Podcast April 13

Scoutcast: Free Hit versus Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33

Joe and Seb help Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers prepare for Gameweek 33 and beyond.

After a brief break last time around, FPL is serving up another round of double fixtures for a raft of teams, including Manchester United and Arsenal. Meanwhile, Aston Villa, Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers all skip a game.

What makes this set of matches even tougher for FPL managers to call is that prime Gunners and Red Devils fluffed their auditions last Gameweek. Among the issues Seb and Joe chat about is whether recency bias will sway their thinking.

Chips are likely to be played during this latest Double Gameweek. As a result, this week’s episode is framed around the best options for Free Hitters and Bench Boosters alike.

Even though Andy is away on holiday, he has kindly left the remaining Scoutcasters with his Free Hit draft team for them to analyse. What becomes clear is that the fortunes of the likes of Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.2m) will be pivotal to the success of this chip.

Seb is so impressed with the potential upside of using a Free Hit in Gameweek 33 that he decides, on air, to press the button for his own team.

Meanwhile, Joe is unleashing his Bench Boost, given that he already has a wealth of players with two fixtures and only one who misses out. But can his bench match Andy and Seb’s Free Hit?

This latest show, which was streamed on April 12, also finds time to cover regular features, including the latest moves for the Scoutcast community team and a quickfire questions round.

After a minor early technical glitch, the show starts at the 38-second mark in the video below.

J0E Podcaster and writer. Tweets stats and stuff via @FFScout_Joe"

  1. CostaCoffee
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 12 mins ago

    Start 2 of
    A) Saka
    B) ASM
    C) Burn
    D) Gabriel

    Open Controls
    1. Efan Ekoku Pops
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      Saka
      ASM

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      AD

      Open Controls
    3. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      A+B

      Open Controls
    4. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      59 mins ago

      A B

      Open Controls
  2. DAZZ
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Is Salah > KDB worth a gamble if chasing? could also use the 1.5M saving on Doherty to a Chels/ManC defender

    Open Controls
    1. CostaCoffee
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 9 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
      1. DAZZ
        • 7 Years
        4 hours, 7 mins ago

        Who would you replace doherty with? i have: TAA Robbo Cancelo

        Open Controls
        1. CostaCoffee
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          Probably Reece or Emerson

          Open Controls
    2. Efan Ekoku Pops
      • 10 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
  3. Gazwaz80
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Had enough of carthorst now, welcome to my team Christopher Wood 🙂

    Open Controls
  4. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 47 mins ago

    KDB (BHA) or Bruno (NOR, liv) on FH?

    Schmeichel
    Schar White Cancelo
    Salah Maddison Son *** KDH
    Kane Wood

    Or Salah out, get both, upgrade bench/ KDH>Martinelli?

    Open Controls
  5. BarrowAFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 30 mins ago

    Current FH team. Can't decide on last position

    Dubravka
    Telles - Cancelo - Schar
    Fernandes - Son - Maddison - Barnes
    Kane - Wood

    a) 3-5-2 with KDB (rotation risk?)
    b) 3-4-3 with Ronaldo (poor form but v Norwich)

    Open Controls
    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 35 mins ago

      I take Ronaldo here. 2 games and one is Norwich.

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 27 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. artvandelay316
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Telles or Gabriel on FH?

    Open Controls
    1. BarrowAFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Telles. Couple of tricky away games for Arsenal and can easily see them conceding in both

      Open Controls
    2. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      Telles for points at both ends

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 48 mins ago

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
  7. artvandelay316
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Which to go for...
    A) Doherty to Schar for free
    B) Doherty to Laporte + Havertz to Dewsberry Hall

    Strategy with B is that the next week, if Arsenal are still poor, I can do Ramsdale and Saka to Foster and Son with the extra cash available.

    Open Controls
    1. A-L
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      A - don't think Dewsbury is worth the hit

      Open Controls
  8. A-L
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 6 mins ago

    Kane vs Son

    Who is more suited to exploit BHA this week?

    Open Controls
    1. sulldaddy
      • 12 Years
      55 mins ago

      Kane seems to have lower ownership if that helps.
      Ive got both on a FH

      Open Controls

