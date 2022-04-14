162
FPL April 14

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit

We’re running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for Double Gameweek 33, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just looking for short-term targets with your free transfers.

Over a quarter of the site readers polled in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate their Free Hit this week, comfortably making it the most popular chip option.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here and defenders here, while those on a Bench Boost can check out our guide to the best budget assets for the chip.

All stats from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Captain Sensible – Gameweek 1 5

Eight returns in 15 matches for Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) under Ralf Rangnick simply isn’t good enough for a premium FPL midfielder as a long-term hold. The Portuguese schemer has an uncanny knack of saving his best for a Double Gameweek, however, with five of those goals/assists arriving in United’s previous two ‘doubles’.

Top for big chances created (nine) among Fantasy midfielders since Rangnick took charge, he’s perhaps been short changed on the FPL returns front: only three orthodox assists have arrived in that time.

Fernandes is also, perhaps surprisingly, second among all Premier League players for xGI minus penalties over the last six matches.

We’ll point you in the direction of Stevie’s Eye Test article on United assets, which profiles Fernandes in a second striker role and the possibility of the Norwich game being a very good fit for him considering the chances he racked up when blanking against Watford recently. Jadon Sancho‘s (£8.9m) credentials are also discussed.

Our Rate My Team tool predicts that Fernandes will be the highest score of the Gameweek but much of that hope rests on Saturday’s match, as not a great deal will be expected from a trip to Anfield in midweek.

BUKAYO SAKA/GABRIEL MARTINELLI

Saka’s goal contributions, Lacazette’s creativity, Watford’s home form: FPL notes 5

Arsenal’s Champions League push has been derailed over the last fortnight and the FPL returns have dried up too after a long purple patch from December onwards. The absence of Thomas Partey (£5.0m), whose ability to not just break up play but launch attacks, could continue to be keenly felt in the next few weeks.

But Gameweek 33 offers hope for Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) and co, particularly the first fixture against Southampton this weekend.

Saints have conceded more goals than any other team (15) since their form took a turn for the worse in Gameweek 28, not keeping a clean sheet during this period. In fact, their total of 22 big chances conceded in the last five Gameweeks is eight more than any other side has allowed.

Looking at Southampton’s shots conceded map over the last five Gameweeks (above), the Saints are allowing plenty of attempts from a position that Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) would expect to capitalise on as Arsenal’s left-sided midfielder – if selected, of course.

The Brazilian and Saka have been fairly closely matched for points potential in 2021/22; the latter has the edge when it comes to xGI over the season as a whole (see image below), while the former has nosed in front over the last six matches.

Where Saka has the advantage is in security of starts, with his only two benchings in 2021/22 coming off the back of fitness issues.

JAMES MADDISON/HARVEY BARNES

Eriksen Covid latest as Maddison and Castagne haul 5

The most-bought player ahead of next Saturday’s deadline is James Maddison (£7.0m), who is on a phenomenal run of 14 attacking returns in as many starts – and he even scored another goal arriving as a substitute in Gameweek 27. Even Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) can’t match that level of output, although the Egyptian is predictably trouncing Maddison for expected goal involvement (xGI) in that time.

Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) – who was benched on Sunday – isn’t far off his teammate, with 10 returns in his last 13 starts, and he has had 14 shots in the box since Maddison last had even one such effort. Profligacy is an ongoing issue with Barnes, however, with just three goals arriving in 2021/22 from 53 shots.

Leicester’s double (their first of three in the run-in) ranks them high up the Season Ticker, although they have two away games and both Newcastle and Everton have been much better and more defensively sound on home soil.

Rotation risk is also a big concern with the Foxes due to their continued involvement in Europe and Brendan Rodgers delivered on his pre-match promise of making changes on Sunday, with only four players retaining their places – Maddison being among them.

Does that make Maddison more ‘due’ for a breather than Barnes, then? Quite possibly, and the minutes logged in Thursday’s Europa Conference League clash against PSV Eindhoven may also be crucial when it comes to Gameweek 33 pitch-time. These two can easily grab an attacking return in what pitch-time is afforded to them – just don’t put any money on consecutive league starts.

As for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m), Sunday’s haul tripled his attacking return count for the season. An average of one shot in the box every 235 minutes suggests he’s not about to go on a run of big scores but he’s a fine option as a ‘fifth’ midfielder in a Free Hit squad and a very competent auto-sub if called upon.

SON HEUNG-MIN

Bowen injury latest as Son and Kane shine 2

The fact that Son Heung-min (£11.1m) is the second-most-bought FPL asset of Gameweek 33, despite Spurs not having a ‘double’, says much about the South Korea’s recent form.

A total of 48 points have flowed over the last three Gameweeks, more than Ronaldo has managed this calendar year.

And since Antonio Conte first took charge in north London, Son is the leading points scorer among FPL midfielders.

His current rate of returns will soon slow down but that doesn’t mean to say that the goals and assists won’t continue to arrive with more sustainable regularity from now until the end of the season, and this is the sixth straight campaign in which he has banked at least 20 attacking returns in FPL.

He enjoys making a mockery of Opta’s expected goals (xG) stats, too. While he may not be able to match Salah for shots, big chances or xG over an extended period, he has exceeded the data-collectors’ predictions ever since he came to the Premier League:

SeasonThe difference between Son’s actual goal involvements versus Opta’s xGI
2021/22+6.40
2020/21+11.90
2019/20+8.30
2018/19+7.40
2017/18+3.50

As for Brighton, Son’s opponents this weekend, they have kept only clean sheet against a side who are higher than 13th in the Premier League table all season.

BRUNO GUIMARAES

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 33 Free Hit 2

So far, so template? Try Bruno Guimaraes (£4.9m) on for size as a budget-freeing differential.

Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) and Joe Willock (£5.6m) would have featured prominently in this piece were it not for the fact that injury could cost them involvement in Gameweek 33, so midfield options from the north-east are few and far between.

The ‘other’ Bruno is about the best of the rest from the Magpies, and his price reflects his limited points appeal. Nevertheless, his minutes-per-chance average (37) is better than any Newcastle regular this season.

While regularly dropping deep, he’s not quite the stationary midfield axis that Jonjo Shelvey (£5.3m) is in the current set-up under Eddie Howe. Instead, he’s allowed a bit more freedom to get forward as a ‘number eight’, as evidenced by his seven shots in the box in just 407 minutes of game-time.

Above: Shot maps of Bruno Guimaraes (left) and Jonjo Shelvey (right) in 2021/22

Guimaraes went close to an assist and a goal in Gameweek 32, was heavily involved in the first-half Chris Wood (£6.7m) strike that was ruled out for offside and was well-positioned for a free shot in the build-up to Wood’s penalty award.

Expectations have to be tempered but he’s one of the more attractive sub-£5.0m options this week and will be facing two sides in important cup action three days before they head to Tyneside.

JAMES WARD-PROWSE

Antonio suspended for Gameweek 5 as Brighton suffer defender injury 4

Southampton have slipped into a bit of an end-of-season coma and are now winless in six matches in league and cup. “Feast or famine” was how we described the Saints in the weekend Scout Notes; it’s certainly not the first time they’ve got stuck in a rut under Ralph Hasenhuttl and embarked on a long run of poor form.

They at least encounter the defences of Arsenal and Burnley at decent times, with the Gunners now looking less formidable at the back to due to injury and the Clarets on the division’s longest current run without a clean sheet.

There aren’t too many stand-out midfield picks from the Southampton squad. Stuart Armstrong (£5.8m) has a better minutes-per-shot average than even Armando Broja (£5.5m) and Che Adams (£6.8m) this season, but over 60% of his efforts have been from outside of the box. Even Saints’ two centre-halves have had more ‘big chances’ than the Scot.

And so we turn, once again, to James Ward-Prowse (£6.4m). We don’t how Hasenhuttl will react to the 6-0 drubbing by Chelsea in terms of personnel changes but we can be pretty sure that the England midfielder will survive any cull, having not been benched once under his current boss in any of the last three seasons. Posing little threat from open play, it’s a bit of a lottery as to when the set-piece whizz and penalty taker will get a chance to rack up points from a dead-ball situation.

But he’s an impressive third among FPL midfielders for chances created this season and his points-per-match average of 4.2 can’t be bettered by any teammate.

OTHER CANDIDATES

Five goals in six starts for Cornet as set-piece problems continue at Palace 2

Having scored in just one of their last six fixtures, Burnley aren’t exactly commanding our attention for their upcoming double. A new low was also struck with the 2-0 loss at bottom-of-the-table Norwich City last weekend. Maxwel Cornet (£5.9m) is about the pick of a bad lot: he’s first among his teammates for penalty box touches, goal attempts and xGI over the last six matches.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City usually form the backbone of Free Hit/Wildcard sides but not so much this week. As well as their lack of a ‘double’, there is their involvement in the FA Cup semi-finals, which take place after Saturday’s FPL deadline has passed – so we can’t react to the latest line-ups and any fresh injuries as we try to second-guess what their managers are thinking. Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m), in fact, is already possibly carrying a knock from Wednesday night’s bruising encounter in Madrid.

The top three do encounter the defences of Brighton, Manchester United and an injury-hit Arsenal at good times, at least, and Salah went bananas in the reverse fixture of next Tuesday’s game, scoring a hat-trick en route to a 24-point haul at Old Trafford. The Egyptian has not quite looked at his best since his return from the Africa Cup of Nations, relying on penalties to paper over the cracks, but he’s still head and shoulders above any other player for xGI in that time. Based on his years of proven pedigree, the ‘underachievement’ surely won’t last too much longer.

GAMEWEEK 33 POINTS PROJECTIONS: WHAT RMT THINKS

Rate my Team (RMT) is a tool designed to give you an approximation of how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

Our points projections show algorithm-generated predictions for every FPL player both this Gameweek and in future ones.

What Solskjaer said about United's penalty situation and Shaw/Maguire injuries 2

  1. Littlebitwizardoföz
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    What is the best FT?

    (a) Doherty to Schar
    (b) Doherty to White
    (c) Pope to Schmeichel

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Kaptenen
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      A if you are wildcarding 34/35, otherwise B

      Open Controls
  2. Kaptenen
    • 5 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    2 FT, 0.0 ITB. (1 FH left)

    What would you do here?
    Thinking about just burning a transfer and doing Pope --> Schmeichel.

    Pope
    TAA - Robbo - Cancelo - White
    Salah - Havertz - Barnes - Saka - Kulu
    Kane
    (Foster - R.James - Cucho - Gelhardt)

    Open Controls
    1. DV8R
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 59 mins ago

      Good team. I'd go with your suggested move

      Open Controls
      1. Kaptenen
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Cheers! 🙂

        Open Controls
  3. simong1
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    Bench one:

    A) Weghorst
    B) Rudiger
    C) James
    D) Robertson

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      A or b

      Open Controls
  4. Twisted Melon
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Start 1 (all have DGW's):
    A) Broja
    B) Weghorst
    C) Maupay

    Open Controls
    1. Skogen89
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      C pry

      Open Controls
    2. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      I have the same front 3. (What have we done?)

      I went with Broja

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Melon
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        want rid of all 3 but got other issues to sort out

        Open Controls
  5. Skogen89
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 59 mins ago

    Salah > bruno?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      FT? Maybe if WC34. But probably no

      Open Controls
  6. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Good to go? Won't do any maverick moves after having stinker of a FH:

    SANCHEZ
    Trent, Robbo, Cancelo, LIVRA
    Salah, SAKA, Son, Kulu, Foden
    BROJA

    Foster, Dennis, Watkins*, Doherty*

    1ft available will be used on Sanchez>Dubravka (or if you have any other suggestions)

    Open Controls
  7. Baines on Toast...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    Not sure anyone buying United players realises how bad they are at the moment. Norwich are going to at least get something at Old Trafford.

    Open Controls
    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      Think how ‘bad’ Utd are always gets blown out of proportion because of how much the media loves talking about them. In reality Utd are much better than Norwich (despite the fact the media never seems to go on about Norwich being bad). Liverpool game could go either way. Form goes out the window in that match.

      Open Controls
      1. Would Ed Woodward
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Eh, Utd are awful, Utd were 'much better' than an Everton side that just lost to Burnley too, look how that turned out. Obviously they should still win but nothing is being blown out of proportion with how poor they are.

        Open Controls
        1. Would Ed Woodward
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 45 mins ago

          oh ffs, I didn't realise.

          Open Controls
    2. just a man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      We like beating Norwich 4-0 at OT for some reason, whatever the form.

      Open Controls
      1. just a man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Last OT head to heads:

        4-0
        1-2
        4-0
        4-0
        4-0
        2-0

        Open Controls
        1. SonnyPikey
            3 hours, 29 mins ago

            United are awful though. 1-0 noriwch imo

            Open Controls
            1. Crazy Train
              • 10 Years
              3 hours, 22 mins ago

              I'm sure that there are a lot of sides out there that would gladly take the 'awful' label sitting 7th in the PL

              Open Controls
              1. RedRo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                3 hours, 21 mins ago

                They’ve also had Varane out most of the season and had horrendous luck with refereeing decisions. If you remove those factors you’d be looking at a team that was at least comfortably 3rd/4th

                Open Controls
                1. tokara
                  • 7 Years
                  3 hours, 17 mins ago

                  Lol this is some funny

                  United fan here

                  Open Controls
                  1. RedRo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    3 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Not a Utd fan. Just stating some facts

                    Open Controls
                    1. tokara
                      • 7 Years
                      3 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I would rather watch Leeds or West Ham than a United game

                      Open Controls
        2. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          Playing vs Liverpool has always been like a training session for us as well historically. They seem to just capitulate mentally

          Open Controls
        3. Stimps
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 31 mins ago

          Has Ronaldo hattrick written

          Open Controls
      2. ⭐ Bemba_Da ⭐
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        The issue is they don't look like scoring. Previous seasons they were bad but had a threat scoring goals. That's a worry no matter how bad the side they are playing.

        I mean they didn't look like scoring v Everton who arguably are as bad if not worse than Norwich form wise

        Open Controls
        1. just a man
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          In the last 2 games yes. But before that, 3 against Spurs and 4 against Leeds. The players are capable of scoring. But appreciate it’s not a no brainier - could easily come away losing 1-0 to Norwich and 3-0 to Pool.

          Open Controls
          1. SonnyPikey
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              or draw v Norwich beat pool

              Open Controls
          2. ToffeePot
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            3 hours, 19 mins ago

            Everton aren't are mid table on home fixtures, bottom away. Plus Pickford made some good saves v Utd

            Open Controls
        2. The Mentaculus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          3 hours, 36 mins ago

          Got Sancho in early sensing goals v Leicester & Everton. And now I'm probably giving him up early as a bad move

          Open Controls
      3. Kingy109
          3 hours, 53 mins ago

          For GW33 only:
          1) Schar?
          2) Castagne?
          3) Laporte?
          3) Someone else (no space for Arsenal)

          Open Controls
          1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 39 mins ago

            1 or 3 depends on your other def, Castagne not nailed right?

            Open Controls
            1. Kingy109
                3 hours, 12 mins ago

                Cancelo & TAA will be the other 2 (or Ben Johnson)

                Open Controls
            2. sulldaddy
              • 12 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Schar

              Open Controls
          2. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
            • 2 Years
            3 hours, 53 mins ago

            Now that KdB picked minor injury, how you guys feel FH Sterling punt instead? Surely he starts after coming as substitute last night?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 37 mins ago

              Maybe if you're in all out chasing-mode. I've had poor/unlucky timing with Sterling, so I'm just hoping for a quick recovery from KDB or else I'll reluctantly go back to Salah I guess

              Open Controls
          3. Atimis
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 50 mins ago

            Which one would you choose here?

            1) Get Maddison, bench: Broja, Weghorst, Doh
            2) Doh Ramsey to Schar Maddison -4 and BB
            3) FH

            Ramsdale/Foster
            TAA/Cancelo/VVD/James/Doherty
            Bruno/Saka/Kulu/Martineli/Ramsey
            Kane/Weghorst/Broja

            Wanna WC34.

            Open Controls
          4. Scots Gooner
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 hours, 49 mins ago

            Is not having Maddison this week worth worrying about? Could do Kulu out for -4…

            Or man up and do without?

            Open Controls
            1. The Mentaculus
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              I'm going without any Leicester. Dont get me wrong he's a good pick, but I think there are better options for 34-5 & very limited transfers left so I'll probably only have him on FH36

              Open Controls
          5. Devos
              3 hours, 47 mins ago

              What defender up to 6.1m would you pick for GW33 only?

              Open Controls
              1. FredrikH
                • 9 Years
                3 hours, 29 mins ago

                Shär

                Open Controls
            • No Kane No Gain
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 44 mins ago

              For -4, what is the best transfer to sell KDB for?! Currently have no Salah or Son.

              I have 10 of KdB doesn’t play so it’s worth considering for sure.

              Open Controls
            • Lignja
              • 4 Years
              3 hours, 42 mins ago

              Start

              A. Schar
              B. Broja

              Dubravka
              Taa, Cancelo, James
              Salah, Saka, Maddison, Barnes
              Kane, Laca

              Sa, Broja, Schar, Coady, 4.5m mid

              Open Controls
              1. Little Red Lacazette
                • 5 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                A

                Open Controls
              2. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 20 mins ago

                Schar

                Open Controls
              3. Lignja
                • 4 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Thanks

                Open Controls
            • Little Red Lacazette
              • 5 Years
              3 hours, 33 mins ago

              Looks OK fellas?

              Ramsdale
              Cancelo VVD TAA Schar
              Salah Son Maddison Saka
              Laca Broja

              Sanchez Maupay Ramsey Coady

              Open Controls
              1. dunas_dog
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                Very nice defence and midfield!

                Open Controls
              2. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                3 hours, 17 mins ago

                Got all the bases covered. Looks good.

                Open Controls
                1. Reacher
                  • 11 Years
                  3 hours, 11 mins ago

                  Apart from big H

                  Open Controls
                  1. Little Red Lacazette
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Had Son & Kulu last time. Can't seem to find space for him. 🙁

                    Open Controls
            • hustler7
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Start:

              A) Weg
              B) Livra

              Open Controls
              1. BeWater
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 1 Year
                2 hours, 37 mins ago

                That's tough. I don't think Saints keep a clean sheet and Weggy is bad. Probably would start A though and hope something bounces off him.

                Open Controls
            • BeWater
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 hours, 28 mins ago

              Would you FH if you had this team:

              Ramsdale/DDG
              Robbo Trent Cancelo
              Saka Martinelli Bruno Maddison
              Kane Broja Weghorst

              I have 2 FHs left plus BB and WC. Seems silly to FH but that team looks ok.

              Open Controls
              1. hustler7
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 9 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                No FH required team in great shape

                Open Controls
            • timmyo25
              • 11 Years
              3 hours, 24 mins ago

              Hi All,

              On a Free hit, 4 options below (KDB injury has me questioning myself)

              A) Gabriel, Cancelo, KBD, Sakha

              B) White, KDB, Martenilli, Ronaldo

              C) White, Sterling, Sakha, Ronaldo

              D) Gabriel, Cancelo, Sakha, Ronaldo

              I guess if KDB is fit A or B and if he is out is Sterling worth a punt and is Ronaldo required, already have Bruno?
              Open to any suggestions, as well, thanks

              Open Controls
            • KeanosMagic
                3 hours, 23 mins ago

                Play James or Broja?

                Open Controls
                1. Little Red Lacazette
                  • 5 Years
                  3 hours, 9 mins ago

                  James

                  Open Controls
              • I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
                • 2 Years
                3 hours, 16 mins ago

                2nd FH Draft:

                Schmeichel
                Schär, Laporte, Telles
                Son, Maddison(c), Fernandes, Sterling, Saka
                Kane, Wood
                White, fodder, fodder

                any suggestions?

                Open Controls
              • squ1rrel
                • 7 Years
                3 hours, 9 mins ago

                What should I do here? No chips left except BB

                Foster - Sa
                TAA - T. Silva - Thomas - Doherty - Kilman
                Salah - Son - Saka - Barnes - Coutinho
                Kane - Broja - Hwang

                0.2 ITB, 2 FT

                Open Controls
              • Diedhiou See That?
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                3 hours, 8 mins ago

                Will the team news stream still be at 3pm tomorrow given the Bank Holiday?

                Open Controls
              • fish&chips
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 hours, 7 mins ago

                Hi all, how do you estimate the following's chance of starting in GW33? Appreciate a lot will depend on the line up for the FA Cup but we won't know this before the deadline. Planning to BB and have them both in my squad

                A) Havertz
                B) Alonso

                Open Controls
              • jimbo90
                • 6 Years
                3 hours, 2 mins ago

                Tierney and Raph > Cancelo and Dewsbury Hall for -4? Leaves me enough to get salah back in next week

                Open Controls
              • G Banger
                • 3 Years
                2 hours, 59 mins ago

                Who is the best MID for 5.2 or under for the rest of the season please?

                Open Controls
                1. DennisTheMenace
                    3 mins ago

                    KDH, Gordon or even Mbeumo, if you’re feeling brave. Although the lack of the double could put u off mbeumo. The first two have guaranteed doubles in both 36 and 37, but are both slight rotation risks.

                    Open Controls
                2. Ludde
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  2 hours, 58 mins ago

                  2FT and 0.7 ITB. Kind of fancy the team now, but have to make one transfer. What to do?
                  Dubravka
                  TAA Cancelo James
                  Havertz Kulusevski Saka Salah
                  Kane Weghorst Broja

                  Sa Doherty Saiss Ramsey

                  Open Controls
                  1. No Kane No Gain
                    • 3 Years
                    2 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Transfer Saiss for someone you’d want in a future Gameweek. Like a Leicester defender

                    Open Controls
                    1. No Kane No Gain
                      • 3 Years
                      2 hours, 41 mins ago

                      I’d Doh actually

                      Open Controls
                3. Skonto Rigga
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 40 mins ago

                  New article: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/04/14/fpl-gameweek-33-team-news-and-injury-updates-doherty-out-for-the-season/

                  Open Controls
                4. tnbb3585
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  James or Cancelo in for one of TAA, Rüdiger or Robo?

                  Open Controls

