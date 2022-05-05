Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

We at Fantasy Football Scout are already casting our minds forwards to the 2022/23 season and looking to grow our talented team of contributors and writers.

Recently we advertised for two jobs within our technical department but now we’re after a pair of new recruits for our editorial and social teams.

We’re on the hunt for a part-time Social Media Assistant and a part-time Staff Writer, with a brief outline of each job below.

For the full job descriptions and a list of the requirements and desirables that candidates should have, head over to our Careers page for more information.

To apply for either role, email jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your cover letter and CV.

Social Media Assistant

This role will focus on assisting the Community and Social Media Manager with various tasks. The successful candidate will be a vital part of the Fantasy Football Scout team, creating and managing social content, understanding audience needs, and interacting with the Fantasy community. The successful candidate must be a team player, working successfully with other departments and staff.

The Community and Social Media Manager is responsible for our social media presence on various platforms and for community support, and the Social Media Assistant will be involved with all elements of the daily work. This includes but is not limited to:

Create and publish content on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms

Understand our commercial partnerships and work

Assist with social media graphics

Engage with the community on social media

Respond to emails from customers in various email accounts

Help ensure all emails are responded to within 24 hours

Professionally deal with complaints, concerns, and suggestions

Understand company policies and guidelines

Identify potential site issues and report to the Manager or Tech Team

Help identify potential growth opportunities for Fantasy Football Scout

STAFF WRITER

We’re looking for a Staff Writer to support the delivery of editorial content and projects across a number of platforms and formats. The successful candidate will work within the editorial team and will focus on writing Fantasy Football articles for Fantasy Football Scout, championing our weekly newsletters, assisting with various content creation, and helping out with planning and scheduling. This is a new role to help support the existing team and ensure ongoing Community engagement, as the editorial team looks to find new ways to engage audiences and drive growth.

Tasks will include:

Take responsibility for various weekly articles, as directed by the Editor

Understand audience needs and ensure Community engagement

Adhere to the house style guide, writing articles promptly and within word limits

Enter and edit content in WordPress

Provide useful content in weekly newsletters

Understand the needs of various stakeholders

