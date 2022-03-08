The best Spurs players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

As if you hadn’t heard already, six top-flight teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 29, after three postponed Premier League fixtures were rescheduled for mid-March.

Following our look at Arsenal, attention now turns to North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, in this, the second instalment of a four-part Scouting the Doubles.

Notably, in addition to their ‘double’, the Lilywhites also have a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, making their assets more appealing for those attempting to negotiate the blank without a Free Hit.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

THE OUTLOOK

Tottenham Hotspur’s unexpected elimination from the FA Cup means that Antonio Conte’s side can not only offer us players who ‘double’ in Gameweek 29, but also assets who are unaffected by the blanks in Gameweek 30.

For those looking further ahead, Spurs will also have another Double Gameweek to come between now and the end of the season.

And the remaining fixtures themselves are very decent, with eight of their last 12 games of 2021/22 against teams currently ranked 11th or below in the Premier League table.

Spurs’ performances have been a bit Jekyll-and-Hyde in 2022, with five wins and four defeats in the Premier League since the turn of the year (see below). However, they have improved of late, with back-to-back 5-0 and 4-0 wins against Everton and Leeds United respectively.

Tottenham Hotspur 5-0 Everton

Leeds United 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Burnley 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Southampton

Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

Watford 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Now, they face a Manchester United outfit whose defensive deficiencies were badly exposed in Sunday’s derby, plus a Brighton and Hove Albion side who have conceded nine goals in their last four league matches.

MAIN FPL TARGETS