June 24

Last chance to get FFScout Premium Membership at discounted price

Fantasy Football Scout Premium Memberships for 2022/23 are still available at last season’s cost of £24.99 – but only for a little while longer.

We have given our users until Friday 1 July to sort out their subscriptions for the new campaign but this really is last-chance saloon territory, as yearly Premium Memberships will rise next month.

So, if you haven’t already, make sure to sign up before that point in order to secure the best-value rate and lock in your price for future seasons.

Speaking of which, if you’re already a rolling subscriber, you’re locked into whatever discounted price you paid last year providing you don’t cancel – so you’re even more quids-in!

The yearly fee of £24.99 works out at an equivalent of £2.08 a month as, instead of expiring on June 1 as was previously the case, these rolling annual subscriptions now cover a full 12-month period.

We’re continuing to reinvest resources into the site, from building a team of talented contributors for 2022/23 (see below) to our new-look Premium Members Area.

We’re also dishing out £6k-worth of prizes in the upcoming campaign!

HOW CAN SCOUT MEMBERSHIP HELP MY FPL TEAM?

You’ll be joining legions of other Fantasy managers by signing up, including former FPL winners Adam Levy, Simon March and Tom Fenley.

Thousands upon thousands of Fantasy bosses take advantage of our subscriptions and sign up every year, using the stats and tools to aid their Gameweek planning.

MEMBERS-ONLY ARTICLES AND ADVICE

You’ll get exclusive content, advice and team reveals from some of the best Fantasy managers in the business, including ex-champion Simon March, three-time top 200 finisher Lateriser, seven-time top 10k finisher Zophar, five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman, Burning Questions co-hosts Pras and Sonaldo, 2020/21 FanTeam winner Josh Wooldridge and more.

If that wasn’t enough, Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father, Mark Sutherns will be producing regular videos throughout the season. Again, only Premium Members will get unrestricted access to Mark’s content.

We have regular Members-only articles, too, such as Captain Sensible, which provides in-depth analysis on the top contenders for the armband every Gameweek.

RATE MY TEAM AND PROJECTIONS

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman 11

Our Projections and Rate My Team tools will both be live for the new season once FPL launches, allowing you to see how many points our algorithm thinks you’ll score and which players you should bench.

SEASON TICKER

Our Season Ticker can help you sort by opponent difficulty to spot those upcoming fixture swings, while you can also find out which teams’ matches rotate well.

Wolves, for example, are top of our Season Ticker over the first six Gameweeks of 2022/23 – but there are some tough games ahead for Crystal Palace.

Disagree with the Fantasy Football Scout difficulty ratings? Add you own to customise your experience.

PLAYER COMPARISON TOOL

Stuck between potential transfer targets for the upcoming Gameweek? You can now compare up to three players head-to-head at the same time, with over 100 key statistics and graphics to study side by side, while new visuals make for easier comparisons:

New-look beta Premium Members Area now available 1

PLAYER AND TEAM STATS

From goal threat to expected data, there are hundreds upon hundreds of player and team statistics available, which can help guide your Fantasy transfer decisions.

Our ‘per 90′ tickbox allows you to sort players’ stats per 90 minutes, too, to level the playing field for those assets with differing amounts of game-time.

MATCH ANALYSIS

Want to know where it went right and wrong in previous Gameweeks?

We’ve got analysis of every Premier League match (going back to 2011/12!), together with charts which plot average positions and a collection of heatmaps for touches, shots and chances created, among other statistics.

CUSTOM STATS TABLES

Premium Members can also create custom tables based on the data available and share them with other subscribers to help with FPL team planning.

Perhaps the most famous of these is Joe’s Goals Imminent table, which looks to predict which underperforming assets will find the net next.

GAMEWEEK DASHBOARD

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 11

Enter your FPL ID for personalised visuals and check your live rank as the Gameweek progresses.

FLAT-TRACK BULLY TOOL

Our Flat-Track Bully tool helps subscribers to identify Fantasy assets with good records against specific clubs.

This will help you pinpoint players who perhaps perform better against weaker opposition for those close captaincy calls – and even those who thrive against the top teams, like Raul Jimenez famously did in 2018/19.

TESTIMONIES

2018/19 Fantasy Premier League champion Adam Levy was a paid-up Premium Member of our site and he discussed what tools of ours he finds most useful in an interview after his triumph.

In previous seasons we’ve helped FPL winners Tom Fenley and Simon March, while in 2015/16 we were thrilled to see Ed Masters – the winner of that year’s Members’ League – finish third in the overall rankings.

In 2017/18, Paul Gee went one better. He won our Members’ League and finished second, losing out to champion Yusuf Sheikh by just eight points.

Be sure to check out all the other benefits of signing up as a Premium Member here. A full FAQ on our Premium Members’ Area is also available here.

If you’ve any feedback or suggestions of content that you’d like to see added to the Premium Members’ Area, then please feel free to drop us a line at support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

Join us!

  1. Santi MMT
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 25 mins ago

    Since Its not coming till next friday at earliest, what are we going to do for the weekend? Wimbeldon also only starts Monday.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 5 mins ago

      A quest!

    2. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      And the trains aren't working. It's going to be a long Saturday.

  2. Santi MMT
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    Man City agree fees for Kelvin Phillips.

    1. BrockLanders
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      Seen that. That's City over £100m on spending. Feeling the may go after a CH aswell

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        4 hours, 1 min ago

        Will make a lot of that back by selling us Gabriel Jesus and Sterling going somewhere

        1. Santi MMT
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 59 mins ago

          I'd take Zinchenko from them too.

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Their bench getting more and more expensive

  3. BrockLanders
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 23 mins ago

    What's people thoughts on Brightons MacAllister as an enabler??

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Bad thoughts entering mine head.

    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Don’t bother. Had him for a spell last season and it was torturous

  4. Qaiss
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 22 mins ago

    Kalvin Phillips signs for Man City. £45m

    Will Leeds sell Raphinha in the same window?

    1. Santi MMT
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      They might go down if they dont get some decent replacements. Dont rate Jesse Marsch at all. They were lucky to survive last year.

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 51 mins ago

        Agree. Marsch likely to be one of the first managers sacked

      2. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Yep definitely on the way down

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 56 mins ago

      If they get it done soon they have a load of cash to get quality players in. Don't think there's a lot of competition for him right now, but maybe they could wait and see if Barca can create enough money to get a bidding war going.

      1. Qaiss
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 36 mins ago

        Heard that Barca are out of the race, focusing on Lewandowski instead but we’ll see. Imagine Raphinha at the carpet with Gabriel Jesus and Saka, my oh my

    3. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      More importantly, does Ayling move into midfield?

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 30 mins ago

        He plays where he waaaaaants…
        He plays where he waaaaaants…
        He’s Luke-y Ayling…

        He plays where he waaaaaants!

    4. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      I really hope he gets decent game time, for England's sake.

      I worry Rodri will start every game and he'll rot on the bench like Stones does.

    5. diesel001
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Probably. They will go:

      Meslier
      Kristensen Cooper Llorente Ayling
      Roca Dallas
      James Aaronson Harrison
      Bamford

      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Dallas is out until the new year at least from the looks of things, might not even be surprised if he misses the season

    6. West End Exile
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Was keen on Harrison as an enabler but going off the idea now.

  5. Inazuma X1
    • 4 Years
    4 hours, 16 mins ago

    Leeds robbed.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      What you on about?

      1. Inazuma X1
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 22 mins ago

        Philips worth more

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          3 hours, 14 mins ago

          You reckon yeah?

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 58 mins ago

            Good conversation

        2. yousunkmybattleship
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          1 hour ago

          lol

    2. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      55 mins ago

      In this market it’s nuts that they’ve let him go for so little.

  6. De has no news
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 14 mins ago

    Official FPL news. Not live until first week in July!:-(

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      How do you know it's the first week?

      1. BrockLanders
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Goodness don't depress us more ffs

    2. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Where did you see that?

    3. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      They have announced on Facebook that they will launch in July. No details on when. So we can all rest now.

      1. Baines on Toast...
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        On their Twitter as well. Three hours ago.

      2. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        No rest for the wicked, next week will be the price reveals up to the 1st July game release!

  7. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    So Rooney is off then!

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 6 mins ago

      For more beard implants?

      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        Derby's situation is disastrous ..... apparently Mike Ashley has banked 50 million to show he's serious about a bid. That might have a bearing on Rooney's decision

        1. BrockLanders
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 58 mins ago

          Obviously waiting in the wings for Lampard to fail at Everton and his inevitable sack around October..

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 51 mins ago

            Agree, I think Lampudgy will be first to go.

        2. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 35 mins ago

          Is Derby a nice place?

  8. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Any stats on how tall a player is vs how likely they are to get megged or have a shot deflected off them into the goal? Nothing too specific. Thanks

  9. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Any stats on players wearing full medieval armour. Particularly interested in heat maps. Thanks.

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 28 mins ago

      A lot of heat in the codpiece I imagine. Lots of touches on the ball

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Mine codpiece is very handy when standing in a wall!

  10. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 43 mins ago

    Haaland or Toney?

    1. circusmonkey
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Toney.

    2. FPL Pillars
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Easy. Can’t believe you asked that. So stupid. It’s of course Toney. Dumbo.

  11. Milk, 1 Šuker
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 37 mins ago

    When I go into my profile and hit Cancel Subscription it says You have no recurring subscription. Can I still get the £17.50 or the £24.99 price?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 3 mins ago

      What a mess. I see what's happened, I think. Previously, some users were allocated for renewals, while some were not (as they signed up a bit earlier maybe). Now they rolled out the new profile design (total botch job), but the design doesn't account for the old memberships that do not renew, except to give that message when you try to cancel. So it still says renewal date, rather than end date.

      I assume that the membership will end for you and you will then need to pay the big price. But maybe they are happy to renew at 17:50 if you email them. I presume a lot of people are going to be annoyed one way or the other by this. Not even mentioning all the other bugs.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 59 mins ago

        They should really fix this for their own benefit. Will miss out on some membership renewals if people wrongly assume it will renew automatically (because it says it will renew).

        1. Jambot
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 55 mins ago

          I'm assuming I'm auto renew. How do I check?

          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            I guess just click cancel and see what it says. I assume if it's auto-renew, they'll be a confirmation button. Otherwise, you can email support

            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 6 mins ago

              Cheers Deulo

          2. bitm2007
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            Click edit on the Gravitar image in your profile, if you are on auto-renewal the renewal date will be stated on the bottom of the page.

            1. Jambot
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 hours, 21 mins ago

              Thanks! I missed that

            2. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 hours, 5 mins ago

              That doesn't tell you if it renews or not. It says 'renewal' date even whether it will renew or not (hence the OP talking about the message, "You have no recurring subscription" when you try to cancel it).

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 24 mins ago

      £24.99 those us getting FPL membership for £15 or £17.50 signed up years ago and haven't cancelled our auto-renewal since.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Isn't auto-renewal a new thing within the past year? So the minimum price would be £17.50? That's why we get emails every year asking us to renew

  12. FFS Ultras are for Kinnear
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    FPL are waiting for Cucurella to move to City.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      He’s a country boy is he?

      1. Brimble82
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 29 mins ago

        On fire tonight KT.
        Probably the heat from that codpiece!

  13. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal for £45m, a done deal!

    Reckon he’ll come in at 8.5/9.0m

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      Source?

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Various

    2. Inazuma X1
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      ???

    3. Snake Juice
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Yeah it's done. He's a lock in my GW1 team.

      1. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Highly likely to be in mine too along with Odegaard

  14. SADIO SANÉ
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Gabriel Jesus has never outperformed his xG over a season...hmm

    1. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Finishing is a small part of what he brings, he brings so much in the build up, out wide, and off the ball. Great defensively too. He's like a striker, 10, and winger all in one, which makes him good for a roaming role.

      "I didn't start to play as a winger just this season. I have played with the national team there for two years. I started to play in the first team of Palmeiras as a winger as well and I played sometimes when I arrived here as a winger as well. I can make runs in behind, control the ball, make passes, make crosses, help defend so it's all good and suits my game."

      Pre-season will be a good time to get a look at his tactical role and see how often he's in the box. Might be key to weighing up if he's worth his price.

      1. SADIO SANÉ
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 50 mins ago

        yeah sounds good, hopefully he does well - imagine he will be priced a bit too highly for my liking

        1. Giggs Boson
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Yeah, strikers at top clubs seem to always be overpriced by FPL lately...

          1. SADIO SANÉ
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            yeah, the problem is he will be more expensive than a crap load of midfielders that will probably outscore him - at least Nunez and Haaland are going to be in teams scoring 90+ goals

  15. Snake Juice
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    Time to focus on Raphinha, Tielemans, and Lisandro Martinez.

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 8 mins ago

      Tielemans nah mate

  16. Jeremy Corbyn
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 40 mins ago

    The comments of certain content creators on twitter lashing out at random feels me with sadness. What has become of our game?

    1. Jeremy Corbyn
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      *fill

    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      FPL Twitter is a mess. Best to use it for news and analytics only.

    3. Lanley Staurel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      They all seem to be getting rather up themselves. Their ranks aren’t generally special either. Very odd behaviour like yearning for recognition and popularity.

      1. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I would like some links pls

    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Who we talking about specifically. I'm bored and I want to see the drama.

  17. Trent Robbo 66✅
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    Botman to Newcastle done deal
    Why Tot and Chelsea didnt follow him? They're both searching for a new LCB

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Sounds like a supervillan with powers to negatively influence large numbers of people over social media. That’s probably why.

    2. Giggs Boson
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Botman, Burn, and Targett all playing together... that's an unusual amount of lefties for one backline.

      1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        How do you know their political leanings?

    3. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Do the botman

  18. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Jesus will be a flop at arsenal, if you can’t even score goals in the city team with that service then you won’t do well with el’nenny feeding you

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Tool

    2. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      KDB is no Odegaard mate

    3. Random Name
      • 6 Years
      2 hours ago

      If he started every game and was on pens he would've reached 20 a season comfortably

      1. Fish up a tree
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        This!

        99 prem starts
        53 goals
        23 assists

        Not too bad eh spud?

        1. Dynamic Duos
          • 8 Years
          39 mins ago

          His stats are impressive tbf

        2. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          just now

          My nan would get 20 goals up front for city and she died in 2007

    4. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Wonder if Calamity Kane will force his move this Summer

    5. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      58 mins ago

      This is my favourite part of the transfer window.

      Player linked with 2 rival clubs. Fans of both clubs hyping him up. Player chooses 1 club. Fans of the other ‘he’s rubbish anyway’

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        38 mins ago

        We were never interested lol, just jumped in to drive the price up a bit for arsenal and they took the bate

        1. RedRo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          32 mins ago

          Ah, of course. You didn’t want him anyway! 😀

    6. Snake Juice
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Talking spicy after signing Perisic and Fraser Forster. Big fan.

  19. Random Name
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Man Utd agree £11m fee with the glazers. Here we go.

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Just dividends

    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      But the debt they’ve just dumped is about 5 times the size of the dividends

  20. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    KDB or Odegaard?

    1. RedRo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      53 mins ago

      Probably KDB as he sometimes gets the odd throw in when Walker’s not on the pitch.

  21. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    The stats wheel/compass comparison still has a "mins per" stat which spoils the illustration, as it's better to have a low number rather than a big one. Should be converted to 'Chances created per 90' and other variations thereof.

  22. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    43 mins ago

    Arsenal are good for mid price players, but expect much

    1. Dynamic Duos
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Don't *

    2. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Oof, we're really struggling for hot takes today

  23. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Best brass band music?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Oompah

  24. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    40 mins ago

    Ben white probably 5m next season? Tierny 5.5 ?

    1. Deulofail
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      17 mins ago

      I wouldn't expect a price rise for Tierney. The was straight in my team at 5.0 last season, as I figured he was a clear 5.5er. But it didn't work out so well. Would be tempted to right that train again, but with Martinez coming in and able to cover/compete, it might not be the obvious decision.

