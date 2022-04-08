296
FPL April 8

The best budget options for a FPL Double Gameweek 33 Bench Boost

With many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers planning to Bench Boost in Double Gameweek 33, we’ve picked out some of the best budget options on offer in each category.

Not far off 20% of the site readers in our sidebar vote said they are planning to activate the Bench Boost chip this week, making it the second-most popular option behind Double Gameweek 36.

GOALKEEPERS AND DEFENDERS (sub-£5.0m)

Kasper Schmeichel (£4.8m) is an appealing goalkeeper for those activating their Bench Boost chip in Double Gameweek 33, with Leicester City scheduled to play twice against Newcastle United and Everton. Brendan Rodgers’ side aren’t exactly in stellar defensive form, but have kept a couple of clean sheets in their last five outings, while the return of Jonny Evans (£5.4m) from injury has brought a confidence and assurance that had been missing in his absence. Across the season, it’s also worth noting that Schmeichel ranks fourth for saves (101) and joint-fifth for bonus (8) among ‘keepers. Another appealing factor is that he is nailed, which given the Foxes’ European schedule, might not be the case for budget defender picks like Wesley Fofana (£4.3m) and Daniel Amartey (£3.9m).

Martin Dubravka (£4.4m), meanwhile, is a solid alternative in goal, and injury permitting someone we can rely on for two starts in Gameweek 33. Newcastle United have now lost three games in succession, but their nine-game unbeaten run prior – which ran from the end of 2021 to mid-March – was built upon defensive solidity. Coming off the back of the worst 45-minute display of Eddie Howe’s five-month reign is far from ideal, but the Magpies now have three consecutive home games to regroup, which includes a double-header against Leicester and Crystal Palace in Gameweek 33. Fabian Schar (£4.3m) and Dan Burn (£4.4m) are alternative cheap options at the back, with the former taking on a share of free-kick duties against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, from which he netted his second goal of the season.

Budget defender Connor Roberts (£4.4m) has now started each of Burnley’s last 11 Premier League matches, becoming first-choice right-back for Sean Dyche. In that time, he has produced one assist, four clean sheets and three bonus points, averaging a respectable 3.5 points per match. His attacking instincts and long throws raise his potential, and if jumping on now, you can also take advantage of his trip to Norwich City in Gameweek 32, which precedes the Clarets’ Gameweek 33 double-header against West Ham United and Southampton. However, his performance against Everton on Wednesday is worth scouting first, as Matthew Lowton’s (£4.4m) return isn’t completely out of the question given his crossing ability and Dyche’s current struggle to get Wout Weghorst (£6.4m) in the game.

Providing you haven’t maxed out on Arsenal players already, Ben White (£4.6m) is worth considering. His partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes (£5.3m) has gone from strength to strength in recent months, with the duo keeping their 13th clean sheet in 26 league starts together at Villa Park in Gameweek 30, both collecting bonus points in the process. White has proven to be one of the bargain FPL buys of the season, too: his total of 104 points is higher than that of any other sub-£4.9m option in any position. As for the Gunners, faith in their assets may have taken a hit after last night’s collapse at Selhurst Park, but they do have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 against Brighton and Hove Albion, before their Double Gameweek 33 involving Southampton and Chelsea.

Diogo Dalot (£4.2m) perhaps feels a little risky with Aaron Wan-Bissaka (£5.1m) lurking, so a better bet may be Tino Livramento (£4.4m) – who hasn’t got the best double-header but has some decent fixtures to follow – or the in-form Matt Doherty (£4.8m), who despite not ‘doubling’, has an appealing home fixture against Brighton. The Irishman has had an extended run in the Tottenham Hotspur starting XI of late, and has rewarded Antonio Conte’s faith by providing two goals and four assists in his last six starts.

MIDFIELDERS (sub-£6.0m)

Martinelli can provide value FPL route into Arsenal's appealing fixtures

Following last Monday’s damaging defeat at Crystal Palace, cut-price midfielder Gabriel Martinelli (£5.3m) will surely be pushing for a recall against Brighton in Gameweek 32. He also presents an intriguing differential to the more popular (and expensive) Bukayo Saka (£6.8m), not least because his minutes-per-expected goals (xG) figure is better than all of the other Arsenal midfield regulars in 2021/22 (see below). As noted earlier, the Gunners also have a decent fixture in Gameweek 32 before their ‘double’ in Gameweek 33.

It has been a case of one step forward, one step back for Leicester this season, but they are now starting to get into their stride. Following Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, they have now lost just one of their last five Premier League matches, winning three. It is no coincidence that form has coincided with a number of Brendan Rodgers’ big-hitters returning, although Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) has remained first-choice regardless, and has now started the last 14 Premier League matches in a row. He’s only managed one assist all season, but only James Maddison (£6.8m) has created more chances amongst team-mates in the last six matches, which isn’t bad for just £4.4m.

Looking at the underlying xG stats in 2022, it’s Ryan Fraser (£5.3m) who emerges as the stand-out midfielder pick at Newcastle United. A total of 16 shots and 17 chances created has seen him accumulate an xGI of 3.94, which is actually enough to lift him into the top 20 performing midfielders over that period. Joe Willock (£5.7m), meanwhile, lurks just outside the 15 best midfielders for goal attempts (21) during this time.

Fred (£4.9m), meanwhile, has now racked up nine attacking returns in 2021/22, the most of any sub-£5.0m option in FPL. Under Ralf Rangnick, only Bruno Fernandes (£11.6m) and Jadon Sancho (£8.9m) have created more chances among team-mates, although just five shots in the box from 13 outings is a little underwhelming. 

Of the ‘single’ Gameweek options, you could do a lot worse than consider Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) – or cheaper still Bryan Mbeumo (£5.2m) – at Brentford. Since making his return against Newcastle in February, the former has scored three goals and registered one assist across six appearances for club and country, while Mbeumo has racked up three assists in his last two outings. With a trip to Watford in Gameweek 33, plus an appealing run-in which sees the Bees finish up with Southampton, Everton and Leeds United, the duo might just be worth considering.

FORWARDS (sub-£6.0m)

The latest on Tierney as Mateta makes his case as the best budget FPL forward

This is where it gets tricky, with a real lack of appealing budget forwards on offer, especially those who play twice in Gameweek 33.

If you can stretch to a Wout Weghorst, Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m) or Chris Wood (£6.7m) that is probably advisable, although that of course won’t be possible for everyone.

That leaves Armando Broja (£5.5m) as one of the better options, who will at least be fully-rested as he is ineligible to face his parent club Chelsea in Gameweek 32. A decent run to follow against Brighton, Crystal Palace and Brentford is also worth factoring in, for those eyeing up the Albanian international.

However, the ‘single’ Gameweek options might just be the best bet.

Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.2m) is an intriguing budget differential, and despite not ‘doubling’ in Gameweek 33, faces Newcastle United, with appealing matches to follow against Leeds United, Southampton and Watford. The Frenchman produced his fourth goal of the campaign against Arsenal on Monday night, with three of those strikes arriving in his last five appearances. In that time, he is averaging 6.0 points per start, with his tally of 10 shots in the box joint-top with Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) among team-mates. Minutes remain a bit of a concern: he has started four of the last five but has passed the 70-minute mark on just one occasion, and has now been withdrawn after 68/64/68 minutes in successive rounds. However, if he continues to deliver, it’s hard to see him being dropped anytime soon, and given Palace’s schedule, he stands out as one of the best budget forwards on offer in FPL right now. 

Above: sub-£6.0m forwards ranked by shots in the box across their last six matches

Finally, an alternative to Matata could be Cucho Hernandez (£5.1m). Again, no ‘double’ in Gameweek 33, but he does have a reasonably kind home match against Brentford, with some tasty fixtures to follow against Burnley, Crystal Palace, Everton and Leicester. The winger has started each of Watford’s last four matches, producing double-figure returns on two occasions. The situation involving Emmanuel Dennis (£5.9m) and Joshua King (£5.7m) is worth monitoring, however. Both had to settle for a place on the bench at Anfield, but could come back into the starting XI for this weekend’s huge matchup against Leeds United.

  1. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 22 hours ago

    2 FHs and BB left:
    Guess FH 33, BB 36 and FH 37 is the way to go?

    Who to get for FT this week, Cancelo?

    Ramsdale, Dubravka
    Rudiger, Doherty, TAA, Saiss, Kilman
    Saka, Barnes, Salah, Kulu, Ramsey
    Weghorst, Lacazette, Kane

    1.5 in the bank

    Open Controls
    1. Jet5605
      • 7 Years
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      Yeah Cancelo or downgrade Laca to free up funds

      Open Controls
      1. Hint
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Laca is poor but I wouldn't take him out before Brighton at home where Arsenal need a result

        Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      One Wolf out I recon

      Open Controls
    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      Cheers!

      Open Controls
    4. tomasjj
      • 7 Years
      3 days, 21 hours ago

      Move a Wolves defender. Cancelo is a good shout.
      Then later, Laca and upgrade in midfield.

      Wonder if Ramsdale will be as a good choice now with Tierney out. Tavares is a poor defender.

      Open Controls
  2. Jet5605
    • 7 Years
    3 days, 22 hours ago

    Think I'm settled on this WC draft. Feedback much appreciated...

    Guaita
    TAA - Cancelo - Laporte - Doherty
    Son - KDB - Maddison - Gallagher
    Kane - Mateta

    Foster - Fofana - Cucho - Ramsey

    Open Controls
    1. TN
      • 1 Year
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      Interesting to see a palace triple up, probably deserved based on fixtures and form.

      Defense is very strong I'd maybe be tempted to shift Laporte to a cheaper defender like Ben White and then upgrade upgrade Guaiti to schmeichel if you can afford to do so.

      Other than that GTG

      Open Controls
      1. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Thanks.

        You think Schmeichel is worth it? I know he has multiple doubles but I'm not sure if LEI's defence is trustworthy.
        I chose Laporte over White due to City's nice fixtures while Arsenal were far from convincing last night and are now without Tierney

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          I am looking to get schmeichel myself I know the Leicester defense is far from fantastic but I think he's a better option than Leicester defenders like fofana.

          (I get the Laporte move - had forgotten about Tierney being out)

          Open Controls
          1. Jet5605
            • 7 Years
            3 days, 22 hours ago

            Yeah I guess Schmeichel is less likely to be rested/rotated than the defenders so could be a good shout. Maybe a cheap Palace defender instead of Fofana if I get rid of Guaita

            Open Controls
            1. TN
              • 1 Year
              3 days, 22 hours ago

              Mitchell would be good

              Open Controls
    2. SonnyPikey
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Gallagher on 8 yc

        Open Controls
      • Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        0 Chelsea isn't for me. But an understandable approach. I'd defo go James over Laporte.

        Open Controls
    3. scream7cfc
      • 4 Years
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      Fofana, castagne or Justin?

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Whichever is cheapest

        Open Controls
    4. winchester
      • 1 Year
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      What could be done here? 1ft and 3.5m itb. FH&BB left

      ramsdale
      taa rudiger doherty white
      salah saka barnes mount
      kane weghorst

      (dubravka targett ramsey broja)

      Open Controls
      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Get Son?

        Open Controls
      2. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Cancelo?

        Open Controls
        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          Not this week imo.

          Open Controls
    5. putana
      • 3 Years
      3 days, 22 hours ago

      mateta or cucho more nailed?

      Open Controls
      1. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        I'm also wondering this please comment

        Open Controls
      2. SonnyPikey
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          wouldn't get either

          Open Controls
        • Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Get Cucho, he is gonna haul

          Open Controls
        • Eezer Goode, Eberechi Goode
          • 9 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Matera for sure. 4 goals in 5 games, bang in form.

          Open Controls
      3. Sz21
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Just FH left.
        33 or 36 (possibly the latter).
        Worth holding the FT this week or anything obvious/smarter to do?

        Pope.
        James, Cancelo, Laporte, TAA.
        Salah, Kulu, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz.
        Kane.
        Foster, Mateta, Amartey, Broja.
        1ft, 0.2m ITB.

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Looks good, I'd save ft

          Open Controls
      4. elpiratacordobes
        • 10 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Would you Salah+Havertz+Hwang to KDB+Maddison+Richarlison for -4 this week?

        Rest of front 8 are:

        Saka-Raph-Kulu-xx-xx
        Adams-Kane-xx

        Yes or No?

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          No

          Open Controls
          1. elpiratacordobes
            • 10 Years
            3 days, 22 hours ago

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      5. TN
        • 1 Year
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Sa Ramsdale
        TAA Robertson Doherty Livra RAN
        Salah Saka Kulusevski Maddison Ramsey
        Kane Weghorst Broja

        1.6m itb, 1 FT

        1 WC, BB intact

        I feel like getting rid of wolves assets is wise perhaps Sa to Schmeichel and RAN to White.

        What other moves are worth a hit or should I look to activate my WC this week?

        (I ideally want Cancelo and James/Rudiger in my team as well as getting rid of Sa and RAN plus any other adjustments such as bringing in Mateta/Cucho for Weghorst)

        Open Controls
      6. DavvaMC
        • 1 Year
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Looking at Tierney replacements for straight swap.

        A. Mitchell
        B. Schar
        C. Leicester defender but which one!

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          I was considering Mitchell while watching the game actually, quite like him. Also considering Justin

          Open Controls
        2. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          As commented above the Leicester defenders don't interest me Id only look at Schmeichel from the Leicester defense.

          B is (I think) 0.2m cheaper and has a better attacking potential with free kick duty (as seen Vs spurs)

          However I do like the look of palace at the minute so a tough choice.

          Between A and B for me, leaning towards B

          Open Controls
      7. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Ramsdale
        TAA, James, Cancelo
        Salah, Son, Coutinho, Raphina, Martinelli
        Cucho, Kane

        Foster, Doherty, Livramento, Broja

        Would you make any changes for GW32? Have 1 FT.

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          0.2 in the bank

          Open Controls
        2. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          No looks good

          Open Controls
        3. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Literally perfect well done

          Open Controls
      8. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Pope Sanchez
        TAA Robbo Tierney James Doherty
        Salah Raph Saka Martinelli Ramsey
        Kane Weghorst Broja
        1ft, 0.8itb

        Thinking FH33, BB36, FH37
        What do you reckon?
        A) Sanchez to Schmeichel
        B) Tierney to Laporte
        C) Tierney to Justin
        D) Broja to Pukki

        Open Controls
        1. TN
          • 1 Year
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          AB

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          B

          Open Controls
      9. bench boost for every gamew…
        • 5 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        Tierney out rest of the season. What a surprise when has played every minute for Arsenal in a hectic schedule and is a regular for Scotland. Some players are built to play every third day, som are not. Tierney is in that second category.

        Open Controls
        1. Hits from the Bong
          • 3 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Oh. Damn

          Open Controls
      10. Hits from the Bong
        • 3 Years
        3 days, 22 hours ago

        I feel like I need an extra wildcard all of a sudden. Tierney, Broja, Ramsey, Coady, Weghorst not looking like great picks. Is Tierney really injured? Does Martinelli need replacing?

        Sa Foster
        TAA Robertson Doherty Tierney Coady
        Salah Son Saka Martinelli Ramsey
        Kane Weghorst Broja

        Open Controls
        1. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          3 days, 22 hours ago

          Have Weghorst and Broja too, but what else is out there?

          Open Controls
        2. tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          I would deal with Martinelli later.
          Move Tierney first.
          Then there is Weghorst.

          Open Controls
        3. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          Broja has double after blank. But he isn't nailed, I guess.

          Open Controls
        4. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          Wout's the problem? If WW braces today, he is new bandwagon.

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            3 days, 21 hours ago

            He might get 2 in practice but he's got to show up tomorrow.

            Open Controls
      11. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        3 days, 21 hours ago

        Is Clyne nailed for Palace?

        Open Controls
      12. Jet5605
        • 7 Years
        3 days, 21 hours ago

        Best 5.8 mid? Already have Ramsey

        A - Fraser
        B - Odegaard
        C - Martinelli

        Other?

        Open Controls
        1. Chrispy
            3 days, 19 hours ago

            Short term Fraser - cracking next 3 GWs - then shift though

            Open Controls
          • Finding Timo
            • 1 Year
            3 days, 19 hours ago

            A

            Open Controls
        2. Jet5605
          • 7 Years
          3 days, 21 hours ago

          Almost there. How's my WC looking:

          Schmeichel
          Cancelo - Laporte - TAA - Doherty
          KDB - Son - Maddison - Fraser
          Kane

          Foster - Mateta - Cucho - Mitchell

          Open Controls
        3. offspinnersinahurry
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 days, 20 hours ago

          If I have 1 free transfer in gameweek 32 and dont use it then free hit in gameweek 33, will I have 2 free transfers in gameweek 34 please?

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            3 days, 20 hours ago

            No

            Open Controls
          2. AWOL-Ekotto
            • 10 Years
            3 days, 20 hours ago

            No

            Open Controls
          3. NorCal Villan
              3 days, 19 hours ago

              We should have a running ticker, kind of like those national debt ones, for every time this is asked

              Open Controls
              1. NorCal Villan
                  3 days, 19 hours ago

                  https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6k8mXBT-Fn4

                  Open Controls
                • offspinnersinahurry
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  3 days, 19 hours ago

                  Helpful!

                  Open Controls
            • The 12th Man
              • 8 Years
              3 days, 20 hours ago

              2 FH's & BB remaining.
              Looking at FH 33, BB 36, FH 37.
              Current squad with 2 FT's 0.5m itb
              Sa
              TAA,Cancelo,Doherty
              Salah,Kulu,Saka,Odegaard,Barnes
              Lacazette,Kane

              Pickford,Digne,Tarkowski,Broja
              GW 32- Odegaard,Lacazette > Havertz,Cucho 2FT's
              GW 33 - FH
              DeGea
              Castagne,Schar,Mee
              KDB,Fernandes,Barnes,Maddison,Saka
              Kane Ronaldo
              Foster,White,Fodder,Fodder
              GW 34- Tarkowski or Digne > James/Rudiger
              GW 35- save
              GW 36 BB Sa > Schmeichel, Broja > Mateta

              Open Controls
              1. Chrispy
                  3 days, 18 hours ago

                  I want Haverz but rotation scaring me. Mount feels safer. Same thing with James, massive ceiling but never playing 2 games in that DGW.

                  Wishing I had Lacazette for 36. Not much going on up front.

                  Liking the FH team.

                  Open Controls
              2. Chrispy
                  3 days, 19 hours ago

                  FHs to come in 33 and 37. Looking to BB in 36. Need to oust Tierney asap, thinking for Leicester DEF, but who of Castagne, Justin, Pereira or Fofana to go for?

                  Current Squad:

                  Ramsdale, Guaita

                  TAA, Robertson, Rudiger, Reguillon, Tierney

                  Salah, Saka, Raphinha, Kulusevski, Ramsey

                  Kane, Toney, Jimenez

                  0.8m in the bank.

                  With 4 FTs before 36 (including needing to shift Tierney), who would your top targets be? Maddison, Mount, LEI defender. Speculative punts up front: Pukki, Iheanacho, Dennis, DCL? Really wanted Mateta, but can't see past the DGWers! Bloody Palace double in 37 not 36 - it was a 50/50 chance - too late for the GK!

                  Open Controls

