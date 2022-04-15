The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

We’re running down a position-by-position guide to the best and most discussed Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for Double Gameweek 33, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just looking for short-term targets with your free transfers.

Over a quarter of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate their Free Hit this week, comfortably making it the most popular chip option.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here, defenders here and midfielders here, while those on a Bench Boost can check out our guide to the best budget assets for the chip.

HARRY KANE

Harry Kane (£12.6m) isn’t actually ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33, but his inclusion on a Free Hit feels like a bit of a no-brainer.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has five goals and eight assists in his last seven matches, while his 6.05 expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in that time is more than any other player in FPL.

In fact, since Antonio Conte first took charge of Spurs in Gameweek 11, nobody has racked up more attacking returns (20), double-digit hauls (6), shots (82) or big chances (22).

Above: no player can beat Kane’s 20 attacking returns since Antonio Conte first took charge of Spurs in Gameweek 11

The Lilywhites are in a rich vein of form, winning six of their last seven Premier League matches and scoring 25 goals in the process.

Now, they take on a Brighton and Hove Albion outfit who have kept only one clean sheet against a side who are higher than 13th in the Premier League table all season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

After their Gameweek 32 loss at Everton, faith in Manchester United assets is perhaps at an all-time low.

As Opta pointed out, Ralf Rangnick has the worst Premier League win ratio of any United manager, with just eight from 17 games (47%).

As a result, Norwich City – and not United themselves – are the biggest pull for Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m), who despite blanking in 10 of his 14 outings under the German tactician, has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts (51), shots in the box (41), big chances (11) and xGI (9.40).

Stats fans may also have noticed that the Portuguese, perhaps surprisingly, is joint-third among all Premier League players for non-penalty xGI over the last six matches:

Our Rate My Team tool predicts that Ronaldo will be the highest-scoring forward of the Gameweek but much of that hope rests on Saturday’s match, as not a great deal will be expected from a trip to Anfield in midweek.

However, Ronaldo has racked up nine Premier League goals on home turf this season – only Son Heung-min (£11.1m) has more – so there is potential to do well.

CHRIS WOOD

Chris Wood (£6.7m) netted his second Premier League goal for Newcastle United in Gameweek 32, both of which have arrived in his last five matches.

After a slow start to his Tyneside career, the New Zealander is starting to settle ahead of Double Gameweek 33, which sees Eddie Howe’s side face back-to-back home clashes against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, both of whom will have been in cup action three days before they visit St James’ park.

And Howe’s home record has been very good, too.

In fact, the Magpies have now won four matches in a row at St James’ Park, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points since he took charge.

Team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) has been the livelier of the two forwards and bossed most of the key underlying numbers of late, but eight of the Magpies’ last 12 goals have arrived from dead-ball situations, which may hand Wood the edge given his aerial prowess and penalty-taking duties.

CHE ADAMS/ARMANDO BROJA

Che Adams (£6.8m) has been in decent form since the turn of the year, producing four goals and two assists in 12 appearances.

The last of those goals arrived in Gameweek 27, but he continues to get opportunities and ranks fifth among forwards for big chances since, despite failing to find the back of the net.

However, the big winner from Saturday’s heavy loss against Chelsea was probably Armando Broja (£5.5m), purely because he wasn’t involved.

He is also available at a fairly-risk-free price, at least, and has shown in patches this season that he can deliver, with five attacking returns arriving in a spell between Gameweeks 15-21.

Southampton are winless in six league and cup matches, but their opponents’ defences aren’t in great shape. Arsenal, for example, are looking less formidable at the back due to Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) and Thomas Partey’s (£5.0m) injuries, while the Clarets are on the division’s longest run without a clean sheet.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) isn’t in a great moment right now, it must be said.

The Frenchman produced arguably his worst performance of the season against Brighton in Gameweek 32 and has now failed to score from open play since Gameweek 16.

As a result, now might not be the best time to be thinking about bringing Lacazette in, given that underwhelming form and an away trip to Chelsea included in their ‘double’.

However, it’s Southampton up first and they seem like the perfect opponent for rediscovering form. The Saints have lost four games in a row in all competitions on home turf and have conceded more goals than any other team (15) since their form took a turn for the worse in Gameweek 28, not keeping a clean sheet during this period. In fact, their total of 22 big chances conceded in the last five Gameweeks is eight more than any other side has allowed.

We’ll first need to hear from Mikel Arteta to make sure there isn’t a fitness concern around the Frenchman; he was absent from training ground photos on Thursday.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

Having scored in just one of their last six outings, Burnley are in poor form ahead of their upcoming double, and it’s hard to know exactly who will start out of Wout Weghorst (£6.4m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) and Matej Vydra (£5.2m) in light of Sean Dyche’s recent comments.

“With Jay (Rodriguez) and Wout (Weghorst) they are similar types of players so we just tried to affect it. We were wondering about getting Vyds (Vydra) on at half time, we are trying to bring him into the team and be effective. Wout is still adapting, he hit the ground running and he is having a dip. At the minute he is almost thinking too much about the team but we almost need him to think about his game.” – Sean Dyche on Wout Weghorst’s early substitution in Gameweek 32

Even if he does get the nod, Weghorst’s return of just one goal and two assists in his first 12 appearances is underwhelming. And it’s not helped by Burnley’s lack of attacking threat all season, either: the Clarets have managed just 25 goals in 2021/22, only Norwich have scored fewer.

There’s another ‘doubling’ team we’ve not yet mentioned: Leicester City.

The Foxes double-header ranks high up on the Season Ticker, although they have two away games and both Newcastle and Everton have been performing better on home turf. Rotation risk is the biggest concern due to their continued involvement in Europe, as highlighted in Gameweek 32, with only four players retaining their places.

With Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) still out injured, Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.1m) feels like first-choice ahead of Patson Daka (£7.0m), although it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they started one game each in Gameweek 33 given their schedule, especially after progressing in Europe on Thursday.

Neal Maupay (£6.4m) is probably best avoided given Brighton’s fixtures against Spurs and Man City, with better ‘single’ Gameweek options surely available.

For those looking for a slightly riskier/differential pick, enter Timo Werner (£8.6m). The German has just delivered two decent performances against Southampton and Real Madrid over the last few days, hauling against the Saints and scoring again at the Bernabeu. Minutes, however, are a bit of a concern with Chelsea in FA Cup action before their Gameweek 33 fixture even takes place.

Brentford, meanwhile, have a favourable fixture at Watford, with Ivan Toney (£6.8m) in excellent form since the turn of the year. The forward has bagged six goals and two assists in his past five games, averaging 9.0 points per match in that time. In fact, only Son has scored more Premier League goals than Toney’s eight in 2022, while he is also level with Kane despite playing 332 fewer minutes.

Finally, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) is probably the best of the really cheap options, although a trip to St James’ Park hasn’t been the easiest fixture for a lot of teams of late, while he has also failed to make the 70-minute mark in three of his last four outings.

