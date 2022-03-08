The best Arsenal players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

As if you hadn’t heard already, six top-flight teams will play twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 29, after three postponed fixtures were rescheduled for mid-March.
In this first instalment of a four-part Scouting the Doubles, we’ll be focusing on Arsenal.
Notably, in addition to their ‘double’, the Gunners also have a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, making their assets more appealing for those attempting to negotiate the blank without a Free Hit.
All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.
THE OUTLOOK
With a double-header in Gameweek 29, an unaffected fixture in Blank Gameweek 30 and a favourable run of matches right through until the end of the season, Arsenal assets are understandably in demand right now.
Added to that, they also have two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to fit in somewhere during the run below.
After a disastrous start to the season, the Gunners’ have entered the top four as the season’s close approaches, having beaten Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.
In fact, they have now won their last four Premier League matches in a row, netting eight goals, with the in-form Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) their top scorer during that period with two.
Now, they take on Leicester City (h) and Liverpool (h) in a tricky looking Gameweek 29 double-header, before a kinder run which sees them face Aston Villa (a), Crystal Palace (a) and Brighton and Hove Albion (h).
MAIN FPL TARGETS
