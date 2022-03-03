FPL Gameweek 28 team news: Injury updates on Mee, Bamford, KWP and more

We’ve got injury updates from four Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday: Burnley‘s Sean Dyche, Southampton‘s Ralph Hasenhuttl, Brighton and Hove Albion‘s Graham Potter and new Leeds United coach Jesse Marsch.

A total of 16 top-flight bosses will face reporters on a bumper Friday of media duties.

LEEDS UNITED

Patrick Bamford (foot) could be back in the Leeds matchday squad for only the second time in six months, having returned to training in the run-up to Saturday’s clash with Leicester City.

Kalvin Phillips (hamstring) and Liam Cooper (hamstring) remain out despite being described as being “closer” to a return to team training, while Diego Llorente (unspecified) was the only player specifically namechecked as being a fresh concern by Marsch, who perhaps took a little sideswipe at his predecessor when describing the “myriad” issues he has inherited.

“Monday, I came here and met with the medical team and they introduced a whole myriad of injury situations to me. There’s been a little bit of a cycle here where guys have been fighting through injuries and often playing with injuries and it means they’ve sometimes then picked up other injuries and put themselves more in danger of missing minutes. “What I need to do is help guys recover as quickly as possible but not endanger them, not overload them to further be in danger, and then make sure that we have a long-term vision in place. It’s 12 games, it’s not three games or four games, and I know we need points but we need to make sure we’re getting stronger as we move along and not weaker. “Patrick Bamford was in training today. Kalvin [Phillips] and Liam [Cooper] are both making progress, they won’t be ready for the weekend but they’re on the pitch and they’re working every day. “We have a bunch of other guys who have missed a little bit of training this week and we’re trying to evaluate what are the risk and rewards of all of the different players and how many minutes are appropriate for them to be able to perform on Saturday. “We’ll evaluate Patrick [Bamford] – can he be on the bench or does he need a few more days? He’s close. Diego Llorente was not in training today and he’s questionable for the weekend.” – Jesse Marsch

SOUTHAMPTON

Alex McCarthy (hamstring), Lyanco (hamstring) and Nathan Tella (groin) remain out ahead of the clash with Aston Villa, while Kyle Walker-Peters (hamstring), Mohamed Elyounoussi (heel), Mohammed Salisu (hamstring) and Shane Long (knock) will all be assessed for issues picked up either before Wednesday’s FA Cup fifth-round win over West Ham United or during it.

“Kyle [Walker-Peters] had little problems with his hamstring, that’s also the reason why we subbed him. We have also problems with [Salisu] and Moi [Elyounoussi]; Moi with his heel, Sally with his hamstring. Longy had a harsh impact in the first half, that’s the reason why we left him in the dressing room at half-time. So a few lads with a few issues but we will have a look, how far they are for the weekend and if they are available, we will see.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl

“Not yet. I must have a look.” – Ralph Hasenhuttl on whether Kyle Walker-Peters and/or Mohammed Salisu are ruled out for the weekend

BURNLEY

Ben Mee (knee) is “touch and go” for Burnley’s clash with Chelsea, while Erik Pieters (knee) and Dale Stephens (muscle) will definitely remain sidelined.

“Ben’s going to be touch and go, I think, to whether he makes it and obviously the risk/reward of that scenario. It is more of a knock, which is favourable, rather than a twist. It’s whether it can settle down in time. “Erik [Pieters] won’t be involved, Dale Stephens won’t be involved at the weekend. Erik’s going to be a few weeks rather than days. We’re waiting on news on Dale, I don’t think that one’s as serious, could be training next week.” – Sean Dyche

Also still out are Matej Vydra (hernia) and Johann Berg Gudmundsson (calf), with the former back on the grass with the physios but the latter set to be out for a significant period of time.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Webster (groin) may not be back until after the March international break, while Saturday’s game against Newcastle United may come too soon for Enock Mwepu (hamstring/illness) despite his return to training.

Jeremy Sarmiento is back in contention, however, while Adam Lallana could also make a swift recovery from a hamstring issue in time for the trip to Tyneside.

