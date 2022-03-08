449
Scouting The Doubles March 8

The best Arsenal players for FPL Double Gameweek 29 and beyond

449 Comments
As if you hadn’t heard already, six top-flight teams will play twice in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Double Gameweek 29, after three postponed fixtures were rescheduled for mid-March.

In this first instalment of a four-part Scouting the Doubles, we’ll be focusing on Arsenal.

Notably, in addition to their ‘double’, the Gunners also have a guaranteed fixture in Gameweek 30, making their assets more appealing for those attempting to negotiate the blank without a Free Hit.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

THE OUTLOOK

With a double-header in Gameweek 29, an unaffected fixture in Blank Gameweek 30 and a favourable run of matches right through until the end of the season, Arsenal assets are understandably in demand right now.

Added to that, they also have two more as-yet-unannounced Double Gameweeks to fit in somewhere during the run below.

After a disastrous start to the season, the Gunners’ have entered the top four as the season’s close approaches, having beaten Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

In fact, they have now won their last four Premier League matches in a row, netting eight goals, with the in-form Bukayo Saka (£6.5m) their top scorer during that period with two.

Now, they take on Leicester City (h) and Liverpool (h) in a tricky looking Gameweek 29 double-header, before a kinder run which sees them face Aston Villa (a), Crystal Palace (a) and Brighton and Hove Albion (h).

MAIN FPL TARGETS

  1. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    I like that photo hint in this article.

    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      🙂

  2. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    What's everyone hoping for in the last game of the GW?

    Mine are;

    - Watford winning and not conceding
    - Chelsea clean sheet
    - James attack returns
    - Havertz rested

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      59 mins ago

      James haul, Watford 0-0 Wolves, Wood, Broja, Coutinho goals

      1. European Bob
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Watford 0-0 Wolves with Sa being sent off and Jimenez going in goal and saving two penalties

    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      -James starting
      -dennis ruining woves CS

      this would guarantee green arrow for thursday

    3. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      55 mins ago

      I captained Alonso, I need him to no show.
      Means TAA coming off the bench & Havertz VC!

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      52 mins ago

      I'm not greedy, I'll settle for an appearance from Jimenez & Ait Nouri. More of the same from James & Havertz

    5. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      James CS + goal
      Leeds win to nil against Villa

    6. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      49 mins ago

      Three Norwich goals.
      Two red cards for Rudiger.
      Raphinha hatrick of goals and assists and I'll take that clean sheet point too.
      Broja hatrick.

    7. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      38 mins ago

      Wolves Watford 0-0
      James bench
      Coutinho blank

    8. Mika-eel
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      A Raphinha haul will be nice.

    9. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      My players to get a lot more points than the players I don't own.

    10. bench boost for every gamew…
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wolves win 2-0, Jimenez brace. Coady beats the rest of defence for bonus
      Chelsea win 1-0, Rudiger starts and bonus, James benched.
      Villa-Leeds 0-1, Raphinha goal
      Southampton win 4-1, Jwp 2 pens, Broja goal and assist.

    11. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      I want the players I own to do well, and the ones I don't to do badly.

    12. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      My list is very long and unrealistic. Gamy by game I need:
      - Rudiger to outscore James for 13 points, Alonso cameo to block jammy autosubs
      - goalfest, Adams, Broja, Willock to score, Dubravka to save JPW's penalty
      - Kilman clean sheet and/or attacking return, Jimenez 2 pointer
      - Raphinha haul and Coutinho blank, Digne cameo

      1. Arteta
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        If I had to pick just one I would say goalfest between Southampton and Newcastle, ideally without Fraser involvement. But I really need Toni to close the gap with Reece.

  3. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    dont think ill be able to make these transfer by friday. Only 0.1 ITB.

    cancelo + antonio -> doherty + kane (-4)

    should i do this before kane or doherty rise?

    1. Littlebitwizardoföz
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      Looks good to me

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      yay

    3. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Yes imo

  4. Littlebitwizardoföz
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Any thoughts appreciated chaps. 0.1m ITB.

    Sa 3.9
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Tierney Lamptey
    Salah Saka Bowen Maddison Ramsey
    Kane Broja Weg

    Thinking of either:
    (a) Cancelo to Robertson (-4)
    (b) Bowen to Kulu (-4)
    (c) something else ????????

    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      if bowen is ruled out i would probably do b

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      b looks good

  5. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Cancelo, Raphinha, Jimi > Doherty, Son, Kane (-8)

    Couple of points:
    - Can get Cancelo back easily (Robbo/TAA > Cancelo)
    - Can't get Kane without the other 2 transfers due to monies

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    58 mins ago

    LMS Update (338 teams)

    Current safety score = 48
    Will rise a bit if Digne doesn't play.

    https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      27 mins ago

      That seems like a really low safety score. I would think by this point in LMS the bar would be higher.

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        22 mins ago

        It does seem low, not too many James owners I guess. But should go pretty high after Thur.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          just now

          48% own James, half of them captained, 72 EO.

      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        13 mins ago

        There are 5 WCs under 48 and the rest didn't play a chip.
        Majority captained Salah or Raphinha which has been a fail so far.
        The average is 63 for top 10K and 66 in LMS.
        46% played no chip in LMS

        NO CHIP 45.99% 55.57
        WILDCARD 27.00% 72.00
        BENCH BOOST 21.96% 77.42
        FREE HIT 5.04% 79.82

        1. putana
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          what is the worst ranked team still in it?

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            just now

            Good question, the team that got hacked (-72) this GW is 98K so not them.

    2. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Longest I’ve still been standing. Thought safety score would be higher

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        2 mins ago

        Really depends if the Saka and TAA autosubs happen.

  7. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    57 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Saka Raphinha Bowen
    Laca Broja

    (Sa Livra Digne King)

    A) Cancelo, Son & King ➡️ Doherty, Kulu, Kane -8
    (9 starters for GW30 while keeping Salah will probably save FT in 30)

    B) Bowen & Digne ➡️ Kulu & Doherty -4
    (7 starters for GW30 will have to sell Salah for -4 to get Kane for 30)

    Open Controls
    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      A looks like it might work out for the additional hit
      More GW30 starters and no messing around with Salah

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        26 mins ago

        Yes getting Salah back for GW31 would need another hit or wildcard which I’m not sure of yet.

        1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          17 mins ago

          yeah I am against Salah jiggery-pockery

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            15 mins ago

            These transfers also give me bench cover for Bowen & James in Broja & Livra which could be handy. Think I’ve convinced myself lol. Cheers mate!

    2. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      A

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Cheers mate!

  8. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Weghorst -> Lacazette -4 a good move?

    Ramsdale*
    TAA* VVD* Cancelo
    Salah* Ramsey Son* Saka*
    Maupay* Broja Weghorst

    Sanchez Coady Bowen Mee

    1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      28 mins ago

      Liverpool fixture might be tricky and so transfer for a hit might not be worth it

    2. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      27 mins ago

      You'll probably be paid back the 4 points over 29 and 30. 3 games v 1.

      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Hopefully

    3. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think so

  9. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    50 mins ago

    Tarkowski,Son,Dennis > Doherty,Saka,Kane worth a -8?
    Id be rolling
    Pickford*
    Doherty*,TAA*,Rudiger,|Cancelo
    Salah(c)*,Saka*,Odegaard*,JWP
    Kane*,Broja

    Sa,Bowen,Digne,Weghorst 0.6m itb

    Id have 7 players for 30 plus whomever I brought in next week. Id probably then hold off FHing.

    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      No way you can get to keep Sonny?

      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        No other way of getting to Kane other than through Salah or Son.
        Everyone else would take downgrades down to fodder and a -12.

        1. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Looks ok in that case

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      25 mins ago

      Looks good imo.

  10. linkafu
    • 2 Years
    49 mins ago

    A James Cancelo Johnson
    B James Laporte Stones
    C James Laporte Doherty/Reguilon

    1. I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      C

  11. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    46 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A. Kilman(eve) and Gordon(WOL NEW)
    B. Doherty(mun bha) and Ramsey(whu)

    1. The 12th Man
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    2. putana
      • 3 Years
      just now

      A. i like the gordon punt

  12. CABAYE4
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Rudiger to VVD worth a -4?

    Longer term imagine I will want James come 31/32 so basically boils down to GW29 score.

    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      i dont think so. Rudiger could easily get cs and bonus points

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 mins ago

      Rudi doesnt tend to get bonus, but its likely that VVD will have to top 10 for any profit. And 10pts is probably around what I'd expect for him.

      1. CABAYE4
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        VVD just seems to have goal threat atm so feel like a 15+ is possible.

        Might be my bias but I think Newcastle will score, particularly if Chelsea are resting players for Europe.

        1. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          just now

          If thats your read then go for it. I also think there's a decent chance Newcastle score, especially if Tuchel rotates a lot

  13. Viper
    • 12 Years
    32 mins ago

    Hi all.

    Digne, Coutinho & Jimenez -> Doherty, Kulusevski & Kane (-8)?

    Hard to look past it right now tbh

    1. putana
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      im deciding between this or just doherty and kane for (-4)

    2. Viper
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      If you can get to Doherty & Kane without losing Son that sounds ideal. Where are you getting the cash from?

      1. putana
        • 3 Years
        just now

        selling cancelo and antonio. dont own son

  14. Damien Sartip-Zadeh
      29 mins ago

      Yes it is worth taking the chance imo

    • Bury94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Thought I could get away this week with only having a handful of doublers as the single gameweekers had good fixtures, Spurs, Arsenal, & Liverpool mainly. Been horribly punished for this. 49 points with only Dennis, Jimenez, Foster and Kilman left. Captained Salah. Not looking forward to Thursday!

      1. Fit_to_drop
        • 2 Years
        2 mins ago

        Who knows? You might have a lower score of this week but a high one next week.

        I did similar to you but I feel captaining Salah was the mistake. I couldn’t decide on others, so I just threw the armband on him. When an in form Kane was always going to prosper against a fragile Everton outfit.

    • Dale Sartip-Zadeh
        just now

        There will always be players who get overlooked and have great GWs. That's what makes this game so intriguing.

      • Free Hat
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Do we think Robbo plays twice next gw if he starts vs inter?

