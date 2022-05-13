The best FPL forwards for a Double Gameweek 37 Free Hit

We’re running down a position-by-position guide to the pick of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) options for Double Gameweek 37, whether you’re using a Free Hit or even just normal transfers.

HARRY KANE

Since Antonio Conte came to the helm at Tottenham Hotspur, Harry Kane (£12.4m) is top among FPL forwards for everything from attacking returns and FPL points to shots, chances created and expected goal involvement (xGI).

Simply put, he is the best Fantasy striking option out there if money is no object.

And even with just one fixture in Double Gameweek 37 he remains an attractive proposition against a Burnley side potentially missing both of their first-choice centre-halves: James Tarkowski (£4.9m) exited last weekend’s game against Aston Villa in the early stages of the second half after feeling tightness in his hamstring, while Ben Mee (£4.6m) is out with a leg injury.

The quick turnaround is a bit of a concern for Spurs this weekend, as there’ll be just over 60 hours between full-time in the north London derby on Thursday and kick-off in the Gameweek 37 curtain-raiser. However, Kane is a definite name to consider for managers who are playing the Free Hit this week, given his rate of returns from Gameweek 18 onwards.

Above: From Gameweek 18 onwards, no player has produced more attacking returns than Harry Kane

RICHARLISON

Richarlison (£7.6m) has been one of Everton’s few stand-out performers in their incredibly disappointing campaign.

The 24-year-old has scored eight goals and assisted five in 28 Premier League performances, rising to the occasion when the Toffees have needed him, especially of late.

In fact, from Gameweek 31 onwards, Richarlison has produced four goals in seven appearances and has the highest xGI figure in the whole of the Premier League. Two spot-kicks have accounted for some of that total but even discounting penalties, the Brazilian is fourth among FPL assets for xGI over the same period.

That’s coincided with an upturn in form for Everton, which has seen them lose just one of their last six matches.

And it’s on home soil where the Toffees have been at their best under Frank Lampard. Buoyed by the Goodison Park faithful, they have managed four wins from seven, recording important victories over Chelsea and Manchester United.

It’s worth noting that they haven’t been particularly prolific, but if they do find the net, there is a decent chance Richarlison will get an attacking return: the Brazilian has been involved in 75% of their goals when selected in the last six Gameweeks.

EVERTON UNDER LAMPARD: HOME MATCHES ONLY

Played 7 Won 4 Drawn 1 Lost 2 Goals scored 7 Goals conceded 3

Fixtures against Brentford and Crystal Palace are far from straightforward: the Bees have lost only two of their last nine Premier League matches and Palace are undefeated in three. However, Thomas Frank’s side have failed to keep a clean sheet on the road since Gameweek 5, while the Eagles could be without Vicente Guaita (£4.6m) and Marc Guehi (£4.5m), which could weaken them from a defensive perspective.

DANNY INGS/OLLIE WATKINS

With Ollie Watkins (£7.5m) nursing a ‘small injury’ that could potentially keep him out of Double Gameweek 37, Danny Ings (£7.7m) will be a popular pick amongst Free Hitters.

The 29-year-old had a frustrating night in front of goal against Liverpool on Tuesday but has seven attacking returns in his last eight matches.

In that time, only Ivan Toney (£6.8m) and Kane have registered more big chances amongst FPL forwards, while his shot map from that period offers further encouragement, with 17 of his 19 efforts arriving inside the box:

There’ll be concerns about Ings’ ability to get through successive starts in Double Gameweek 37, so Watkins is perhaps the safer play if deemed fit, but the former Southampton man is in a good moment and could be on penalties if Villa are handed a spot-kick.

The fixtures aren’t bad, either: Crystal Palace and Burnley rank eighth and 14th respectively for expected goals conceded (xGC) in away matches across the season.

JAMIE VARDY

Jamie Vardy (£10.3m) was back on the scoresheet in the 3-0 win over Norwich City on Wednesday and presents an intriguing differential option for those on a Free Hit.

The veteran forward was a constant threat against the Canaries and netted twice, recording an impressive seven shots in the box and three big chances.

“He [Vardy] was outstanding tonight, his physicality, his running and pressing. The second goal was classic really. We worked it really well and Jamie does what he does.” – Brendan Rodgers

The game was Vardy’s first Premier League start in two months after returning from a knee injury, so there are at least some doubts around his ability to rack up successive starts, but at this stage of the season, many FPL managers will willing to take the gamble.

As for Leicester City, Vardy’s double ensured the Foxes ended their seven-game winless run in all competitions, ahead of matches against Watford and Chelsea in Double Gameweek 37. And it’s that former fixture that holds real appeal for owners of the Foxes’ attacking assets, with Roy Hodgson’s side conceding a whopping 28 goals in their last 12 Premier League outings.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER

With Patrick Vieira pledging to take a look at squad and academy players in the run-in, two starts for Jean-Philippe Mateta (£5.3m) is far from assured in Double Gameweek 37. In fact, the 24-year-old was among those who missed out against Watford last time out, which suggests there are more secure options to target on a Free Hit.

Elsewhere, there seems little incentive to select Burnley assets, despite Wout Weghorst (£6.3m) producing two attacking returns in five starts under Mike Jackson.

Some of the ‘single’ Gameweek options, however, are perhaps more appealing.

Danny Welbeck (£5.9m) has four attacking returns in his last three starts and faces a struggling Leeds United outfit, while Raul Jimenez (£7.5m) has the best fixture – at least on paper – as Wolverhampton Wanderers host relegated Norwich City. Eddie Nketiah (£6.5m), meanwhile, is a cheaper option but it is worth noting that opponents Newcastle United have conceded just six goals in their last nine home fixtures.

Finally, the best picks from Liverpool will almost certainly be influenced by the starts, minutes and injuries accrued in the FA Cup final on Saturday, which handily we FPL managers will get to see before making our final decisions ahead of the Sunday morning deadline. And one of those who may benefit is Roberto Firmino (£8.7m), who could come into the equation for those willing to roll the dice on a real differential in Double Gameweek 37.

