across their two group games against Sporting. Ajax topped their group without dropping a point, and Benfica scraped through to the knockouts with a negative goal difference from a weak group. This Ajax side are better than Benfica in every metric, and should have an easy night on their hands. 

…and keep a clean sheet

Ajax have conceded just once in the last ten games. By any measure, that’s absolutely extraordinary. They’ve lost just one of their last 22 in all competitions. Erik ten Haag’s side are resilient and incredibly well-organised. Benfica don’t have the firepower, or the form, to break through that. 

Haller to extend his lead at the top of the scoring charts – 6g2a in last 3 in league

Top scorer in the UCL, first player to score in his first six games and six goals and two assists in his last three league games. Sebastian Haller and Ajax are a perfect match. They go up against a Benfica side without a clean sheet in their last six. This has Haller haul written all over it. 

Goals galore in Atletico vs United – 21 goals across Atleti’s last 5 games

I’ve said it before, but this is not the Atletico Madrid side you’re used to seeing under Diego Simeone. Their last five games have seen 21 goals go in, including a 4-3 win over Getafe and 4-2 loss to Barcelona. Manchester United have been better of late under Ralf Rangnick, but they’re still Manchester United. Chaos has become part of the furniture at Old Trafford. Whichever way this goes, expect it to be fast-paced and high-scoring.

Jadon Sancho to continue good form

As someone who watches a lot of German football, I’ve taken a lot of flack from friends over Jadon Sancho’s performances since he came to United. I had sung his praises all summer, and then he couldn’t get a game. But he’s finally coming good. He’s got two goals and two assists in his last five matches for the club as has probably been their best player. If United are going to get something out of this game, Sancho will likely be involved. 

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.