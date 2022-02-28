472
The pros and cons of a Gameweek 28 Wildcard in FPL

With up to 13 top-flight teams potentially doubling across the next two rounds of fixtures, Gameweek 28 presents an opportunity to pull the trigger on a Wildcard.

A quick read through the site comments reveals that a number of us are contemplating activating the chip this week.

In fact, in the current results of our on-site poll, just under 25% of responders said they were planning to play the Wildcard.

In this article, we’ll weigh up the pros and cons of playing a Wildcard in Double Gameweek 28.

As ever, whether Gameweek 28 is the ‘right’ moment to Wildcard will depend much on the current make-up of your Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squad, but we’ll try and outline a few of the more general advantages and disadvantages here.

GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE PROS

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK PREPARATION

With back-to-back doubles in the offing, a Gameweek 28 Wildcard enables you to load up on players who have additional matches.

As you can see below via the excellent @Legomane_FPL, at least six teams will play twice in Gameweek 28, which could potentially rise to eight if either Chelsea or Norwich City progress in the FA Cup, which we’ll handily know prior to Saturday’s deadline.

READ MORE: Chelsea and Norwich set to be added to Double Gameweek 28

Then, a further six teams will double in Gameweek 29, including Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

As a result, teams can be set up to attack Double Gameweeks 28 and 29, whilst also having a sprinkling of players from teams that will have a fixture in Blank Gameweek 30, which we’ll discuss below.

CHELSEA ASSETS

While most FPL managers will be using transfers on Chelsea assets, if they do indeed play twice in Gameweek 28, those who Wildcard will be able to potentially get ahead of the curve, and install three Blues players in their squad, ready to attack the forthcoming double, plus some particularly juicy fixtures to follow.

Above: Chelsea’s schedule till the end of the season, with their Gameweek 30 tie against Norwich City potentially moving to Gameweek 28 if either side progress in this week’s FA Cup

If they do double, which is highly likely, investing in players such as Antonio Rudiger (£6.1m), Reece James (£6.2m), Mason Mount (£7.5m), perhaps even Kai Havertz (£7.8m) is appealing, given that they are all low-owned, especially in the top 10k.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 BENCH BOOST

If activating the Wildcard chip this week, a Gameweek 29 Bench Boost is possible, given that Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur play twice.

As a result, the likes of Martin Dubravka (£4.4m), Ben White (£4.5m), Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) and Anthony Gordon (£4.5m) are all cheap budget options who double, and needn’t take too much budget away from your regular starting XI.

However, it would probably mean you have to Bench Boost with a couple of Wolves players who visit Everton, which may not be the best fixture to take advantage of the chip.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 30 PREPARATION

Currently, the only fixtures that will definitely take place in Gameweek 30 are Aston Villa v Arsenal, Leicester City v Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leeds United, as the FA Cup quarter-finals are scheduled for the same weekend.

And by the time Saturday’s Double Gameweek 28 deadline comes around, the Blank Gameweek 30 schedule will be clearer, as the FA Cup fifth round ties are played in midweek.

If Wildcarding this week, you can then prepare your squad for Gameweek 30, ensuring that it isn’t essential to deploy the Free Hit chip, which can then be retained for the run-in. The FA Cup semi-finals, for example, which are scheduled for Gameweek 33, could cause further blanks, while there are likely to be more Double Gameweeks later in the season, offering further opportunities to Free Hit.

At present, players from Arsenal, Aston Villa, Leeds and Wolves look vital for those playing a Wildcard this week, as all of these sides have a fixture in Gameweek 30, and also have a Double Gameweek in either 28 or 29.

GAMEWEEK 28 WILDCARD: THE CONS

IS GAMEWEEK 31 ONWARDS A POTENTIALLY BETTER TIME TO USE IT?

Saving the Wildcard till Gameweek 31 onwards could potentially be a better play for some FPL managers, with another decent sized double expected.

Gameweek 36 is widely being touted as the biggest one of these due to the free midweek that follows it, so a Wildcard in or shortly before Gameweek 35 followed by a Bench Boost in Gameweek 36 will be a popular alternative strategy.

By saving it till after Blank Gameweek 30, you can also freshen up your team and get rid of any deadwood. For example, Aston Villa face a tough run of fixtures from Gameweek 31 onwards and their assets will surely be on the chopping block due to that schedule, while it’s debatable whether or not FPL managers will want to hold Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers players longer-term, too.

FUTURE FIXTURE SWINGS

By holding the Wildcard, there is potential to target certain fixture swings, including Leicester City’s, given that they have three additional matches that still need to be rearranged.

Number of matches to rearrangeTeam
3Leicester City
2Arsenal, Burnley, Chelsea, Everton
1Aston Villa, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur

Gameweek 32 looks like the ideal time to invest in the Foxes, with the likes of James Maddison (£6.8m), Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) and Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) all appealing options.

Then there are the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Manchester United who have kinder run-ins, too, as detailed below.

‘SOMETHING TO PLAY FOR’/OTHER PRIORITIES

While pretty much every team in the division is competing for something in the league at this point of the season, be it survival, the title or a European place, that almost certainly won’t be the case by the time we get to the final few Gameweeks.

It’s not the difficult-to-quantify ‘on the beach’ mentality that we’re worried about here so much as focus switching towards cups at home and abroad by springtime.

For example, Manchester City effectively – if not mathematically – had the league title in the bag by April last season and their attention was very much centred on their Champions League tilt after that. Ruben Dias (£6.3m), an immovable presence at the heart of the City defence up until that point, started just four of City’s final seven league matches. Ilkay Gundogan (£7.1m), borderline ‘essential’ during the winter months, made the starting XI in just three of his side’s last nine Premier League games.

Playing a Wildcard later in the season would, in theory, give Fantasy managers a better chance of navigating the end-of-season chaos.

The counter-argument to this logic is that you’re narrowing the potential for Wildcard gains to a small number of Gameweeks, as opposed to the larger amount that Gameweek 28 chip activators will hope to make strides in.

Let us know your own thoughts on the pros and cons of a Double Gameweek 28 Wildcard in the comments section below.

  1. Tinmen
    • 8 Years
    51 mins ago

    How’s this WC folks?
    That Leeds striker ruins it doesn’t it

    Sa
    Trent Cancelo James Rudiger
    Salah Raphinia Coutinho Mount Son
    Jimmy Broja Gelhart

    Open Controls
    1. TopBinFC
        45 mins ago

        I'd go without James for few weeks and def not Chelsea defense double. James to Wolves cheap defender and upgrade Gelhart, then Rudi to James in few weeks

        Open Controls
      • Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        41 mins ago

        Downgrade James to coady to upgrade Broja to Adam’s?

        Open Controls
      • TimoTime
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Wouldn't double on Leeds

        Would do Cancelo > Robbo in prep for his double in 29

        Open Controls
    2. McSauce
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      50 mins ago

      Ramsdale
      TAA Digne Ait-N Cancelo
      Salah JWP Son Raph
      Jimenez Broja
      {Sanchez Cancelo Weghorst Dalot}

      1ft and 0.8m ITB -->
      A) Save FT
      B) Bowen --> Coutinho (bench Cancelo OR Ait-N)

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Debauchy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        I would go B and bench Alt starter , imo starts 1 at best , could be wrong of course

        Open Controls
      3. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
    3. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Ok to roll?

      Foster
      Kilman Livra TAA Targett
      Salah Son Coutinho(c) Raph
      Broja Jimenez

      Pope Cancelo Bowen Weghorst

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yep very good team

        Open Controls
      2. TopBinFC
          16 mins ago

          Play cancelo, United couldnt score against Watford, they wont score against best defense in league, easy 6 points minimum

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            No chance he's being rested for UCL despite dead rubber fixture? Walker will definitely play, and Pep said both can't play together..

            Open Controls
            1. Stimps
              • 8 Years
              6 mins ago

              Zinchenko might play, along with Stones at RB

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                1 min ago

                Yes. Cancelo can easily disappoint this week

                Open Controls
            2. TopBinFC
                just now

                Its the Manchester Derby, city play their best 11 and Cancelo is definitely in their best 11. Everyone sees it different but I think cancelo is essential this week.

                Open Controls
            3. tbos83
              • 1 Year
              10 mins ago

              Who would you sub him for?

              Open Controls
              1. TopBinFC
                  just now

                  Targett

                  Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            47 mins ago

            Already on -4.

            Should I take another -8 to do DDG & Cancelo to Sa & Rudiger?

            If not I'm going to start Ait-Nouri and bench Cancelo. Not really feeling it since Ait-Nouri is a rotation risk and Chelsea look destined for at least 1 CS.

            Open Controls
            1. Biggsy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              35 mins ago

              Not sure i'd take a hit to lose the 4th highest scoring player in the game

              Open Controls
              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                8 mins ago

                I know, but the replacement is facing bur, nor in a DGW, that's 12 points minimum, while Cancelo is going to be on my bench this week and no game in 30. So why keep? I can always bring him back with WC in 31 or 33.

                Decisions, decisions...

                Open Controls
                1. TopBinFC
                    5 mins ago

                    Why keep Cancelo? I cant even justify a response to that question

                    Open Controls
                    1. NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      just now

                      I already feel like selling

                      Open Controls
              2. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                35 mins ago

                I'm feeling reasonably confident in Ait Nouri as part of my BB this week. With Jonny at RWB, and a RAN rest yesterday, I think he's looking a better bet to start 2 than I might have thought last week.
                DDG to Sa I would definitely go for; think I'd play Cancelo & RAN

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  14 mins ago

                  Fair point But the fact that I can easily get a Chelsea defender this week...

                  Who would you bench to play Cancelo?

                  TAA Robbo Ait-Nouri
                  Salah Son JWP Coutinho Ramsey
                  Wood Jimmy

                  Open Controls
                  1. TopBinFC
                      13 mins ago

                      Wood, hes awful, DGW or not

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        He'd surely score then. Gave me nothing since gw15, I'm sure he's going to troll me if I bench him

                        Open Controls
                    • The Mentaculus
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      10 mins ago

                      Maybe Wood but I dont dare suggest benching your darling...
                      If WCing in 31, I dont think taking out Cancelo for 2 GW is that bad, but if Tuchel decides to rest Rudi v Norwich you might regret it

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        just now

                        Haha darling . More like I'm stuck with him and I kept giving myself false hope.

                        Yeah highly considering WC31 to go heavy on Chelsea's assets, get back Bowen, maybe Kane, ditch Villa boys etc. Cancelo is a rotation risk but his FPL pedigree is the issue mainly, and perhaps ownership

                        Open Controls
                2. Debauchy
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 9 Years
                  32 mins ago

                  Could work but factor in another - 4 to get Cancelo back yeah.
                  And Cancelo could well haul if MU decide to try and play on the front foot

                  Open Controls
                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                    • 9 Years
                    just now

                    Csn always get him back with WC in 31 after blank if deemed necessary. People tend to forget that he's bound for rotation by Pep when UCL gets tough.

                    I don't think MUN will play on the front foot. RR is a smart man despite not being productive

                    Open Controls
                3. TopBinFC
                    31 mins ago

                    Play RAN & Cancelo, -8 be madness with both them on bench

                    Open Controls
                    1. NABIL - FPL otai
                      • 9 Years
                      15 mins ago

                      If I take -8 only RAN would be on the bench

                      Open Controls
                      1. TopBinFC
                          13 mins ago

                          Apologies, I would still play RAN, he could play both and 2 nice fixtures.

                          Open Controls
                          1. NABIL - FPL otai
                            • 9 Years
                            just now

                            No need to my friend. Yeah kinda mad to bench him. But Rudi is highly tempting

                            Open Controls
                    2. Camzy
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      17 mins ago

                      Who are you replacing?

                      I'd start Ait-Nouri this week for sure.

                      Open Controls
                      1. NABIL - FPL otai
                        • 9 Years
                        11 mins ago

                        Bruno & Mahrez to Salah & Coutinho. Locked and loaded.

                        Yeah easy decision supposedly. But then I think it's a waste benching Cancelo, might as well sell for Rudiger.

                        Should I start Cancelo? My lineup is in a reply above

                        Open Controls
                        1. Camzy
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 11 Years
                          9 mins ago

                          Just bench Cancelo. Nothing wrong with it. He comes back in GW29 with a great fixture.

                          Open Controls
                          1. NABIL - FPL otai
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Yeah sensible move. Only issue is I'd be pissed if Rudi gets anything more than 12 since it will look like a wasted opportunity.

                            Thanks Camzy and all

                            Open Controls
                  • KieranKA
                      43 mins ago

                      Considering a few options for DGW28. Looking to get a Chelsea defender, an Arsenal midfielder and Jiménez, ideally, but money is tight.

                      Current team (0.6 ITB, 1 FT)
                      Foster // Sánchez
                      Trent Cancelo Aït-Nouri Livramento // Reguilón
                      Salah Son Foden Raphinha // Bowen
                      King Broja // Weghorst

                      A: Reguilón, Bowen, Weghorst → James, Martinelli, Jiménez (–8)
                      B: Reguilón, Foden, Weghorst → Rüdiger, Saka, Jiménez (–8)
                      C: Reguilón, Bowen, Weghorst → James, Saka, Hwang (–8)

                      Open Controls
                      1. The Mentaculus
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        24 mins ago

                        I guess you want to BB? Otherwise you'll be subbing some good options & wouldn't really need to hit out Bowen/Weg.
                        B of those. Could save 0.5m on Thiago Silva over Rudi though.

                        Open Controls
                        1. KieranKA
                            just now

                            Wasn't planning to but I'm considering it. I agree though, B is probably the best option

                            Open Controls
                        2. Karhumies
                          • 9 Years
                          7 mins ago

                          Saka you can get in for 29 on FT. If you hit players in, preferably they would have DGW now or else you could wait 1 GW unless scared of price rises.

                          James not sure about, might start just 1 out of 2 due to fixture congestion and saving him for more important games than Norwich.

                          Open Controls
                          1. KieranKA
                              just now

                              I'm happy to wait for GW29 for an Arsenal midfielder but I need to downgrade somewhere to afford a Chelsea defender.

                              What would you do with my team this week?

                              Open Controls
                        3. Live Scoutcast 8pm Tues - questions
                          J0E
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • Has Moderation Rights
                          • 12 Years
                          43 mins ago

                          Scoutcast 8pm Tues

                          Feel free to leave your questions for us here

                          We'll be focusing on DGWK 28 and beyond.

                          Open Controls
                          1. Steve The Spud
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 2 Years
                            25 mins ago

                            Any value in a free hit 28 if Chelsea get a double?

                            Open Controls
                          2. The Mentaculus
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            22 mins ago

                            I think an in-depth analysis of Chelsea options would be welcomed by many people - James/Rudi/Thiago Silva? Mount/Havertz/Pulisic/Ziyech?

                            Open Controls
                            1. TopBinFC
                                20 mins ago

                                I agree, but from that list I only see Rudiger playing 180mins in GW 28.

                                Open Controls
                              • Finding Timo
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                I am thinking rudiger & mount

                                Open Controls
                            2. Debauchy
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 9 Years
                              21 mins ago

                              Get the chasers chasing they are fast running out of time , trust you will tell them to get a little reckless

                              Open Controls
                          3. dshv
                            • 4 Years
                            40 mins ago

                            Ddg foster
                            Cancelo trent cash reguilon ait nouri
                            Bowen salah son jwp saka
                            Watkins jimenez weghorst

                            1ft 1.3itb

                            Reg and weg to rudiger broja (-4)?

                            Open Controls
                          4. thegaffer82
                            • 10 Years
                            36 mins ago

                            Very happy with my team going forward up until GW31, and this week I don’t really have any pressing issues.

                            But, I do have one potentially crazy idea that I’d like to bounce off the community…

                            How does this sound?
                            GW28 VVD > R. James
                            GW29 James > Robbo

                            Yay or nay

                            Open Controls
                            1. TopBinFC
                                17 mins ago

                                James will not play both games in GW28, I dont understand why people think he will.

                                Open Controls
                              • Camzy
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 11 Years
                                14 mins ago

                                You're a WC26 right?

                                I'd roll FT rather than blow two transfers like that. There will be moves to make in 29.

                                Open Controls
                              • The Mentaculus
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                14 mins ago

                                Love Reece but agree he'll prob get limited mins atm. Maybe better to hold off til 31, VVD will serve you nicely in the mean time (not as though you really need another defender like those with Reguilon stinking up their teams)

                                Open Controls
                              • NABIL - FPL otai
                                • 9 Years
                                just now

                                Nope. VVD is as good as Robbo, despite the latter being more explosive. Your guy is more nailed and always a goal threat, plus cheaper

                                Open Controls
                            2. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                              • 8 Years
                              35 mins ago

                              The drawback of loading up on players who double in DGW28 such as your Coadys and your Coutinhos is that you'll want to replace them with players who double in DGW29 such as your Sakas and your Lacas.

                              * said in the voice of a former footballer turned pundit

                              Open Controls
                              1. TopBinFC
                                  5 mins ago

                                  DGW29 is very under whelming. Arsenal basically have a SGW, spurs away in both, brighton I wouldnt touch any, Newcastle and Everton both Mehhh

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
                                    • 8 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Yes. You don't really want to rely on your Willocks and your Pickfords and your Maupays

                                    Open Controls
                              2. HD7
                                • 4 Years
                                32 mins ago

                                Up to GW30:

                                A) Son Jimi
                                B) Coutinho/Raph Kane
                                C) Coutinho/Raph Jimi - Spurs probably no GW30

                                Open Controls
                                1. The Mentaculus
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  2 mins ago

                                  Have some reservations about Cout & Raph but would still go B

                                  Open Controls
                              3. MGD
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 5 Years
                                24 mins ago

                                Ramsdale
                                Cancelo, TAA, Robertson, Tierney
                                Salah, Foden, Bowen
                                Antonio, Watkins, Dennis

                                DDG, Dalot, Cornet, Trossard

                                Can i manage without WCing this team? FH for 30 or 33. WC GW 31/32 or 35 and BB.

                                I feel like Bowen -> Ramsey/Coutinho and Antonio -> Wood/Jimenez is enough for -4. I could also do Dalot -> Cash/Digne/James for -8.

                                Open Controls
                              4. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
                                • 2 Years
                                22 mins ago

                                Pick 1
                                A) James + J.Ramsey
                                B) T.Silva/Alonso + Podence
                                C) T.Silva/Alonso + Odegaard

                                Open Controls
                                1. TopBinFC
                                    14 mins ago

                                    A but Rudi and Ramsey

                                    Open Controls
                                    1. Finding Timo
                                      • 1 Year
                                      11 mins ago

                                      Agree

                                      Open Controls
                                    2. NABIL - FPL otai
                                      • 9 Years
                                      just now

                                      This

                                      Open Controls
                                2. basilfawlty
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  18 mins ago

                                  Thoughts on next moves here? Would look to get Rudiger if Chelsea double, is Weghorst > Adams worth considering and playing BB?

                                  Ramsdale Sa
                                  TAA VVD Digne Tierney Saiss
                                  Salah Son Coutinho Saka Bowen
                                  Jimenez Broja Weghorst

                                  1FT 0.3 ITB

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. CABAYE4
                                    • 10 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Looks like a save FT to me unless you want to get the BB played.

                                    Open Controls
                                3. Stimps
                                  • 8 Years
                                  18 mins ago

                                  Worth a -8?

                                  KDB, Bowen, White -> Coutinho, Raphina, Rudiger

                                  Would give me 9 DGW with a possible BB of

                                  Ramsdale Cancelo

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Stimps
                                    • 8 Years
                                    16 mins ago

                                    *Ramsdale Cancelo Son Weghorst

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. CABAYE4
                                    • 10 Years
                                    12 mins ago

                                    Not for me.

                                    If you just did KDB to Coutinho/Raphinha then you could just play Son and Cancelo and save 8.

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. NABIL - FPL otai
                                    • 9 Years
                                    5 mins ago

                                    Hmmmmmm maybe not. Jist the mids switch? I wouldn't recommend forcing the BB

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. ryacoo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    just now

                                    I like it

                                    Open Controls
                                4. CABAYE4
                                  • 10 Years
                                  15 mins ago

                                  Who would you bench from these 3?

                                  A. Van Dijk (WHU)
                                  B. Foden (MUN)
                                  C. Lacazette (wat)

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Legohair
                                    • 5 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    B

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. drughi
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 12 Years
                                    10 mins ago

                                    tough maybe C

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. NABIL - FPL otai
                                    • 9 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    C

                                    Open Controls
                                  4. ryacoo
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 6 Years
                                    just now

                                    A

                                    Open Controls
                                5. Legohair
                                  • 5 Years
                                  13 mins ago

                                  Whats best moves??
                                  A. Dalot to Saiss/Coady
                                  B. A+Antonio to Jimenez(-4)
                                  C. A+B+Dennis to Broja(-8)

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. NABIL - FPL otai
                                    • 9 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    B Saizz

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. Legohair
                                    • 5 Years
                                    1 min ago

                                    Thanks

                                    Open Controls
                                  3. Finding Timo
                                    • 1 Year
                                    just now

                                    A to sais

                                    Open Controls
                                6. Finding Timo
                                  • 1 Year
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Is gelhardt the best forward below 5m?

                                  Open Controls
                                7. Camzy
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 11 Years
                                  7 mins ago

                                  What's the better combo?

                                  A) Havertz + Jota/Diaz
                                  B) Willock + Son

                                  I'd be bringing in the first one this week and the 2nd one the following week for their respective doubles.

                                  Open Controls
                                  1. Make Arrows Green Again
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 5 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    I think it's B

                                    Open Controls
                                  2. TopBinFC
                                      4 mins ago

                                      I like A with Jota. Depends if you have Kane? I dont think Son and Kane are essential, one is enough.

                                      Open Controls
                                      1. TopBinFC
                                          3 mins ago

                                          Also who are you selling?

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. Camzy
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            • 11 Years
                                            just now

                                            Mahrez lol. I'm not selling anyone worth keeping. Maddison out in GW29 because I'm FH'ing 30 and he has a weak GW31 and no doubles until 33 anyway.

                                            Open Controls
                                        • Camzy
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 11 Years
                                          1 min ago

                                          I have Kane already, yeah. But I think Son might be the 2nd best player in the game to own from GW29 onwards. Just really like him as an FPL option.

                                          Open Controls
                                      2. Finding Timo
                                        • 1 Year
                                        3 mins ago

                                        B

                                        Open Controls
                                      3. Debauchy
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 9 Years
                                        1 min ago

                                        I think B but have Robbo so no chance for Jota

                                        Open Controls
                                      4. The Mentaculus
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        just now

                                        Son & Kane is very tempting for 29. I know everyone's looking to jump on Willock's streak but I think I prefer Fraser

                                        Open Controls
                                    • TopBinFC
                                        7 mins ago

                                        Would you BB;

                                        Sanchez, Foden, Dier, toney

                                        Open Controls
                                        1. Debauchy
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          No , better days

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. TopBinFC
                                              just now

                                              Really? Toney v Norwich, no better day, Everton cant score and Foden v United

                                              Open Controls
                                          2. NABIL - FPL otai
                                            • 9 Years
                                            just now

                                            I'd rather bury the bench.

                                            On a serious note, nope.

                                            Open Controls
                                        2. Kodap
                                          • 4 Years
                                          3 mins ago

                                          What would be my best moves here for this week? Have 1.4m in the bank, 1FT, 2FH chips and one BB Chip. Initial thoughts are Dalot and Maupay out?

                                          Ramsdale
                                          Cancelo - Taa - Robbo - Ait Nouri
                                          Son - Salah - Coutinho - JWP
                                          Weghorst - Broja

                                          DDG - Bowen - Dalot - Maupay

                                          Open Controls
                                        3. TimoTime
                                          • 2 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          Thiago Silva or Alonso on WC?

                                          Can't afford Rudi and don't trust James' minutes yet

                                          Open Controls
                                          1. The Mentaculus
                                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                            1 min ago

                                            TS

                                            Open Controls
                                          2. Finding Timo
                                            • 1 Year
                                            just now

                                            TS

                                            Open Controls
                                          3. TopBinFC
                                              just now

                                              Neither, go Wolves until James is fully back

                                              Open Controls

                                          You need to be logged in to post a comment.