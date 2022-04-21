FPL Gameweek 34 team news and injuries: Live updates from Thursday’s pressers

We’ve got injury updates from three Premier League managers who held pre-match press conferences on Thursday.

The head coaches of Watford, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur all faced the media ahead of their Gameweek 34 fixtures this weekend.

So that means we’ll have a total of 17 more top-flight bosses facing reporters on Friday, after which we’ll bring you our second team news round-up of the week.

In the meantime, check out our ‘early team news’ round-up here for the clubs not listed below.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

Matt Doherty (knee) and Japhet Tanganga (knee) are both out for the season and Oliver Skipp (groin) remains sidelined but Antonio Conte reported no fresh fitness concerns in his pre-match presser.

WATFORD

Cucho Hernández (hamstring) is still out and faces a race against time to be back before the end of the season, while Samuel Kalu (ankle) and Francisco Sierralta (calf) are only in “modified training” as of Thursday as they recover from minor injuries.

William Troost-Ekong (hamstring) is back in full training but the Hornets revealed that two more unnamed players are carrying knocks – that’s not the first time this season that they’ve posted an ‘anonymous’ injury update.

“We are monitoring one or two, who haven’t been able to train with us as fully as we would like during the week. But we are expecting tomorrow to have a pretty clean bill of health.” – Roy Hodgson

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Graham Potter will face the media at 3.30pm BST.

