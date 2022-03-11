Who is the best Liverpool option alongside Salah and Alexander-Arnold for FPL Double Gameweek 29?

We’ve got yet another Double Gameweek of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to contend with as we get set for the penultimate round of matches before the March international break.

With there not being a stand-out chip strategy for Gameweek 29 (see the results of our sidebar poll), we’ve eschewed the usual ‘Free Hit/Wildcard’ approach and are instead bringing you a club-by-club guide to the half-dozen teams who have two fixtures.

Unlike the two north London clubs, all four of the other sides involved – including Liverpool – then blank in Gameweek 30, so caution is advised unless you are using a Free Hit in one of the next two Gameweeks.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area, where there is still a seven-day free trial.

THE OUTLOOK

Liverpool return to Premier League action in Double Gameweek 29 when they visit Brighton and Hove Albion and Arsenal, as they aim to keep the pressure on table-toppers Manchester City.

That’s followed by a Gameweek 30 blank – which coincides with their FA Cup quarter-final against Nottingham Forest – and the March international break.

In theory, that should keep rotation to a minimum across their next two Premier League matches.

For those looking further ahead, the Reds will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

Top scorers throughout the Premier League, their defence has also kept five clean sheets from their last seven outings.

Now, the question for most FPL managers isn’t whether they should buy Liverpool players, it’s who should be their third asset alongside Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.5m).

MAIN FPL TARGETS

