FPL promoted sides: Assessing Brennan Johnson and Forest’s attacking assets

Our series of articles on the promoted sides ends with a look at Nottingham Forest’s midfielders and forwards.

We have already assessed The Reds’ head coach and defence, with focus now switching to the exciting Brennan Johnson (£6.0m) and the supporting cast.

To help us with our research, we spoke to Fantasy Football Scout’s founding father and Forest supporter, Mark Sutherns, to provide a fan’s view.

You can find everything you need to know about fellow new boys Fulham and Bournemouth here.

The stats in this piece are taken from FotMob and WhoScored, with the heatmap courtesy of SofaScore.

WHAT IS FOREST’S GOAL-SCORING POTENTIAL IN FPL?

P W D L F A GD PTS Total 46 23 11 12 73 40 +33 80 Home 23 13 4 6 43 22 +21 43 Away 23 10 7 6 30 18 +12 37

Forest were promoted from the Championship with the third-best attacking record, having scored 73 goals in their 46 league matches.

That was 33 short of Fulham’s total (106) and one fewer than second-placed Bournemouth (74).

However, Forest plundered just five goals in their opening seven matches under Chris Hughton prior to his sacking, while it’s also worth noting that no Championship side acquired more points than them in 2022.

Above: Annual Championship table 2022, via Transfermarkt

The Reds were behind nine Championship sides for shots in the box in 2021/22, but what’s encouraging is how effective they were on the counter-attack, an area Mark highlighted as a strength.

2021/22 total (rank v other Championship clubs) Goals scored 73 (3rd) Shots 573 (5th=) Shots in the box 350 (10th) Shots on target 199 (4th) Attempts from set plays 142 (16th=) Attempts on the counter-attack 27 (2nd) xG 69.7 (7th)

“While Cooper likes to control the ball and possession in matches, Forest were the most effective Championship side without the ball in that they offered a sharp attacking edge on transition. They don’t engage a high press but instead defend smartly and set traps for turnovers and then attack with the pace of the wing-backs and front two to capitalise. It’s a tactic that seems set up for a newly promoted side and one that will likely see Forest cause problems, even for some of the more elite Premier League sides.” – Mark Sutherns

Mark also suggested Forest can be effective from set plays, although having lost the on-loan James Garner back to parent club Manchester United, a new set-piece specialist will need to be found.

“Cooper’s side were impressive defending at set-plays and equally adept at capitalising on weakness of their opponents from dead-balls – see Joe Worrall’s goal versus Leicester City for reference. Again though, much depends on whether they can find a replacement for Garner so that ammunition can be provided for Yates, Worrall and Scott McKenna.” – Mark Sutherns

PLAYER BY PLAYER

2021/22: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS (INC PLAY-OFFS)

Player Position Starts (sub apps) Mins Goals Assists Brennan Johnson RW/LW/ST 47 (2) 4207 18 10 Ryan Yates CM 44 (2) 3975 8 0 James Garner * CM 39 (5) 3601 4 8 Jack Colback LB/LWB/CM 39 (2) 3419 4 1 Philip Zinckernagel * RW/CAM/LW 38 (7) 3091 6 7 Lewis Grabban ST 23 (9) 2050 4 3 Keinan Davis * ST 15 (3) 1195 5 2 Joe Lolley RW/CAM 10 (19) 1082 0 1 Lyle Taylor LW/ST 8 (10) 791 3 1 Sam Surridge ST 7 (13) 791 7 2 Alex Mighten LW/ST 5 (19) 685 1 1 Braian Ojeda CM 3 237 0 0 Cafu CM 2 (13) 346 1 1 Xande Silva LW/ST 2 (6) 236 0 1 Joao Carvalho ** CAM 2 (5) 239 0 0

*a loanee in 2021/22, has returned to parent club

**Transferred elsewhere

THE MIDFIELDERS

The rest of this article is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout account for access – you can get yours at no cost here.

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following…