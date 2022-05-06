693
Spot the Differential May 6

Three FPL differentials to consider for Double Gameweek 36

693 Comments
Double Gameweek 36 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Liverpool, Everton and Manchester City who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

LUIS DIAZ

  • FPL ownership: 3.6%
  • Price: £8.0m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: TOT + avl | sou | WOL

Luis Diaz (£8.0m) has slotted into Liverpool’s setup with ease following his January move from Porto.

The 25-year-old has been directly involved in five league goals across 10 appearances – scoring three and assisting two – and his performance against Villarreal in the Champions League semi-final summed up his season: he came on at half-time but was still the man of the match.

As a result of those displays, it now feels like Diaz is part of Jurgen Klopp’s strongest XI.

That certainly doesn’t guarantee two starts in Double Gameweek 36, especially given the timing of next weekend’s FA Cup final, but 110-120 minutes across both matches could be enough to haul. His impact as a substitute is also worth noting: already this season, he has returned against Everton and Villarreal from the bench.

Since his arrival on Merseyside, Diaz is averaging 3.66 shots per 90 minutes in the Premier League. Mohamed Salah (£13.3m) is the only member of the Liverpool squad who averages a higher rate, while his 3.82 expected goals (xG) is another encouraging statistic.  

As for Liverpool, they are undefeated in 15 Premier League outings – netting 36 goals in the process – as they chase down a historic quadruple. And while the defensive data for Gameweek 36 opponents Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa suggests neither will roll over, matchups against Emerson Royal (£4.5m) and an advanced Matty Cash (£5.3m) does feel appealing for the Reds’ left-winger.

Diaz is an intriguing differential for the run-in, and could be an explosive option for those willing to gamble on his minutes.

YERRY MINA

  • FPL ownership: 0.3%
  • Price: £4.9m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: lei + wat | BRE + CRY | ars

Yerry Mina (£4.9m) was back in the Everton starting XI in Gameweek 35 after he was rested for the defeat to Liverpool the previous weekend.

The Colombian international has only recently returned from a long-term quad issue and is being carefully managed, but has now had a clear week of training before making the trip to Leicester City on Sunday.

In his two outings since his return to fitness, it’s no coincidence the Toffees are unbeaten, with his presence in defence shoring up a backline that has struggled so often this season.

“With Yerry, I’m delighted he’s come back into the fray in terms of his fitness. You can see that leadership, presence and personality he brings. He is a big leader for us. It was great to see him play like that.” – Frank Lampard on Yerry Mina

Mina’s goal threat was a key part of his appeal when Everton spent £28m on him, having scored three headed goals for Colombia during their 2018 World Cup campaign. And it’s that potential from set-pieces that could be key in Double Gameweek 36, with opponents Leicester and Watford both susceptible to conceding chances from dead-ball situations.

Everton’s away form is a concern as they get set for two games on the road, but confidence is on the up following their 1-0 win over Chelsea, which moved them back within two points of Burnley and Leeds United, having played a game fewer.

Mina looks like an ideal gamble for the run-in, and could be set to put his threat inside the box to good use in Double Gameweek 36.

RIYAD MAHREZ

Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 24 and beyond
  • FPL ownership: 4.2%
  • Price: £8.6m
  • GW36-38 fixtures: NEW + wol | whu | AVL

Riyad Mahrez (£8.6m) has been in excellent goalscoring form for Manchester City this season.

The Algerian is the club’s overall top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions – next in the list is Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) with 15 – and clearly gives Pep Guardiola’s side something unique in attack.

Notably, only Salah can trump Mahrez’s 0.87 expected goal involvement (xGI) per minutes in 2021/22, whilst penalties are another nice route to points if City are handed a spot-kick.

NameGoalsStartsGoals per 90Mins-per-goalTotal shots
Mahrez11130.71127.157
De Bruyne11210.5317063
Sterling10210.46193.953

Riyad Mahrez has scored 11 goals in 13 Premier League starts in 2021/22

Of course, the above doesn’t necessarily mean Mahrez will start both matches in Double Gameweek 36, but like Diaz, it does feel like he has now worked his way into the best XI, which should ensure plenty of minutes during the run-in.

Man City now face Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers knowing they can’t slip up in the title race, which offers huge potential for their assets to haul in Double Gameweek 36 and beyond.

A move for any City midfielder this week certainly carries risk, but Mahrez’s potential is clear when handed minutes, which makes him such an exciting differential for the remainder of the season.

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.