FPL Q&A: Alexander-Arnold, De Bruyne, Havertz, chip strategy and more

The final international break of the season is gone and we are now at the business end of the season. In this piece, I attempt to answer some of the questions facing Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers this week. 

Q: What should I do with Trent Alexander-Arnold if have no Wildcard? Is it worth selling him for Andrew Robertson/Joao Cancelo knowing it might be difficult to get him back later? (@TechXEO)

FPL Gameweek 17 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned

A: This was by far the most popular question this week and it is indeed an important one. Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) has often been one of the first names we pick while building our FPL squads and it is only natural that we feel some trepidation while removing him, especially considering most of us got him at a significantly lower price.

At the time of writing, it is reported that Alexander-Arnold is targeting the Man City fixture for a return (he’s apparently still on an individual training plan as of Wednesday) which would mean he misses just one league match. The Gameweek 32 fixture isn’t a great one defensively and although he doesn’t have a double in Gameweek 33, he does play Manchester United – who he could deliver well against.

A look at the comparison tool for the last six Gameweeks highlights that Robertson (above right) has not been significantly behind Alexander-Arnold (above left) in terms of underlying numbers, with 12 chances created to his 15. They have both had the same number of penalty area touches (14) and similar shooting numbers as well (five to four). Robertson has in fact outscored Alexander-Arnold 44 to 37 in terms of FPL points.

I think if Jurgen Klopp indicates that Alexander-Arnold could be back for Manchester City, I would like to hold on to him – it’s just one Gameweek and you could use your bench. If it does look slightly longer-term, then I would be inclined to move him on to Robertson and just stick with the Scot till the end of the season. I wouldn’t bother necessarily wasting transfers to get him back in when Robertson could easily outscore him.

Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) is, of course, another alternative and Man City do have a better fixture run than Liverpool from Gameweek 33 onwards. I don’t think you can really go wrong with either of these full-backs and I would put them both at a slightly higher tier than Reece James (£6.2m), who might still see minutes managed compared to these two. 

Q: Although Everton have a double, is it still worth starting defenders like Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson, Antonio Rudiger, Reece James and maybe even Matt Doherty, who have very good single Gameweek fixtures, over the likes of Mason Holgate? (@FPL_Dino)

A: Both of Everton’s fixtures in Gameweek 31 are away and I do not fancy them keeping a clean sheet in either of them, so this is an easy yes for me. Mason Holgate (£4.2m) offers very little attacking threat himself and the likes of Cancelo, James, Matt Doherty (£4.8m) and Robertson are all capable of a huge haul with their favourable fixtures. The only player I would really want in this double is Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) from Burnley and maybe Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.7m) from Everton, if he’s declared fit. This works well if you have Raul Jimenez (£7.7m) already but otherwise, I would prioritise good players from good teams over the doublers.

Q: I have the Free Hit and Bench Boost remaining. Is it Free Hit in Gameweek 33 and Bench Boost in Gameweek 36 – or the other way round? You’re not allowed to say team dependent…! Generally speaking, people in this situation won’t currently have Manchester United, Leicester City or Newcastle United players. (@FPLis_Life)

Kulusevski shines again as Newcastle differentials emerge for Gameweek 28

A: While it is obviously team-dependent (!), we had a detailed discussion on this on this week’s FPL Wire which you can check out here. My initial view was to Free Hit in Gameweek 36 but I have changed my mind.

Most of the good teams will ‘double’ in Gameweek 36, and you will likely end up having a load of doublers anyway by just having players from the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City. The teams doubling in Gameweek 33 though are not necessarily sides you would want assets from longer-term, such as Man Utd, Newcastle, Burnley etc. So I think it makes sense in your case to Free Hit in Gameweek 33 and start making transfers now with Gameweek 36 in mind, which is easy since most of the good teams double in that week anyway.

Q: For people on a Wildcard in Gameweek 31, is Kevin De Bruyne the ultimate upside play? This feels like the key player that non-Wildcarders will struggle to get to. Going for Phil Foden or Riyad Mahrez instead allows for greater flexibility, however. (@YuvalFPL)

De Bruyne’s FPL form at home catches the eye as United collapse

A: This is tricky, obviously with a Wildcard you want some differentials and Kevin De Bruyne (£11.7m) is up there with the most explosive of them all. His price, though, means that you will likely have to drop one of Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) or Harry Kane (£12.5m), who are FPL gold. The problem with De Bruyne is that he can have a great game and still not be in the FPL points, whereas the other two are just Fantasy point machines. 

If at a push I had to drop one, it would be Kane – but in the short term, I think the Spurs striker’s fixtures are better and he is probably the standout captain option for Gameweek 32 when the top two teams square off. It’s probably the toughest question to answer this week but I think I would get Phil Foden (£7.8m) or Riyad Mahrez (£8.7m) instead in the short term. I marginally prefer Mahrez of the two, with penalty-taking duties a huge draw.

Q: Defence spots are precious – would you keep players like Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and Spurs defenders or move them on for higher-ceiling options like Joao Cancelo and Reece James? Secondly, should I hold Philippe Coutinho or take a risk with Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho? (@FplRichard)

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 31 Wildcard

A: As mentioned earlier, Robertson, Cancelo and Alexander-Arnold are in a different league altogether and so long as Chelsea are in cup competitions, James, although a great asset, is in a slightly lower tier. So prioritising any of those two with Alexander-Arnold injured is always a good idea. I don’t particularly fancy Kieran Tierney’s (£5.1m) attacking potential so I would look to move him on despite the Double Gameweek 33, although it isn’t really a priority as such with Arsenal looking defensively solid. With Spurs defenders, I’d look to hold Doherty but let the other guys go.

I would look to move Philippe Coutinho (£7.5m) on, as he hasn’t really done much recently with his only returns coming in Gameweek 28. Kai Havertz (£7.9m) is likely going to continue playing up top for Chelsea even with European commitments. Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) is a decent punt, too, keeping the double in mind – but the lure of an ‘out of position (OOP)’ Havertz is too good.

Q: For those with two free transfers and looking to do a ‘mini-Wildcard’ with a -4 point hit, would you rather set up for the long term with Manchester City/Chelsea players or go for the short-term (three weeks) and attack Double Gameweek 33 with United midfielders/forwards? I have no Wildcard remaining. (@FPL_Composer)

Learning the from 'the Great and the Good' FPL managers ahead of Gameweek 26

A: My FPL mantra has always been ‘good players from good teams’ and with Manchester United, one of their fixtures in the double is away to Liverpool – which I don’t fancy at all. Keeping that in mind, I would prioritise players from the top three sides and maybe bring in one United attacker just for captaincy purposes in Gameweek 33. 

Hope you have a great Gameweek and check out this week’s episode of The FPL Wire where we discuss many of these questions and more!

  1. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Really liking my current WC team, what do you reckon?

    Pope Foster
    Robbo Cancelo James White Williams
    Salah KDB Saka Kulu Ode
    Kane Cucho Gelhart

    0.7itb, FH 33

    Open Controls
    1. An Geafar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Very nice

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      43 mins ago

      Looks v good.

      What was your selling TV?

      Open Controls
      1. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
        • 4 Years
        19 mins ago

        No idea mate, but TV was 105.6

        Open Controls
        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Mateta>Cucho but very nice

          Open Controls
          1. Peter O'Hanraha-hanrah…
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers. Bit worried about Mateta's minutes and think Cucho is a safer bet at the moment. Seeing as my bench is weak otherwise I'm keen to have an as nailed as possible 1st sub.

            Open Controls
  2. Shineonme
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    I get a feeling Salah could be on the bench against Watford. I've seen a few team prediction sites that say the same.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      36 mins ago

      I do too.

      Open Controls
    2. Ron_Swanson
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      no chance

      Open Controls
      1. pablo discobar
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Can't see it, early sub if they are cruising but too much at stake for a benching. He's played Tuesday so it's a decent gap

        Open Controls
    3. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Cant see it, too important

      Open Controls
  3. Junks
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Afternoon all.. some advice on this would be great : )
    1FT 0.4ITB
    DDG Foster
    TAA Robbo Tierney Anouri Williams
    Salah Saka Martinelli Kulu Erikson
    Kane Jimi Broja

    A. TAA to Cancelo
    B. TAA & Jimi to Cancelo & 9m???? -4
    C. Hold and roll FT

    Open Controls
  4. Taegugk Warrior
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    To get rid off to get pope in :
    A. Ramsdale
    B. Dubravka

    Open Controls
    1. How I met your Mata
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Reply fail-A

      Open Controls
    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      I’m going B

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        (If both are confirmed out)

        Open Controls
  5. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Cancelo weighourst and Fraser in for Kilman Watkins and Raph for -4??

    Open Controls
  6. How I met your Mata
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    A

    Open Controls
  7. Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    A) T.Silva
    B) Chalobah

    Open Controls
  8. Bubbles1985
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Already have Son, but no Kane.

    Kulu to Havertz this week or should i hit to get Kane?

    Open Controls
    1. DavvaMC
      • 1 Year
      30 mins ago

      Stick with Son.

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      30 mins ago

      Get Kane, unless you are confident that Havertz plays against Brentford.

      With Real Madrid twice in a week around the corner.

      Open Controls
    3. Bubbles1985
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Getting Kane would cost me -8

      Kulu > Gordon
      Watkins > Kane
      Dennis > Gelhart

      Open Controls
  9. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Sa
    TAA* James Doherty
    Salah Saka Kulu Raph Bowen*
    Kane Laca

    (Ramsdale* Broja Digne Livra)
    2 FTs & 0.2m

    1) TAA & Bowen ➡️ Laporte & Sancho
    2) TAA & Bowen ➡️ Cancelo & Foden

    A) Laca, Bowen & Digne ➡️ Weghorst, Sancho & White -4
    B) Digne & Bowen ➡️ Cancelo & 4.5m/DBH

    If TAA is not fit will do 1/2 otherwise A/B
    WC34 & use FH between 35-38
    Thoughts on the best option in each of these scenarios?

    Open Controls
    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would go 1

      Open Controls
  10. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Any news on Ramsdale?

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Presser just starting

      Open Controls
      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
  11. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    1 FT and 1.9 ITB. Have WC, BB and FH left.

    A - Lamptey > James
    B - JWP > Havertz
    C - TAA > Robbo (if TAA ruled out)
    D - Save FT

    Sa
    Cancelo - Dier - Coady - TAA
    Salah (c) - KDB - Saka - Kulu
    Weghorst - Broja

    Bachman - Lamptey - JWP - Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      A
      Or C

      Open Controls
  12. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    How foolhardy is this wildcard?

    I've traded off on Liverpool premium in defence to punt on upsides in midfield and Kane.

    I may swap KDB and Barnes to Mahrez and Havertz in a few weeks and refine defence for a BB36 or 37bas the fixtures fall.

    Will FH33 so not building towards that.

    Allison Guaita
    Cancelo Matip White Chalobah Amartey
    Salah KDB Saka Kulusevski Barnes
    Kane Mateta Cucho

    Open Controls
    1. Amsterhammer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      If your chasing and like risk, I'd say do it. Maybe don't bother with Allison though and see if you can upgrade Cucho.
      .

      Open Controls
      1. AC/DC AFC
        • 6 Years
        20 mins ago

        I'll look into that again but i like goalkeeper points.

        Cheers

        Open Controls
  13. No Kane No Gain
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Benching saka madness this week?!

    Open Controls
  14. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Anything you would change in this wc team? BB in gw33

    schmeichel
    robertson cancelo rudiger tark
    salah havertz saka kulu
    kane weghorst

    Dubravka Maddison white cucho

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      34 mins ago

      Not sold on Schmeichel personally. Had him earlier this season so perhaps that's why.

      I'd also play Maddison over Tark but Leicester City do have PSV and Everton could be nil nil for Burnley?

      Open Controls
      1. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Who would you get in place of schmeichel?

        Open Controls
  15. Norco
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    2FTs, how's this looking?

    Jimenez > Weg
    Digne or Saiss > Cancelo

    Open Controls
  16. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/charles_watts/status/1509500298469031940

    “Bukayo is feeling good, he’s training today hopefully. Aaron is a doubt, he’s still not feeling great and hasn’t trained yet.”

    Open Controls
    1. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      On Tomiyasu: “I think he will be close. He’s been training more and more. The boys are now back and he’ll be joining in some sessions this week.”

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      23 mins ago

      Excellent.

      Plenty of uncertainty on Ramsdale.

      Does a keeper lose his match fitness?

      Could play, if recovered, probably won't.

      Open Controls
  17. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Ramsdale unlikely to play. I have Trent too which I doubt will play and Jiminez who defo won’t play.

    Ramsdale and Jimi to Pope and Weghorst -4 or wildcard an excellent team in?

    5 games in 3 GW for Burnley is too good to turn down. Will have double wolves defence if I don’t wildcard.

    Open Controls
    1. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Got a non playing GK on the bench

      Open Controls
    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour ago

      Of those 5 fixtures it's probably only Everton, Norwich and maybe Watford where Burnley have a decent chance.

      Unless the old Burnley turn up and benefit from the international break relative to other teams?

      Open Controls
  18. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Team not in great shape with a few injury doubts, but have 0 ITB, 1FT:

    Ramsdale
    TAA, James, Cancelo, Dier
    Salah, Saka, Raph, Coutinho
    Kane, Laca

    Foster, Broja, Livra, Willock

    A) Roll
    B) Laca - Weg
    C) Willock - Gordon

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      easily A

      Open Controls
  19. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    59 mins ago

    🙁

    Coady Robbo Doherty White
    Maddison Son Ramsey Saka
    Laca Kane ©
    (TAA Willock Jiménez)
    1 FT 0.8 itb
    Save FT or Any other thoughts ?

    Open Controls
  20. Totti
    • 5 Years
    56 mins ago

    best player to get from burnley?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Cornet is the best attacking player.

      Pope the best I guess defensively.

      Open Controls
  21. RedRo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    50 mins ago

    For those with Dubravka and Ramsdale - is anyone considering Mendy? It’s a lot of money for a GK (especially the combo) but in my case for example I’m free hitting in 33 so Chelsea have as many fixtures as anyone. Also could be a way around the rotation worries of James, Havertz etc.

    Open Controls
  22. unitednations
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    49 mins ago

    Worth selling Taa here?

    I can do Saiss >> James or Taa > Cancelo...leaning towards the latter. Other defenders are Robbo, Doc, Digne

    Gw31: Cancelo beats TAA (assuming he doesnt play)
    Gw32: Prefer playing Cancelo + Robbo over dbl pool def (mci)
    Gw33: Prefer playing Cancelo + Robbo over dbl pool def (MUN)
    GW34: Digne potential dgw vs. TAA (EVE)...about the same
    GW35: Digne (NOR) vs. Taa (new)...TAA wins
    GW36: FH
    GW37/38: Can swap out Digne >> xxx

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. dbeck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      With Walker suspended for champs league, i'd like to think he starts. Ake started LB vs Burnely last game. There is risk bringing in Cancelo this week imo

      Open Controls
      1. No Kane No Gain
        • 3 Years
        just now

        So you’re against Coady to cancelo -4?

        Open Controls
  23. dbeck
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Jimenez owners, what we doing? Are you seeing an easy swap to Weghorst or downgrading tpo pump money into your def? If so, is that worth a hit?

    Open Controls
  24. Black Knights
    • 10 Years
    42 mins ago

    New article:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/03/31/fpl-gameweek-31-team-and-injury-news-what-times-are-the-press-conferences/

    Open Controls
  25. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    42 mins ago

    Pick one:

    A) Watkins > Laca
    B) Digne > Robbo (have TAA)
    C) Foden, Watkins > Gordon, Kane (-4)

    Open Controls

