FPL team news: Live Gameweek 28 injury updates

We continue our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 28 press conferences, with headline injury updates from all Premier League managers whose teams are in action this weekend.

CHELSEA

Those looking into purchasing one or potentially two Chelsea defenders for Double Gameweek 28 will be pleased to hear Thomas Tuchel’s latest comment on Reece James. After previously saying that the wing-back played too many minutes in the EFL Cup final, James is now fine to play and should start in place of the unavailable Cesar Azpilicueta (knock).

Fellow defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah have both recovered from minor issues, whilst in-form midfielder Hakim Ziyech (achilles) is also back in training. There is doubt over Andreas Christensen (achilles). Ben Chilwell‘s season is still over after knee surgery.

“Azpi [Azpilicueta] was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. Reece James was training yesterday, so far no problems, no reactions after his two matches. Hakim [Ziyech] was in training, seemed good, so hopefully, he can come back. The guys who were not with us at Luton because of minor injuries, like Trevoh [Chalobah], like Thiago Silva, were back in training yesterday and seemed fine, good to go.” – Thomas Tuchel

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has ruled out defenders Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Nathan Ake (knock) for the Manchester derby, with Dias potentially out for four-to-six weeks. Zack Steffen (back) and Cole Palmer (muscle) are still unavailable.

“Nathan [Ake] and Ruben [Dias] are not available for Sunday.” – Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER UNITED

In the red half of Manchester, Ralf Rangnick should be able to welcome Edinson Cavani (groin) and Scott McTominay (illness) back into proceedings. Mason Greenwood (other) is still out of action.

“It looks good. He has been in training. We will have to see what happens tomorrow, but, as things stand, he should be part of the group.” – Ralf Rangnick on Edinson Cavani

LIVERPOOL

Joel Matip has a non-Covid illness that keeps him out of the match against West Ham United, with Thiago (thigh) and Roberto Firmino (muscle) also not taking part. Additionally, there are doubts over Curtis Jones (thigh) and Naby Keita (knock).

“Strength and depth is really important, but we have some [players] who aren’t available. Thiago will not be available. Curtis [Jones] is not bad, but good enough for tomorrow? We will see! Matip is ill, not COVID-19, and he will not be available. Bobby [Firmino] is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time full.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe still hasn’t decided whether Allan Saint-Maximin (knock) is ready to return, with the forward expected to take part in training today before a final judgement is made. Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) remain out for a while but Matt Ritchie (knee) will return to proceedings next week.

“Maxi [Saint-Maximin] hasn’t trained yet with us, we’re hoping he does today. We’ll have to make a decision based on how he looks and how his injury status is after that training session. [Otherwise] I think we’re as we were, pre-Brentford.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) and Lucas Moura (dead leg) are back from the injuries that kept them out against Leeds but there is still no Japhet Tanganga (knee) or Oliver Skipp (groin) for the visit of Everton.

NORWICH CITY

Tim Krul has recovered from a shoulder injury and is pushing to regain his place in goal from Angus Gunn. There is also a shoulder problem for Ozan Kabak but Max Aarons (knock) and Brandon Williams (knock) have both been declared fit to face Brentford. The Canaries’ main absentees are Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

“He went to see a specialist and they’ve put him in a corset, they’re a little bit worried about it. He won’t be around for at least another two to three weeks. He’s a lad with lots of potential and it probably still growing.” – Dean Smith on Andrew Omobamidele

CRYSTAL PALACE

Very little to report from the Eagles, where Joel Ward (groin) is still unavailable for the weekend and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) remains out for the next month.

WATFORD

Also nothing of note from Watford, where Kiko Femenia (knock) is back in contention after missing the 0-0 at Manchester United. Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is nearing a return to full training and Ismaila Sarr should recover from the slight knock picked up last Saturday.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

For Bruno Lage, it’s just the hamstring injury that will rule out Nelson Semedo for at least a month, possibly two. Everyone else is fine.

