Want to sign for Fantasy Football Scout? Get in touch…

We at Fantasy Football Scout are already casting our minds forwards to the 2022/23 season and looking to grow our talented team of contributors and writers.

Recently we advertised for two jobs within our technical department but now we’re after a pair of new recruits for our editorial and social teams.

We’re on the hunt for a part-time Social Media Assistant and a part-time Staff Writer, with a brief outline of each job below.

For the full job descriptions and a list of the requirements and desirables that candidates should have, head over to our Careers page for more information.

To apply for either role, email jobs@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with your cover letter and CV.

Social Media Assistant

This role will focus on assisting the Community and Social Media Manager with various tasks. The successful candidate will be a vital part of the Fantasy Football Scout team, creating and managing social content, understanding audience needs, and interacting with the Fantasy community. The successful candidate must be a team player, working successfully with other departments and staff.

The Community and Social Media Manager is responsible for our social media presence on various platforms and for community support, and the Social Media Assistant will be involved with all elements of the daily work. This includes but is not limited to:

  • Create and publish content on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and other platforms
  • Understand our commercial partnerships and work
  • Assist with social media graphics
  • Engage with the community on social media
  • Respond to emails from customers in various email accounts
  • Help ensure all emails are responded to within 24 hours
  • Professionally deal with complaints, concerns, and suggestions
  • Understand company policies and guidelines
  • Identify potential site issues and report to the Manager or Tech Team
  • Help identify potential growth opportunities for Fantasy Football Scout

STAFF WRITER

We’re looking for a Staff Writer to support the delivery of editorial content and projects across a number of platforms and formats. The successful candidate will work within the editorial team and will focus on writing Fantasy Football articles for Fantasy Football Scout, championing our weekly newsletters, assisting with various content creation, and helping out with planning and scheduling. This is a new role to help support the existing team and ensure ongoing Community engagement, as the editorial team looks to find new ways to engage audiences and drive growth.

Tasks will include:

  • Take responsibility for various weekly articles, as directed by the Editor
  • Understand audience needs and ensure Community engagement
  • Adhere to the house style guide, writing articles promptly and within word limits
  • Enter and edit content in WordPress
  • Provide useful content in weekly newsletters
  • Understand the needs of various stakeholders

MORE JOB DETAILS ON OUR CAREERS PAGE

  1. Team of the Season.
    RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    What is your Team of the Season so far? Mine would be something like:
    Ramsdale;
    Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Robertson;
    Salah, Son, KDB, Bowen, Saka;
    Kane, Ronaldo.

    KDB, Kane and Ronaldo have only played six matches between them for my own team (it is difficult to afford all the best players) but they probably deserve to be there anyway.
    However, if I replaced them with others who have done well for my team then their replacements would be James, Coutinho and Antonio.

    Open Controls
    1. Hy liverpool
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sa
      Cancelo TAA VVD Robbo
      Son Salah Jota Bowen Saka
      Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    2. Opperkaker
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Looks good. I would favour Reece James over Ronaldo, personally

      Open Controls
  2. Shattered Dreams
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Just read Simon March's article on the top 50,000 being the "new top 10,000". Pointless commenting under that one 'cause it was a fair few articles ago but great article as always.

    Personally I enjoy the game more when my only aim is to play it better than I did the previous season. If that results in a good rank then great but if I don't get the luck but at least know I've made fewer silly mistakes and based my decisions on better info then I am happy.

    Open Controls
    1. teneighty
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I havent' read that piece but I'll take it as my rank right now is 50k!

      In my head top10k was still very much in reach but then I checked on liveFPL and realised I am 73 pts short! Beating last season will not be a problem (famous last words) but beating my top season will probably never happen.

      Open Controls
  3. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    16 mins ago

    2 FT 0.0 ITB, FH in GW37.

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Saka Kulusevski Martinelli Mount
    Kane Weghorst

    Foster Broja Schar Doherty

    A) Kane, Martinelli, Weghorst to Richarlison, Son and Nketiah -4
    B) Weghorst Doherty to Fodder and Laporte
    C) Kane Mount Doherty to Richarlison Son and Laporte-4

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If you're set on the Kane to Son move, then C over A. I think there might be more inspiring moves than B - like downgrading Mount to bring in Laporte or Richarlison (if the funds work).

      Open Controls
  4. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bottomed. Broja, Gelhart & Barnes to Richarlison, Dennis and Gordon for a -8 gives a BB of:

    Schmeichel, Foster
    Trent, James, White, Cancelo, Laporte
    Salah, Gordon, Coutinho, Saka, Martinelli
    Kane, Richarlison, Dennis

    Look good?

    Open Controls
    1. Gazza2000
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Yeah I like those moves, think the hits will pay off.

      Open Controls
  5. checkit_j
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Richarlison or Jesus?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If the latter starts both, definitely him for 36 alone. Does Richarlison x2 (away) beat Jesus x1 though? Maybe not

      Open Controls
  6. dshv
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    1. Havertz/Pukki -> Saka/Richarlison
    2. Havertz/Pukki > Gordon/Jesus
    3. Havertz -> Foden
    4. Keep

    Open Controls
  7. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Afternoon All,

    All set on this FH for GW36, any changes to this team?

    Mendy
    Alonso Laporte TAA Cancelo
    Salah KDB Mount Saka
    Nketiah Richarlison

    Subs: Foster Gordon Tavares 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. MARVELLUS
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Like it. Not sure about triple CHE, expect some rotation. I have Matip, and currently also have Son but not sure....

      Open Controls
      1. Mr Ozil
        • 7 Years
        5 mins ago

        I can do something like

        Ramsdale
        James Alonso TAA Cancelo
        KDB Salah Saka
        Richarlison Jesus Nketiah

        Subs: Foster Gordon Delph Tavares

        Open Controls
        1. Tambling5
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          Going to see what happens with Vardy tonight, but my team is similar.
          Schmeichel,
          TAA, Laporte, Matip,
          Salah, KDB, Foden Saka
          Rich, Vardy Nketiah

          Open Controls
    2. Tambling5
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      Unless Spurs beat Liverpool, then Chelsea almost certain to finish above them, particularly if they beat Wolves on Saturday. In that case fair chance of Alonso in particular, and Mount and even Mendy, being rested for the Leeds game. Without that I'd have said a good team.

      Open Controls
  8. Malkmus
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    A'noon all. 2FT and 0.2 ITB. BB in gw36 and no the chips. Any thoughts on the below? Was set on using kane to bankroll the changes but not sure now. Current Team:

    Ramsdale - Foster
    TTA - Robbo - Cancelo - James - Davies
    Salah - Havertz - Kulu - Saka - Martinelli
    Kane - Gelhardt - Cucho

    A - Havertz, Kane, Cucho to KDB, Richarlison, Pukki (-4)
    B - Kulu, Kane, Cucho to Son, Dennis, Pukki (-4)
    C - Other

    Ta!

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Does Havertz or Kulu to Gordon give you enough to upgrade Cucho and Gelhart?

      Open Controls
      1. Malkmus
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        Hi, Havertz to Gordon, gives me 8.5, for a forward to replace Cucho. Happy to keep Gelhardt, he's getting minutes and keeps balance of the squad for gw 37 and 38.

        Open Controls
    2. Malkmus
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      D - Havertz, Kane, Cucho to Son, Jesus, Dennis

      Ta!

      Open Controls
  9. Willesden Mariner
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    Which two of these three do you recommend or all three for a minus 4? I have FH37.

    A) Watkins to Richarlison
    B) Pukki/Dennis to Nketiah
    C) KDH to Gordon

    Open Controls
  10. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    10 mins ago

    Thoughts on
    Kane Kulu James broja krul
    To
    Richarlison son dias Nketiah Schmeichel
    (-8)?
    Dias can be laporte too

    Open Controls
  11. Fuddled FC
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who is the best defender for less than £4.9m for this dgw only?

    Open Controls
    1. ryacoo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      None look great, maybe an Arsenal defender or Mykolenko

      Open Controls
    2. patricio33
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Mykolenko

      Open Controls
  12. The Red Devil
    • 7 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on
    Kane Kulu James broja krul
    To
    Richarlison son dias Nketiah Schmeichel
    (-12)?
    Dias can be laporte too

    Open Controls
  13. Chelsea91
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    GTG?
    Ederson
    Taa,Cancelo,Matip
    Salah(c),Son,Saka,Maddison
    Jesus,Richa,Nketiah

    Forster Gordon,Holgate,Amartey

    FH for GW36.

    Open Controls
  14. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    I feel like I need to use my second free hit simply because I don't have any City players yet. If I try to squeeze in three, I'm already on - 8 or - 12. Activating chip also means I'm not starting the biggest and probably the most important DGW of the season with 8 or 12 points less than the majority of serious FPL managers. I would say that at least 1 million of those are using either WC, FH or BB and therefore have some kind of advantage comparing to those, who are just taking hits.

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 3 Years
      just now

      I would say FH in 36 is far better than 37 because you can take advantage on title chaser DGW.

      Open Controls
  15. patricio33
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    Who scores more points this GW?

    A. Jesus
    B. Richarlison

    Open Controls
    1. Chelsea91
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Both

      Open Controls
  16. FPLord
    • 12 Years
    5 mins ago

    City result makes it even more difficult as you have to factor in the disappointment as well as the rotation.

    Ramsdale (Sa)
    TAA Robertson Cancelo James Digne
    Salah Son Saka Gordon Kulu
    Watkins Weghorst Broja 0.0 1FT

    Better move with FH37?

    A. Kulu, Watkins > Foden, Nketiah (-4) --> bench Digne, Weggy, Broja
    B. Robbo, Digne > Laporte, Dias (-4) --> bench Kulu, Weggy, Broja

    Open Controls

