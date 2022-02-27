Chelsea and Norwich set to be added to Double Gameweek 28

Double Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) has a very good chance of being one match bigger – and, if it happens, will mean that Chelsea have two appealing fixtures within it.

The Premier League announced at Sunday lunchtime that the Gameweek 30 fixture between Norwich City and Chelsea will move to Thursday 10 March if either club progresses in the FA Cup fifth round this week.

Both clubs will ‘double’ in Gameweek 28 if that happens, with Chelsea away at Burnley and Norwich.

The Canaries will host Brentford before welcoming Thomas Tuchel’s side to Carrow Road.

The reason why there is a strong possibility of this happening is that, while Norwich face a daunting trip to Anfield in the FA Cup in midweek, Chelsea meet second-tier Luton Town.

Should Chelsea and/or Norwich make the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, of course, it means that the two sides will blank in Gameweek 30.

We’ve set up a Hot Topic here to gauge your reaction, and are running polls on Gameweek 28 captaincy and chip strategy on the sidebar of the home page.

VISUAL OVERVIEW

Thanks to Legomane for the above graphic

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 LATEST

Gameweek 30 Match Current status Game will go ahead if… Wolves v Leeds Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Arsenal v Aston Villa Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Leicester v Brentford Guaranteed to go ahead in Gameweek 30* – Man City v Brighton Possible blank Man City are beaten by Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round Newcastle v C Palace Possible blank Palace are beaten by Stoke in the FA Cup fifth round Norwich v Chelsea Possible blank Chelsea are beaten by Luton *and* Norwich are beaten by Liverpool in the FA Cup fifth round Watford v Everton Possible blank Everton are beaten by Boreham Wood in the FA Cup fifth round Burnley v Southampton Possible blank Southampton are beaten by West Ham in the FA Cup fifth round Spurs v West Ham Possible blank Spurs are beaten by Middlesbrough *and* West Ham are beaten by Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round Liverpool v Man Utd Possible blank Liverpool are beaten by Norwich in the FA Cup fifth round

TEAMS WITH THE MOST FIXTURES OUTSTANDING

Leicester (3)

Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton (2)

Aston Villa, Norwich, Spurs (1)

Brighton, Brentford, Crystal Palace, Leeds, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Newcastle, Southampton, Watford, West Ham, Wolves (0)

The above outstanding matches will have to be fulfilled from Gameweek 31 onwards. None of the above numbers include the matches that could be postponed in Gameweek 30.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT