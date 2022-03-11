151
Scouting The Doubles March 11

Who is the best Liverpool option alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold for FPL Double Gameweek 29?

151 Comments
We’ve got yet another Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to contend with as we get set for the penultimate round of matches before the March international break.

With there not being a stand-out chip strategy for Gameweek 29 (see the results of our sidebar poll), we’ve eschewed the usual ‘Free Hit/Wildcard’ approach and are instead bringing you a club-by-club guide to the half-dozen teams who have two fixtures.

Unlike the two north London clubs, all four of the other sides involved – including Liverpool – then blank in Gameweek 30, so caution is advised unless you are using a Free Hit in one of the next two Gameweeks.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area, where there is still a seven-day free trial.

THE OUTLOOK

Liverpool return to Premier League action in Double Gameweek 29 when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, as they aim to keep the pressure on table-toppers Manchester City.

That’s followed by a Gameweek 30 blank – which coincides with their FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest – and the March international break.

In theory, that should keep rotation to a minimum across their next two Premier League matches.

For those looking further ahead, the Reds will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

Top scorers throughout the Premier League, their defence has also kept five clean sheets from their last seven outings.

Now, the question for most FPL managers isn’t whether they should buy Liverpool players, it’s who should be their third asset alongside Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m).

MAIN FPL TARGETS

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

151 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bavarian
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    would you bench boost this?
    Guaita-Jimenez-Coady-King

    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      1-2, 2,2,1 - no.

      1. Bavarian
        • 4 Years
        just now

        LOL Thank you

    2. Jam0sh
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nah

  2. pundit of punts
    • 9 Years
    22 mins ago

    RMWCT

    Schmeichel - Pickford
    TAA - Rudiger - Doherty - White - Holgate
    Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Barnes - Kulusevski
    Kane - Lacazette - Daka

    10 dgwers + Raphinha (Nor) in 29. 11 players in 30. FH 33 BB 36 is the plan.

    Thoughts? 🙂

    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you don’t BB this week I’m skeptical to Pickford and Holgate

    2. Ian & Zen
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      One keeper will be enough
      Maybe Ramsdale best and replace white

  3. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    21 mins ago

    Still got Antoni, there I admitted to it.

    Lost 0.4m in value and no end of points, now may aswell keep him for gw 31-33 games.

    1. Grand Thibauto
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      And if you keep him for the whole season, you will get a promo offer to get Antonio at 6.9 from the start of the season

      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 mins ago

        He he

        I know it's bad, but just a couple aof weeks ago my frontline was King, CR7 and Antonio - got rid of first 2 and just can't find suitable replacement worth a hit to get rid of Hammers forward.

        1. Grand Thibauto
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Understood took me a lot of courage to drop Antonio too back in gw22 or gw23, owned him all season

  4. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Saiss/Coutinho-> Robbo/Kulu for -8 a bit much or worth it?

    1. Mufc202020
      • 2 Years
      17 mins ago

      Bit much imo

    2. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      not worth it imo, especially if you are not FHing next week

    3. PartyTime
        5 mins ago

        Not worth it

      • Hansel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Cheers all

    4. Lignja
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      Big week i had 159 pts on bb and inside 10k finaly! Still have 2x fh, what moves now...

      A. Jimenez, James to Lacazete, Doherty
      B. Jiminez, Coutinho to Lacazete, Kulusevski

      Dubravka, Sa
      Taa, Cancelo, Digne, Coady, James
      Salah, Son, Coutinho, Raphina, Saka
      Jimenez, Broja, Pukki

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Wow great scoring.well done

      2. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        2 mins ago

        Great score dude would get Kane ?

      3. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        A gave u ability to get kane for GW 30 instead of Salah and get Salah bacK Gw 31

        1. Lignja
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Did not think of it tbh, will consider it, thanks, tho probably not worth go 2 times -4

    5. GoonerByron
      • 10 Years
      18 mins ago

      Should I take a hit for a 3rd Pool or Arsenal player?

      Dubravka
      TAA - Doherty - White - Rudiger
      Salah (c) - Saka - Coutinho - Raphina
      Kane - Wood

      Schmeichel - Jimenez - Ramsey - Kilman

      1.6 ITB

      1. Lignja
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Who would you sell or bench?

        1. Lignja
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Ramsey to Martineli if posable and bench i dont know who, wood i gues

    6. DAZZ
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      I’ve sat through both Leeds games with Raph captain. I saw nothing to say i should keep. So tempted to sell for Kulusevski for -4. Is is daft? Leeds are just woeful and have been for ages

      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        Or Digne/Saiss > Doherty -4 and keep raph

      2. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        13 mins ago

        I was thinking same but if he is to get back to scoring ways surely Norwich is the team he can do it against?

        Iv kept him plus Havertz and took a hit instead to do Wilock - Kulu..

        1. DAZZ
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yeah nice. I can’t afford Ramsey > Kuli as i did James > Robbo. Might just avoid hits and roll with just Son..

      3. PartyTime
          9 mins ago

          I captained Raph in their previous double game week. There was absolutely no way I was gonna make the same mistake.

          Easy sell for Kulusevski if you don’t care about Raph getting a return, crucially, it’s not as if he ever gets double digit figure so shouldn’t be a major blow if at all

          1. PartyTime
              1 min ago

              & leeds suck

          2. el polako
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            3 mins ago

            He looked like a beaten man last night, I think its perfectly fine to sell.

          3. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Go for it

        • camarozz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          15 mins ago

          Chasing 35 pts lead. He got both capt calls correct last two wks and passed me. (Kane/James) that what made the difference.

          Iv tripled up on Spurs (-4)

          Shiuld I go Kane capt? As it stands he dont have any Spurs, my guess is he brings Son in.

          1. Grand Thibauto
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Everyone is bringing Kane in now regardless of structure, some are selling Son to get Kane

        • tibollom
          • 5 Years
          11 mins ago

          Suggestions here guys, need to get rid of DCL but maybe take a hit to get ESR/Bowen out too? 1 FT 1.1 ITB

          other option would be cancelo + ESR to Doherty + Mahrez for -4pts??

          Rams Bach
          TAA cancelo cash white coady
          salah foden son esr bowen
          dcl dennis gobbins

        • Echoes
          • 1 Year
          10 mins ago

          Loose one for Kulu

          A: Coutinho
          B: Bowen

          FH in 30

          1. PartyTime
              3 mins ago

              B obviously

              1. OptimusBlack
                • 8 Years
                just now

                This

            • Holmes
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              B

          2. abaalan
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            For triple captain.
            City will have a double later on (with bri I believe)?
            Liv also likely to have more doubles

            Do we know when these doubles are likely to be...gw36?
            Triple c on Salah this week or wait for a later opportunity (have 1fh left too)

            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              2 mins ago

              Possibly GW36

            2. Grand Thibauto
              • 7 Years
              just now

              If city has the league wrapped by then, you may have to hope your TC on someone off form like Grealish or a less explosive option like Bernardo. If city goes all in on those weeks, you may have to pick the right midfielder out of a choice of 6/7

          3. FPL ElasticO
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            Would you BB this bench?

            Dubravka / Coady / Broja / Digne

            1. PartyTime
                just now

                No

            2. sentz05
              • 5 Years
              7 mins ago

              TC Salah or BB Foster Jimenez Borja and Kilman

              1. Reinhold
                • 11 Years
                5 mins ago

                TC by a landslide

              2. PartyTime
                  1 min ago

                  TC

                • Grand Thibauto
                  • 7 Years
                  just now

                  Even if you don't TC, I would never BB that

              3. CONNERS
                • 3 Years
                6 mins ago

                Morning

                Would you stick with this team or take a hit to get Saka/Kulu? And if so, for who?

                Dubravka
                TAA - Rudi - VVD
                Salah - Son - Coutinho - JWP - Raph
                Broja - Jimenez

                Mendy / Pukki - Coady - Bednarek

                1. Original Sin
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Get Saka, you Already have Son

                2. PartyTime
                    3 mins ago

                    Jwp & Raph > Saka & Kulu even if fh in 30

                  • CONNERS
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Cheers both

                3. Reinhold
                  • 11 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  RAN an option on wildcard now? Surely Lage sticks with him and drops the Marcal project?

                  1. Grand Thibauto
                    • 7 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    I would you get any wolves defender on a wildcard

                    1. Grand Thibauto
                      • 7 Years
                      4 mins ago

                      Would not*

                      1. Reinhold
                        • 11 Years
                        just now

                        Need a cheap defender for GW30. Already have White.

                4. Silecro
                  • 4 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Morning. Should I do both James, Watkins to Laca, Doherty for - 4 or just one of those for free is enough?
                  Since I have Saka, i would do James>Doherty first
                  FHing in 30

                5. Original Sin
                  • 7 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  Now that i think back, it is only me that should be blamed for my dismal performance in the GW28. even on paper Villa and Chelsea had the 2 best DGW and I ignored both. Only had Rudiger from the 2 teams. And rightly so, I have been punished badly. Surely Coutinho, Havertz,Cash etc should have been considered at the least. 200k position worse, only now I am realizing.

                  1. Holmes
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    I was on Havertz captain till last day when I read the Chelsea article here. Pretty sure I'm not reading the article again and go with my gut feeling 😀

                6. sentz05
                  • 5 Years
                  5 mins ago

                  TC Kane or Salah?

                  1. Original Sin
                    • 7 Years
                    3 mins ago

                    Kane I think

                  2. el polako
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    What are your thoughts ?

                    1. sentz05
                      • 5 Years
                      just now

                      I’m an Arsenal fan and I don’t want to want Salah to score against us

                7. Bruno Commando
                  • 7 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Bottomed... How is this team looking for DGW 29? James and Cancelo are most likely out but I do have Digne and Dennis on the bench. Any additional transfer will require a hit.

                  1) Do not take any more hits
                  2) James -> Doherty

                  Ramsdale*
                  TAA* Cancelo James Tierney*
                  (S)alah* Raphinha Coutinho Havertz Saka*
                  Kane*

                  Foster Digne Dennis Gelhardt

                8. FPL ElasticO
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Which transfers are worth doing for -4?

                  A. James / Coutinho >> Robbo / Kulusevski
                  B. James / Raph >> Doherty / Kulusevski

                  1. Bruno Commando
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    B

                9. CR7 is Home
                  • 4 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Which moves would you do?

                  (Kane for -8 VS Kulu, doherty for -4)

                  A) Rodrigo + Coutinho + Jimenez -> Kane + 4.4 mid (D Sanchez)+ Gelhardt (-8)

                  B) Coutinho + Digne -> Kulu + Doherty (-4)

                  1. OptimusBlack
                    • 8 Years
                    just now

                    B

                10. TorresMagic™
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 min ago

                  Looks like a James out FT to a -12 kind of GW 😆

                  1. Bruno Commando
                    • 7 Years
                    just now

                    Literally on the same boat!

