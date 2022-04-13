The FPL Eye Test: Assessing the best Man Utd players for FPL Double Gameweek 33

Stevie of EyeTestFPL casts the spotlight on more Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options that caught his attention in Gameweek 32, using ‘eye test’ screenshots and information from our Premium Members Area.

With a very favourable Double Gameweek 33 fixture against Norwich City to come before a trip to Anfield, Manchester United could offer FPL managers some rank-boosting differentials – especially for those who are on Free Hit.

Let’s take a look at some of the more popular options currently on offer.

Bruno Fernandes’ Second-Striker Role?

At times this season, there has been a tendency from Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) to drop deeper into the no. 8 position, particularly against more difficult opponents.

However, when facing weaker teams like Norwich, I expect the Portuguese playmaker to play more like a second striker alongside Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m), as there is less need for him to hold the fort in midfield.

His transformation into the second striker was perhaps best exemplified by the match against Watford in Gameweek 27, when the Portuguese playmaker registered eight goal attempts and two big chances in a single match.

Fernandes had more freedom in making penetrating runs into the box, particularly with Paul Pogba’s (£7.4m) presence sufficient in holding down the midfield in his place. Due to the level of the opposition, the Portugal international was allowed to cause more damage higher up the pitch.

There is every chance that Ralf Rangnick decides to use the same approach of playing a more attack-minded player in the midfield pivot such as Pogba against Norwich, which would then push Fernandes further up the pitch.

United were poor at Everton on Saturday but Fernandes still, as he often does even when the individual or collective performances aren’t great, still created two excellent chances against Everton in Gameweek 32.

This was trademark Fernandes. Having found some space out wide, he whipped in a beautiful cross that found Marcus Rashford (£9.4m) in between two Everton central defenders. The winger was unfortunate not to score, only being denied by an excellent last-ditch stop from Jordan Pickford (£4.9m).

Bruno’s pinpoint accuracy was on full display once again. From such a deep position, he had the vision to pick out Rashford.

This chance was not registered as a ‘big chance’ by Opta due to Rashford failing to make any connection with the ball, and it’s these key ‘eye test’ observations that can be ignored by data collectors.

Fernandes, who is second among all Premier League players for xGI minus penalties over the last six matches, could potentially be the best captaincy shout in Gameweek 33.

Cristiano Ronaldo

