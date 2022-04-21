118
FPL April 21

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard

For those Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers still with a Wildcard to use, Gameweek 34 is seemingly the most popular time to use it.

Over 25% of site readers responding to our sidebar poll say they will activate the chip this week.

Chelsea and Manchester United play twice in Gameweek 34, so Wildcarding now will maximise the points potential for both this upcoming round of matches and Double Gameweeks 36 and 37.

With this in mind, we have produced a position-by-position guide to pick out the best and most discussed options in each category.

You can read a rundown of the stand-out goalkeepers here and defenders here.

All stats taken from this article are from our Premium Members Area.

MOHAMED SALAH

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 2

Mohamed Salah (£13.2m) had been on a barren run by his usual standards leading up to Gameweek 33, not scoring a goal from open play since February 19 against Norwich City.

However, any doubts surrounding the Egyptian were firmly put to bed as he got back on the scoresheet against Manchester United and looked a lot more like his old self.

Despite his recent dry spell in front of goal, his two goals at Anfield have taken his tally for the league season to 22, stretching his lead at the top of the Premier League goal scoring charts to five over Son Heung-min (£11.1m).

Sadio Mane (£11.7m), meanwhile, has produced eight attacking returns since Gameweek 26, but his underlying goal threat numbers remain someway behind the Egyptian over the last six matches:

Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and Luis Diaz (£7.9m) are cheaper options in Jurgen Klopp’s ranks, but predicting starts is trickier.

As for Liverpool, they are now unbeaten in nine games in all competitions and are 13 unbeaten in the league as they still chase an unprecedented quadruple.

Next up is Everton, who Salah scored twice against earlier in the season, before a favourable run of fixtures which includes a double-header against Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa in Gameweek 36.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 1

From Gameweek 17 onwards, Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) has started 15 of the 16 Premier League matches he has been available for, producing 13 attacking returns and five double-digit hauls.

Averaging 7.9 points per match in that time, his 118 points is only beaten by Spurs duo Son and Harry Kane (£12.6m), while his 44 shots and 49 chances created rank fifth and top respectively among all players.

The only real downside to De Bruyne right now is price, plus a packed schedule that includes two Champions League semi-finals against Real Madrid.

Watford at home might seem the time for a rest, a la Norwich in Gameweek 25 – but then again, he’s only recently warmed the bench for 90 minutes at Wembley in the FA Cup.

It must be said that there is potential for Phil Foden (£7.8m) and Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) to do well, too, while Raheem Sterling (£10.5m) is an exciting – perhaps shorter-term – investment, given his midweek rest.

Manchester City are midway down our Season Ticker for fixture difficulty, but their outstanding match against Wolverhampton Wanderers is still to be added in either Gameweek 36 or 37 and once that happens, they’ll shoot right up the standings.

Not one fixture against a ‘big six’ club remains, while what would seem to be City’s biggest test on paper – a trip to West Ham United in Gameweek 37 – will likely be made that bit easier if the Hammers make it through to the Europa League final, which follows three days after that clash at the Etihad.

SON HEUNG-MIN/DEJAN KULUSEVSKI

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 5

Having produced a whopping 51 points in his last four starts, Son Heung-min remains one of the best midfielders on offer.

In fact, since Antonio Conte first took charge in Gameweek 11, the South Korean is the leading points scorer among FPL midfielders:

The best FPL midfielders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 1

He enjoys making a mockery of Opta’s expected goals (xG) stats, too. While he may not be able to match Salah for shots, big chances or xG over an extended period, he has exceeded the data-collectors’ predictions ever since he came to the Premier League.

Dejan Kulusevski (£6.4m), meanwhile, has hit the ground running at Spurs following his January arrival.

Playing on the right of the front three, the Swede has scored three and also supplied seven assists in 12 appearances, averaging 6.4 points per match. Son still comfortably bests Kulusevski for xGI since the pair first started their run in the team together, but he is an appealing alternative route into Spurs’ attack given the £4.7m price difference.

After six wins in their previous seven Premier League games, Saturday’s defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion felt like a return to the inconsistency that undermined Tottenham Hotspur’s start to 2022.

However, favourable fixtures surround Spurs’ Double Gameweek 36 and there’s a top-four spot to play for, so rotation should be kept at a minimum.

KAI HAVERTZ/MASON MOUNT

The best FPL defenders for a Gameweek 34 Wildcard 6

Kai Havertz (£7.9m) has been starting up front for Chelsea in the past few weeks, producing five goals and one assist in his last six Premier League outings.

That included a brace in the Gameweek 28 victory at Burnley, as well as a goal in his last start at Southampton.

Although he may occasionally be rotated, his midweek breather should go some way to alleviating any immediate concerns, while the Blues’ elimination from Europe helps with the rotation risk on the domestic front, although the FA Cup final in between Gameweeks 36 and 37 sets alarm bells ringing, particularly if there is little left to play for in the league.

Mason Mount (£7.6m), meanwhile, appears to be Chelsea’s most assured starter at the top end of the pitch: the England international has started 16 of the last 17 league matches he has been available for.

And although he may not seem as exciting a pick as his German team-mate or even the revitalised Timo Werner (£8.6m), he is an excellent FPL asset in his own right and in good form. In his last five appearances, Mount has returned a 13 and 19-point haul and has registered six attacking returns.

Top of our Season Ticker is Chelsea, as their Double Gameweek 34 is followed by a strong set of season-closing matches.

BUKAYO SAKA

Bukayo Saka (£6.8m) has been in fine form for Arsenal this season and ranks sixth among midfielders for FPL points.

Saka now has 11 attacking returns and four double-digit hauls from Gameweek 16 onwards, averaging 5.8 points per start in that time. During that period, he’s second for shots, joint-third for chances created and third for xGI among midfielders, and all of those ahead of him are much more expensive in FPL.

The winger was minutes away from blanking for the fourth-straight match in Gameweek 33, but dusted himself down to convert the stoppage-time spot kick he himself had won, with previous takers Alexandre Lacazette (£8.3m) and Nicolas Pepe (£6.9m) off the field. Those two players above may not be guaranteed sustained game-time in the run-in so it’s worth pondering just who is on penalties for the Gunners going forward.

He’s also, in theory, the securest route into an exciting Gunners attack – his only two benching’s this season have come off the back of fitness concerns.

Saka, incidentally, started Gameweek 33 at right wing-back as Mikel Arteta moved to a 3-4-2-1 formation, but still posed a threat throughout.

Arsenal’s win at Chelsea on Wednesday has helped revive their Champions League push, and some decent fixtures await, which includes a double-header in Gameweek 36 against Leeds United and rivals Spurs.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

Eriksen Covid latest as Maddison and Castagne haul 5

There’ll be week-to-week uncertainty over what sort of Leicester City team Brendan Rodgers will put out during the run-in, particularly with a Europa League semi-final to be contested either side of Gameweek 35.

Outfield teammates like James Maddison (£7.0m) and Harvey Barnes (£6.6m) are both having minutes managed, but have impressed when on the pitch. Maddison has three attacking returns in his last five outings, while Barnes scored his fourth league goal of the season against Everton on Wednesday.

The Foxes, meanwhile, have a closing run of fixtures that is high in quantity and quality. Their remaining outings include hosting Norwich City, Southampton and Everton.

There’s an argument to suggest that, if you remove quantity from the equation, Crystal Palace have the best remaining fixtures for the run-in.

Five matches against sides in the bottom half now follow, while the visit of Manchester United on the final day of the season should hold no fear based on what the Red Devils have served up of late.

Patrick Vieira’s side don’t have a lot to play for – they are out of all cup competitions and sat in 14th position. Yet they are fifth in the Season Ticker and about to face Leeds United (h), Southampton (a) and Watford (h) in a promising sequence.

Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) looks like the pick of the midfielders on offer, having served up six goals in his last 10 appearances.

Now that Aston Villa’s one remaining blank is out of the way, Philippe Coutinho (£7.1m) might be worth a look.

The Villans’ run-in contains two Double Gameweeks and five fixtures against sides ranked ninth or below, which is just as well given how they have performed against the teams in contention for a European qualification spot.

Even the away match against Leicester on Saturday might be less tricky than usual given that the Foxes are in Europa League semi-final action five days later.

Coutinho, meanwhile, does tend to blow hot and cold, but has racked up four goals and three assists since his January arrival.

Of the budget enablers, Anthony Gordon (£4.6m), Jacob Ramsey (£4.7m) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£4.4m) are all worthy of consideration, especially for those with Bench Boosts still to play, with Everton, Villa and Leicester all involved in ‘doubles’ in Gameweek 36 and 37.

WHAT OUR RATE MY TEAM TOOL PREDICTS

  1. Redranger
    • 7 Years
    33 mins ago

    Foster Schmeichel
    TAA Cancelo Alonso White Cash
    Salah Saka Mount Maddison XXX
    Pukki Mateta XXX

    A) Son & Watkins
    B) Kane & Gordon
    C) KDB & Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Werner Bros
      • 6 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  2. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    33 mins ago

    What to do with Martinelli? Is he an impact sub now?

    Open Controls
    1. Viper
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Start & hope

      Open Controls
      1. gart888
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Bench and hope he's won his job back by DGW time imo. If not, do something like him and Havertz for Kulu and Maddison.

        Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      15 mins ago

      I think ESR will start ahead of him, but he's hardly nailed himself, and Martinelli still looks dangerous from the bench

      Open Controls
    3. FFSbet.com
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Sold him,cant bother with few GWs left if he starts on not.

      Martinelli + Kane > Mahrez + Werner (-4)

      Open Controls
    4. Allison Wonderland
        just now

        Bench and see if you can

        Open Controls
    5. Viper
      • 12 Years
      32 mins ago

      Strongly thinking of free hitting this week. One thing holding me back is that I actually have 2Fts. Anyway, how does this look?

      DDG

      TAA Alonso Cancelo Laporte

      Salah Jota Sterling Havertz Saka

      Werner

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not sold on Alonso, Jota or Sterling.. would get Rudi (if fit)/Silva otherwise and would def like to have KDB/Mane in there somehow on FH

        Open Controls
      2. BeWater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I'm thinking of going for triple Chelsea attack.

        Open Controls
        1. Yes Ndidi
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Alonso and James would consider themselves part of that attack

          Open Controls
    6. The Mighty Whites
      • 7 Years
      29 mins ago

      Thoughts on WC team? BB36, FH37:

      Krul - Foster
      TAA - Robertson - James - Cancelo - Davies
      Salah - Son - Havertz - Mount - Gordon
      Pukki - Dennis - Rodriguez

      £0.0 ITB.

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        24 mins ago

        Don’t like Krul and not keen on your forwards.

        Open Controls
        1. The Mighty Whites
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Who / how to get in?

          Open Controls
      2. FFSbet.com
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        James > Alonso and upgrade GK maybe,other looks ok

        Open Controls
      3. Allison Wonderland
          just now

          Sacrifice one of your mids. Too much relegation fodder

          Open Controls
      4. Werner Bros
        • 6 Years
        28 mins ago

        Trying to build for double GW26 BB, FH in 37 so prioritising getting rid of Weg/Toney/Doherty/Liv who wont double in 36. Which of the below options sounds best?

        A: Weghorst/Toney > Werner
        B: Doherty > 7.2
        C: Weghorst/Toney Doherty > Werner 5.0
        D: Ignore single GW players and focus on bringing in one of Mount or Cancelo

        Schmeichel Foster
        TAA Rudi Doherty White Liv
        Salah Saka Raph Kulu Ramsey
        Kane Toney Weghorst

        1FT 2.5ITB

        Open Controls
        1. XX SMICER XX
          • 3 Years
          8 mins ago

          B to Cancelo

          Open Controls
        2. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Honestly think Toney might be a good buy for the end of the season wont get rid of him

          Open Controls
          1. Werner Bros
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Yeah Weghorst is the one I'd probably get rid of if I went with A - I was thinking I could try and get all doublers for BB36 but then some single GW players e.g. Cancelo could be just as valuable so might abandon that idea. Toney is another single gameweeker with a good fixture that week anyways

            Open Controls
      5. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        27 mins ago

        What’s best:
        A. Ronaldo (c) & Martinelli
        B. Havertz (c) & Laporte -4

        Only chip left is BB, building towards GW36

        Open Controls
        1. Werner Bros
          • 6 Years
          23 mins ago

          A

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            3 mins ago

            Do you think Martinelli starts?

            Open Controls
            1. Werner Bros
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Tbh I'm not sure. B is probably safer in that regard

              Open Controls
        2. Allison Wonderland
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        3. Cheeto__Bandito
          • 1 Year
          27 mins ago

          Who scores more?

          A) Coady
          B) Cancelo -4

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            B

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            I have a sneaky feeling this is the only one game Cancelo gets benched till the end of the season

            Open Controls
            1. XX SMICER XX
              • 3 Years
              2 mins ago

              With Walker, Ake, Stones injured and banned from 1st leg against Madrid? No chance

              Open Controls
              1. lilmessipran
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Ahh forgot about his ucl ban seems unlikely then

                Open Controls
        4. lilmessipran
          • 9 Years
          25 mins ago

          Already used my ft this week if I decide to FH now, will that transfer be a part of my main team from next gw?

          Open Controls
          1. Viper
            • 12 Years
            3 mins ago

            It will revert to your team pre transfers

            Open Controls
            1. lilmessipran
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Cheers

              Open Controls
        5. grooveymatt65
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          hey guys this is my team:

          Pope Jakupovic

          TAA White Targett Justin Saiss

          Fernandes Kulusevski Maddison Martinelli Brownhill

          Kane Wood Richarlison

          5.5 itb 1ft

          What could I do from the below?

          1. Martinelli and Saiss to Havertz and Alonso for -4

          2. Martinelli and Saiss to Mount/Havertz and Alonso for -4

          3. Martinelli, Fernandes and Justin to Salah, Havertz and Laporte/Cancelo for -8

          4. Martinelli, Fernandes, Justin and Saiss to Salah, Havertz, Cancelo and Alonso for -12

          5. Other

          thanks!! 🙂

          Open Controls
        6. Yes Ndidi
          • 2 Years
          23 mins ago

          Up for taking hits to see me to the end of the season (just one FH left for 37), but am I barking up the wrong tree with this for a -8 please?

          Rudi Kane Maddison Broja -> Laporte Timo KdB Gelhardt
          exact money as we speak

          Would give a team of
          Kasper
          TAA Robbo Cancelo James Laporte
          Salah KdB Havertz Kulu
          Timo
          (Foster Ramsey JRod Gelhardt)

          Open Controls
          1. XX SMICER XX
            • 3 Years
            1 min ago

            Looks good. I do think that KDB could be benched against either Wat or Leeds.
            I think Sterling could be a good punt for the next two gameweeks

            Open Controls
        7. Feed tha Sheep
          • 9 Years
          22 mins ago

          Start one?

          A. Ramsdale (United)
          B. Dubravka (Norwich) (starting Schar)

          Open Controls
          1. Yes Ndidi
            • 2 Years
            19 mins ago

            A. Home advantage, no CR7

            Open Controls
          2. lilmessipran
            • 9 Years
            17 mins ago

            I am starting B, think United might get one in this game and I also don't have Schar

            Open Controls
          3. Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            just now

            B
            Newcastle are only behind Liverpool and Man City in terms of points per game this calendar year ... struggle to see why FPL make it a 'green' FDR fixture for Norwich

            Open Controls
        8. Viper
          • 12 Years
          21 mins ago

          Which looks better?

          A. Digne, Raphinha & Kane -> Cancelo, Havertz & Werner (-4)

          B. Digne, Raphinha & Weghorst -> Alonso, Havertz & Gelhardt (-4)

          Open Controls
          1. Norco
            • 7 Years
            7 mins ago

            A - Though losing Kane bit of a loss

            Open Controls
          2. Feed tha Sheep
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            B

            Open Controls
        9. cutch
          • 7 Years
          21 mins ago

          Who to bring in?
          A) Mount
          B) Havertz
          C) None (should I go for Werner instead?)

          Who to make way?
          1) Kulu
          2) Saka
          3) Maddison
          4) None
          (My other 2 MFs are Salah and Son)

          Open Controls
          1. Viper
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            B1

            Open Controls
          2. NorCal Villan
              just now

              A3

              Open Controls
          3. POTATO
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Hello; your thoughts on captaincy and bench order?

            Pope
            Robertson Cancelo Laporte Rüdiger²
            Salah Son Saka Mount² Kulusevski
            Weghorst
            (Ramsdale Broja Gabriel Dennis) £0.6M 0FT

            Captain Salah or Mount?
            Right players benched?
            Rüdiger* > Alonso or James -4 worth it?

            Open Controls
            1. Yes Ndidi
              • 2 Years
              just now

              Captain Mo. Could go very big against Everton
              The hit will probably pay for itself, but it depends how long Rudi is out for.

              Open Controls
          4. Norco
            • 7 Years
            19 mins ago

            Thoughts on -4?

            Digne + Maddison > Alonso + Mount (-4)

            GTG?

            Sa (Dubravka)
            Robertson Cancelo VvD Alonso (Doherty)
            Salah Son Kulu Saka Mount
            Wood (Weg Broja)

            Open Controls
          5. C_G
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            What to do here?? 1 FT, 1.4 ITB

            Schmeichel

            TAA Robbo Schar Alonso

            Maddison Salah Kulu Saka

            Kane Weg

            Carson Ramsey Toney Amartey

            Open Controls
            1. lilmessipran
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Probably Kulu to Mount?

              Open Controls
          6. Hits from the Bong
            • 3 Years
            15 mins ago

            Was Kane injured during the last game? Thought I saw him limping on the highlights but not heard anything

            Open Controls
            1. Big_Andy_GAWA
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Hope not!!!

              Open Controls
          7. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Play:

            Rudiger (WHU / man u) or

            Söyuncu (AVL)

            With Rudiger looking like missing the first game of the DGW, it's close, right?! Leicester still likely to concede, though.

            Open Controls
            1. lilmessipran
              • 9 Years
              just now

              Source for Rudi missing the first game?

              Open Controls
          8. Big_Andy_GAWA
            • 10 Years
            8 mins ago

            Have just done Willock send Raphinha to KDH and Mount for free. First time ever owning Mount in FPL. Hope he does me proud... 😀

            Open Controls
            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              3 mins ago

              You avoided the GW10 disaster Mount bandwagon then!

              Open Controls
          9. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 12 Years
            1 min ago

            Last Man Standing GW33 (92 teams)

            Safety score = 72
            Top score = Frank Pike with 114
            LMS average = 77.85 (-2.22) = 75.63

            36 teams to be removed, 56 teams through to GW34.
            Up to 42% out or minimum 24 out next GW.
            Congrats to the final 55 & me 🙂

            https://www.livefpl.net/LMS

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.