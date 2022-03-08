387
Scouting The Doubles March 8

The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

387 Comments
Share

As if you hadn’t heard already, six top-flight teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 29, after three postponed Premier League fixtures were rescheduled for mid-March.

Following our look at Arsenal, attention now turns to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, in this, the second instalment of a four-part Scouting the Doubles.

Notably, in addition to their ‘double’, the Lilywhites also have a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, making their assets more appealing for those attempting to negotiate the blank without a Free Hit.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

THE OUTLOOK

Sizeable Double Gameweek 22 a possibility after FA Cup replays scrapped

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that Antonio Conte’s side can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29, but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with eight of their last 12 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 11th or below in the Premier League table.

Spurs’ performances have been a bit Jekyll-and-Hyde in 2022, with five wins and four defeats in the Premier League since the turn of the year (see below). However, they have improved of late, with back-to-back 5-0 and 4-0 wins against Everton and Leeds United respectively.

  • Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Everton
  • Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Southampton
  • Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur
  • Watford 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Now, they face a Manchester United outfit whose defensive deficiencies were badly exposed in Sunday’s derby, plus a Brighton and Hove Albion side who have conceded nine goals in their last four league matches.

MAIN FPL TARGETS

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

387 Comments Post a Comment
  1. FC Hakkebøf
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Which move for DGW29/BGW 30?

    A) Coutinho -> Kulesevski (BGW30: Mane + Dennis -> Kane + Barnes -4)
    B) Mane + Dennis -> Kane + Kulevski -4 (BGW30: not decided - maybe Raphina -> Barnes or Digne -> Leicester defender)

    Will wildcard in gw31.

    Open Controls
  2. NorCal Villan
      35 mins ago

      Hey Vidal, it looked better on Wendy O Williams

      Open Controls
      1. NorCal Villan
          1 min ago

          https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tJ-LivK4-78

          Open Controls
      2. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        33 mins ago

        Is Matip an option? Or rotation with the like of Gomez, Konate?

        Open Controls
        1. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          28 mins ago

          At 4.9 a great option

          Open Controls
        2. Buck The Trent
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          26 mins ago

          Rotation with Konate, probably will play 60-70% of pool games

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            18 mins ago

            He missed only 2 of the last 14 premier league games. I was a bit surprised as in my head he's been rotated more severely than that.

            Open Controls
            1. Nanoelektronicar
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              He was, considering the cup and CL games.

              Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            11 mins ago

            Konate didn’t even make the bench tonight, I’m not so sure. Matip will be rotated with Konate and Gomez but I just don’t think it will be that often or as often as people think.

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Yeah, that's the surprising bit for me until looking at the data

              Open Controls
        3. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          24 mins ago

          First choice but likely to be rested when lots of games occur in short space

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            Chance to play both DGW29?

            Open Controls
            1. Milkman Bruno
              • 1 Year
              13 mins ago

              You’d imagine he plays against Arsenal but Brighton is the worry

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                11 mins ago

                BRI Sat afternoon right? What about it, good time to rest?

                Open Controls
                1. Milkman Bruno
                  • 1 Year
                  2 mins ago

                  Forgot 30 was a cup game never mind!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Cool mate cheers

                    Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              13 mins ago

              High chance he plays both games

              Open Controls
              1. Magic Zico
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 mins ago

                I would think so: Tue Sat Wed ... not bad rest time

                Open Controls
                1. Nanoelektronicar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Plays both in 29, rested in the cup.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Magic Zico
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    just now

                    Awesome 😛

                    Open Controls
        4. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Had him for GW25+26, served me well (6+14)

          Open Controls
      3. Milkman Bruno
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Do something Sane

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            just now

            Sane is boring, insane is where the fun resides

            Open Controls
        2. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          32 mins ago

          Everton forwards (DCL and Richarlison)..............any hope for these guys given the vast number of extra matches?

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 mins ago

            I have DCL but I wouldn't buy him. Even with a double.

            Open Controls
          2. Il Capitano
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Wouldn't touch them at present

            Open Controls
        3. DannyDrinkVodka
          • 2 Years
          30 mins ago

          Who scores more in GW29?

          A) Cancelo + Rudiger +4 points
          B) Doherty + Richarlison

          Open Controls
          1. Buck The Trent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            27 mins ago

            I am a gambler so B

            Open Controls
          2. pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
        4. PLerix
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          28 mins ago

          WC last week and BB this week

          Dubravka*
          James, VvD*, Dier*
          Salah, Saka*, Martinelli*, Raphinha
          Kane*, Jimenez, Adams
          Ramsdale*, Rudiger*, Ramsey, Saiss

          1 ft, 1.8 itb.

          A) Rudiger -> Davies (Which allows Adams -> Vardy in gw30)
          B) Saiss -> Doherty
          C) Saiss -> Davies

          Open Controls
          1. Buck The Trent
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        5. Il Capitano
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          1FT 0.1 ITB

          Ramsdale*
          TAA* Cancelo James Silva
          Salah* Saka* Kulu* Raph
          Kane* Broja

          Foster - Jimenez Kilman Ramsey

          Silva/Kilman > Doherty? Not playing FH in 30, so Silva out gets me an extra player that week. Could throw in Jim > Laca (-4) if I ship out Silva, pending how Wolves look v Watford.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            I don't mind those move which helps you over the next 2 GWs

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Thanks, boils down to 3 (maybe) games v 1 over the next 2, so probably worth the punt with James covering Chelsea anyway

              Open Controls
        6. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          26 mins ago

          Thoughts on the Bowen, Foden and King to 4.4m, Kulu and Kane (-8)?

          Assuming Bowen misses 29-30. Only WC and BB left

          1FT 3.1ITB
          Ramsdale
          VVD TAA Tierney Cancelo
          Raphinha Salah Saka Foden Bowen
          Broja
          (Fostee Watkins Digne King)

          Open Controls
          1. BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            6 mins ago

            I would. Get Davies as the 4.4.

            Open Controls
            1. Il Capitano
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              The 4.4 player is a mid I'd gather, KDH?

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 mins ago

                My bad. Yeah I would still do it though.

                Open Controls
                1. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  I thought you were referring to Tom Davies (Everton) but noticed he is 4.8m and not registered for the 2nd half of the season

                  Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Not sure about Davies. KDH and D Luiz are the options I'm considering. Purely for a player for 30

              Open Controls
        7. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          26 mins ago

          Jota effectively feels like a single gameweek player in 29. Would you do Jota and Ramsey to Saka and Kulusevski? Free hitting 30.

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Probably yes if you are sure Jota won't play both games

            Open Controls
          2. Milkman Bruno
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Free hitting anyway in 30 so it’s with next week and after gw30 in mind… still think it’s worth it.

            Open Controls
        8. Muscout
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          James Rud White TAA
          Salah Kulu Raph Cout
          Kane Broja

          Foster Jimi Ramsey Coady, 1 FT, 0.4itb

          Currently have 6 DGW29 and 9 BGW30, any transfer suggestions?

          Open Controls
          1. Firmino
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Cou -> Saka and maybe James -> Doherty

            Open Controls
        9. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          16 mins ago

          Any added value of doing Ramsey > Martinelli?

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            15 mins ago

            Yeah, I’d rather have Martinelli of the two

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Ta

              Open Controls
          2. tomasjj
            • 7 Years
            13 mins ago

            not much
            would you start martinelli though?
            or just 5th mid benched?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              11 mins ago

              Start 29 and 30 then bench rotation with Broja

              Open Controls
              1. tomasjj
                • 7 Years
                just now

                you have saka?

                Open Controls
        10. putana
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          feel like this liverpool game will have an interesting ending

          Open Controls
        11. paulfantham
          • 11 Years
          6 mins ago

          Which way would you go:
          A. Kane + Ramsey -4
          B. Son + Richardson -4
          C. Kulusevski no hit, no other Spurs
          D. Roll transfer, no Spurs at all

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            A or C

            Open Controls
            1. paulfantham
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Leaning towards C myself. Bowen > Kulusevski my likely move if the injury is semi serious

              Open Controls
          2. pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            A

            Open Controls
        12. pundit of punts
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Last check before I press WC button.

          Schmeichel - Dubravka
          TAA - James - Doherty - White - Holgate
          Salah - Saka - Raphinha - Barnes - Kulusevski
          Kane - Vardy - Hwang

          Gives me 9 DGWers + Raphinha (NOR) + James (NEW) for 29. Gives me 11 players in 30.

          Would need around -20 over the 2 weeks to get a similar team if I don’t WC.

          FH in 33 and BB in 36 is the plan afterwards. No ther chips left.

          Sound thinking? 🙂

          Open Controls
          1. Magic Zico
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Yeah fine one, the consequence though 3 LEI

            Open Controls
        13. Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          3 mins ago

          Do we think Doherty plays both Spurs DGW games? Emerson R. for the tougher Man U. game??

          Open Controls
          1. pundit of punts
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Doherty nailed for now

            Open Controls
        14. Heiro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 min ago

          Hi all,

          Got both Jota & Moura

          With Jota playing tonight, do we think Diaz replaces him this GW?

          And I guess Moura has no chance with Kulevs form...?

          Open Controls
        15. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Ramsdale
          TAA Robbo Cancelo James
          Salah(C) Son Bowen Cout
          Maupay Broja
          Bench: Sanchez Jimi Ramsey Kilman

          Not FHing GW30.

          a) Bowen to Saka
          b) Bowen to Kulu
          c) Bowen & Cout to Saka & Kulu -4

          Open Controls
        16. Milkman Bruno
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Who would you bench from Reguillon, Broja and Rodrigo?

          Open Controls
          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Rod

            Open Controls
        17. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          Does anyone know what the illness is with cancello? Pep said he’s out due to illness but didn’t specify. Surely a doubt for the palace game now

          Open Controls
          1. THFC4LIFE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Would assume Covid but don’t know

            Open Controls
        18. Corgzzzz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Evening guys. What would you do.......

          A, Son & Jimenez out for Kulu & Kane
          or
          B, Jimenez & Ramsey out for Kulu & Lacca talent

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.