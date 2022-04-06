The FPL eye test: Three players who attracted attention in Gameweek 31

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 31, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

James Maddison

Despite occasionally dropping deep to assist Leicester City’s build-up, James Maddison (£6.8m) remains one of their biggest goal threats.

Kelechi Iheanacho’s (£7.0m) presence is key to unleashing Maddison. Before the forward’s recent resurgence, much of the creative burden fell on the England international’s shoulders.

Now with Iheanacho in the side dropping deep and linking up play, there is less onus on Maddison to make everything happen for Leicester, which can unleash his attacking instincts more.

Though eventually ruled out because of a foul by Iheanacho, this goal was a good example of the Nigerian’s ability to draw defenders onto him which then set Maddison free inside the box.

The return of the full-backs, Timothy Castagne (£5.3m) and James Justin (£4.9m), also makes the Foxes a much more dynamic attacking unit.

The Belgian’s timed run into the box was such a genuine threat to Brentford’s defence that it pushed the whole backline further back, subsequently giving Maddison ample space down the centre to shoot from distance.

Despite only registering two penalty box touches and zero shots inside the box over the last four Gameweeks, Maddison is on top of his game at the moment and does not need too many chances to score.

The reason why I would prioritise Maddison over Harvey Barnes (£6.5m) is the former’s all-round ability to create chances as well as score goals. If the Foxes do find the net, there is a higher likelihood of Maddison being involved one way or another.

The Englishman managed to create four chances and one big chance in the match against Manchester United alone – a significant feat away at Old Trafford.

Without any hesitation in his mind, he managed to deliver an inch-perfect cross with his weaker left foot to assist Iheanacho’s goal. His willingness to use both feet in any situation speaks volumes about his confidence right now.

The small caveat for getting Maddison in our FPL teams is there are some rotation concerns due to Leicester’s European involvement.

That said, I would not be overly concerned as Brendan Rodgers would certainly welcome a stronger finish to a rather abysmal season by their standards and, with the occasional rest here and there, is likely to put out his best line-up in the league most of the time.

