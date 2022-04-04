58
Scout Notes April 4

The latest on Tierney as Mateta makes his case as the best budget FPL forward

58 Comments
We round up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from Crystal Palace v Arsenal in our Scout Notes summary.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-improving website (which now has a new look!), and our own Premium Members Area.

THREE IN FIVE FOR MATETA

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) produced his fourth goal of the Premier League campaign against Arsenal on Monday night, with three of those strikes arriving in his last five appearances.

In that time, the Frenchman is averaging 6.0 points per start, with his tally of 10 shots in the box joint-top with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) among team-mates.

Minutes remain a bit of a concern: he has started four of the last five but has passed the 70-minute mark on just one occasion, and has now been withdrawn after 68/64/68 minutes in successive rounds.

However, if he continues to deliver, it’s hard to see him being dropped anytime soon, and given Palace’s forthcoming schedule (see below), he stands out as one of the best budget forwards on offer in FPL right now. His emergence is timely, too, especially for those on the lookout for budget ‘enablers’ to Bench Boost with in the coming weeks.

“The energy Jean-Philippe Mateta brings to the team allows others behind him to do the same. It forces players behind to follow. He is a massive player. A lot of people will talk about the goal he scored but the passion and work-rate he shows every day is a huge plus for the team.

It is confidence and belief from his team-mates. They give him the ball and he is taking the chance. He doesn’t need a lot of chances to score, he is a proper scorer. He believes in himself and everyone believes in him.” – Patrick Vieira on Jean-Philippe Mateta

Zaha, meanwhile, is now into double-figures for goals in 2021/22 after dispatching his second-half penalty, while Joachim Andersen (£4.5m) supplied a pair of assists in a match for the second time this season, having previously done so against Burnley in Gameweek 12.

After tonight’s win, Palace have lost only one of their past 11 matches in all competitions – a 1-0 Premier League home defeat against Chelsea in February – while tonight’s victory also marked their first in the league at Selhurst Park in 2022. A surprising stat, perhaps, until you realise their home schedule has seen them face the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and West Ham United since the turn of the year.

ARSENAL COLLAPSE

The latest on Tierney as Mateta makes his case as the best budget FPL forward 5

Momentum had been with Arsenal heading into Gameweek 31, as they had won each of their last five Premier League away games.

However, they were second-best from the off against Palace, failing to match the hosts intensity, particularly in the first-half.

As a result, Tottenham Hotspur remain in fourth place level on points with their north London rivals, although the Gunners do have a game in hand. And the schedule remains good, too, with an appealing fixture against Brighton and Hove Albion up next followed by double-headers in Gameweeks 33 and 36.

“We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn’t have the presence today or the composure to dominate the situation so that is what I’m most annoyed with. Some days you are not there and you are late all the time. They got on top of it and had a good atmosphere and we could not get out. 

When we had the big chances, we didn’t score to give ourselves the best chance to get back in the game. First of all, we need to put our hands up and get the criticism we deserve. Then we accept it, look ourselves in the mirror and look to the next game. This was not good enough. 

We have to face the challenge and the opportunity is in our hands. We have to be honest with ourselves and support each other.” – Mikel Arteta

TIERNEY INJURY LATEST

Kieran Tierney (£5.1m) missed out for Arsenal on Monday because of a knee injury, with Mikel Arteta revealing prior to kick-off that it “it is not looking good”.

“He came back from international duty and felt something wrong in his knee. There is some damage there. We will hopefully know more on Tuesday but it is not looking good.”

Following the match, the Spaniard offered a further update.

“He’s seeing a specialist tomorrow and we will know more the extent of the injury. The feeling that he had wasn’t positive and the scans either.”

If Tierney were to sit out for a prolonged spell, that could bring budget defender Nuno Tavares (£4.3m) onto the FPL radar, although on tonight’s showing – he was hooked at half-time with Granit Xhaka (£4.8m) shifting to left-back – that situation will certainly need monitoring.

“Today it was just tactical. How I wanted to change with what Palace were doing. We wanted Emile (Smith Rowe) in the space and that was the reason. I’m sorry it was Nuno (Tavares) again but it had to be done.” – Mikel Arteta on Nuno Tavares’ half-time withdrawal

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Clyne, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate (Milivojevic 80), Gallagher, Schlupp, Ayew (Edouard 76), Zaha, Mateta (McArthur 69)

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Cedric (Nketiah 66), White, Gabriel, Tavares (Martinelli 45), Partey (Lokonga 75), Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Lacazette

58 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Doherty Cancelo Rudiger James
    Raphinha Son Saka Barnes
    Kane Weghorst
    Dubravka Coutinho Tierney* Broja*
    2.5M ITB, 1 FT.
    would you roll this lot? Or would you:-
    A)Coutinho—>Sancho/Maddison
    B)Tierney—->Leceister Defender/White
    Which one looks better? Any other suggestions?*
    Anyone?**

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Tierney needs to go as he arteta suggested he won't be back for a while

      Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    Hi....what move would you make here? One free hit left....probably use in 37

    A...sa to ramsdale
    B...coutinho to maddison
    C....save Ft

    Thanks

    Sa (dubravska)
    Taa cancelo rudiger Doherty (vvd)
    Salah saka kulu coutinho (Ramsey)
    Kane weg (broja)

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      31 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
      1. Patio Kev
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        I wouldn’t be wasting a FT on a keeper at this stage of the season and I would look towards FH36 rather than FH37.

        I’d probably save and reassess with 2FT in GW33.

        Open Controls
        1. Flynny
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Thanks

          Think my team is ni Ely set for dgw36

          Open Controls
  3. MShalkz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Those not on a FH in GW33, how many doublers are you hoping to have and who are you targetting ready for it?

    Open Controls
    1. moment
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Have 5 right now, that'll be 8 by GW33 - adding whichever Leicester defender seems most likely to play both, and maybe Barnes / Daka or Iheanacho (already have Maddison).

      Open Controls
  4. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Is everyone captaining Bruno in 33?

    Open Controls
    1. POTATO
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      We don't talk about Bruno

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      12 mins ago

      Nope, already bought Sancho in for that.

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        11 mins ago

        How about Maddison instead of the united options? Considering him?

        Open Controls
        1. Patio Kev
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          I am avoiding all Leicester options personally

          It’s not that they aren’t good picks but all the time they are in Europa I would expect that is the priority over PL this season now.

          Open Controls
    3. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 mins ago

      Definitely not

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Who are you captaining?

        Open Controls
  5. POTATO
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Pope Ramsdale
    Robertson Cancelo Rüdiger Doherty Tierney*
    Salah Son Kulusevski Saka JWP
    Weghorst Dennis (Broja**)

    1FT £3M only FH chip remaining.

    1) Tierney > James/Laporte/VVD
    2) JWP > Maddison
    3) Kulusevski > Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Not JWP as they have a nice double in GW33.

      If Tierney ruled out for a while then needs to be him.

      I’d look to sell for a 4.3 and put the money working towards getting a stronger frontline.

      Open Controls
      1. POTATO
        • 1 Year
        just now

        I only play one up front. Can't afford Kane or Ronaldo but can afford just about anyone else - though choices are uninspiring.

        Open Controls
    2. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      23 mins ago

      Tierney has to go given the comments

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        We'll find out more on Tues, but indeed, not looking good...!

        Open Controls
  6. Patio Kev
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    On 50 points with DCL (C), Pope and Weghorst to go.

    Am hopeful I may get to 58 points this week.

    Open Controls
    1. SuperG
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Thanks for sharing

      Open Controls
      1. Big_Andy_GAWA
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  7. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Next week.

    Captain salah or son
    Start trent or Cancelo?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Captain Son
      I personally feel city have a better chance hence I’d start Cancelo
      Although it’s a coin toss.

      Open Controls
  8. jackruet
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    That 1 dgw when out of nowhere Chelsea and AVL went crazy cost me 90 k. Now 30K > 120 k..sad life

    Open Controls
  9. Lord of Ings
    • 6 Years
    1 hour ago

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo Rudiger James Doherty
    Barnes Saka Son Raphinha
    Kane Weghorst
    Dubravka Coutinho Tierney* Broja*
    1 FT,2.5M ITB.
    confused on which 2 to get out of Bruno Sancho and Maddison for next week, it would be advisable to Roll right?
    What do you guys reckon?

    Open Controls
    1. Lord of Ings
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Anyone?

      Open Controls
    2. Patio Kev
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d use the FT to get rid of Tierney to make sure you get 3 defenders out next week.

      Won’t be surprised if both James and Rudiger get benched this week with CL games either side

      Open Controls
      1. Lord of Ings
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Cheers Kev
        Who would be your preferred defender?
        White/Lei/united/Burnley defender?

        Open Controls
      2. Onz
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        With the Chelsea defence not performing this week they may make a few changes for the league game.

        Open Controls
        1. Lord of Ings
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yeah that looks likely
          Although I expect atleast one of James Rudiger to start if not both.

          Open Controls
  10. Gudjohnsen
    • 5 Years
    49 mins ago

    Start TAA or Robbo?

    Open Controls
  11. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Anyone who was going BB33 FH36 or vice versa now switching plans because of fixtures announced?

    Keen to hear if it changes much for you
    I wildcarded in 31 with the aim to BB33. Open to the idea of saving it for 36, as my two keepers schmeichel / foster have a double just not sure when I’d FH. Not keen for 33 personally

    Open Controls
    1. SouthCoastSaint
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Concerned around leicester players minutes here but I’m kinda commited to the bench boost now

      Open Controls
  12. SouthCoastSaint
    • 10 Years
    38 mins ago

    Getting Maddison’s 6 points off the bench for Tierney is great but feel I’m going to spend -4 eventually replacing a player I didn’t want to for the doubles.

    Bench boosting 33 and have free hit for 36.

    Pope - Dubravka
    Trent - Rudiger - Cancelo - Doherty - Tierney**
    Raphina - Saka - Maddison - Barnes - Kulu
    Broja - Kane - Weghorst

    Really unsure what to do with tierney.

    Enough in the bank to do raphina to Bruno next week

    Open Controls
    1. HMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      29 mins ago

      If you really want Bruno then fair enough.
      You’ll probably captain him too for the 33?
      Just roll ft to give yourself flexibility in 33

      Open Controls
      1. SouthCoastSaint
        • 10 Years
        9 mins ago

        Yeah benching Trent or rudiger but will have no other sub as I’d keep Tierney and have Broja.

        Thinking of Burn, Roberts, Castagne or Justin for the double.

        Keen on teams with something to play for in the league and nobody shuts up shop like Burnley (hoping they can go on one of their clean sheets runs)

        Open Controls
      2. SouthCoastSaint
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Why no love for Bruno?

        Norwich can’t just sit back, that game alone could be an absolute points fest then the other game is a bonus?

        I can’t see a better captain option?

        Open Controls
        1. HMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          It’s worth a shot and good upgrade on Raphinha. Probably wouldn’t want Bruno away to Arsenal in 34 but if it’s one week then worth a punt. Personally just don’t trust any United players.

          Kdb vs BHA would be my captain if I owned him.
          Maddison punt if I knew he played both games

          Open Controls
    2. Ballzit
        25 mins ago

        I just subbed in White. No sense in waiting to hear on Tierney with talk of damaged knee and specialists. Others may have brighter ideas but Brighton and then double seems like good potential.

        Open Controls
        1. SouthCoastSaint
          • 10 Years
          21 mins ago

          Not concerned with arsenal falling apart and playing Xhaka left back ?

          Open Controls
          1. Ballzit
              just now

              Yes good point, will monitor. If they can't beat Brighton then we'll know it's not an aberration.

              Open Controls
          2. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            just now

            Don't like Arsenal's fixtures in that DGW. I have Tierney and will most likely sell, but I also have Ramsdale.

            Open Controls
      • Ballzit
          33 mins ago

          I understand Havertz was fairly middling this week, but is he a good hold going forward?
          1) Y or N

          De Bruyne in for Salah after the showdown (so for GW33), based on the observation that Salah is obviously worn down since he came back from AFCON and is having a public dispute over his contract with the team?
          2) Y or No keep Mo

          3) Are Ramsey's days numbered as a useful enabler?
          3) Y or N

          Open Controls
          1. SouthCoastSaint
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            Would leave Havertz if you have him.
            Also wouldn’t buy

            Open Controls
        • Oscar Slater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          I've never really been lucky with KDB and perhaps that's why I haven't really considered him as an option this season. After two or three frustrating weeks seeing him regularly picking the ball up on his own 18 yard line and then watching on from afar as City rattle in four or five, I've usually moved him on just in the nick of time before he gets a 21 pointer. So, you can imagine my surprise when I looked at his season's stats for the first time in ages there just now...

          Where have all his assists gone? 😯

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            4 mins ago

            Think he had a couple of periods out with injury.

            Open Controls
        • AdamJ91
          • 6 Years
          19 mins ago

          Tierney > Doherty?

          Plan is to FH33 so just need someone for 1 week.

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yes

            Open Controls
        • Big_Andy_GAWA
          • 10 Years
          11 mins ago

          I'm gonna have 3 DGW players on my bench in 33 by the looks of things. Gonna be using BB in 36. Gonna have real bench headaches in next few GW's. Looking like benching Weggy, Söyuncu and Broja in 33 and they all have doubles!!

          Open Controls
        • putana
          • 3 Years
          10 mins ago

          dumb question, but if i have two free transfers going into gw 33 where i free hit, would i still have 2 ft in gw 34?

          Open Controls
          1. dunas_dog
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            No just the one

            Open Controls
        • dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Is it time to move on Lacazette? Thinking either

          A Lacazette Havertz to Gelhardt Bruno
          B Lacazette Gordon to Mateta Martinelli to raise cash and transfer Havertz to Maddison in week 33
          C Just keep your team and carry transfer

          Ramsdale
          James Doherty Cancelo Robertson
          Salah Saka Kulusevski Havertz
          Kane Lacazette

          Sá Digne Gordon Broja

          Open Controls
          1. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            I wouldn't really be wanting to lose Havertz with DGW's on the horizon?
            Do you still have BB left?

            Open Controls
            1. dunas_dog
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              5 mins ago

              No just one FH left

              Open Controls
              1. Big_Andy_GAWA
                • 10 Years
                2 mins ago

                Getting Gelhardt in as part of a move would be fairly wise, in that case. I still wouldn't be keen on losing Havertz, though. Is a top player and he's a pretty good price.

                Open Controls

