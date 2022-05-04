907
Big Numbers May 4

FPL Gameweek 36 preview: Key player and team stats

It’s a Double Gameweek 36 special of Big Numbers as we look at the key player and team statistics ahead of Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

These are a cherry-picked selection of Opta stats from our Premium Members’ Area, with the focus on the dozen clubs who play twice in the upcoming Gameweek.

Man City v Liverpool team news: Jota in for Diaz

+9.20 expected goals prevented (xGP) by Jose Sa (£5.3m) in 2021/22, by a country mile the highest figure among Premier League goalkeepers. David de Gea (£5.1m) and Ederson (£6.1m) are next best on +1.70. The figure suggests that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ healthy clean sheet count has arrived more by luck than judgment, or rather the heroics of Sa between the sticks. As we discuss further down this article, those ‘xG’ figures do occasionally catch up with Wolves.

0.63 big chances created per 90 minutes by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.4m) in 2021/22, the best rate of any player with significant game-time – regardless of position – in the Premier League. Only two assists have arrived for the right-back since Gameweek 23 but the rate of big chance creation has stayed pretty constant at 0.60 in that time, so the statistics would suggest he’s been a tad unfortunate. Andrew Robertson (£7.3m) has outscored his teammate by 94 FPL points to 60 over this period but again, the expected goal involvement (xGI) figures imply that Alexander-Arnold has still been the more threatening:

19 starts made by Joel Matip (£5.2m) since his last Premier League benching. The Cameroonian stopper was absent in Gameweeks 21 and 28 but was ill on both occasions, so he last was among the substitutes all the way back in November. The centre-half’s breathers have instead been coming in the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup, and true to form, Jurgen Klopp again named Matip as a substitute in the midweek win in Villarreal.

14 shots in the box attempted by Marcos Alonso (£5.7m) over his last six appearances – that’s one more than Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) has registered over the same period. Alonso’s total of 15 chances created in his last half-dozen outings is also inferior to just two Premier League players, regardless of position. It’ll be rotation risk around the FA Cup final, rather than the eye-popping underlying stats, which will be the main downside to Alonso and other Chelsea assets in Gameweek 36.

  1. how now brown cow
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    38 mins ago

    This could be a real problem for the old bench boost.

  2. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    38 mins ago

    My original plan was to do Son to KDB (c), but considering Son's form and KDB's minutes it doesn't look like a good move now.

    Your thoughts plz

    1. AIRMILES
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Son has been the highest GW scorer for three of the last six GWs. Keep.

    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah wouldn't do it. KDB probably has minutes managed before the CL final.

      1. how now brown cow
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        11 mins ago

        Lol

    3. how now brown cow
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      14 mins ago

      I had the same plan and it's in the shredder.

    4. noissimbus
        14 mins ago

        At least need to know KDB is ok first and the sub was just tactical.

        Open Controls
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      38 mins ago

      Is Mahrez now an option for gw36?

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        Yeah, Pep was happy with him when subbed.

        1. Paulo67
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          Lol

    6. tbhogal
      • 12 Years
      38 mins ago

      What does this mean for city assets now guys ?

      Open Controls
      1. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        33 mins ago

        Sell

      2. Steve McCroskey
        • 8 Years
        32 mins ago

        Sell them all and buy Norwich

      3. ZEZIMA
        • 5 Years
        32 mins ago

        Get rid. Their season is over. They might never recover from this

      4. Dammit_182
        • 1 Year
        32 mins ago

        Probably means grealish is still an avoid….till we meet again!

      5. The Tinkerman
        • 6 Years
        32 mins ago

        I’m on FH so will gamble with some of the rested guys, maybe Jesus or Mahrez

      6. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        Means 500 YouTubers will make videos overanalyzing the whole thing

        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Lmao

        2. NorCal Villan
            just now

            And a boatload of people here will watch those videos

        3. The Tinkerman
          • 6 Years
          31 mins ago

          Probably the Walker injury is the most significant thing that happened for fpl. Cancelo is nailed every game now.

          1. Klaren
            • 4 Years
            27 mins ago

            It might be a minor injury, too early to tell.

        4. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          30 mins ago

          Be wary only any that played 120 tonight, KDB possible knock but looked fine after the end. This could push them on to the title or destroy them, very hard to know but the manner of the defeat in particular is what could really have a hold on them

          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            just now

            *be wary of

        5. noissimbus
            28 mins ago

            City is ahead in the league and just needs reminding of this. They also have advantage in that Pool have denser run-in to deal with.

          • Paulo67
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            27 mins ago

            Jesus out for weggy

          • NorCal Villan
              26 mins ago

              https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=mAUY1J8KizU

          • Rocket Raccoon
            • 11 Years
            37 mins ago

            Money can’t buy me…Champions Leagues. Does buy Premier Leagues though.

            1. Dammit_182
              • 1 Year
              16 mins ago

              And the French league

            2. ZEZIMA
              • 5 Years
              16 mins ago

              Oil money can't compete with the titans of Europe

              Open Controls
                • 4 Years
                10 mins ago

                THIS

            3. how now brown cow
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              16 mins ago

              Madrid team assembled on a shoestring

          • 1justlookin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            37 mins ago

            Who scores more in week 36 -

            Mount
            or
            Robertson

            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              9 mins ago

              Mount

              1. CR7 is Home
                • 4 Years
                8 mins ago

                Mount is supposed to be rested in one of the games?

                Open Controls
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I bet he plays both
                  Might come off earlier vs LEE

                2. noissimbus
                    3 mins ago

                    Robbo is also supposed to be rested, but who knows when Klopp will do it. Being subbed at 79' in CL is hardly it imo. Long overdue.

              2. Sun Jihai
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                7 mins ago

                Mount

            2. Flynny
              • 7 Years
              36 mins ago

              Are people still going to invest in city players for dgw36?

              Foden seems off the table

              Are laporte and Jesus options?

              Thanks

              1. Duke Silver ☑
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                29 mins ago

                Can't see Laporte playing 2 games. Jesus, Mahrez, KdB look good options.

                1. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Who will play cb then?

                  1. Duke Silver ☑
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Dias and Aké for Newcastle if I was a betting man.

                    1. noissimbus
                        22 mins ago

                        There's no room for error and no further distractions. Pep just might minimise rotation unless necessary, imo.

                      • Klaren
                        • 4 Years
                        21 mins ago

                        Dias also played 120 and Laporte has been more reliable lately. I doubt Laporte gets rotated.

                        1. Hits from the Bong
                          • 3 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Except BT said he was struggling and feeling his groin in extra time

                        2. NateDog
                          • 1 Year
                          8 mins ago

                          Seen some mentionings of possible groin issue for Laporte

                    2. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
                      • 9 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      Ake was ready to come on, but think Pep thought better of it when the officials stopped adding on time for subs.

                2. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Well they will eventually have to play right. In defense particularly there's not that many options with Walker and Stones out

                3. Max City
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Wrong timing for this question

                4. Corgzzzz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  19 mins ago

                  Laporte looked like he had a groin injury

              2. nerd_is_the_werd
                • 2 Years
                34 mins ago

                Not sure what Ferdinand's talking about.
                Nobody saw it coming from minute 89, City were comfortable.

                1. Union_Jacks
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 4 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  He is absolutely waffling on

                2. how now brown cow
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  I like the "never seen a topsy turvy route to the final like it".

                  Spurs was 3 years ago.

                  1. Big Mac 24
                    • 9 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    Amen

                3. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  Literally no one. Not even Madrid players.

                  1. noissimbus
                      just now

                      Carlo might have had a hint. Probably is envisioning the final right now.

                  2. NateDog
                    • 1 Year
                    7 mins ago

                    Rio knows all

                    F all, that is

                    1. Rocket Raccoon
                      • 11 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Ha ha ha

                4. swanseag55
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Thinking of bringing in Mahrez and giving the armband. Should play both games and could be a huge differential. Thoughts?

                  1. Union_Jacks
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Brave, who knows whether he plays both

                    1. swanseag55
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      You would think Pep trusts Mahrez, scored tonight, taken off early. Got nothing else to play for now but the league. 40 points behind in my ML and I am sure he will captain Son/Salah so need a nice differential lol

                  2. Yome
                    • 10 Years
                    26 mins ago

                    Jesus C IMO

                  3. Klaren
                    • 4 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    I don't see why he should play both games. He might but they don't have any injuries in the front 3 so just as likely to get rotated as in previous games.

                    1. swanseag55
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      just now

                      Fair point but just think Pep trusts Mahrez to do the business especially as he’s been given pens.

                5. Neevesy
                  • 5 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Best defender for 5.4m for DGW - Matip?

                6. Dynamic Duos
                  • 8 Years
                  33 mins ago

                  Who will play lb for City?

                  1. El Presidente
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Zinch

                  2. CR7 is Home
                    • 4 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Ake and Zin

                  3. redsallstars
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 2 Years
                    30 mins ago

                    Prob zinchenko if walkers out

                  4. Paulo67
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    29 mins ago

                    Cancello and walker on the right

                  5. The Mighty Hippo
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    Zinchenko on the left, Cancelo on the right.

                  6. Sun Jihai
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    just now

                    The defender with the second highest mins per xA this season (only behind TAA)

                7. OptimusBlack
                  • 9 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  Which is better ?
                  A- Mahrez & Richa
                  B- Foden & Jesus

                  1. Duke Silver ☑
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    16 mins ago

                    A

                    Foden played 120 tonight.

                    1. OptimusBlack
                      • 9 Years
                      13 mins ago

                      Okaaay

                    2. jacob1989
                        just now

                        That doesn't matter. Foden is peps favorite. He starts each game

                  2. dshv
                    • 4 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    After 120 min that
                    Havetz to foden is a wait??

                    1. OptimusBlack
                      • 9 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Yes Sure

                    2. Flynny
                      • 7 Years
                      5 mins ago

                      Yeah. I'm avoiding foden

                    3. Hits from the Bong
                      • 3 Years
                      3 mins ago

                      As a new owner I'm more worried about lack of points than lack of minutes, he is young and fit, and KDB is struggling to play 90.

                  3. Oscar Slater
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    29 mins ago

                    Newcastle smell blood.

                    1. redsallstars
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      Yep. Fancy newcastle win and city to blow the title

                  4. Champ
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    28 mins ago

                    Jake BT "We'll continue the discussion after the break..." *translation* Steve mc will keep talking and myself and the other 2 will just listen

                  5. La Roja
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    27 mins ago

                    Why was KDB taken off chaps? Injury?

                    1. Sun Jihai
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      23 mins ago

                      Pep triple captaining him for DGW

                    2. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      22 mins ago

                      To. Let Grealish and Co express themselves

                      1. RedRo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        21 mins ago

                        Lol

                        1. AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          14 mins ago

                          It was a joke

                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            1 min ago

                            I know, I enjoyed it

                    3. Oscar Slater
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      20 mins ago

                      Conceit. Pep thought tie was over. Muppet.

                      1. NateDog
                        • 1 Year
                        17 mins ago

                        It was 0-0 at that point, I don't think so. KDB was struggling to get into the game. I agree that you don't take your best players off but even with them dominating the ball he made a few errors and had little impact

                        1. Oscar Slater
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          Yeah, I know it was 0-0 when KDB was brought off and that's what I mean. He was arrogant enough to believe he could give his playmaker a breather when holding the narrowest of advantages in a Champions League semi final in the Bernabeu.

                          1. NateDog
                            • 1 Year
                            5 mins ago

                            He's been carrying knocks for a fair while and perhaps that was the issue. No use keeping a player on the pitch if they're having no impact or are going to keep losing the ball on you. Even if you need them from an attacking sense more than someone like Gundogan, if they're not being effective then that's unlikely to change just because you need a goal.

                            1. No Need
                              • 8 Years
                              1 min ago

                              Ironically Gundog did very well in the goal build up. It was just a freak happening, fair play to Real for not giving up but City really gave them that game by not being ruthless when they had to be unlike Pool last night

                    4. just a man
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      18 mins ago

                      Appeared to be a defensive tactical change. Didn’t look like injury.

                    5. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      12 mins ago

                      Seemed not right - may be ongoing ankle issues but no doubt will hear reason

                  6. KeanosMagic
                      27 mins ago

                      Mount and Jesus to Mahrez and Richarlison?

                    • AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      27 mins ago

                      You can imagine FPL Twitter accounts starting to tweet that's good for Man City players....

                      Completely missing the point of what flying home for 8 hours all told

                      after throwing away a Champions League final means

                    • Duke Silver ☑
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 7 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      Someone needs to take Rio off the TV.

                    • RedRo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      26 mins ago

                      Is KDB a better or worse prospect now than he was a few hours ago? I'm thinking better (despite him looking fatigued) now the league is their only focus and he got subbed around 70 minutes while others played 120.

                      1. Duke Silver ☑
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        As long as he wasn't taken off with a knock he's a better pick now.

                      2. The Mighty Hippo
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        19 mins ago

                        I would say better, assuming he didn't have an injury. City need to ensure they win the league now.

                      3. Hits from the Bong
                        • 3 Years
                        17 mins ago

                        According to both him and Pep he is nursing a few injuries, and he keeps getting taken off early. Doubt he would have got taken off when he did otherwise

                      4. jacob1989
                          16 mins ago

                          A worse pick. Who knows if he ll play both games? Pep favorite foden only assured of starts each game

                        • AC/DC AFC
                          • 6 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          I'm saying you're not thinking about sports psychology effects.

                          Possibly worse st and better mt

                      5. Isco Disco
                        • 4 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        Vamosssss! Hala Madrid!
                        Can’t believe we turned the game around in the last few mins. What a game! This is what Real Madrid is known for…The comeback kings and the kings of Europe! Oil money can’t buy you the champions league. It’s the FOOTBALL HERITAGE as Mourinho said.
                        Let’s go win our 14th Champions league boys!
                        Proud to be a Madridista!

                        1. ZEZIMA
                          • 5 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          The biggest and greatest club of all time. Congrats Isco. Deserved win

                          1. jacob1989
                              1 min ago

                              Liverpool will lead 2-0 in the final till 88 minutes and real Madrid will then send it to extra time with 2 injury time goals. And score the winner in the 119th minute.
                              Anything else would be an anomaly.

                          2. Run DCL
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            14 mins ago

                            What made you decide to support the 13 times European champions, Real Madrid?

                          3. Paulo67
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            1 min ago

                            Yea well you haven’t won it yet! There’s another team in the final out for revenge after a team mate was assaulted in 2018 if you remember! Plus Madrid have to play Liverpool who have a goalkeeper this time! YLWA!!

                        2. The Mighty Hippo
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          24 mins ago

                          Who do you think returns the most points in gw36, Mount or Luis Diaz?

                          1. dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            3 mins ago

                            Diaz

                        3. Viper
                          • 12 Years
                          22 mins ago

                          Regardless of what happened at the end, KDB looked absolutely shattered, even in the first half. Anyone else think the same or am I way off?

                          1. just a man
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            4 mins ago

                            He didn’t play well at all. His first touch was well off. Kept giving the ball away.

                          2. NateDog
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            I don't think he looked shattered but he had an off day, let the ball get away from him a few times and wasn't very involved

                          3. sandman58
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Son a far better pick
                            KDB becoming a troll lol

                        4. OptimusBlack
                          • 9 Years
                          19 mins ago

                          So if you have only Cancelo so who to get also from City ?

                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • 6 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            Pep

                          2. Sun Jihai
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 10 Years
                            17 mins ago

                            KDB

                          3. sandman58
                            • 3 Years
                            16 mins ago

                            Nobody.... that's the bubble burst
                            Liverpool will win the league now for sure

                            1. Rocket Raccoon
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              No chance.

                          4. Paulo67
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            3 mins ago

                            Tough to call! I’ve Laporte, cancello and foden and if lucky one of the three plays the weekend game!

                          5. No Need
                            • 8 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Im thinking Dias. Cant see much coming from Wol/New but they may be stubborn

                        5. Cheeto__Bandito
                          • 1 Year
                          19 mins ago

                          Who score more?

                          James and Ederson
                          or
                          Mahrez and schmeichel

                          1. AC/DC AFC
                            • 6 Years
                            13 mins ago

                            Real Madrid

                          2. Rocket Raccoon
                            • 11 Years
                            11 mins ago

                            A

                        6. Ajax Hamsterdam
                          • 7 Years
                          17 mins ago

                          was going to swap mount and james for 2 city assets but not so sure now. would you keep and also are they both lilkely to start gw38 (playing fh37)? thanks

                        7. Rocket Raccoon
                          • 11 Years
                          15 mins ago

                          So, Madrid or Liverpool to win it? Surely Madrid’s name on the trophy?

                          1. RedRo
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            12 mins ago

                            Yep, Madrid. Winning the CL is what we do

                            1. Rocket Raccoon
                              • 11 Years
                              just now

                              Not really the logic I was looking for when Liverpool have won it a fair few times too…

                          2. noissimbus
                              10 mins ago

                              I just wish for exciting play and sportsmanship with balanced officiating. Too much for a final? Yeah..

                              1. Rocket Raccoon
                                • 11 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                The ref was a bit dodge tonight

                            • jacob1989
                                9 mins ago

                                Liverpool will win it. Mane is going to score the winner. Either 1-0 or 2-1.

                                1. Paulo67
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  just now

                                  I think Salah might have a say in a couple of goals also

                            • jacob1989
                                10 mins ago

                                I now see city dropping pts vs bogey team wolves and bottling the premier league as well..

                                1. Sun Jihai
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 10 Years
                                  3 mins ago

                                  Doubt Wolves who haven't scored in 3 straight games will post much challenge. However Newcastle could push them.

                                  1. Paulo67
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 1 Year
                                    1 min ago

                                    Can’t see it with city being at home but I’d take a draw

