395
FPL April 15

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

395 Comments
Share

We’re running down a position-by-position guide to the best and most discussed Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for Double Gameweek 33, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just looking for short-term targets with your free transfers.

Over a quarter of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate their Free Hit this week, comfortably making it the most popular chip option.

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here, defenders here and midfielders here, while those on a Bench Boost can check out our guide to the best budget assets for the chip.

All stats from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

HARRY KANE

Spurs assets impress ahead of FPL Double Gameweek 29

Harry Kane (£12.6m) isn’t actually ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33, but his inclusion on a Free Hit feels like a bit of a no-brainer.

The Tottenham Hotspur forward has five goals and eight assists in his last seven matches, while his 6.05 expected goal involvement (xGI) figure in that time is more than any other player in FPL.

In fact, since Antonio Conte first took charge of Spurs in Gameweek 11, nobody has racked up more attacking returns (20), double-digit hauls (6), shots (82) or big chances (22).

Above: no player can beat Kane’s 20 attacking returns since Antonio Conte first took charge of Spurs in Gameweek 11

The Lilywhites are in a rich vein of form, winning six of their last seven Premier League matches and scoring 25 goals in the process.

Now, they take on a Brighton and Hove Albion outfit who have kept only one clean sheet against a side who are higher than 13th in the Premier League table all season.

CRISTIANO RONALDO

The Salah injury latest as in-form Toney tops FPL Gameweek 30 transfers in 4

After their Gameweek 32 loss at Everton, faith in Manchester United assets is perhaps at an all-time low.

As Opta pointed out, Ralf Rangnick has the worst Premier League win ratio of any United manager, with just eight from 17 games (47%).

As a result, Norwich City – and not United themselves – are the biggest pull for Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m), who despite blanking in 10 of his 14 outings under the German tactician, has posted team-leading totals for goal attempts (51), shots in the box (41), big chances (11) and xGI (9.40).

Stats fans may also have noticed that the Portuguese, perhaps surprisingly, is joint-third among all Premier League players for non-penalty xGI over the last six matches:

Our Rate My Team tool predicts that Ronaldo will be the highest-scoring forward of the Gameweek but much of that hope rests on Saturday’s match, as not a great deal will be expected from a trip to Anfield in midweek.

However, Ronaldo has racked up nine Premier League goals on home turf this season – only Son Heung-min (£11.1m) has more – so there is potential to do well.

CHRIS WOOD

Wood on target as Newcastle prepare for FPL Double Gameweek 33

Chris Wood (£6.7m) netted his second Premier League goal for Newcastle United in Gameweek 32, both of which have arrived in his last five matches.

After a slow start to his Tyneside career, the New Zealander is starting to settle ahead of Double Gameweek 33, which sees Eddie Howe’s side face back-to-back home clashes against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, both of whom will have been in cup action three days before they visit St James’ park.

And Howe’s home record has been very good, too.

In fact, the Magpies have now won four matches in a row at St James’ Park, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points since he took charge.

Team-mate Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) has been the livelier of the two forwards and bossed most of the key underlying numbers of late, but eight of the Magpies’ last 12 goals have arrived from dead-ball situations, which may hand Wood the edge given his aerial prowess and penalty-taking duties.

CHE ADAMS/ARMANDO BROJA

The best FPL forwards for a Gameweek 28 Wildcard 9

Che Adams (£6.8m) has been in decent form since the turn of the year, producing four goals and two assists in 12 appearances.

The last of those goals arrived in Gameweek 27, but he continues to get opportunities and ranks fifth among forwards for big chances since, despite failing to find the back of the net.

However, the big winner from Saturday’s heavy loss against Chelsea was probably Armando Broja (£5.5m), purely because he wasn’t involved.

He is also available at a fairly-risk-free price, at least, and has shown in patches this season that he can deliver, with five attacking returns arriving in a spell between Gameweeks 15-21.

Southampton are winless in six league and cup matches, but their opponents’ defences aren’t in great shape. Arsenal, for example, are looking less formidable at the back due to Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) and Thomas Partey’s (£5.0m) injuries, while the Clarets are on the division’s longest run without a clean sheet.

ALEXANDRE LACAZETTE

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes 2
The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit 2

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) isn’t in a great moment right now, it must be said.

The Frenchman produced arguably his worst performance of the season against Brighton in Gameweek 32 and has now failed to score from open play since Gameweek 16.

As a result, now might not be the best time to be thinking about bringing Lacazette in, given that underwhelming form and an away trip to Chelsea included in their ‘double’.

However, it’s Southampton up first and they seem like the perfect opponent for rediscovering form. The Saints have lost four games in a row in all competitions on home turf and have conceded more goals than any other team (15) since their form took a turn for the worse in Gameweek 28, not keeping a clean sheet during this period. In fact, their total of 22 big chances conceded in the last five Gameweeks is eight more than any other side has allowed.

We’ll first need to hear from Mikel Arteta to make sure there isn’t a fitness concern around the Frenchman; he was absent from training ground photos on Thursday.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

Burnley assets disappoint as Vardy enters FPL conversation 4

Having scored in just one of their last six outings, Burnley are in poor form ahead of their upcoming double, and it’s hard to know exactly who will start out of Wout Weghorst (£6.4m), Jay Rodriguez (£5.2m) and Matej Vydra (£5.2m) in light of Sean Dyche’s recent comments.

“With Jay (Rodriguez) and Wout (Weghorst) they are similar types of players so we just tried to affect it. We were wondering about getting Vyds (Vydra) on at half time, we are trying to bring him into the team and be effective. Wout is still adapting, he hit the ground running and he is having a dip. At the minute he is almost thinking too much about the team but we almost need him to think about his game.” – Sean Dyche on Wout Weghorst’s early substitution in Gameweek 32

Even if he does get the nod, Weghorst’s return of just one goal and two assists in his first 12 appearances is underwhelming. And it’s not helped by Burnley’s lack of attacking threat all season, either: the Clarets have managed just 25 goals in 2021/22, only Norwich have scored fewer.

There’s another ‘doubling’ team we’ve not yet mentioned: Leicester City.

The Foxes double-header ranks high up on the Season Ticker, although they have two away games and both Newcastle and Everton have been performing better on home turf. Rotation risk is the biggest concern due to their continued involvement in Europe, as highlighted in Gameweek 32, with only four players retaining their places.

With Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) still out injured, Kelechi Iheanacho (£7.1m) feels like first-choice ahead of Patson Daka (£7.0m), although it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if they started one game each in Gameweek 33 given their schedule, especially after progressing in Europe on Thursday.

Neal Maupay (£6.4m) is probably best avoided given Brighton’s fixtures against Spurs and Man City, with better ‘single’ Gameweek options surely available.

For those looking for a slightly riskier/differential pick, enter Timo Werner (£8.6m). The German has just delivered two decent performances against Southampton and Real Madrid over the last few days, hauling against the Saints and scoring again at the Bernabeu. Minutes, however, are a bit of a concern with Chelsea in FA Cup action before their Gameweek 33 fixture even takes place.

Brentford, meanwhile, have a favourable fixture at Watford, with Ivan Toney (£6.8m) in excellent form since the turn of the year. The forward has bagged six goals and two assists in his past five games, averaging 9.0 points per match in that time. In fact, only Son has scored more Premier League goals than Toney’s eight in 2022, while he is also level with Kane despite playing 332 fewer minutes.

Finally, Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) is probably the best of the really cheap options, although a trip to St James’ Park hasn’t been the easiest fixture for a lot of teams of late, while he has also failed to make the 70-minute mark in three of his last four outings.

GAMEWEEK 33 POINTS PROJECTIONS: WHAT RMT THINKS

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

Our points projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player both this Gameweek and in future ones.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

395 Comments Post a Comment
  1. XABI 15
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who scores more:

    Weghorst + 4 or son?

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Son for me

      Open Controls
    2. Davemc23
      • 10 Years
      16 mins ago

      Son. Dyche's recent comments suggest Weghorst isn't even a guaranteed starter any more

      Open Controls
    3. drughi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      weghorst will get 4 points at best

      Open Controls
  2. Malinwa
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Is Raph > Barnes worth a -4 ?

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Yeah

      Open Controls
    2. Davemc23
      • 10 Years
      1 hour ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  3. FCSB
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Who to captain:

    1. Kane
    2. Son

    Open Controls
    1. Oooo Matron
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane6

      Open Controls
    2. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      2

      Open Controls
  4. Oooo Matron
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Anything worth a transfer here?

    Only 0.3 itb...maybe VVD out for a DGWer or Raphina to JWP?

    Current team:
    Pope
    Robertson Cancelo VVD James
    Barnes Salah Saka Kulusevski
    Kane Toney

    Subs: Foster, Doherty, Dennis, Raphina

    Open Controls
    1. Malinwa
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Raph > Maddison? He's in great form

      Open Controls
  5. Prinzhorn
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Hi guys, need some help here, crucial GW ahead

    De Gea - Foster
    Robertson - Cancelo - James - White - Chalobah
    Salah - Havertz - Saka - Kulu - Gordon
    Kane - Weghorst - Gelhardt

    2 Ft - 0.0itb

    Thinking of doing DDG -> Schmeichel and rolling the second FT.

    A) Get Schmeichel
    B) Get rid of Salah and get Son
    C) Get rid of Salah and get Maddison
    D) Do Saka for Barnes
    E) Dump Chalobah for (f.e. Schar)
    F) sth else
    G) G2G

    Thanks !!!

    Open Controls
    1. Silecro
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      E

      Open Controls
    2. Davemc23
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      E also. No point spending transfer getting rid of DDG when he's on a double

      Open Controls
      1. Prinzhorn
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Don’t you think Schar is a trap and also not a long-term (end of season) transfer?

        Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Good to go? Won't do any maverick moves after having stinker of a FH:

    SANCHEZ
    Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, LIVRA
    Salah, SAKA, Son, Kulu, Foden
    BROJA

    Foster, Dennis, Watkins*, Doherty*

    1ft available will be used on Sanchez>Dubravka

    Open Controls
  7. afsr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    After pondering for a while decided to FH
    Please rate my draft:

    Kasper
    Gabriel, Telles, Schar
    Salah, Son, Saka, Maddison
    Kane, Ronaldo(C), Wood

    Fodder, Gordon, fodder, fodder
    0.0 ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Davemc23
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Nice. I've gone similar but Bruno over Salah. Maybe go Dewsbury Hall/ over Gordon as first sub?

      Open Controls
  8. XABI 15
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Is this hit worth it for a -8, allows me to do Doherty to James next week.

    Weghorst + raphinha + Ramsey to gelhart + son + dewsbury hall

    (the last transfer is to create 0.2 extra to allow James transfer)

    Open Controls
  9. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    Is Schar the best DGW defender to buy?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    1. Davemc23
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      He could well be. I like Gabriel and Telles also

      Open Controls
  10. Hunting for points
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    44 mins ago

    I got 1FH, WC and BB left. Planning WC34 and BB36.

    my current team:
     Ramsdale
     TAA / Robertson / Cancelo / Doherty
     Salah / Mount / Saka / Kulu / Ramsey
     Kane
     B: Foster / Edouard / Kilman / Hwang

    A) just use my FH since i dont see any other gw’s to use it for. My WC34 will cover the rest of the season and the next dgws.

    B) take a couple of hits (doherty, ramsey and edouard out for Schar, Maddison and 4.5) for -8?

    Open Controls
    1. User Unknown
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Use the FH, even if you’re not making many changes to your starting XI, seems mad taking a -8 when you’re wildcarding next week

      Open Controls
  11. Corgzzzz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    37 mins ago

    Good morning guys.........Martinelli or Cornet ( I have Saka )

    Open Controls
  12. DennisTheMenace
      25 mins ago

      Thoughts on this FH draft? 0.1 ITB

      Schmeichel (new, eve)
      Gabriel (sou, che) | Burn (LEI, CRY) | Schar (LEI, CRY) | Cancelo (BHA)
      Saka (sou, che) | Maddison (new, eve) | Bruno (NOR, liv) | Son (BHA)
      Ronaldo (NOR, liv) | Kane (BHA)

      Foster (BRE) | KDH (new, eve) | Tsimikas (MUN) | Ferguson (tot, mci)

      Is it a worry that I don’t have Trent, Wood or Kulusevski? Anyone else that I should or shouldn’t have?

      Open Controls
      1. User Unknown
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Trent and Cancelo could both easily outscore most of your DGW players

        Open Controls
        1. DennisTheMenace
            just now

            I already have Cancelo. Who would u suggest I replace Trent for?

            Open Controls
      2. Lingard’s Shin Guards
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        which one?

        a) doh -> reguilon/emerson
        b) iheanacho, doh -> Pukki, Laporte (-4)
        c) iheancho, doh -> Broja, Laporte (-4)
        d) iheanacho, doh -> Wood, reguilon/emerson (-4)
        e) iheanacho, raph -> Broja/Pukki, Havertz/Mount (-4)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.