Mini Leagues & Community Competitions – Gameweek 37

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after DGW37, when many Free Hits were played.

HALL OF FAME UPDATE

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again after Gameweek 36 (see the FFS Live Hall of Fame Update community article)

Fábio Borges is now number one in both Halls of Fame (Live as well as Career).

TITLE RACE

Who will be this season’s FPL Champion?

Three members of the FFScout Community are strongly placed – Suvansh Singh and Damien Ruigrok from our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and Brett Taylor from our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league are all in the world top five with only one Gameweek to go, and Suvansh is only one point behind the new world number one, Jamie Pigott.

None of the overall top twenty have any chips left.

BEST FPL LEAGUES

Fantasy Football Scout Members is currently the third best league in FPL, based on the average score of the top five teams in each league.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Suvansh Singh tops the Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league for a second week. He is still second overall, but only one point behind the new world number one, Jamie Pigott.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Brett Taylor tops the Fantasy Football Scout mini-league for a second week after his Free Hit returned 109 points, and has risen to fifth overall.

MODS & CONS

Seb Wassell tops the FFS Mods & Cons mini-league for a fourth week. He is now 2,725th overall, and 52nd in our recently updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFS FAMILY

Obay Eid (FPL_Milanista) tops the FFS Family mini-league for a 34th week. He is now 990th overall, and 22nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

LAST MAN STANDING

TorresMagic’s ninth Last Man Standing competition has been won by David Dawson (g00li0), who beat Chris Costa, Marc O’Neill and Rajko Gojkovic in the final with three points to spare (see hot topic g00li0 wins Last Man Standing!).

FFS MEMBERS CUP

Gameweek 37 was the semi-final of the latest FFS Members Cup. All four semi-finalist played their Free Hits, with three of them captaining Ings and **Farke Life** captaining Richarlison.

This superior captain choice enabled **Farke Life** (2,874th) to defeat Peteski29 (1,031st) by 102 points to 83, but Chaballer (15,941st) and glennloite (43k) both scored 86 in the other semi-final and Chaballer again prevailed because of his superior rank.

So the final will be Chaballer against **Farke Life** and the third place play-off will be between glennloite and Peteski29.

HEAD-TO-HEAD LEAGUES

Justin Spiegel still leads Martin Stubbs by two points at the top of League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He is now 3,139th overall, and 39th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Viktor Torkelsson in League 9 Division 72 is still the highest scorer in the Head-to-Head Leagues, with 97 points out of a possible 111.

TOPS AND VETS

Tony Yorath (A.J.) tops my Top 10k Any Season mini-league for a second week. He is now 40th overall, and 36th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

David Dawson (g00li0) tops my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league for a second week. He has risen to 461st overall and is 682nd in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Tony Yorath (A.J.) tops PDM’s Top 1k ANY season mini-league for a seventh week.

Nick Hildebrand is the new leader of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league and is now 9,645th overall. Last season he finished 97th.

2018/19 FPL champion Adam Levy tops Simon March’s FPL Champions League for a 19th week after scoring 115 (-4) without playing a chip, with double digit hauls from Maddison, captain Richarlison, Matip and Watkins. He has risen to 226th overall and is heading for only his second top 10k finish.

Fábio Borges has regained the lead from Rajko Gojkovic in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1K mini-league, his fifth week at the top of this mini-league, after playing his Free Hit for 102 points. He has risen to 220th overall and is top of our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

Sng Junyang is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league after playing his Free Hit for 115 points, and has risen to 2,845th overall. His best previous finish was 3,300th in 2018/19..

JANUARY TO MAY LEAGUE

Chris Costa tops my January to May League for a fourth week. He has risen from 69k after Gameweek 20 to his current position of 183rd and is 506th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.