News February 27

FPL Daily: Liverpool win Carabao Cup as Jota and James return

We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points of the day in FPL Daily.

LIVERPOOL WIN CARABAO CUP FINAL

In an entertaining clash at Wembley, Liverpool won a dramatic penalty shoot-out 11-10 after a goalless draw with Chelsea.

The headlines news from an FPL perspective was the returns of Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and Reece James (£6.2m) from injury, who both appeared as second-half substitutes.

The latter is of particular interest in light of Chelsea’s potential double-header in Gameweek 28, which you can read more on here.

James is averaging 5.7 points per match this season, and a defensive double-up alongside Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m) is certainly appealing, given the lack of options further forward.

On the injury front, Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m) failed to make the squad for today’s match, along with Andreas Christensen (£4.6m) who has an issue with his achilles. Elsewhere, Cesar Azpilicueta (£5.6m) was forced off shortly before the hour mark with an injury, while Thiago (£5.3m) missed out for Liverpool after picking up a knock during the warm-up.

Chelsea XI: Mendy (Kepa 120), Chalobah, Thiago Silva, Rudiger, Azpilicueta (James 57), Kante, Kovacic (Jorginho 105), Alonso, Mount (Lukaku 74), Pulisic (Werner 74), Havertz

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip (Konate 90), van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson (Elliot 79), Keita (Milner 80), Salah, Diaz (Origi 97), Mane (Jota 80)

BIELSA SACKED

The FPL Round-up: 8

Marcelo Bielsa has been sacked by Leeds United after a poor run of form that saw his side suffer several heavy defeats.

The Whites have taken just one point from their last six matches (see below) to leave them outside the relegation zone by only two points. During that time, they have conceded a whopping 21 goals and slumped to a 4-0 defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 27.

LEEDS UNITED’S LAST SIX MATCHES:
  • Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Liverpool 6-0 Leeds United
  • Leeds United 2-4 Manchester United
  • Everton 3-0 Leeds United
  • Aston Villa 3-3 Leeds United
  • Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

At the time of writing, American coach Jesse Marsch is the bookies favourite to take over, with the club expected to announce their replacement as soon as Monday.

Notably, there is potential for their new manager to hit the ground running, given that they have an appealing run of forthcoming fixtures coming up, which includes a double-header against Leicester City and Aston Villa in Gameweek 28.

  1. Nanoelektronicar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Play up Kellher!

    Open Controls
  2. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mendy nailed for rest of season now, right?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      44 mins ago

      Only rest was for League Cup before I imagine. Any FA fixtures are too important.

      I can’t believe what happened to Kepa. Just most absurd thing ever. Feel really bad for him.

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        What’s happened to him?

        Open Controls
    2. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      43 mins ago

      Maybe not for any penalty shoot out 😛

      Open Controls
  3. George James
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Fill the gaps fir FH28

    (If Chelsea get DGW)

    Sa
    Rudiger • Cash • XXX
    Mount • Coutinho • Salah • XXX
    Kane • Jimenez • XXX

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      KWP Raph Adams

      Open Controls
    2. Sid07
      • 7 Years
      38 mins ago

      Coady jwp watkins

      Open Controls
    3. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      TAA, Mahrez, Adams.

      (I wouldn't play without Cancelo though).

      Open Controls
  4. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Would you WC this lot? Have 2 FH

    DEGEA foster
    Trent, Cancelo, white, digne, AMARTEY
    Salah, BRUNO, BOWEN, TROSSARD, raphina
    Dennis, Jiminez, Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      I have 11 of the same players and I have activated WC...

      Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Not far off a good team. But feels like a nice idea to WC now and attack the back to back DGWs.

      Or just limp through it WC after gw30.

      Good spot to have all the chips!

      Open Controls
  5. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Got perfect cash for
    Webster, Bowen, Idah > Rudiger, Ramsey, Broja (-8)

    Would bench boost this lot for gw28 then

    Sa*
    TAA, Robbo, Ait-Nouri*, Rudiger*
    Saka, Salah, Raphinha*, Ramsey*
    Kane, Watkins*

    Foster(ARS, wol), Tierney(wat), Foden (mu), Broja(villa, NEW)

    Kinda want to get rid of BB and this seems good enough to me.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      39 mins ago

      If prices change and I miss out then Silva instead of Rudi I think.

      Open Controls
      1. Boxwoods
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I’m will probably make due with T Silva, as Rudi would cost me two transfers.

        Open Controls
  6. VALDEZ
    • 9 Years
    56 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Foster²
    TAA - James² - Kilman²
    Salah(c) - Raphinha² - Mount² - Coutinho²
    Kane - Adams² - ASM²

    Ramsdale - Livramento² - Cancelo - Gordon
    ITB 0.7

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Like it. Some risk with ASM injury and Mount rotation/injury but you gotta be ambitious sometimes. I’d consider Robbo over TAA - he’s been better to me and would be my preferred if I had one (I have both).

      Open Controls
      1. VALDEZ
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Cheers man, think I’ll make that switch.

        Open Controls
    2. Slouch87
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Do James and Mount now have a confirmed DGW ?

      Open Controls
      1. VALDEZ
        • 9 Years
        just now

        If Chelsea beat Luton, yeah.

        Open Controls
  7. The Suspended One
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    New manager effect for Leeds?

    I don’t know that anyone can win at this level with that squad.. I think it gets worse before it gets better..

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      51 mins ago

      I agree in principle but how much worse could it be?
      They have too many injuries and that’s not changing.

      Maybe a “safer” system but with the players not changing it’ll likely be narrower defeats.

      I’m bummed. I hope they pull it together and stay up.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agree

        Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Any rumors on who is going to be the new manager?

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        The American Jesse Marsch

        Open Controls
      2. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Guy from Leipzig is what I heard. High presser, but might actually be able to set up a team to defend as well.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          Reg flags when you can’t make it in the Bundesliga

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            3 mins ago

            Was just reading his profile on wiki. He managed Leipzig for 21 matches only, not enough to judge I would say.

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah; I was surprised at the firing. I haven’t ever watched any of his teams so can’t judge, but I’m not sure that resume would entice me. Decent success in Austria and then one and done at Leipzig… that’s it?

              Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      They don't have a terrible squad (Llorente is a good defender, Dallas has shown he can be a very effective midfielder and Raphinha is clearly a top talent. But the spine of the team is missing and may be for the season so it may not be enough.

      Open Controls
      1. The Suspended One
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        21 mins ago

        It’s that MF; they can’t play well without Phillips

        Ayling and Alioski aren’t bad either

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          Yeah, Philips' impact on the entire team from back to front is huge, much like Rice for West Ham. Klich is a good player too but as he was against Spurs he can be very wasteful

          Open Controls
          1. The Suspended One
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            Klich It’s so hot and cold.. he looks like one of the best MFs in the league when he’s on but he’s so inconsistent.

            Open Controls
  8. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    48 mins ago

    Hi...I'm bench boosting this week. Using fts for 30.

    Thoughts on ramsdale to sa?

    Sa has a good double in 28.

    It gives me exact cash for Tierney to rudiger - 4 if I want

    Ramsdale dubravka
    Taa vvd digne saiss tierney
    Salah Saka raphinha coutinho ramsey
    Kane jiminez broja

    Open Controls
    1. Captain Kakaroto (I blame R…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Nah i wouldn’t do it

      Open Controls
  9. StevenW
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Fairly likely chelsea will double, how’s this draft:
    Sa,
    James, Rudiger, Kilmann
    Raph, Ramsey, Salah, Mount
    Kane, Jimi, Broja

    Bench: Foster, TAA, Cancelo, Bowen.

    Feels silly to take TAA or Cancelo out for one week so bench seems okay

    Open Controls
  10. Mark Colonel
      46 mins ago

      I'm gonna Bench Boost :

      GK : Sa - Foster
      DEF : Tierney - Rudiger -TAA - Cancelo - Coady
      MID : Saka - Ramsay -Salah - Mount - Ralphina
      FORWARD : Kane - Jimenez - Broja

      Still have WC and FH , save it for later...for GW 30 I'l make 3-4 transfers and play with 9-10 players

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        How could you get that BB team without WC?

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          A -12

          Open Controls
    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      So Chelsea face Bur Nor New Lille all 3 days apart and just went full strength in the Carabao

      Which players (if any) are you confident playing both in 28?
      Plus it's Nor so can easily see rotation in that game

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        12 mins ago

        Mendy and Rudiger probably. Especially if Christensen is hurt.
        Thiago maybe.

        That’s about it for me.

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          What about mount & havertz ?

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          yeh Rudiger is probably the one, just not sure I want to lose Van Dijk for him as I have other priority moves
          Can upgrade White but means missing out on Foden to Son
          Been burnt by Reece twice this season
          Lukaku no chance
          Mount maybe but they don't score enough

          Open Controls
      2. Bertonian
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        I think the obvious ones are Mendy & Rudiger. I can’t easily get on either so I am thinking of punting on Havertz as he seems to be key to their attack right now..

        Open Controls
    • iL PiStOlErO
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      WC team. Choose last two spots:

      Mendy Dubravka
      TAA Cancelo Rudi Coady White
      Salah Bowen Ramsey ____ ____
      Kane Adams Hwang

      A) Saka+Guimaraes

      Or

      B) Smith Rowe+Wilock

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        13 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Guimaraes seems a waste of a pick. So B for me. But with Martinelli over ESR maybe.

        Open Controls
      3. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        b

        Open Controls
      4. Covid Chameleon
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Yeah Martinelli and Willock

        Open Controls
    • RamboRN
      • 10 Years
      40 mins ago

      Foster
      Taa cancelo tierney livra
      Salah foden saka
      Dennis weghorst kane

      Subs ddg, dalot, bowen, martinelli
      3m itb. Think I need to wc or take a couple hits?

      Open Controls
      1. StevenW
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Foden -> Coutinho
        Dennis -> Jimi
        Tierny -> James

        Open Controls
      2. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        If I WC, I will most probably get the core of the team that you have. Except the fringe players that is, Weghorst, Livra, Dalot, Martinelli, DDG.

        For this week, you can do Bowen -> Willock and bench Weghorst. If you have money left and willing to take a hit then maybe Dalot -> Rudiger and bench Dennis.

        Open Controls
    • CroatianHammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      So Reece's Pieces is back...

      Here's my next squad, have a WC, a FH, a FT available

      Foster
      Laporte, Cancelo, Reggie
      JWP, Bowen, Bruno, Son
      Wout, Jimi, Dennis
      DDG, Saka, TAA, Matip.

      Not set anything yet. Helpful comments welcome. Willing to take hits.

      Open Controls
      1. Covid Chameleon
        • 8 Years
        5 mins ago

        I think you can WC to set up for gw28 and 29 and the Chelsea double or triple you want (Rudiger and James minimum).

        Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        needs salah back
        otherwise the front line could do with a boost

        Open Controls
    • Oggle22
      • 5 Years
      35 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Livra White VVD
      Bruno Salah Ramsey Saka
      CR7 Dennis

      Foster Bowen Johnson Delap

      Stuck who to get for ronaldo and Bruno and the Chelsea double looks to good to miss so if Chelsea get the double
      CR7/Bruno and Jonson to Lukaku/Mount and rudiger -8?

      Then go 5-4-1? Rudder in for Dennis

      Open Controls
    • HD7
      • 4 Years
      34 mins ago

      Any idea is FH30 or FH33 better?
      Wondering whether to build a team for 30 and keep the FH.

      WC35
      BB 36

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        depends how many games are on in 30? the less games the less damage for non FH (potentially)

        I prefer FH33

        Open Controls
      2. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Sorry, but what's on GW33? A lot of doubles? Any link to who doubles?

        Open Controls
    • Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      Oh what I'd give for a Luton win in the FA cup

      And a West Ham win, please

      Open Controls
    • Covid Chameleon
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      RMWCT

      Ramsey Foster
      Cancelo VanDijk Rudiger James Coady

      Son Salah Saka Willock Ramsey
      Kane Dennis Broja

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        22 mins ago

        Bid gap between your defense and midfield - will be exploited.

        (Good looking squad)

        Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        21 mins ago

        decent
        two things - not sure i would get james yet
        well, i think that's it, even if i am not that keen on dennis as watford rarely score

        Open Controls
      3. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Nice team.
        Not sure if the money saved by excluding Liverpool full backs (Robertson and TAA) has actually improved the squad. I would think you might get a better squad by excluding Kane.

        Open Controls
    • FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      31 mins ago

      Bowen or Foden out for Mount?

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Tough. Probably Bowen

        Open Controls
      2. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        11 mins ago

        trap

        Open Controls
        1. FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          9 mins ago

          Just realised since you just debated to get him yourself?

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            5 mins ago

            I actually have both bowen foden and prefer to lose foden for son.
            I don't feel confident in any chelsea player being good value given Bur Nor New Lille are all 3 days apart.
            The 2 "easier" PL fixtures scream rotation for me

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              just now

              fair point this

              Open Controls
    • dabber7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      Evening chaps, for pretty much the remainder of the season (don't have a FH for GW30) ...

      A) Forster & KWP + £0.7m
      B) Sa & Coady

      Many thanks for your advice

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        25 mins ago

        Can't you combine? Sa & KWP would be optimal, but maybe outside your budget

        Open Controls
        1. dabber7
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          23 mins ago

          Would absolutely love to but sadly (as you suggest) I can't stretch to it. Have the exact money now to go to Sa & Coady but will be priced out if Sa rises (as seems likely) tonight.

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            I'd go Sa + Bednarek or something then. If you have another GW30 keeper, I'd go Forster + Coady

            Open Controls
    • Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      With this as my defence, is it even worth getting any of the Chelsea assets in?

      Digne (SOU, lee), Livra (avl, NEW), TAA (WHM) // Subs: White, Cancelo

      Open Controls
      1. griffzinho
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        12 mins ago

        Livra won't play both games I am nearly certain. That Pernaud guy is too good as well + KWP is nearly first name on the sheet but you have White on bench who has highest clean sheet odds.

        Open Controls
        1. The Suspended One
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          11 mins ago

          And he just missed time due to fluid buildup in his dodgy knee.

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            9 mins ago

            As in before he got back from injury, or recently?

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              That’s why he was out recently, he got past it. Just can’t imagine they overload him coming off that.

              Open Controls
              1. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                1 min ago

                It's not -that- big of an overload though. If Perraud gets the FA cup match, the others are 5th, 10th and 13th of March. But yeah guess playing all three is a bit unlikely. He was close to first name on the sheet earlier in the season though

                Open Controls
                1. The Suspended One
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah I think it’s tough to have certainly either way

                  Open Controls
        2. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Yeah thought about this myself. And then suddenly my GW28 team starts to fall apart a bit, and I get closer to the wildcard. This Chelsea DGW has thrown a right spanner in the works.

          Open Controls
      2. dabber7
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        11 mins ago

        Can't see how you can. Arsenal have a double in 29 and I'd want to keep Trent and Cancelo for the remainder of the season.

        Open Controls
    • Powers106
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      I have 2 FH, WC and BB remaining - so I have options but was hoping to get by without using any chips and have already taken my FT (DDG -> Sa).

      Should I consider -4 ?
      a) Reguilon -> Coady/Saiss
      b) other recommendation since all my defenders only have 1 game
      c) good to go

      Thanks in advance!

      Sa (Ramsdale)
      Dias - Cancelo - TAA - Robbo (Reguilon)
      Salah - Bowen - JWP - Coutinho (Gallagher)
      Dennis - Broja (Antonio)

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I would say you are good
        if chelsea get a double, maybe get rudiger

        Open Controls
    • HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      22 mins ago

      Is this a good week to "buy" a BB team?
      Can a -12 be justified and then go cheaper on wc getting BB out of the way?
      eg: Antonio to Broja, Foden to Son, VVD to Rudiger, Steer to Dubravka

      Not convinced on the VVD move since they double in 29 and I'd prefer to have 2FT in 30

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        20 mins ago

        That’s my plan! A -8 gets me
        Foster*, Tierney, Broja*, Foden
        Might do Foden > Mount for the extra -4 too.

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          19 mins ago

          Could do Willock and Adams instead of Broja and Mount too…hmmm

          Open Controls
        2. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          17 mins ago

          Interesting. What's your whole team?

          I'm currently rolling with:
          Ramsdale
          Trent Cancelo Virgil Livra
          Salah Bowen Raph Saka Foden
          Watkins
          Steer Antonio Dennis White

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            5 mins ago

            Sa*
            TAA, Robbo, Ait-Nouri*, Rudiger*
            Saka, Salah, Raphinha*, Ramsey*
            Kane, Watkins*

            Foster(ARS, wol), Tierney(wat), Foden (mu), Broja(villa, NEW)

            That’s after a -8 to get Rudi, Broja and Ramsey.
            There’s a variation of it with KWP and Adams.
            Add in a Foden move and there are more options.

            I like it - mainly to get rid of the BB chip. Want to be careful to allow me to roll through gw30 no chips though. Only one FH left and the BB.

            Open Controls
            1. HMC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              yeh cool, don't mind it.
              could justify using WC given the amount of changes I see but some fixture swings to see past.
              Also not using FH30
              Now with Tomasjj reminder, i'm considering Silva over Rudiger instead who is playing and averaging more ppg and higher bonus.

              I'm on 9/10 green arrows 650k to 150k so looking at shooting for the stars!

              Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        decent plan
        myself I am waiting a couple of weeks, or three

        Open Controls
    • tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      how does the WC team look?

      Ederson-Foster
      Robbo-Cancelo-Tierney-Silva-Livra
      Salah-Mount-JWP-Bowen-Ramsey
      Kane-Broja-Jimi

      Open Controls
      1. HMC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        thanks for the reply above
        I think Silva is a risk but on wildcard ok and can change later if needed
        Mount for me is a trap, they don't score enough goals and I think bur nor is a good time for rotation given they play 4 games each 3 days apart coming up

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yes, your post on mount had be thinking. Could go Saka instead. Or Kulu.
          Agree on Silva, but he has been a regular now and Rudi doesn't get much more points.

          Open Controls
          1. HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            there you go, wasn't considering silva but he does average more pts pg and bonus that Rudi, hmmm

            Open Controls
      2. Powers106
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        14 mins ago

        I'd prefer Sa over Ederson - might save you some $ and keeps a City spot open going forward. And maybe Ramsdale over Foster but that's me (lol and on my team).

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          11 mins ago

          I was considering Sa, but I decided to go big at the back as there is too much rotation further forward with city.

          Open Controls
          1. Karhumies
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Could go Ramsdale + Dubravka. Play Dubravka on DGW28+29, then play Ramsdale continuously. Arsenal has excellent fixtures 30-> rest of the season, with 2x games to be rescheduled as well.

            Open Controls
      3. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        Not a fan of Ederson. Too expensive for what he offers. If you have BB I'd consider getting a GW29 doubler along with Dubravka, and playing the BB.

        I'd also steer clear of JWP and Broja personally if on wildcard. Maybe Jimi too.

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          10 mins ago

          BB is coming in a bit later.
          JWP will be Saka soon.

          Curious to hear who you consider ok up front?

          Open Controls
          1. Reinhold
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            Not much to choose between. I'd go five in midfield at least, probably Kane, Gelhardt and ... maybe Adams up front.

            Wolves just score so few goals.

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              1 min ago

              yes, i agree on wolves.
              slim pickings, and jimi might stay just this DGW

              Open Controls
          2. Karhumies
            • 9 Years
            3 mins ago

            Kane, Lacazette, Broja, 4.4 my top choices in that order.

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              just now

              thanks!

              Open Controls
    • The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Might take a punt on Gordon or Richarlison in 29. 2 home games and they lookup for it at Goodison.

      Open Controls
      1. Reinhold
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I will get them on free hit I think

        Open Controls
    • Reinhold
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Any Southampton ITKs here who have a gut feel on whether Broja and Livramento will be in Hasenhüttl's plans as starting both the DGW fixtures?

      Open Controls
    • Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      I have Roberts (CHE) and Weggy (CHE), would you still BB28? Rest of team has good fixtures and doubles...

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Depends on 2nd GK and other benchie. 4 points from those 2 the likely outcome.

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Foster and the last bench could be let's say TAA (WHU).

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Not the best but might be good long term

            Open Controls

