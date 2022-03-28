100
FPL March 28

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 31 Wildcard

International breaks are always popular times for Wildcards in Fantasy Premier League (FPL), and with Double Gameweek 33 just around the corner, usage is about to spike again.

22.79% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Wildcard chip ahead of Gameweek 31, so it’s with this in mind that we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders via the links below.

HARRY KANE

Learning from 'The Great and The Good' FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 13

With 11 attacking returns in his last seven Premier League appearances, Harry Kane (£12.5m) is the division’s in-form forward. The disinterested figure of the first half of 2021/22 has been replaced by the Kane of old, with the England captain either popping up in the box to finish off moves or creating opportunities for others from deep.

Over the course of the campaign, his rate of goal attempts and expected goal involvement (xGI) are the best of any forward, while he has remarkably been involved in 13 big chances over his last seven matches alone, with eight falling his way and five created for team-mates. In reality, you’ll not need us to convince you of Kane’s merits – he’s probably one of the first names on the majority of Wildcard teamsheets this week.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, Antonio Conte’s side have been very up and down in terms of results this year, but having beaten West Ham United in Gameweek 30, have now secured back-to-back wins for the first time in 2022. As a result, the Lilywhites are back on track in the race for a top-four place, with some decent fixtures coming up plus another Double Gameweek to be scheduled in later in the season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The Salah injury latest as in-form Toney tops FPL Gameweek 30 transfers in 4

Following his Gameweek 29 hat-trick against Spurs, Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) sits on 12 goals in 24 Premier League appearances in 2021/22 and is the second-highest scoring forward behind Kane.

Key to his appeal is Manchester United’s short-term schedule, as they take on Leicester City and Everton next, followed by a Gameweek 33 double-header which involves a home clash against rock-bottom Norwich City.

Notably, the Portuguese has racked up nine Premier League goals on home turf – only Son Heung-min (£10.9m) has more (see below) – so there is potential to do well, given that their next two Old Trafford opponents rank 15th and 19th for actual goals conceded on the road this term. In fact, no club has kept fewer away clean sheets than the Foxes, while the Canaries have shipped nine in their last four.

The biggest obstacle for many, however, will be Ronaldo’s premium price tag, with the likes of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) and Kane also vying for our attention.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

The best FPL forwards for Double Gameweek 26: Free Hit or free transfers

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) has quietly delivered 11 attacking returns in his last 13 Premier League appearances from Gameweek 16 onwards, the majority of which have been assists. The oft-derided Frenchman is, in fact, the second-best performing FPL forward for attacking returns in that time, behind only Kane.

In terms of expected goals (xG) data, Lacazette has massively overachieved on the assists front but has been equally wasteful when in front of goal himself – so his run of returns isn’t quite in the ‘unsustainable’ category.

Mikel Arteta’s side are in good form and have won six of their last seven to surge into the Premier League top four, putting them in pole position to claim the final Champions League place for next season. Some very decent fixtures book-end tricky matches in Gameweeks 34 and 35 (a north London derby also has to feature in the above schedule somewhere), so there are plenty of points opportunities for one of only two sides in the top six who don’t have the distractions of cup competitions at home or abroad. They also have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 against the team on the joint-longest losing run in the division – Brighton and Hove Albion – before their Double Gameweek 33.

WOUT WEGHORST

Burnley assets disappoint as Vardy enters FPL conversation 4

Wout Weghorst’s (£6.4m) return of just one goal and two assists in his first nine Burnley appearances is a tad underwhelming, although his all-round performances have generally been good.

The issue is that Burnley just don’t score many goals or fashion enough chances for their strikers to become truly prolific. For example, the Clarets have had 35 big chances this season – the joint-third lowest total (see below) – with their 22 actual goals scored faring even worse (19th). They have scored three goals on three occasions, too. Take them away and it is 13 goals in the other 24 games.

However, Sean Dyche’s side have a nice blend of quantity and quality of fixture ahead: they have more matches (five) and Double Gameweeks (two) than any other team in the next three rounds. These include meetings with rock-bottom Norwich City, an Everton side with the league’s worst away record and a potentially ‘on the beach’ Southampton outfit who have lost their last four matches in all competitions.

Given that there aren’t many good forward options available right now, Weghorst probably warrants inclusion on a Gameweek 31 Wildcard.

CHRIS WOOD

Wood has proven FPL pedigree - but form is key with the Kiwi

Since joining for £25m in January, Chris Wood (£6.7m) has managed one goal in 10 Premier League appearances for Newcastle United. In that time, he is averaging just 1.58 shots per 90 minutes, which suggests Eddie Howe must find a way to better supply the New Zealand international.

However, on a more positive note, his goalscoring exploits in previous seasons – he has scored at least 10 Premier League goals in each of his last four campaigns – suggests he will find some form sooner rather than later, and the short-term schedule is certainly appealing.

The Magpies get to play three games in succession on Tyneside between Gameweeks 32 and 33, while they also have an appealing away trip to Norwich after. They have generally been performing well of late, too, as they sit seventh in the Premier League ‘last six’ form table.

Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m), meanwhile, is an alternative forward option at Newcastle, although a catalogue of fitness problems is a worry, having featured for just 66 minutes across three substitute appearances during the last six matches.

ALSO CONSIDER…

Another assist for Salah as Brighton and Southampton prepare for favourable schedules 3

Che Adams (£6.9m) has been in decent form since the turn of the year, producing six attacking returns in 10 Premier League outings. With starts for Armando Broja (£5.5m) perhaps in question after a run of six matches without a goal, Adams looks like the go-to Southampton forward for those hoping to capitalise on an appealing run of fixtures which involves Leeds United up next and a double-header in Gameweek 33. The Saints are on a poor run which has seen them lose successive league matches against Watford, Newcastle United and Aston Villa, but prior to that, had lost only once in 13 since mid-December.

Everton, meanwhile, are among only two sides with a Double Gameweek 31, facing West Ham United and Burnley, while they also have matches against Crystal Palace and Watford still to be rearranged, which should result in further ‘doubles’. The issue is that neither Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) or Richarlison (£7.5m) have done much to warrant investment, and it’s hard to put either of them ahead of the options included above.

If Leicester striker Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) can recover in time for Gameweek 31, he is an intriguing differential for the remainder of the campaign. The striker has only played two of the club’s 15 matches in 2022, but is averaging 5.0 points per start this season. The schedule is the most appealing factor, with a ‘double’ against Newcastle United and Everton in Gameweek 33, while the Foxes also have two fixtures still to be rearranged, which will result in further ‘doubles’. However, with Leicester’s biggest hope of qualifying for next season’s Europa League coming from this year’s Europa Conference League, we might possibly see some form of rotation in the league over the coming weeks.

Elsewhere, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) is an intriguing budget differential, and might be worth a look with one eye on Crystal Palace’s run from Gameweek 32 onwards, which sees the Eagles face successive matches against Leicester City, Newcastle United, Leeds United, Southampton and Watford, plus a Double Gameweek involving Everton that still needs to be scheduled in. The forward landscape has the potential to change very quickly at Selhurst Park, as Odsonne Edouard (£6.2m) owners will know only too well, but Mateta has scored in three of Palace’s last six matches in all competitions, with his total of eight shots in the box in his last four only beaten by Ronaldo, Kane and Adams among forwards.

Finally, an alternative to Matata could be Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m), who faces a kind run of home matches against Leeds, Brentford, Burnley, Leicester and Everton that will surely define Watford’s season. The winger has started each of Watford’s last three matches, producing double-figure returns on two of those occasions. The Hornets also have a match against Everton to be rescheduled, which should lead to a Double Gameweek later in the season.

  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 32 mins ago

    Ait nouri to?

    1. White
    2. Roberts
    3. Play Cash

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      1 if you have FT to burn. Or else 3

      Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    5 hours, 26 mins ago

    Hi....looking for some advice on what to do here with 2fts and 0cash? 1 free hit left that I plan for gw36

    I have exact cash for laca and saiss to weghorst and cancelo...don't really want weg tho!!

    But open to suggestions. Thanks

    Sa (Dubravka)
    Taa vvd rudiger doherty (saiss)
    Salah Coutinho kulusevski saka (ramsey)
    Kane laca (broja)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      You could get Cancelo and Cucho in, instead?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Don't think I want to try Watford striker again, surely??

        Open Controls
        1. AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 29 mins ago

          At the price point perhaps.

          The one that makes me shudder is Schmeichel, people are considering him again.

          Open Controls
    2. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      with no BB I'd move
      Saiss & Lacazette > Cancelo & 4.5

      A bench of Ramse, Broja, 4.5 is plenty.

      Some money left over for later - maybe Coutinho > Havertz?

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Thank you. Some nice ideas to think of here.

        And might be happy to take a hit with the cash saved if I go cucho / fodder

        Thanks

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 22 mins ago

          good luck!

          Open Controls
      2. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 36 mins ago

        Yes, this. didn't see before I replied below.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      I am not saying what are the best immediate transfers, but Laca out (for Cucho?) and Martinelli (later?) in for Coutinho or Ramsey would give funds to upgrade Saiss to premium def or get midfield upgrade like Havertz/Sancho. Lacazette just isn't worth the money over other Arsenal players imo.

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      You could just get a fodder striker and upgrade elsewhere.
      Go 451?

      Open Controls
  3. DavvaMC
    • 1 Year
    5 hours, 16 mins ago

    Sorry bottomed from previous post.

    Debating if I should get rid completely would give me a back of:

    Robbo / Cancelo / James / Laporte / Doherty

    Also means I could have this midfield:

    Foden / Son / Havertz / Salah / Saka

    Its a risk not having TAA so its undecided as of yet.

    Open Controls
  4. Make Arrows Green Again
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 15 mins ago

    Idea for a community project (insert Alan Partridge dictaphone gif here)

    I have been considering this for a long time and I wonder if the latter stages of an international break might be the best time to canvas opinion.

    Currently we spend a lot of mental effort trying to validate potentially spurious claims made by football/FPL accounts on twitter. A lot of the time it is unknown whether the person making the claim has any pedigree in terms of prediction success. Some accounts are known to be trustworthy or misleading, but not everyone knows who is and who is not reliable, this allows false information to be spread, especially if the information becomes detached from the original source, and can prevent genuine team news from getting the traction it deserves.

    The idea is for a collaborative spreadsheet directory of twitter sources for team news. In the future, if team news is 'leaked', we will be able to check the directory and see if the leaker is known to us and check their success record. Risk-averse managers could discount any sources who don't have a 100% success rate.

    The initial plan is that I set up a google document and look for maybe a dozen volunteers to whom I would grant editing privileges. As a volunteer, you don't necessarily have to go looking for team news leaks, but if you see anything that gives you, or the community as a whole, cause to wonder if a player is a doubt (or alternatively that a player is a guaranteed starter) then you:

    - Look up the twitter handle on the spreadsheet
    - (Create an entry if previously unknown)
    - Insert the date or season/gameweek
    - State the claim made in the tweet (verbatim ideally)
    - Insert a link to the tweet
    - Insert a screenshot in case the tweet is deleted

    The whole process shouldn't take more than a minute.

    Every claim would be checked as soon as the team news becomes available, and then scored as a hit or a miss - or maybe an 'unclear', but I would suggest that we only record confident assertions in the first place (this player is injured and won't play; this player trained and is ready etc), so the 'unclear' category might not be needed.

    I have three questions for the community:

    - Would you be interested in this as a resource?
    - Do you think it would work?
    - Would you be interested in participating?

    The only downside I see from the outset is that I think we would need to be very careful with our record-keeping because if this directory becomes popular then I can see the people behind FPL twitter accounts getting annoyed if they think their claims have been misinterpreted in any way.

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Isn't that what this forum kind of does on match days?

      People filter their own sources. I know for instance Hazz knows a few more reliable ones by club. We know Sam Martin is good on Leicester, a variety of reliable sources for Liverpool or Manchester United news.

      Some bona fida team sheet news rocking out sometimes.

      Manchester Evening News reports on missing squad members at the Lowry Hotel etc.

      Providing some third party assurance over rumours is likely to lead to acrimony though.

      It could work but you'd need to dedicate lots of time to it.

      Ben D does longer term injuries.

      Short term rumors would be difficult to manage in real time close to deadline. It's an idea but it kinda happens here with an edge where you still make your own decision.

      The interesting thing about verified benching news etc with 60 min deadlines is that i found if i made a transfer or change in formation because of it, invariably the guy came off the bench and I actually lost out because of acting on the leak!

      Open Controls
    2. Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 7 mins ago

      So on top of the algorithms and myriad pointless spreadsheets for player data, you now want to create a comprehensive spreadsheet of… Twitter sources based on perceived reliability?

      Sounds… tiresome.

      Open Controls
      1. EffPeeEll
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Could always spend more time with your friends and family and dispense with all the tiresome twaddle.

        International breaks are a chance to just drop this game for a week or so.

        Open Controls
      2. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 8 mins ago

        Cool.

        Bet you'd still use it.

        Open Controls
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 57 mins ago

      I like your idea. There is so much noice with these rumours, that it is sometimes difficult to know which accounts are to be trusted and which less so. This happens especially when there is limited time to check things and Raphinha case showed the need for this.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        However, I don't think that it's going to work that way. It will be hacked or attacked somehow. I believe you should start it by giving email and update it manually or make community article about this and we could discuss it here? That way it wouldn't be ruined by spamming so easily.

        Open Controls
        1. Make Arrows Green Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Fair enough, yeah maybe I could invite submissions over email and keep a community article updated or something.

          Open Controls
    4. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Monkey tennis?

      Open Controls
      1. Pinturicchio10
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
    5. Make Arrows Green Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      Thanks for the comments everyone. I think some more thought is needed but it might possibly be a goer with some tweaks.

      AC/DC I get your points, though I wasn't thinking about trusted sources for sensible predictions, like MEN, more the random twitter posters who state things like "Robertson benched, Tsimikas starts" without giving any source.

      It might end up being too much hassle to be worth it but I'd probably be willing to give it a go.

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 14 mins ago

        That's probably the wrong way around, you couldn't weed all the speculation for accurate patterns.

        Much easier to reverse engineer it by starting with the known more reliable sources, there are ITK accounts though that get a bit tetchy and block access if people question their reliability on Twitter.

        There's lots of noise but certain accounts by club or source are known entities and more reliable.

        Liverpool has a few Kop news with tens of thousands of followers that aren't just speculating with rumours pre kick off.

        You'd find it much quicker and more accurate to build a list of the more reliable team news/ ITK Twitter accounts.

        Open Controls
    6. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I think this is up to you as an individual to curate.

      Making an FPL twitter is really useful. Follow the big accounts, keep up with team news prior to deadline. The ones that get leaked team news that's accurate, follow them, and so on blah blah. It's taken me most of this season since this is my first year really using it but I'm now confident on a weekend pre-deadline that when I refresh my Twitter feed I'll get all the latest leaks and news.

      No shortcuts here and your method is very tiresome and slow with the cross-checking. If you're a dedicated FPL player you'll curate it yourself and usually enjoy the process too of following interesting and useful FPL accounts.

      Or you know... watch deadline streams and let streamers do the legwork for you.

      Open Controls
      1. Make Arrows Green Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Fair, I might put something together myself and see how it stands up, maybe share it later if I think it would be useful to others.

        Open Controls
  5. Big_Andy_GAWA
    • 10 Years
    5 hours, 5 mins ago

    Watching old Premier League show here. Forgor how great Andy Gray was as a co-commentator

    Open Controls
    1. The Mantis
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 55 mins ago

      loved utd

      Open Controls
      1. tomasjj
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 35 mins ago

        oh yes he did

        Open Controls
  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 57 mins ago

    Sa
    TAA* James Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
    Kane Laca

    (Ramsdale* Broja Digne Livra)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    If TAA is fit:
    Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4

    If TAA out for GW31:
    TAA & Bowen ➡️ Laporte & Sancho

    Bruno for Salah in 32/33 & Barnes for Raphinha in 33.
    WC34 & FH between 35-38.

    Think I’m fairly settled on these transfers. Thoughts?

    Open Controls
  7. marcos11
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 27 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC draft?

    Schmeichel Foster
    Robbo Cancelo James White Dalot
    Salah Havertz Maddison Kulu Martinelli
    Kane Weghorst Mateta

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 33 mins ago

      A few thoughts;

      - Leicester are garbage. No way would I want Schmeichel - even with the extra fixtures. Get Ramsdale - double Arsenal defense is a good strategy for me. (Or Mendy if you can stretch to him).
      - I'm going to assume you have BB left - else there's too much money on the bench.
      - If you do have BB how confident are you of Mateta and/or Dalot starting all the time to make the BB worthwhile?

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 27 mins ago

        Completely agree on Ramsdale over Schmeichel.

        Open Controls
  8. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Ait Nouri, Thomas or Hwang to ditch first? 1ft and 2.7itb

    Ramsdale/Foster
    TAA/Robbo/Doherty/Ait N/Thomas
    Salah/Kulu/Saka/Barnes/Gordon
    Kane/Toney/Hwang

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Assuming no BB...

      For me I'd want to get the following in some order;
      - Cancelo
      - Havertz
      - James/Rudiger

      I'd probably move the more expensive defender to Cancelo if you can afford it.
      If not I'd downgrade Hwang > 4.5 to facilitation Cancelo.

      4-4-2 with a bench Gordon, Ait-Nouri, Hwang/4.5 is plenty strong

      Open Controls
      1. Aaa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Sorry have BB and FH

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          I'd be worried about Thomas & Ait-Nouri for rotation. And Hwang.

          It's a shame to be moving around those slots in your team though. Maybe make 2/3 moves and BB in 33 just to get rid of it.

          Ait-Nouri > White is an easy one - cheap, and extra fixtures.
          Maybe also Hwang > Weghorst. Not the most fun, but fixtures fixtures.

          Hope Thomas plays - or move him to James if/when he's fit?

          Open Controls
  9. Champions League Varane
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 41 mins ago

    Jimenez and Kilman -> Robbo and Mateta?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      If Mateta is benched, sure.

      Open Controls
  10. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Cancelo or Robbo?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      If you have TAA, Cancelo.

      Open Controls
  11. SMOOTH
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    RMT giving me 25 on BB for 33
    is that worth playing the WC now or in 32 and then use FH in 36?

    otherwise was going to ride out till 33, WC 34, BB36 and FH some random week.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 1 min ago

      Feels like WC34 is such a fun way to do it. dead end into the BB33 and then re-balance the team with a cheaper bench.

      If I had the chips I'd be doing that myself. BB of 25 is heaps.

      Open Controls
      1. SMOOTH
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 23 mins ago

        cant go cheaper bench if you want to BB in 36

        Open Controls
  12. Trini Chelsea
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Hey team need some advice with this team

    DDG / Sanchez
    TAA, Rüdiger, Doherty, Coady (White)
    Salah, Son, Saka, Gordon (Ramsey)
    Kane, Adams (Toney)

    I have my WC and one FH

    Studying to FH GW 33 & WC 36

    Open Controls
    1. popey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      only problem with WC 36 is that you would want many of the same players (Chelsea, City etc) ASAP

      WC 34 probably makes more sense as should have more clarity on 36/37 by then anyway?

      Open Controls
      1. Trini Chelsea
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Thanks
        So I will keep my FT
        Play FH 33
        Then wildcard 34

        Open Controls
  13. JohannaAdams10
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 29 mins ago

    Foden or Havertz?

    Open Controls
    1. CAVEAT KING
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      You need an emoji with a hand and a coin.

      Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Mount safer pick.

      Open Controls
  14. Riverside Red
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Why no love for Diaz in fantasy teams?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      I suspect it's because Salah, TAA & Robbo are such obvious picks for so many. Add in Mane, Jota, Firmino...it's a little harder to be convinced of Diaz starts.

      I have him in my draft league and have been super happy - but I can't find a place for him in FPL - Robbo/TAA double up has been awesome for me.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        And Matip!

        Open Controls
    2. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Rotation risk.
      Simples.

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Started 6 out of the last 7 games

        Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Rotation risk.

      He's in a couple of my FanTeams though. 5.6m there is a risk worth taking.

      Open Controls
      1. Riverside Red
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Are you sure he's a significant rotation risk

        Open Controls
    4. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      I love him and he's in my team.
      Salah aside he looks like a best forward player for LFC.

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        He's actually looked *better* than Salah in 2 or 3 games recently!

        Open Controls
  15. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Chasing someone in the top 20K from 90K, is Kane (c) a good option this week when they’ll no doubt go Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      not crazy at all.
      i like those little gambles.

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        That early kick off, could ruin the weekend for many.

        Open Controls
    2. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 38 mins ago

      Depends on many things. I would just plan how to get into top 10k. Is your rival trying to block you? What is the chip situation? There are many differential options that have high ceiling, Havertz and Sancho for example. Reece James early? But C Kane is not a bad idea tbh, whether it's optimal and needed now, I don't know.

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 26 mins ago

        But I really wouldn't like to bet against Salah at Anfield vs Watford at this stage. It is more likely to fail than not. Come gw 33 and Kane to C Ronaldo has much bigger upside for example. If this sort of more clever punts fail, there is still time get differential captains and try win worse hand.

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      I'm doing it, little worried about Salah's gametime coming off of an injury that seemed to trouble him into the IB and his two big games in the IB, followed by a quick turnaround to Watford and then CL a few days later. Kane has a good record against Newcastle as well.

      Open Controls
  16. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    Bye bye Russell Wilson.

    Open Controls
    1. RogDog_jimmy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 2 mins ago

      another seattle-ite?

      Open Controls
      1. The 12th Man
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        Yup

        Open Controls
  17. popey
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Martinelli or second defender for the third arsenal spot?

    and given I'm planning to BB in 36, is Chalobah a decent option to double up with Rudiger - looking for a sub £5m defender. Would have though Chalobah more likely to play in league and preserve Silva for CL if rotation here?

    Open Controls
    1. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      You have Rams and Saka then?

      I'd avoid Chelsea apart from the nailed one's.

      Open Controls
      1. popey
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        Yes on R&S - White and Mart both great value

        Open Controls
        1. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          I'd consider Martinelli and switch to a five man midfield.

          Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Martinelli for me. I've had Ramsdale, Tierney and Saka for a while but am moving out Tierney this week to be able to bring in Martinelli next week.

      Open Controls
  18. Stimps
    • 8 Years
    3 hours ago

    Son, Lacazette -> Salah, Kane (-4)?

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      Y

      Open Controls
  19. Bikerz
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      Plz which two would you start this GW?

      1. Mings vs wolves (A)
      2. Odegaard vs c.palace (A)
      3. Broja vs Leeds (A)

      Open Controls
      1. Bikerz
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Currently on Mings and Broja. Any opinions plz??

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            2.

            Open Controls
            1. Bikerz
                2 hours, 24 mins ago

                Odegaard doesn't return sufficiently and it's likely to be a tight game at Selhurst Park. Broja Rotation risk plus poor form. Mings has the odd headed goal/assist in him and goals are likely to be scarce in the villa game. Could end 0-0.

                Open Controls
                1. Baps hunter
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 16 mins ago

                  You ask a question and then you know better?!? What's the point? Trick question?

                  Open Controls
                  1. The Last Rolo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    2 hours, 11 mins ago

                    They're just putting their point across, to promote discussion.

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    1 hour, 44 mins ago

                    Yes, my bad. I misread his comment in some strange way. Or perhaps I got interrupted and stopped reading after first sentence in second comment. And read it like: "Currently on Mings and Broja, Ode doesn't return enough." I apologize.

                    Open Controls
          2. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            2 hours, 21 mins ago

            2 and 3

            Open Controls
          3. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 18 mins ago

            2 and 3

            Open Controls
          4. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            2 and 3

            Open Controls
          5. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 57 mins ago

            Tough one, Villa very mixes from week to week, Odegaard playing very well but more of an assister of the assister and against a Palace side that are very good at home, and Broja not a sure starter any more. If they all started for sure I'd go A and C (with no Neves Wolves may struggle a bit),

            Open Controls
            1. Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              I haven't checked how well Wolves can defend headed attempts from corners. That might decide it for me. Odegaard I would start anyway and I am actually planning to start Cash and bench Broja atm.

              Open Controls
        • Saqsman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          Hey folks,
          On a WC and this is my current thinking. What you reckon - rate my team:

          Schmeichel / Foster
          Cancelo / Matip / Robertson / White / Chalobah
          Salah / Son / Barnes / Martinelli / Kuliseveski
          Kane / Mateta / Cucho

          TIA

          Open Controls
        • Street Friend
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 34 mins ago

          Would you sell Raphina to Mount for free?
          Using free hit GW 33.

          Open Controls
          1. DavvaMC
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            Yes.

            Open Controls
          2. VIVA_RONALDO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 27 mins ago

            No chance

            Open Controls
          3. Bikerz
              2 hours, 22 mins ago

              Raphinha looks like a hold for this week at least...

              Open Controls
            • The Last Rolo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              No need to remove him imo. I'd roll the FT or fix an issue elsewhere.

              Open Controls
            • Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              2 hours, 7 mins ago

              Anytime goal scorer odds:
              Raphinha 3.2
              Mount 3.0
              I don't think that difference justifies transfer now. Very difficult to imagine a team now that has nothing more urgent to do

              Open Controls
          4. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 19 mins ago

            Ramsdale and Saiss to Pope and White(-4)?

            Open Controls
            1. The Last Rolo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 37 mins ago

              I don't mind the Ramsdale > Pope move, but not sure a -4 for White is worth it.

              Open Controls
          5. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 56 mins ago

            Depends on how long Ramsdale is out. If only for one week, not sure he's worth selling. White is my current 5th mid, but I wouldn't happily take a hit to get him. Saiss to Mee could do similar job without -4.

            Open Controls

