1516
Dugout Discussion February 23

Wednesday team news: Alexander-Arnold and Robertson join Salah in Liverpool XI

1,516 Comments
Share

After a two-day breather, Double Gameweek 26 returns with a vengeance this evening with three Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool v Leeds United is a 19:45 GMT start, while both Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur and Watford v Crystal Palace get underway a quarter of an hour earlier.

The big team news from the game at Anfield is that all of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets start, which wasn’t the case at the weekend.

There are five changes from the Liverpool side that began the 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson making returns after their well-earned but ill-timed breathers.

It’s an all-new midfield, too, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones coming into the side.

Making way are Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As for Leeds, they too restore a well-owned FPL player to their line-up as Raphinha is recalled after his high-profile benching against Manchester United.

Junior Firpo is the other new addition to the XI named by Marcelo Bielsa, who was forced into his two alterations thanks to injuries picked by Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

Switching focus to the two 19:30 GMT kick-offs, the absence of Maxwel Cornet from the Burnley squad is the main talking point.

Jay Rodriguez is in for the injured Ivorian, while the fit-again James Tarkowski ousts Nathan Collins at centre-half.

Spurs are unchanged, so Dejan Kulusevski again joins Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in a Lilywhites attack that impressed at the Etihad on Saturday.

A similarly unchanged Watford take on Crystal Palace, who make four alterations to the side beaten by Chelsea last time out. Jack Butland replaces the absent Vicente Guaita in goal, while Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta are also recalled.

James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Barnes, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richardson.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Austin, White.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Harrison, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Cleverley, Louza, Sarr, King, Dennis.

Subs: Troost-Ekong, Cucho, Kalu, Sema, Masina, Ngakia, Kabasele, Bachmann, Kayembe

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Kouyate, Zaha, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

1,516 Comments Post a Comment
  1. pstokes2010
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    140 points with Ramsdale and Tierney to play. 8 green arrows up to 83k. Crazy season.

    Open Controls
  2. Salarrivederci
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Imagine having this FH and Salah is still ruining my moment 😀

    Pope (13)
    VVD (14) - Gabriel (1 and counting) - Saiss (2 and counting)
    Salah (C) (58) - Zaha (17) - Son (12) - Sarr (9) - Saka (10 and counting)
    Laca (5 and counting) - Jiménez (5 and counting)

    Open Controls
  3. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which would you prefer on FH?

    Bruno + Foden
    Sancho + Sterling

    Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    How many FPL patreon or Twitter accounts on wildcard in the mud?
    .

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      My worst season was when I spent too much time on Twitter - lesson learned

      Open Controls
    2. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      You mean the wildcarders?

      I stand at 122 points with 6 to play. Happy with that!

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        *6* to play?! 😮

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          3 Ars and 3 Wol

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Andy on 123 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/2/event/26
      Mark on 111
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/56371/event/26
      FPL Focal on 116 with a funny bench
      https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/706/event/26

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        That’s some bench

        Open Controls
  5. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Remember when everyone said Son was essential GW27

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      He is essential 😛

      Open Controls
    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Leeds a bit more of a prospect than Burnley away….we’ve just witnessed them hit for 4 and then 6 in a few days!

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Yeah fair point but Spurs is really annoying ... sorry 😛

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          36 mins ago

          It’s cool lol

          Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        True. Spurs being spurs they’ll probably lose that one

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          Nah it will suit them well, I expect at least 3 goals for them in that game

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour ago

            Raphinha will nick one

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              35 mins ago

              Yeah expect Leeds to score too

              Open Controls
          2. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            59 mins ago

            Did you expect Spurs to lose today?

            Open Controls
            1. KAPTAIN KANE
              • 5 Years
              35 mins ago

              No but expected it to be tight

              Open Controls
          3. Bushwhacker
            • 2 Years
            49 mins ago

            Spurs are like United under Ole ; bus and break … Leeds will definitely suit them better.

            Open Controls
  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Guys, got Cancelo Bowen Cornet 1pt each and taking -8 hits but TC Salah.

    Guess, green or red arrow? 200K rank 😛

    Open Controls
    1. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Red

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour ago

        Crazy green 40K up with 3 ARS to go 😆 so delighted, could be better ...

        Open Controls
        1. Pat Bonner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          Well done

          Open Controls
    2. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      Good Lord, keep these useless posts to yourself in the future. Literally nobody cares

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Why bother read and comment mate, just let others enjoy the moment. Everybody has its own time ...

        Open Controls
  7. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Zaha with his first double figure return of the season..

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      2nd! Was a logical pick after all

      Open Controls
    2. Big_Andy_GAWA
      • 10 Years
      just now

      So glad I went him over Son. And was cursing myself on Saturday evening...!!

      Open Controls
  8. No Need
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Personally would rather have the TC success in the bag after the issues of previous years

    Open Controls
  9. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Spursy are at it again!

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      It's a two man team. Son and Kane on counter attack. No counter attack, no party.

      Open Controls
      1. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        18 mins ago

        Kane wasn’t trying to impress suitors

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            just now

            Yeah obviously

            Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I still have TC, should I use it in GW29? On Salah 😉

      Open Controls
    3. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Eduoard & Saka > Weghourst & JWP for a -4 this week? Enables me to field a decent 11 without using a FH.

      DDG
      Cancelo - Ait Nouri - Dalot
      Son - Bowen - Coutinho
      Broja - Eduoard - Maupay

      Ramsdale - Salah - Robbo - Saka

      Open Controls
    4. Lallana
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Scorecheck so far? Looking around 160 this week 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Well played. Looks like 129 with 5 to go tomorrow

        Open Controls
        1. Lallana
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Can see you getting 150!

          Open Controls
      2. Vinyl78LP
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        175 I think, Jiminez and Saka left tomorrow.

        Open Controls
        1. Lallana
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Wow! Hopefully you break 190! I got Saka, Jimenez and Coady.

          Open Controls
      3. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        157 all out

        Open Controls
      4. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        58 mins ago

        Ugh

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            1 min ago

            138, 4 tomorrow (Saka, Gabriel, Ramsdale, & Jimenez)

            Open Controls
        2. FC Hakkebøf
          • 5 Years
          48 mins ago

          152(-12) with Saka, Laca and hopefully Tomiyasu left (+ 2 pts from bench if not)

          Open Controls
      5. Eat my goal!
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Looking forward to the GW rank updating - weekend score was painful!

        Open Controls
      6. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Leeds are in some deep trouble, man.

        Open Controls
        1. Eat my goal!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          It’s quite tight down there tbh

          Good 6 teams fighting for survival

          Open Controls
          1. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            8 mins ago

            7*

            Open Controls
        2. Lallana
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Imagine Everton or Newcastle get relegated

          Open Controls
      7. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        What’s happened to oblak. Never seen him look so nervous

        Open Controls
      8. Pat Bonner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Looks like a new article lads

        Open Controls
      9. Old Bull
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        So those who chose not to TC Salah, are you tempted to try in GW29?

        Open Controls
        1. Rassi
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          8 mins ago

          Maybe.

          Open Controls
      10. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        79points .. From 1 game! Salac tc, Mane and Trent.

        Open Controls
        1. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          6 mins ago

          😮 Good work!! 😮

          Open Controls
        2. FC Hakkebøf
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Same. It's insane

          Open Controls
      11. BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        56 mins ago

        Ronaldo rested in weekend game? If I dont FH I need to think if I prio him out.

        Open Controls
      12. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        55 mins ago

        King taken off due to injury, was he??

        Open Controls
      13. Rowsdower
        • 2 Years
        55 mins ago

        Sometimes livefpl is helpful. Sometimes it's a bummer.

        I TCd Salah for a major haul....and somehow Watford helped my rank more than Liverpool did.

        Mane and VVD goals were killers. Robbo a big reason for that of course.

        What was even the point? Makes me want to FH now even though I have 11 this week, just because it proves this game is more about not missing hauls than trying to find them.

        Blah.

        Open Controls
      14. shirtless
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        53 mins ago

        My 12 year old daughter is on 138 with 32 on the bench! Played Bowen over Brownhill plus Gallagher benched. Still has White and Saka left!

        Open Controls
      15. Djokovic Airlines
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        44 mins ago

        This game is terrible. There's one single TC in 9 seasons that works out the way you want it to and then all the differentials hit like VVD or at least make assits like Femenia. I can't even get to 130 points and Salah TC looks like he was wasted. He didn't catapult me to a top rank but only saved me from losing my ML pole position yet. Since seven GWs every week I'm losing about 10 points or more gap to my chaser.
        For the coming GW I'm having a team available that according to the Rate My Team section probably won't even make it to the 40 points mark. What should I do? WC? FH?

        Open Controls
      16. Vinyl78LP
        • 12 Years
        31 mins ago

        Whilst inept tonight, I have Kane - worth throwing him the armband still against a woeful Leeds defence ?

        Open Controls
        1. Djokovic Airlines
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          do it!

          Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.