Wednesday team news: Alexander-Arnold and Robertson join Salah in Liverpool XI

After a two-day breather, Double Gameweek 26 returns with a vengeance this evening with three Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool v Leeds United is a 19:45 GMT start, while both Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur and Watford v Crystal Palace get underway a quarter of an hour earlier.

The big team news from the game at Anfield is that all of the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets start, which wasn’t the case at the weekend.

There are five changes from the Liverpool side that began the 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson making returns after their well-earned but ill-timed breathers.

It’s an all-new midfield, too, with Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Curtis Jones coming into the side.

Making way are Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez, Naby Keita, Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

As for Leeds, they too restore a well-owned FPL player to their line-up as Raphinha is recalled after his high-profile benching against Manchester United.

Junior Firpo is the other new addition to the XI named by Marcelo Bielsa, who was forced into his two alterations thanks to injuries picked by Robin Koch and Diego Llorente.

Switching focus to the two 19:30 GMT kick-offs, the absence of Maxwel Cornet from the Burnley squad is the main talking point.

Jay Rodriguez is in for the injured Ivorian, while the fit-again James Tarkowski ousts Nathan Collins at centre-half.

Spurs are unchanged, so Dejan Kulusevski again joins Son Heung-min and Harry Kane in a Lilywhites attack that impressed at the Etihad on Saturday.

A similarly unchanged Watford take on Crystal Palace, who make four alterations to the side beaten by Chelsea last time out. Jack Butland replaces the absent Vicente Guaita in goal, while Conor Gallagher, Will Hughes and Jean-Philippe Mateta are also recalled.

James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp and Jordan Ayew drop to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 26 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Lennon, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Rodriguez, Weghorst.

Subs: Lowton, Barnes, Hennessey, Stephens, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Richardson.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Sessegnon, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.

Subs: Doherty, Reguilon, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Bergwijn, Lucas Moura, Austin, White.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Robertson, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Salah, Mane, Diaz.

Subs: Konate, Milner, Keita, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Kelleher.

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Harrison, Struijk, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, James, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Subs: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Shackleton, Kenneh.

Watford XI: Foster, Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara, Sissoko, Cleverley, Louza, Sarr, King, Dennis.

Subs: Troost-Ekong, Cucho, Kalu, Sema, Masina, Ngakia, Kabasele, Bachmann, Kayembe

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Hughes, Gallagher, Kouyate, Zaha, Olise, Mateta.

Subs: Matthews, Milivojevic, Ayew, Eze, Schlupp, McArthur, Benteke, Edouard, Kelly.

