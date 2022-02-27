West Ham v Wolves team news: Jimenez and Ait-Nouri benched

Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues this afternoon with West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers at the London Stadium.

Kick-off is at 14:00 GMT.

David Moyes makes two changes from Gameweek 26, with Ben Johnson and Manuel Lanzini coming in for Ryan Fredericks and Said Benrahma.

Andriy Yarmolenko has been granted compassionate leave in the midst of the crisis engulfing his home country of Ukraine.

Bruno Lage, meanwhile, makes five changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Arsenal on Thursday.

In come Ki-Jana Hoever, Marcal, Leander Dendoncker, Franciso Trincao and Fabio Silva, with the injured Nelson Semedo, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Moutinho, Daniel Podence and Raul Jimenez dropping out.

Pedro Neto is once again named amongst the substitutes after a long spell on the sidelines.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Lanzini, Fornals, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Diop, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Perkins

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Hoever, Neves, Dendoncker, Marcal, Trincao, Hwang, Silva

Subs: Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Boly, Jonny, Moutinho, Cundle

