Scoutcast: Free Hit versus Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33

Joe and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 33 and beyond.

After a brief break last time around, FPL is serving up another round of double fixtures for a raft of teams, including Manchester United and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all skip a game.

What makes this set of matches even tougher for FPL managers to call is that prime Gunners and Red Devils fluffed their auditions last Gameweek. Among the issues Seb and Joe chat about is whether recency bias will sway their thinking.

Chips are likely to be played during this latest Double Gameweek. As a result, this week’s episode is framed around the best options for Free Hitters and Bench Boosters alike.

Even though Andy is away on holiday, he has kindly left the remaining Scoutcasters with his Free Hit draft team for them to analyse. What becomes clear is that the fortunes of the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) will be pivotal to the success of this chip.

Seb is so impressed with the potential upside of using a Free Hit in Gameweek 33 that he decides, on air, to press the button for his own team.

Meanwhile, Joe is unleashing his Bench Boost, given that he already has a wealth of players with two fixtures and only one who misses out. But can his bench match Andy and Seb’s Free Hit?

This latest show, which was streamed on April 12, also finds time to cover regular features, including the latest moves for the Scoutcast community team and a quickfire questions round.

After a minor early technical glitch, the show starts at the 38-second mark in the video below.

Be sure to subscribe to our Youtube channel to get notified of future live episodes. The Scoutcast is also available as a podcast.

