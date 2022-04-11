The best FPL goalkeepers for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

Seven Premier League teams will play twice in Double Gameweek 33 and we’ll be running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options in each position, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just free transfers.

Over a third of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate their Free Hit this week, comfortably making it the most popular chip option.

MARTIN DUBRAVKA

Budget ‘keeper Martin Dubravka (£4.4m) has seen his form pick up following the arrival of Eddie Howe.

In his last 11 appearances, he has kept four clean sheets, averaging 4.1 points per match, while his +1.40 xG prevented figure only trails Jose Sa (£5.3m), Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) and Nick Pope (£5.4m) in that time.

Following Friday’s clean sheet against Wolverhampton Wanderers, which notably saw Dubravka collect bonus, Newcastle United have now conceded only 13 goals in their last 13 outings, and five of those arrived in the heavy defeat at Tottenham Hotspur in Gameweek 31, highlighting the defensive improvements made under Howe.

Now, the Magpies face two home games against Leicester City and Crystal Palace, and their home form under Howe has been very good. In fact, they have now won four matches in a row at St James’ Park, while Manchester City are the only team to take all three points since he took charge.

It also feels like a good time to face both opponents, with the Foxes in Europa Conference League action in Eindhoven on Thursday and Patrick Vieira’s side up against Chelsea in the FA Cup just three days before they meet. Both matches could potentially be energy-sapping affairs, too, with the prospect of extra time feasible in both cases.

DAVID DE GEA

After Saturday’s loss at Goodison Park, faith in Manchester United assets is perhaps at an all-time low.

As Opta pointed out, Ralf Rangnick has the worst Premier League win ratio of any United manager, with just eight from 17 games (47%).

As a result, Norwich City – and not United themselves – are the biggest pull for David de Gea (£5.1m), although it’s only fair to point out that he has been one of his team’s best performers in 2021/22.

Since Rangnick’s arrival in Gameweek 15, the Spaniard is averaging 3.9 points per match, while his +4.20 xG prevented tally ranks third among ‘keepers in that time. It’s also worth noting that since the turn of the year, only Illan Meslier (£4.8m) and Sa have racked up more saves, so there is potential to deliver points even when they do concede.

Questions will understandably be raised over United’s underperforming defence, especially with a trip to Anfield included in their ‘double’, but they have allowed just 18 goals in 17 Premier League matches under Rangnick – including five clean sheets.

KASPER SCHMEICHEL

With rotation rife amongst Brendan Rodgers’ defenders, Kasper Schmeichel is undoubtedly the most secure route into Leicester’s backline.

In Gameweek 32, only four players – including Schmeichel – kept their place from Thursday’s Europa Conference League quarter-final, which is worth noting given that their Gameweek 33 opener at Newcastle arrives just three days after this week’s second leg.

The Foxes aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form, but they have conceded just five goals in their last six matches, keeping a couple of clean sheets in the process. In that time, only Alisson (£6.0m) has racked up more FPL points than Schmeichel, while his +4.10 xG prevented figure is the best among ‘keepers.

The return of Jonny Evans (£5.4m) is important, too, given that Leicester are a far better side when he plays.

AARON RAMSDALE

Arsenal’s number one is still popular and for good reason, although the Gunners are faltering at the wrong time, both for their Champions League push and in FPL.

On Saturday, Mikel Arteta’s side went down 2-1 at home to Brighton and Hove Albion – their second defeat in a row – five days after being humbled 3-0 at Crystal Palace in Gameweek 31.

It means Arsenal have now lost three of their last four matches in the Premier League, as they struggle to cope with key injuries to Thomas Partey (£5.0m) and Kieran Tierney (£5.0m)

Luckily for the Gunners, it’s Southampton up first in Gameweek 33 – and they seem like the perfect opposition for rediscovering form.

As for Ramsdale, only Alisson and Ederson (£6.1m) have kept more clean sheets than his 12 in 2021/22, with Arsenal conceding just 27 goals across his 26 Premier League outings. His average of 4.6 points per match is the second-best among first-choice ‘keepers, too, only behind the Liverpool stopper.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

Nick Pope is an expensive option in the sticks given Burnley’s defensive form: their last clean sheet arrived in Gameweek 26. However, the England stopper has been the Clarets’ most reliable performer in 2021/22, claiming 96 FPL points. It’s a fairly modest total which ranks 13th among ‘keepers, but it’s worth noting that he jumps up to fourth since the turn of the year, only behind Alisson, Sa and Hugo Lloris (£5.4m).

Burnley’s style of play – low pass completion among defenders, few goals scored at the other end – also works to Pope’s advantage on the Bonus Points System (BPS), although it’s arguable whether the fixtures – West Ham (a) and Southampton (h) – are appealing enough to splash the cash.

Of the ‘single’ Gameweek options, Spurs had Hugo Lloris to thank for going in ahead at half-time on Saturday, as the Frenchman made a whopping eight saves at Villa Park. A home tie against Brighton is appealing, too, given that the Seagulls have managed just three goals in their last nine outings.

Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) is an alternative with a home fixture against Burnley, although those on a Free Hit will surely favour one of the options above who play twice.

