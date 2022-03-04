969
Spot the Differential March 4

Barnes offering differential FPL potential between now and end of season

969 Comments
Share

Double Gameweek 28 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Leicester City, Newcastle United and Manchester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

HARVEY BARNES

  • FPL ownership: 2.1%
  • Price: £6.5m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: LEE | ars | BRE | mun | CRY

With two goals and six assists from his last 11 appearances, two of which were as a substitute, Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) is an appealing midfield differential.

During that time, he has produced 18 shots in the box, whilst his 0.43 expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes is only just behind positional rivals Jarrod Bowen (£7.1m) and Raphinha (£6.5m), and level with team-mate James Maddison (£6.8m).

The main drawback is concerns over rotation. Barnes is not just competing with others for his place but one of the natural fall guys when Brendan Rodgers decides to go winger-less in, say, the 3-5-2 that he used in Gameweek 22.

However, Leicester City’s form has picked up in their last two matches, which has coincided with them using a 4-3-3. They were unfortunate to leave Molineux without a point in Gameweek 26, whilst their midweek win at Burnley suggests they can kick on and finish the season strongly.

Notably, Barnes earnt rave reviews at Turf Moor, as he forced two good saves from Nick Pope (£5.4m) and assisted Jamie Vardy‘s (£10.3m) late strike.

The Foxes can’t offer us a ‘double’ any time soon. In fact, should they progress in Europe, they won’t have one of those until Gameweek 33, but for Fantasy managers on the lookout for long-term investments, they can’t be beaten for their quantity of fixtures remaining. Ten of their last 14 matches are also against teams currently sitting ninth or below in the Premier League table, with all of their remaining home matches against sides outside of the European places.

Crucially, they are among just eight teams who have a fixture in Gameweek 30. It’s arguably the pick of the bunch, too, at home to a Brentford side who have kept just two clean sheets in their last 22 matches.

With some appealing home fixtures coming up, Barnes can make a real impact, and could be a bargain at just £6.5m.

MATT TARGETT

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: BHA + sou | che + eve | – | tot | WOL

Matt Targett (£4.7m) joined Newcastle United on transfer deadline day, and has since performed well in his three outings for the club.

Just over a month since making the move, the Magpies have gone unbeaten. In fact, they have now kept three clean sheets in their last five matches, with their expected goals conceded (xGC) tally reflecting their defensive improvements.

Now, with back-to-back Double Gameweeks in 28 and 29, the on-loan Villan is an appealing budget option at the back, who has the potential to deliver points at both ends of the pitch.

Across his three starts, Targett has already created an impressive eight chances, whilst he has also taken on a share of set-pieces, delivering nine of his new side’s 22 corners. His contribution at the back is telling, too, with three of his five attempted tackles won, plus five interceptions, 17 recoveries, eight clearances and one block.

Longer-term, it’s worth noting that Newcastle do blank in Gameweek 30 and have a tough run to follow. However, given his £4.7m price tag, Targett can easily be benched and step in when his fixtures ease, for example, in Gameweeks 34/38.

Newcastle’s performances under Eddie Howe do suggest they are building some momentum, and as Targett settles into his new surroundings, he could become a smart differential for our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

JOHN STONES

  • FPL ownership: 2.6%
  • Price: £5.2m
  • GW28-32 fixtures: MUN | cry | – | bur | LIV

With Ruben Dias (£6.3m) ruled out for four to six weeks, plus Nathan Ake (£4.7m) also on the sidelines, John Stones (£5.2m) looks set for a run of games at the heart of Manchester City’s defence.

The England international has had a stop-start campaign, but when called upon has performed well either at centre-half or right-back, remarkably keeping a clean sheet in each of his seven Premier League starts.

As a result, he is averaging a whopping 7.3 points per start, and now offers the cheapest route into the division’s best defence.

Across the season, Pep Guardiola’s side have conceded just 17 goals in 27 matches, keeping 16 clean sheets during that period, two more than next-best Liverpool. No team has conceded fewer goal attempts, shots in the box, efforts on target or big chances either, whilst their 18.30 expected goals conceded (xG) figure is another league-leading total.

Now, if FPL bosses can navigate their blank in Gameweek 30, Stones could be a shrewd differential pick, with Manchester United, Crystal Palace and Burnley up next.

He also carries a bit of goal threat from set-pieces, with his legendary 27-point haul in Double Gameweek 19 last season – courtesy of two goals, two clean sheets and three bonus points – one of the standout FPL moments for his owners in the 2020/21 campaign.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

969 Comments Post a Comment
  1. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    He has no form whatsoever but would u punt on Jimenez over Broja on a WC?

    Open Controls
    1. mataave
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      As a Wolves fan I can’t see the hype for Jimi. In very poor form, wouldn’t be surprised if he’s dropped for Silva again this GW.

      Open Controls
    2. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
  2. buttsy9
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    On FH, which two?

    A/ Salah
    B/ JWP
    C/ Willock

    Open Controls
    1. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      AC

      Open Controls
    2. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      AC

      Open Controls
    3. NorCal Villan
        just now

        AB by a very long distance

        Open Controls
    4. mataave
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Anyone considering a Brentford player (even in such poor form)?

      Norwich (h) & Burnley (a), before an appearance in GW30.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 mins ago

        Can't say I am

        Open Controls
      2. NorCal Villan
          2 mins ago

          Absolutely not

          Open Controls
        • mataave
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Thanks. The Friday night whisky’s are obviously blurring my vision

          Open Controls
      3. jonnybhoy
        • 9 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bench two from this list

        A) Kane
        B) Jimenez**
        C) Ramsey**
        D) Digne**
        E) TAA

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Digne Ramsey

          Open Controls
        2. Obi Wan Elokobi
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          Bench boost surely if they’re your options.

          Open Controls
          1. jonnybhoy
            • 9 Years
            just now

            On wildcard atm unfortunately

            Open Controls
          2. Pratik
            • 12 Years
            just now

            this ^

            Open Controls
      4. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Thoughts on this lot appreciated

        Foster
        Trent • VVD • Saiss • Kilman
        Salah • Son • Coutinho • Raph • Saka
        Jiménez • Broja
        (Ramsdale / ASM / Saka / Gabriel)

        Plan is :
        GW28 - VVD -> James(C)
        GW29 - Gabriel + ASM -> Laca + Dier(-4)
        GW30 - Salah -> Maddison and field 11 players
        GW31 - Coutinho -> Salah

        Is ASM ok for this week? Should I bench boost?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Is ASM fit for the game?

          Open Controls
      5. AF90
        • 9 Years
        6 mins ago

        Is Coutinho worth the extra money, or should I just get Ramsey?

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          You get what you pay for.

          Open Controls
        2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          I’m wondering this too mate, if I go Ramsey this week I can move Dennis to Kane next week

          Open Controls
          1. AF90
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I'm on WC so at the moment getting both & benching Ramsey I think! Coutinho-> Saka next week a possibility

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Nice mate!!! I want Saka too!! Haha

              Open Controls
          2. AF90
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably worth it then!

            Open Controls
            1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Yeah I’m thinking this too mate

              Open Controls
      6. Warby84
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Will Maddison play?? Bought in after Burnley for BB might just get it out the way anyhow..

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          4 mins ago

          Think so

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Looks like no to him starting.

          https://twitter.com/SmuelMartinFPL/status/1499842808961806340

          "Team for tomorrow vs Leeds:

          Kasper, Thomas, Soyuncu, Amartey, Hamza, Albrighton, KDH, Ndidi, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy.

          Not sure if it’s a back 4/5 btw…"

          Open Controls
      7. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Who to bench:

        A) Foden
        B) Cancelo
        C) Tierney

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
        2. FeverPitch
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          C

          Open Controls
      8. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wondering if my -12 is misguided and if I should hit the first of my FHs.

        Mendy (C)
        TAA - Robertson - Coady - Kilman
        Salah - Son - Ramsey
        Kane - Broja - Hwang

        Thoughts?

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Team looks good but -12 is a lot...

          Open Controls
          1. Ajax Hamsterdam
            • 7 Years
            3 mins ago

            Plus from what I be read hwang unlikely to start

            Open Controls
            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              1 min ago

              What have you read about Hwang? Interested to know, as someone intending to bring in Jimenez

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Brains
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                just now

                Just with Neto back

                Open Controls
          2. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            My Wolves hits will pay for themselves. +2 x 3 this week then they play in GW30

            Open Controls
        2. Obi Wan Elokobi
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          -12 is fine. Got 177 from a -12 couple weeks back

          Open Controls
        3. banskt
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Team looks good for the weak. But, not sure about double Wolves defense as Semedo is injured and they have been losing clean sheets in recent games. Getting stuck with Hwang or Ramsey is not ideal in the long term in my opinion. But, to each his own.

          Open Controls
          1. FPL Brains
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Yeah I hear ya. Went with them as I get week 30 coverage without needing to use a FH

            Open Controls
      9. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        WC looking gtg?

        Sa
        TAA Cancelo James
        Salah Son Saka Raph Ramsey
        Kane Broja

        Foster Hwang White Amartey (0.1m itb)

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Yup

          Open Controls
      10. PLerix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        One more try

        Wc team. BB gw 29
        10 players for gw 30.

        Dubravka*
        Rudi*, James*, Saiss*, TAA
        Salah, Raph*, Ramsey*
        Kane, Jimenez*, Watkins*
        Ramsdale, Saka, Martinelli, Dier

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Save the BB for a big double

          Open Controls
      11. banskt
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who scores the lowest in GW28? Need to bench one of them.

        A. Dennis
        B. Mahrez
        C. Cancelo
        D. Son
        E. Robertson
        F. Alexander-Arnold

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. banskt
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            just now

            So, bench a DGWer ahead of all the other players who play single games?

            Open Controls
            1. banskt
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              I am actually considering that, otherwise wouldn't have posted.

              Open Controls
      12. SKENG
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Who would you have for GW28-30 (money doesn't matter, will have to play each week)

        A) Ramsey - SOU, lee, whu, ARS
        B) Willock - BHA, sou, che, eve

        Open Controls
        1. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
      13. BUZZBOMB
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Would you play Bowen or Antonio (liv) ahead of Ben White (wat) or Emerson Royal (EVE) this GW?

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bowen and white

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Brains
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 min ago

          White and Emerson

          Open Controls
        3. BUZZBOMB
          • 7 Years
          just now

          White for sure then. Appreciated gents. Thanks.

          Open Controls
      14. iL PiStOlErO
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        WC team. Plan is to do JWP to Saka next week and then get GK in gw30 and upgrade one of the mids or even FH. Gtg?

        Mendy
        TAA T.Silva Kilman
        Salah JWP(C) Wilock Ramsey
        Kane Adams Jimenez

        Dubravka White Cancelo Gordon

        Open Controls
        1. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          Absolutely G2G.

          Open Controls
        2. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Nice

          Open Controls
      15. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        Obviously I could tinker until deadline but

        Sa

        Rudi-James-Coady
        Salah-Raph-JWP-Coutinho
        Adams-Kane-Jimi

        (Foster Willock-Cash-Amartey)

        is good enough, right?

        Open Controls
      16. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Best Captain?

        A. Raphinha
        B. James

        Open Controls
      17. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Digne in the final scot picks then. Ugh - I was really considering selling him, even with this double.

        Open Controls
        1. AF90
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I've sold on WC, Leeds & Southampton both good attacks, useful for GW30 but not great fixtures after that!

          Open Controls
      18. Sid07
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        On wc, have rudiger
        1) get james for cancelo
        2) stick.with cancelo

        Open Controls
      19. AF90
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Can't believe I'm asking this but is Holgate nailed even when Godfrey is back?? Could be useful on BB next week...

        Open Controls
      20. Corona is not good 4 U
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        James or Rüdiger to transfer in?

        Thank you!

        Open Controls
      21. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Any love for ASM over Watkins or Ings?

        Open Controls
      22. _figu
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Would you sell Laporte or Gabriel? Not Free Hitting 30

        Rudi or James? If James likely captaining

        Open Controls
      23. Devos
          1 min ago

          Bowen to
          a) Mount
          b) Coutinho
          c) Raphinha

          Either of them will probably become captain.

          FH in GW30 and WC in GW31.

          Open Controls
          1. AF90
            • 9 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        • Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Having lots of DGW players doesn't mean lots of points. I'm happy to have 5 quality DGW'ers for 28

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.