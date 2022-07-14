236
Transfers July 14

FPL transfers: The latest new Premier League signings assessed

Our latest Fantasy Premier League (FPL) transfer round-up looks at some more moves from the last fortnight.

The most significant players will be the subject of their own dedicated Scout Report but all the others will feature in regular round-ups over pre-season, continuing with this one.

You’ll find all the major deals on our dedicated Transfers page, while you can get a club-by-club guide to the key moves via our comprehensive Pre-Season tab.

Our sister website, Fantasy Football Community, also has a daily round-up of the latest transfer rumours.

LATEST FPL SCOUT REPORTS

You can find more articles on the likes of Erling Haaland, Gabriel Jesus and Ivan Perisic in our Scout Reports section.

FPL TRANSFER ROUND-UP

Tyrell Malacia (Feyenoord to Manchester United, £13m)

The first signing of Erik ten Hag’s reign at Manchester United, 22-year-old Tyrell Malacia looked set to sign for Lyon until this late hijack. It can be deduced that ten Hag highly rates this athletic left-back after watching him star for Ajax’s rivals Feyenoord in their run to the Europa Conference League final.

Priced at £4.5m in FPL, Malacia has strong potential if he moves ahead of Luke Shaw (£5.0m) in the pecking order. Currently, there is optimism over Man Utd assets, like in midfield where several have received huge price drops.

Under a new head coach, their players could emerge as great options – we just don’t yet know which ones.

Aaron Hickey (Bologna to Brentford, £17m)

After being linked with Arsenal for a while, Aaron Hickey (£5.0m) instead signed for Brentford. He’s yet another talented Scottish left-back, although his versatility often saw him at right-back and left wing-back whilst at Bologna.

Information from WhoScored

Therefore it’s not completely clear whose spot is in danger – Rico Henry (£4.5m) or Sergi Canos (£5.0m). Comfortable with both feet, Hickey managed to score five times last season, becoming the first Scot to do so in Serie A since Graeme Souness in 1984-85.

Brentford begin with a strong run of games, although managers may prefer David Raya (£4.5m) as a cheaper route to defensive coverage.

Clement Lenglet (Barcelona to Tottenham Hotspur, loan)

Spurs’ fifth signing of an exciting summer is the loan of centre-back Clement Lenglet from Barcelona. FPL has already priced the left-footer at £5.0m, with the French international likely to take Ben Davies‘ (£5.0m) spot on the left of Antonio Conte’s back three.

His main strength is ball-playing, which could add another dimension to the attacking potential of Harry Kane (£11.5m) and Son Heung-min (£12.0m). Perhaps Lenglet’s weakness is actual defending, like when he was widely blamed for Switzerland’s opening goal during France’s round of 16 exit at Euro 2020. He was taken off at half-time.

The 27-year-old shined during his 18 months at Sevilla and will hope this new environment brings him back to that level. For FPL managers, Lenglet saves £0.5m on Ivan Perisic and Hugo Lloris but without the attacking potential or security of starts.

Cheick Doucoure (Lens to Crystal Palace, undisclosed)

Although undisclosed, reports say that Crystal Palace paid around £21m to land exciting Mali international Cheick Doucoure.

Handed a £5.0m FPL price, he will take the spot of successful loan signing Conor Gallagher (£6.0m) but don’t expect the eight goals of last season.

That same number arrived over four seasons at Lens, where his central partnership with Seko Fofana played a huge part in the successive seventh-place finishes that followed their return to Ligue 1.

Information from FBRef

More of a box-to-box midfielder, Doucoure is great at breaking up the play with ball interceptions, whilst helping transition with short passes and driving runs upfield.

Joe Aribo (Rangers to Southampton, undisclosed)

Fresh from scoring in last season’s Europa League final, midfielder Joe Aribo has returned to England by signing for Southampton.

The Nigeria international spent three years playing in League One for Charlton before an equivalent length of time at Rangers, delivering 26 goals and 25 assists in all competitions.

“We believe Joe can bring energy and creativity to our side. Feeling comfortable in so many different positions is very helpful for a manager and shows he has a high level of football intelligence, with the ability to take on new information quickly.” – Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

This eye for goal helped in the latter stages of 2021/22 when a bad injury situation saw Aribo play up front. Yet he didn’t skip a beat, showcasing a versatility that could prove useful on the south coast.

FPL has priced the 25-year-old left-footer at £5.5m and, as the Saints usually deploy a 4-4-2 system, there is even a chance he could be used as an out-of-position forward.

Romeo Lavia (Manchester City to Southampton, £10.5m)

Aribo’s chances of starting in a midfield two further decreased with the addition of Romeo Lavia (£4.5m). The 18-year-old is yet to start a first-team league match but is the latest example of Southampton spending big and putting faith in ‘big six’ youth prospects.

Following last season’s purchase of Tino Livramento (£4.5m) and borrowing of Armando Broja (£5.5m), the Saints have now recruited Lavia and goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu (£4.5m) from Manchester City. A hat-trick will be completed should they also buy Liam Delap (£4.5m) from the champions.

Lavia’s inexperience, defensive-mindedness and tough early fixtures will keep FPL managers away.

Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig to Leeds United, £20m)

While coping with the huge loss of both Kalvin Phillips (£5.0m) and Raphinha, head coach Jesse Marsch has turned to familiar faces from his stints at both Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig.

The latest addition is dynamic central midfielder Tyler Adams (£5.0m). This USA international can also play at right-back, although the signing of Rasmus Kristensen (£5.0m) likely rules that out.

In an interesting piece for The Athletic, Adams speaks in depth about his own game and the way he thinks when on the pitch.

“I always err on the side that I’m going to win every single ball, so I tend to be aggressive and go for it. In the Red Bull DNA, counter-pressing is such an important thing. We try to win the ball as quickly as possible and aren’t afraid to make mistakes because we’re confident in our pressing as a team.”

“As a defensive midfielder, I think way, way more than I do as an outside back. I’m usually the only midfielder who is thinking of transition moments and what I need to do if my team loses the ball. It’s why I win a lot of balls. I’m always thinking about, ‘If this ball pops out here, am I in a good position to win it?’

“This part of my game – winning duels and running after balls – is something that I enjoy doing. I have a really big engine, I’m usually the fittest person on the field, so making these recovery runs, sprinting back to help win the ball back, is something that I’m good at.”

Key to Leeds United’s transformation this season will be the partnership Adams forms with fellow addition Marc Roca (£5.0m). He might not be an FPL prospect – having scored just twice in 103 Leipzig appearances – but may give hope to supporters that they can avoid relegation.

Flynn Downes (Swansea City to West Ham United, £12m)

Crystal Palace almost added Flynn Downes (£4.5m) to the impressive capture of Doucoure but were pipped late on by his boyhood club West Ham United.

A product of Ipswich Town’s youth academy, he moved to Swansea City last season and completed 92.6% of his 2,465 attempted passes – the highest pass-completion rate throughout England’s top four divisions. Having moved to east London, he can now team up with second-placed Declan Rice (91.6%).

148 career games have brought four goals and six assists, which should deter FPL managers.

Omar Richards (Bayern Munich to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

The round-up ends with a pair of defensive Nottingham Forest transfers. Firstly, left-back Omar Richards (£4.5m) arrives from Bayern Munich just a year after leaving Reading.

Richards made 12 Bundesliga outings and, according to WhoScored, has the skill set needed to excel as Steve Cooper’s left wing-back.

However, the signing jeopardises Jack Colback (£4.5m) being a steady provider of cheap midfield appearance points and it isn’t as tempting as having £4.0m teammate Neco Williams at right wing-back.

Moussa Niakhate (Mainz to Nottingham Forest, undisclosed)

Pacy centre-back Moussa Niakhate (£4.5m) is another to swap Germany for Nottingham, moving after four years at Mainz.

It’s a deal that proves just how powerful a pull the Premier League is, with an established 26-year-old defender choosing to join a newly-promoted team.

“The two wide centre-backs [at Nottingham Forest] are often key to progression, they will be charged with driving into midfield, attracting defensive cover to spring the two wing-backs who, in turn, will look to slot in the front two with their pace in behind.”Mark Sutherns

Although Niakhate’s four recent goals were preceded by three in 2020/21, he does seem to commit an above-average number of fouls, conceding 1.7 per game last season.

Apart from Neco Williams, Forest defenders are probably best avoided for the time being.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

236 Comments
  1. sirmorbach
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Friends, please:

    A. James + Bruno Guimarães
    B. Cash + Coutinho/Barnes/Grealish/JWP

    Open Controls
    1. Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Cheers!

        Open Controls
    2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A
      or maybe
      Trippier + Coutinho?

      Open Controls
      1. sirmorbach
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Got Trippier already. Many thanks, sir!

        Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      Out of those… A

      Open Controls
    4. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Don’t fancy Bruno G.

      Open Controls
  2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Threemium with cheaper defence anyone? Doherty could be Cash

    Sanchez (Steele)
    Chilwell Doherty Trippier Tomiyasu (Williams)
    Salah Diaz Mahrez Martinelli (Andreas)
    Haaland Kane (4.5)

    Open Controls
    1. sirmorbach
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      I'm not a fan of the threemium approach, I think it lacks in flexibility. Still, that is undeniably a very good team.

      Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      With the early fixtures I just don’t think going without both City and Liverpool defenders is worth the risk.

      I’ll add this into the “very strong attempt at the threemium but I’m still not convinced it’s viable” category

      Open Controls
    3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Cheers, guys!

      Open Controls
    4. Sgt Frank Drebin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looks nice, but it would look even better with TAA and Jesus/Toney instead of either Haaland or Kane 😛

      Open Controls
  3. The Sarjeant
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    With unlimited transfers roughly halfway through the season and a Wildcard needed to be used before then, this season is the perfect season to go against the grain and try something a little different.

    I’ve built my team with two principles in mind: that the value’s in defence and the points are in midfield. The ideal formation for this is a 4-5-1 with a cheap goalkeeper and striker, investing most of my budget in midfield. Now, there is a risk with going with just one playing striker, but with a forward who’s nailed on for 90 minutes every game and doesn’t get rotated eliminates some of that risk - especially with a cheap striker and the money saved going into the midfield and defence.

    The Team:
    ………………..Henderson
    ……..Trent, Cancelo, Dias, Chilwell
    Salah, Sterling, Luis Diaz, Saka, Coutinho
    ………………….Johnson

    £4.0m - Neco, £4.5m, £4.5m

    Notes:
    - This team was built looking at the first 8 Gameweek’s, after which I’ll likely Wildcard when there’s a bit of a fixture swing - if not before if it all goes horribly wrong.
    - I’ve opted for Henderson over the popular Raya and Sanchez as I think Forest will surprise a lot of people this season and I’m hoping he can achieve close to his 160 point total from 19/20. I don’t have the same confidence in Brentford this season as others do and Brighton are losing a couple of key defensive assets. I don’t like any other £4.5m goalkeepers.
    - Coutinho is a placeholder for any emerging bandwagons after the first 3-4 Gameweek’s. Villa have decent-ish fixtures to begin with, although I think I would’ve preferred Mount or Maddison if I had an extra £1.0m.
    - Another option is to transfer out Dias or Chilwell for Tomiyasu (Neco plays Bournemouth at home when Arsenal play United away) and use the extra money to bring in Mount or Maddison.
    - One disadvantage of this tactic is not owning the ‘shiny new toy’ Erling Haaland and his scary high ownership. But I firmly believe Sterling, being back home in London and the main attacker in a team can match Haaland’s points total for £1.5m less. Sterling along with Salah will be my captains each week.
    - Brennan Johnson fits the mould perfectly for the type of forward I’m looking for. He’s cheap, nailed on for 90 minutes, on penalties, plays for an attacking team, scores and assists, is pacey and looks a good footballer. I think Forest will do well in the Premier League, just as they did in the FA Cup last year against top flight opponents. They’ve got a good manager, play good football and have recruited well over the summer. Forest and Johnson give me the same vibes as Leeds and Bamford during their first season back in the Premier League. I’m hoping Johnson does as well.
    - When we have unlimited transfers and my team value has hopefully increased, I’ll have the option to readjust the tactic and spend a little extra upfront or abandon the lone striker strategy altogether.

    TLDR: 4-5-1 is the best formation known to man, Forest to win the league and Brennan Johnson the Golden Boot.

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Forest fan spotted 😆

      Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      So I appreciate the idea - and explanation.

      My only challenge is that with a cheapo striker and very even price points you’ve left yourself very little flexibility particularly if Kane or Haaland really do become essential.

      I’d be minded to sacrifice Coutinho or a £8m midfielder so that you can have a Toney / Watkins / Jesus and give yourself a bit more flexibility up front otherwise you are running the risk of hits early.

      Open Controls
      1. The Sarjeant
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        If after 3 or 4 Gameweek’s I’m doing terribly and the strategy doesn’t work, I’ll just use my Wildcard and set my team up better.

        Open Controls
    3. Arn De Gothia
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      I like your way of thinking, but both Salah and Diaz I feel is wrong

      Open Controls
      1. Runnerboy31
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Why is that? Surely with the Jota injury it’s even more enticing

        Open Controls
        1. QUADRASPAZZED
          • 1 Year
          1 min ago

          4-5-1 for me too with Haaland leading the line but I fear he won't pull off the full 90/Pep roulette.

          Open Controls
    4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Like it! And appreciate the notes.

      Open Controls
    5. Athletic Nasherbo
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      For this to work, you’ll need incredible restraint. Secondly, I think with one upfront you’ll need a more proven asset, someone that you know will score 10 goals. Finally, I think no City attack with this formation is odd, and somewhat unappealing. No Spurs, either…

      Open Controls
      1. The Sarjeant
        • 8 Years
        28 mins ago

        Those are fair points. I’d happily have a City midfielder if I knew they were nailed.

        Open Controls
    6. YNWA74
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      31 mins ago

      Basically agree but with so strong Forward assets we have to contend with now I will go for 4-4-2 and distribute accordingly.

      Allison (+4 mill placeholder)
      TAA, James, Cancelo, Perisic (N. Williams)
      Son, Diaz, Rahford, Neto (Andreas)
      Jesus, Kane (Greenwood)

      Then I can rotate and react to results as needed if Haaland or KDB needs to be moved in.
      Only weakness is that it will be difficult to get Salah in but I think Spurs will kick start this season.

      Open Controls
    7. OneMan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      22 mins ago

      Like this, your notes explain your choices and insight very well. Mind me asking what’s your highest finishes in FPL ?

      Open Controls
      1. The Sarjeant
        • 8 Years
        just now

        12k, years ago.

        Open Controls
  4. DeeJazz
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Little help I will need from you:
    A) Raya
    B) Sanchez
    C) Pickford

    And also I wonder about below options:
    A) Diaz & Mitrovic
    B) Mount & Mitrovic
    C) Rashford & Jesus
    D) Rashford & Havertz

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      59 mins ago

      A
      C

      Open Controls
    2. Rigid Digit
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Sanchez (for the long term).
      Like the idea of Pickford, but not convinced Everton won't be leaking like a sieve

      Ward-Prowse & Jesus
      JWP just feels more secure than Rashford

      Open Controls
      1. DeeJazz
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Also I don't know that Sam Jonhstone is a new Crystal Palace goalkeeper. If he will the first goalkeeper it can be really good option. But as you said I feel more safe with Sanchez than Raya. Of course Brighton lost Bissouma but still can be much better in defence than Brentford.

        Really I don't have idea, Mount is good option, because he has some free/corner kicks and probably if Jorginho didn't play, he will take a penalties.
        If Cristiano leave probably Rashford can be striker so midfielder on strike position it can be fantastic.

        Open Controls
    3. F4L
      • 7 Years
      53 mins ago

      Raya and A

      Open Controls
    4. Yip Jaap Stam
      • 4 Years
      48 mins ago

      Personally i dont fancy mitrovic in the prem

      Open Controls
      1. DeeJazz
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Also I'm not big fan but I think this is the best option to 6.5 mln.

        Open Controls
    5. DeeJazz
      • 1 Year
      45 mins ago

      I'm little afraid about Raya, if he will first goalkeeper or Strakosha from Lazio.
      Also consider to downgrade for example Mitrovic to Brennan Johnson or some striker from Crystal Palace (Mateta or Edouard) to upgrade goalkeeper to Pope or Mendy.

      Open Controls
  5. Yip Jaap Stam
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Haaland essential?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      46 mins ago

      New Lakaka

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      44 mins ago

      I think wait and see unless he just looks incredible in community shield

      Open Controls
      1. Blackbeard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Exactly this

        Open Controls
    3. SHOOTER MCGINN
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Kane essential

      Open Controls
  6. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Which option looks better-

    A Mendy + Martinelli
    B Ederson + Neto

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      41 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      40 mins ago

      A if Chelsea get in the right CBs

      Open Controls
  7. F4L
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Been tinkering for a few days and will leave it like this for little while:

    Alisson
    Chilwell Matip James
    Zaha Diaz Mahrez Sancho Maddison
    Kane (c) Solanke

    fodder Laporte Mitro Neco

    all depends on Matip/Laporte averaging a solid 5.1-5.4 PPG and starting often enough

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      42 mins ago

      Waaaay too much money on the bench

      Open Controls
      1. F4L
        • 7 Years
        just now

        it just helps to minimise hits/jump to bandwagons/mitigate injuries , I agree it's probably not the best way to play the game but I prefer it

        Open Controls
    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Is this a real draft?

      Open Controls
  8. Lovren an elevator
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Correct me if I'm wrong Brenford fans, but Sergi Canos was playing wing-back more to cover for the lack of, rather than because it's his position. So now they Have Hickey, Canos could very much be OOP?
    He played in a front 3 in the recent friendly...

    Open Controls
  9. Agent J
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Hello scouts,
    First draft out of the box.

    Raya/Balcombe
    Robertson/ Cancelo/ Botman/ Tomiyasu
    Salah, Dias/Foden/BSilva
    Kane,Jesus

    Bench: Neco/Colback, Greenwood

    Investment in Mancity fie

    Open Controls
    1. Agent J
      • 1 Year
      40 mins ago

      All criticism and suggestions welcome

      Open Controls
      1. Offside Trapattoni
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Curious on Botman at 4.5, thoughts on why you selected him?

        Open Controls
        1. Agent J
          • 1 Year
          just now

          New Castle looking strong defensively...expecting 3/4 CS in first 8 gameweeks.. couldn't afford Trippier

          Open Controls
    2. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      The commas and slashes is very confusing.

      Open Controls
    3. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      38 mins ago

      I like how strong the front 6 are because of the sacrifice in defence.

      Open Controls
  10. Offside Trapattoni
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Is Castagne nailed for Leicester?

    Open Controls
    1. Q
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      not if Justin is fully fit

      Open Controls
    3. aapoman
      • 8 Years
      just now

      I don't think any of the 4.5 LEI fullbacks are nailed.

      Open Controls
  11. Q
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 3 mins ago

    Does anyone have any historical stats on clean sheets vs goals scored early on in the season? I was always under the impression clean sheets were hard to come by initially and more goals were scored.

    I know we have potential season keepers ie taa cancelo chilli barring injury for example but could walker, ake and konate IF they are first choice cover these early on to allow a stronger attack and switch with the 'extra wildcard' when things start to settle.

    Open Controls
    1. Our Tiny Servant
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      39 mins ago

      Certainly all true yes

      Open Controls
    2. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      15 mins ago

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2022/06/08/do-fpl-defences-keep-fewer-clean-sheets-at-the-start-of-the-season/

      Open Controls
  12. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 5 Years
    59 mins ago

    Been posting this team a lot recently, so apologies. I just want to get as much feedback as possible. I plan Son > KdB(C) GW 2. Thoughts?

    Alisson
    TAA Perisic Tomiyasu Neco
    Salah Son(C) BrunoG Gordon
    Haaland Jesus

    Begovic Andreas Patterson/Ferguson Archer/Greenwood

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      34 mins ago

      Have you considered Neto for Gordon? 🙂

      Open Controls
      1. Athletic Nasherbo
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Completely. Right now I prefer Gordon. But, it’s close.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          28 mins ago

          Join the dark side

          Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 7 Years
      32 mins ago

      4 cheapies is too much imo, there's too many good 7-8.5mil mids to cut yourself off from that price point

      Open Controls
    3. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      31 mins ago

      I dont like it sorry buddy, with Bruno G, Gordon and Neco all starting. Id drop Son an 8m mid and Kane in for Haaland - then GW2 sub id do Kane to Haaland - which is what im doing

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        the 3few extra mil spare will let you upgrade Gordon

        Open Controls
  13. DJ999
      58 mins ago

      Kulusevski + Haaland vs Foden + Kane ?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        33 mins ago

        Pre season: Kulu and Haaland

        3 weeks in: Damn should have gone Foden and Kane

        Open Controls
      2. F4L
        • 7 Years
        30 mins ago

        Kulu sharing minutes with Rich would be a concern, and Haaland time to adjust, the second option; prefer Mahrez to Foden though as Grealish should get more gametime this yr unless he's playing central

        Open Controls
    • aapoman
      • 8 Years
      57 mins ago

      Cash or Trippier?

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        50 mins ago

        Cash for me

        Open Controls
      2. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        44 mins ago

        Trippier.

        Open Controls
      3. The FPL T
        • 1 Year
        36 mins ago

        Trippier.

        Open Controls
      4. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        34 mins ago

        Cash for the fixtures but prefer Trippier overall.

        Open Controls
      5. Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Can always switch to Cash after Trippier picks up an injury.

        Open Controls
    • Tomm
      • 6 Years
      54 mins ago

      Any good football streams 4 this year guys

      Open Controls
      1. NZREDS
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Weak Spell / Weak Stream is always good

        Open Controls
    • diesel001
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      The template has moved a little in the last 10 days:

      Mendy - (Sanchez)
      TAA - Cancelo - James - Perisic - Cash
      Salah - Diaz - Neto - (Andreas) - (Murphy)
      Haaland - Jesus - (Greenwood)

      1) Sanchez has overtaken Raya as the third most popular GK (Alisson is second, but you can't have more than 3 Liverpool and TAA, Salah and Diaz are more popular)
      2) Cash has replaced Tomiyasu as the fifth defender
      3) Andreas has usurped Murphy and Colback as the £4.5m mid of choice

      One thing to watch out for. N. Williams' ownership is rising fast. Will he replace Cash as the fifth defender leading to a shift in formation?

      Open Controls
    • revelc
      • 3 Years
      51 mins ago

      Any suggestions?

      Raya (balcombe)
      TAA - Cancelo - Trippier - James (tomiyasu)
      Salah - Mount - Neto - Odegaard (Pereira)
      Haaland - Jesus (greenwood)

      Open Controls
      1. aapoman
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Nah. It's good and template

        Open Controls
    • The FPL T
      • 1 Year
      48 mins ago

      Thoughts on this 5-2-3 draft?

      Raya - (Balcombe)
      Tomiyasu - Trent - Laporte - Trippier - Digne*
      Salah - Martinelli - (Andreas) - (Chukwuemka) - (Murphy)
      Haaland - Jesus - Kane

      *Any 5.0 defender.

      Open Controls
    • Agent J
      • 1 Year
      43 mins ago

      Out : Sterling + Jesus
      In: Haaland
      Investing in Mancity Midfield could be rewarding
      Knowing Peptation, there is one less attacking player to rotate.And Haaland should be the most vulnerable to ease his entry to club/league.

      Would you agree?

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        34 mins ago

        Not really

        Open Controls
      2. Forza
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        33 mins ago

        If he starts well, Alvarez could get plenty of minutes.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Also Palmer

          Open Controls
      3. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        If they bring in a LB, they are stronger than last season:

        Ederson
        Cancelo Dias Laporte ?????
        Bernardo Rodri KDB
        Mahrez Haaland Foden

        Ortega
        Walker Stones Ake Zinchenko
        McAtee Phillips Gundogan
        Palmer Alvarez Grealish

        Open Controls
    • Eastman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      37 mins ago

      Thoughts on Rodri at 6m?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL T
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Nope for me, -6M city players you could get Laporte, Dias and Ederson.

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        25 mins ago

        Is he really 6m?! I would’ve maybe considered at 5m

        Open Controls
        1. Eastman
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Lol

          Open Controls
      3. Over Midwicket
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        About 1.5mil too expensive.

        Open Controls
    • Moxon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      Who are the locks in your team? Mine are:

      X
      TAA - Cancelo - James - X
      Salah - Diaz - X - X
      Haaland - Jesus

      Neco and Andreas will 100% be on the bench and Neto is a 90% at his price

      Open Controls
      1. Eastman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        14 mins ago

        Same as mine but I’ve added Trippier

        Open Controls
      2. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Diaz is the only one at the moment because im playing around with lots of different combinations.

        Open Controls
    • Aaa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      34 mins ago

      3rd go:

      Sanchez
      TAA/Cancelo/James/Cash
      Salah/Foden/Saka/Rash/B.Guim
      Kane
      (Steele/N.Will/Archer/Greenwood)

      Open Controls
      1. Blackbeard
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Solid. I like rashford as a differential. Not sure about BG, and I'm unconvinced Kane will start well. He never seems to score in August. Prefer son to Kane if you can afford it.

        Open Controls
    • Blackbeard
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Who scores more?
      A) Foden/£8m + Sterling
      B) Son + Martinelli

      Open Controls
    • DeeJazz
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I wonder why De Bruyne is not popular option in FPL. Probably Ederson, Cancelo and Kevin probably most safe picks in Pep's roulette. Still has a corner/free kicks and can have more goals and assists. I really consider KDB over Haaland.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        20 mins ago

        Get him if you want him. Don’t have to do what everyone else is. He’s a great option.

        Open Controls
        1. Wild Rover
          • 11 Years
          12 mins ago

          Exactly. The reason there is such a template, is that every time someone posts something different, they get told to get the sheep picks.

          Open Controls
          1. RedRo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            Completely agree.

            Open Controls
      2. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        10 mins ago

        KDB assisting Haaland, could be epic tbh - with my team its either Salah or KDB though

        Open Controls
      3. Mr. O'Connell hates DG…
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        So many good options this year given the pricing (well from the top 6 or so clubs anyway) that there shouldn't really be a template. Sheep gonna sheep.

        Open Controls
    • balint84
      • 6 Years
      22 mins ago

      Coady or Jonny?

      Open Controls
      1. The FPL T
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        I think Jonny, Coady isn't as nailed as years gone by especially with Collins coming in

        Open Controls
      2. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        Jonny, for the upside

        Open Controls
    • schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      Harry Wilson isn't exactly great value and I would have liked him at 5.5M. However, lots of the 5.0-6.5M mids are either too defensive or are are significant minutes risk. In a poor bournemouth side he actually manager 91 points in 1637 mins, which is actually quite impressive. He is also more than just a setpiece merchant (but atleast he's 0.5M cheaper than JWP) considering the amount of assists he got last season (19) and judging by YouTube none of his 10 goals were freekicks. Most of his goals looked quite low xG apart from the open goal. I am a Neto and Martinelli fan and quite like Ramsay as an option, but for the low price mid I think this a position you can attack with a differential. Even Neto is a slight rotation risk given there's Podence, Hwang, MGW and maybe Traore. Wilson is still young and has improved season for season, and we have seen that fantasy assets can emerge even from the worst teams.
      The low-price mid and striker positions are always the trickiest but are a great point to differentiate.

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        1 min ago

        I agree with the vast majority of this - I’m not sold on any of the picks around that price point but at the same tike recognise any of them could go off. I think for Harry Wilson specifically though you have to find the extra 0.5m for JWP - I didn’t realise they were so close in price point and it’s almost unbelievable to me that they are. That’s the range to look for differentials though

        Open Controls

