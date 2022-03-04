447
Team News March 4

FPL team news: Live Gameweek 28 injury updates

447 Comments
We continue our coverage of the pre-Gameweek 28 press conferences, with headline injury updates from all Premier League managers whose teams are in action this weekend.

Our Thursday round-up brought updates from Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Southampton.

For much more detailed information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

For other help and advice from our weekly Scout Picks to team reveals, head to our complete Gameweek 28 guide here.

The Complete Guide to FPL Double Gameweek 28: Tips, captains, team news and best players

CHELSEA

Those looking into purchasing one or potentially two Chelsea defenders for Double Gameweek 28 will be pleased to hear Thomas Tuchel’s latest comment on Reece James. After previously saying that the wing-back played too many minutes in the EFL Cup final, James is now fine to play and should start in place of the unavailable Cesar Azpilicueta (knock).

Fellow defenders Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah have both recovered from minor issues, whilst in-form midfielder Hakim Ziyech (achilles) is also back in training. There is doubt over Andreas Christensen (achilles). Ben Chilwell‘s season is still over after knee surgery.

“Azpi [Azpilicueta] was not in training yesterday so this will be a bit too close unfortunately for him. Reece James was training yesterday, so far no problems, no reactions after his two matches. Hakim [Ziyech] was in training, seemed good, so hopefully, he can come back. The guys who were not with us at Luton because of minor injuries, like Trevoh [Chalobah], like Thiago Silva, were back in training yesterday and seemed fine, good to go.” – Thomas Tuchel

MANCHESTER CITY

Pep Guardiola has ruled out defenders Ruben Dias (hamstring) and Nathan Ake (knock) for the Manchester derby, with Dias potentially out for four-to-six weeks. Zack Steffen (back) and Cole Palmer (muscle) are still unavailable.

“Nathan [Ake] and Ruben [Dias] are not available for Sunday.” – Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER UNITED

In the red half of Manchester, Ralf Rangnick should be able to welcome Edinson Cavani (groin) and Scott McTominay (illness) back into proceedings. Mason Greenwood (other) is still out of action.

“It looks good. He has been in training. We will have to see what happens tomorrow, but, as things stand, he should be part of the group.” – Ralf Rangnick on Edinson Cavani

LIVERPOOL

Joel Matip has a non-Covid illness that keeps him out of the match against West Ham United, with Thiago (thigh) and Roberto Firmino (muscle) also not taking part. Additionally, there are doubts over Curtis Jones (thigh) and Naby Keita (knock).

“Strength and depth is really important, but we have some [players] who aren’t available. Thiago will not be available. Curtis [Jones] is not bad, but good enough for tomorrow? We will see! Matip is ill, not COVID-19, and he will not be available. Bobby [Firmino] is looking good but not good enough for the weekend. I think the plan is that he trains on Sunday, first time full.” – Jurgen Klopp

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Eddie Howe still hasn’t decided whether Allan Saint-Maximin (knock) is ready to return, with the forward expected to take part in training today before a final judgement is made. Kieran Trippier (foot) and Callum Wilson (calf) remain out for a while but Matt Ritchie (knee) will return to proceedings next week.

“Maxi [Saint-Maximin] hasn’t trained yet with us, we’re hoping he does today. We’ll have to make a decision based on how he looks and how his injury status is after that training session. [Otherwise] I think we’re as we were, pre-Brentford.” – Eddie Howe

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle) and Lucas Moura (dead leg) are back from the injuries that kept them out against Leeds but there is still no Japhet Tanganga (knee) or Oliver Skipp (groin) for the visit of Everton.

NORWICH CITY

Tim Krul has recovered from a shoulder injury and is pushing to regain his place in goal from Angus Gunn. There is also a shoulder problem for Ozan Kabak but Max Aarons (knock) and Brandon Williams (knock) have both been declared fit to face Brentford. The Canaries’ main absentees are Adam Idah (knee) and Andrew Omobamidele (back).

“He went to see a specialist and they’ve put him in a corset, they’re a little bit worried about it. He won’t be around for at least another two to three weeks. He’s a lad with lots of potential and it probably still growing.” – Dean Smith on Andrew Omobamidele

CRYSTAL PALACE

Very little to report from the Eagles, where Joel Ward (groin) is still unavailable for the weekend and Nathan Ferguson (hamstring) remains out for the next month.

WATFORD

Also nothing of note from Watford, where Kiko Femenia (knock) is back in contention after missing the 0-0 at Manchester United. Nicolas Nkoulou (hamstring) is nearing a return to full training and Ismaila Sarr should recover from the slight knock picked up last Saturday.

WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS

For Bruno Lage, it’s just the hamstring injury that will rule out Nelson Semedo for at least a month, possibly two. Everyone else is fine.

More press conferences throughout the day

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. Nomar
    • 12 Years
    6 mins ago

    Jorginho.

    Because you just know a Chelsea pen is coming this DGW.

    Open Controls
  2. TB303
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Earlier in the week the consensus here was Havertz over Mount on a WC. I'm now seeing more teams with Mount :-/

    What do you reckon??

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      See above.

      Open Controls
    2. BECKS TO THE FUTURE
        1 min ago

        Haha am equally torn. I'm also seeing a "Mount long-term vs Havertz this week" distinction emerging. I think I'm going to get in Mount as I plan to have him through to when I WC33/4.

        Open Controls
    3. b91jh
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Captain who?

      A) James
      B) Raph
      C) Coutinho
      D) Broja

      Open Controls
      1. jones711
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        No great choices but if forced then in order C/ B/ A/ D/

        Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d like the answer to this! Not C

        Open Controls
    4. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Best pick this week?

      A. Raphinha (-4)
      B. Bowen
      C. Martinelli
      D. Tierney

      Open Controls
      1. Jässi
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Second hit so be on -8 if that matters

          Open Controls
          1. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Yikes.

            Tierney then.

            Open Controls
      2. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        3 mins ago

        A

        Open Controls
        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Second hit so be on -8 if that matters

          Open Controls
      3. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        D

        Open Controls
      4. manu4life99
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        A or D

        Open Controls
    5. jcr1997
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Guiata (Wolves away) or Sanchez (Newcastle away)?

      Open Controls
      1. DycheDycheBaby
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Guiata, just.

        Open Controls
    6. Catastrophe
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Advice greatly appreciated! No FH/WC left, 1.1 ITB.

      Foster*
      Digne*, Saiss*, TAA, Cancelo, Robertson
      Salah, Bowen
      Watkins*, Dennis*, Broja*

      (DDG, Bowen, Saka, Fernandes)

      Really stuck as probably only Fernandes, Cancelo (!) And maybe Saka I'd want to transfer out.

      Thinking Cancelo & Fernandes -> Rudiger & Havertz? Then Kane in for Watkins next week.

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
      1. Riders of Yohan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Keep Saka! Can you stretch to James?

        Open Controls
    7. pundit of punts
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      FMFHT

      more or less settled on this now. Thoughts please? 🙂

      Sa
      James - Rudiger - Alonso - Saiss
      Salah - Raphinha - Coutinho
      Jimenez - Adams - Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Looks good for this week

        Open Controls
      2. jones711
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Nice team. I'd probably take Schar over Alonso and Wood over Jimi if you want to carry forward doublers into GW29

        Open Controls
        1. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          just now

          This is a FH team

          Open Controls
    8. Jässi
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Bought Cancelo for 6.1 million. Is it better to keep him (and even bench for some DGWs when City plays a SGW) or swap for either Rudiger or James? And then perhaps buy back for GW36 or so, if money allows it...

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        I'd keep tbh - remember when we benched him v Utd last time

        Open Controls
    9. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Is Bruno to Son & benching Foden worth a hit?

      Current team:
      Foster
      TAA Cancelo Tierney Van Dijk
      Salah (C) Saka Foden
      Watkins Dennis Broja

      Subs: Ramsdale, Bruno, Bowen Guehi

      Open Controls
    10. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just listened to latest fpl Wire podcast, episode was sponsored by word "bullish".

      Open Controls
    11. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      1 - Bench one of TAA - Cancelo - White - Saka - Douglas Luiz - Dennis

      2 - Captain: Coady - Salah - Raphinha - Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Oooo Matron
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Douglas Luiz - easy decision

        Captain Salah as usual

        Open Controls
    12. Riders of Yohan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC?!

      Rams - Dubravka
      TAA - Robbo - James - Rudi - Tierney
      Salah - Raph - Saka - Fraser - Ramsey
      Kane - Adams - Broja

      Gives 8 dgws this week and 9 next with the FT.

      Planning on FH in 30

      Open Controls
    13. DA Minnion (Former great)
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Good day all.
      I've already got Coady Watkins Dennis and Raphinia with doubles.Looking for two more for a hit. Who else has the most upside that has a double.cheers

      Open Controls
      1. miccrow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Coutinho, Adams, Jimenez?

        Open Controls
      2. jones711
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Probably Sa, but if not keeper then perhaps Ramsey/Coutinho/Ward-Prowse

        Open Controls
    14. GE
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      1) Dias and Reguilon -> Rudiger and James (-4)
      2) Dias -> James (play Bowen)
      3) Dias and Bowen -> James and Cout/Havertz/Mount (-4)

      Open Controls
    15. amcgilp
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Dias out for 4-6 weeks with hammy according to Pep

      Open Controls
    16. VAR United
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Need some help here chaps.

      1 mid space left who would you pick?

      a) Mount
      b) Coutinho
      c) Ziyech

      It'll be for one week only then gets moved on.

      Open Controls
    17. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Is it madness to keep Reguilion (I can bench him gw28 and 29) to avoid needing a 4pt hit to field XI in bgw30?

      Open Controls
    18. Mufc202020
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rate FH team:

      Sa
      Alonso James Rud Saiss
      Willock Raph Coutinho
      Adams Vardy Jiminez

      Open Controls
    19. miccrow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Team

      Ramsdale

      TAA Cancelo Digne Coady
      Coutinho KDB Salah
      Jimenez Dennis Broja

      Bench Jota, White, Bowen

      Main decision - Jota or Dennis to start? Or play both and drop someone else?

      Would be interested in thoguths please?

      Open Controls
    20. Lignja
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bb team, not super happy with Pukki but i gues it cant be much worse than King... Anyway how do you like my team? On -4 atm

      Dubravka
      Taa, Cancelo, James, Digne
      Salah, Son, Coutinho, Raphina
      Broja, Jimenez

      Sa, Coady, Saka, Pukki

      Open Controls
    21. Kodap
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Bottomed:

      Am I setup okay for this week once I make my planned moves of Dalot & Bowen > James & Raph. (i'm half tempted with a BB)

      Ramsdale
      Taa - Cancelo - Robbo - James (c)
      Salah - Son - Coutinho - JWP - Raphina
      Broja

      DDG - Weghourst - Ait Nouri - Maupay

      Open Controls
    22. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Play Cash or Targett?

      Open Controls
    23. DandyDon
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Anyone know why Everton's wk 33 fixture has gone? Would be cup semis i guess but only at quarter stage!

      Open Controls
    24. The Parrot
        just now

        Who scores more this GW

        1) James + Saka (-4)
        2) Saiss + Cancelo

        Open Controls

