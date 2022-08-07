958
Scout Notes August 7

FPL Gameweek 1 recap: Explosive Haaland nets first Man City goals

958 Comments
Having already brought you the statistical summary of Sunday’s Gameweek 1 action, we now turn our attention to the wider Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the day’s fixtures.

WEST HAM UNITED 0-2 MANCHESTER CITY

Erling Haaland (£11.5m) netted his first ever Premier League goals against West Ham United, in a comfortable 2-0 away win for Manchester City.

The big man stepped up to convert a first-half penalty, before he timed his run to perfection to latch onto an excellent ball from Kevin De Bruyne (£12.0m) for his second.

Despite eyeing a Premier League debut hat-trick, Haaland was withdrawn with 12 minutes remaining, which should ensure he is fit and raring to go for City’s Etihad clash with Bournemouth in Gameweek 2.

HAALAND’S PREMIER LEAGUE DEBUT BY NUMBERS
Goals2
Shots in the box5
Big chances4
Penalty box touches10
Expected goals (xG)1.52

“Haaland gives us his qualities. We are not going to change much, we will adapt, we know we have a threat there. He is an incredible deep runner and finisher. He is adapting perfectly in the way we want to play. We are going to find him more and more and hopefully we can give him the opportunity to score more goals.

When it was a penalty he immediately took the ball and I like that. The penalty is the guy who has the confidence to do it, is going to do it.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland’s performance

De Bruyne, meanwhile, delivered an all-round impressive display, creating three chances and taking two shots.

Joao Cancelo (£7.0m) and Kyle Walker’s (£5.0m) inverted roles, which saw them both move into central midfield when City were in possession, meant the Belgian and fellow number eight Ilkay Gundogan (£7.5m) advanced closer to Haaland in the attacking positions.

Above: Man City’s 2-3-4-1 shape in possession, with both full-backs (Walker no2/Cancelo no7) tucking inside to join Rodri in a narrow midfield three

“Sometimes they (the full-backs) play outside it depends on the opponent. I like to have a lot of players in the middle it is like the kitchen in the apartment. We just want to create.” – Pep Guardiola on Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo

Explaining his decision to start Phil Foden (£8.0m) over Riyad Mahrez (£8.0m) on the right wing, Pep Guardiola said:

“Phil trained incredibly well this week. Phil is always fit, in terms of physicality he’s always beyond expectation. Step by step he will be in his best form.” – Pep Guardiola on his decision to start Foden

City had 76 per cent possession, which meant West Ham were left chasing shadows for large periods. As a result, Michail Antonio (£7.5m) was isolated up front and they failed to provide him with much service (their six shots carried a combined xG value of just 0.29), a theme which was also evident in pre-season

“They were so good. I felt that tactically they completely outdid us today. They played differently than at the end of last season with both full-backs in the middle of the pitch like midfielders. We worked hard to try and replicate what we did in that game. It was a case of trying to stay in the game. It was only 1-0 at half-time with a penalty and it gave us an opportunity and a chance. We’d just started to grow into the game and their quality told. I felt like we had not played well enough so I wanted to try and change the run of the game. We got a little bit more of the ball for about five mins. They were far better than us and we couldn’t cope today.” – David Moyes

West Ham had just one centre-back available for the match, with Craig Dawson (£5.0m), Nayef Aguerd (£5.0m) and Angelo Ogbonna (£4.5m) all injured, while Issa Diop (£4.5m) did not put himself forward for selection.

The Hammers’ injury woes then worsened when Lukasz Fabianski (£5.0m) was forced off before the half-hour mark after colliding with Haaland and Aaron Cresswell (£5.0m), although Moyes didn’t think it was too serious.

“He got a knock on his hip, which he thinks has numbed his leg completely, so the knock makes me feel not so bad. Hopefully, it won’t be anything serious but he’s limping badly at the moment.” – David Moyes on Lukasz Fabianski

West Ham United XI (4-2-3-1): Fabianski (Areola 29); Coufal, Johnson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen (Downes 90+2), Lanzini (Benrahma 57), Fornals (Coventry 90+2); Antonio (Scamacca 57)

Manchester City XI (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Cancelo; Rodri (Phillips 88), De Bruyne (Palmer 88), Gundogan (Bernardo 78); Foden (Mahrez 88), Grealish, Haaland (Alvarez 78)

MANCHESTER UNITED 1-2 BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Not even the second-half introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo (£10.5m) was enough to save Manchester United, as Erik ten Hag made a losing start in the Old Trafford dugout.

Lining up in a 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 formation, Christian Eriksen (£5.5m) was deployed as a false nine in the first-half, an experiment that didn’t work and led to the introduction of Ronaldo after just 53 minutes.

“It was clear to see the second half we were better in the midfield with Eriksen down and Ronaldo up, then we created. It was a pity we didn’t score then. It all takes time, you cannot force it. He is one week in training, a little bit more now. He has to do more to get fit and this game will help him. He will be better next week.” – Erik ten Hag on Cristiano Ronaldo

Elsewhere, Scott McTominay (£5.0m) was deployed higher up the pitch than would normally be the case, while Marcus Rashford’s (£6.5m) position was the most advanced of all United players, as he racked up three shots in the box from his role on the wing.

He was also denied by a point-blank save from Robert Sanchez (£4.5m), something not captured by the stats due to a narrow offside call in the build-up.

“We have two strikers, maybe a third one with Rashford as well, you could see him as a striker. He had a really good pre-season on the left side and also today had two really good chances, coming in from the left side, so I think it was the right decision to do it like this. But we didn’t have the typical nine. He was not available today. If he was available – the striker (Martial) – I would have played him. Cristiano Ronaldo has now, for 10 days, (been) team training, that is too short for 90 minutes. That’s the reason he didn’t start.” – Erik ten Hag

A Brighton and Hove Albion win certainly wasn’t in the script, but tactician Graham Potter masterminded an excellent win for the Seagulls thanks to a Pascal Gross (£5.5m) brace.

The former Ingolstadt 04 midfielder created more chances per 90 minutes than any FPL midfielder bar De Bruyne and Eriksen last season, and may pick up a bit of Fantasy interest ahead of an appealing run of fixtures, which sees Brighton sit top of our Season Ticker from Gameweeks 2 to 8.

Danny Welbeck (£6.5m), meanwhile, led the line and was a real menace to his former club, with his runs down the channels causing problems for United’s backline throughout.

“It was a great performance and a deserved win. A great way to start. I thought we had an idea of how to attack and when we could we tried to press and put them under pressure. We were positive, brave and the boys gave everything. Our performance in the first-half was really strong. 

It’s not easy (losing Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella) because as the transfer fees suggests they were two really key players. In any team you miss good players. We have got a good group, they are ambitious they are not perfect but they give everything and when you’re a coach it gives you a chance.” – Graham Potter

Manchester United XI (4-3-3): de Gea; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw (Malacia 90); Fred (Ronaldo 53), McTominay (van de Beek 78), Fernandes (Garnacho 90); Sancho (Elanga 90), Rashford, Eriksen

Brighton and Hove Albion XI (3-4-2-1): Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Gross, Mac Aallister, Caicedo, Trossard (Lamptey 75); March (Colwill 90+1), Lallana (Mwepu 76); Welbeck (Undav 90+5)

LEICESTER CITY 2-2 BRENTFORD

James Maddison (£8.0m) picked up from where he left off last season with an assist for Leicester City’s opener at the King Power.

Notably, the playmaker has now been directly involved in 14 Premier League goals for the Foxes in 2022 (seven goals and seven FPL assists), only five players have had a hand in more this calendar year.

Elsewhere, Timothy Castagne (£4.5m) and James Justin (£4.5m) were extremely advanced from their wing-back roles, racking up 27 and 17 final-third touches respectively, while £4.0m ‘keeper Danny Ward started in goal.

However, Leicester’s inability to keep clean sheets, plus away trips to Arsenal and Chelsea in the next three, means owners will likely be relying on saves to boost his points tally in the coming weeks.

The 3-5-1-1 formation also allowed Youri Tielemans (£6.5m) plenty of freedom to attack, and he responded by hitting the post, one of four shots he registered on the day.

Above: Youri Tielemans’ touch heatmap v Brentford in Gameweek 1

As for the visitors, Thomas Frank’s substitutions changed the game, with Josh Dasilva (£4.5m) coming on to net the equaliser after 86 minutes.

Brentford had a shot blocked which looped out to the budget midfielder, who then curled a peach of a strike inside the far post.

“I wanted to say something about Josh in the dressing room after the game. I almost got emotional just thinking about it. He’s been out for 18 months; almost a year then a setback and another setback. He had a very good pre-season. The last week he’s looked just that little bit sharper and I knew I wanted to put him on the pitch. In that moment – when he cut in – I just knew it was going to be a goal. I’ve seen that so many times from him. It’s a great moment and a great story.” – Thomas Frank on Josh Dasilva

Last season’s 14-goal top scorer Ivan Toney (£7.0m) was also on the scoresheet via a Rico Henry (£4.5m) assist, and is an intriguing differential given Brentford’s forthcoming fixtures, especially if they can add Mikkel Damsgaard into the mix.

“We stayed in the game and made a few changes at half-time. We wanted to go after them, but then conceded after two minutes. It was another worldie! I don’t know what they feed them here in Leicester! He’s (Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall) scored from 28 yards; a brilliant goal. We changed quickly after that to the 3-4-3 and grew into the game. We looked very fit, we worked very hard and showed the mentality that I know is in this squad. The difference between teams is small, so the mentality that the guys have is the difference. They showed it in abundance at the end – what a way to come back. It’s a deserved point and a fantastic comeback.” – Thomas Frank

Leicester City XI (3-5-1-1): Ward; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Castagne, Dewsbury-Hall (Daka 73), Ndidi, Tielemans, Justin; Maddison; Vardy

Brentford XI (4-3-3): Raya; Hickey (Bech 84), Jansson, Mee (Lewis-Potter 59), Henry; Norgaard (Baptiste 73), Janelt, Jensen (Dasilva 59); Mbeumo, Wissa (Dervisoglu 84), Toney

958 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dragareo
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Looking at GW1, which 3 defenses look to be the leakiest? And does any non-top7 team look to be a good budget source of clean sheets + GK save points?

      Open Controls
      1. Kiwivillan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        1 GW in isolation. Stats bot cannot compute

        Open Controls
      2. POTATO
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        At a bare minimum wait till everyone has both a home and an away fixture completed. Even then it's way too small of a sample to make predictions unless you incorporate last season and make allowance for transfers that have been made over summer.

        Open Controls
      3. Zim0
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 12 mins ago

        Do your own research? 1 gameweek isn't enough of a dataset tho.

        Open Controls
    • I Member
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Wolves signing Goncalo Guedes. Who misses out?

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        Nobody ; Jimi is injured

        Open Controls
    • A Fat Spanish Waiter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Perisic is a question for me. Sessegnon was quite good, so I wonder how long he will be held out.

      Also, Diaz to Dejan?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 6 mins ago

        Just missed the price rise so I'd keep Diaz.
        No rush to start Perisic now, big game next.

        Open Controls
        1. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          2 hours ago

          What price rise?

          Open Controls
          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 13 Years
            42 mins ago

            Sorry, would still keep Diaz.

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              26 mins ago

              As a Kulusevski owner from the outset I actually agree with keeping Diaz.

              Open Controls
      2. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        Would give Diaz another chance while Kulu is away at Chelsea.

        Open Controls
      3. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I hate saying could’ve but Diaz could’ve had a monster haul. He was very unlucky, played better than Mo. Was probably the best on the pitch IMO. I’m definitely holding. You can’t expect your players to return every game…

        Open Controls
        1. NorCal Villan
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Agree, he could very easily have had at least 2 goals. Rub of the green

            Open Controls
          • A Fat Spanish Waiter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            I get that, and I agree Diaz looked lively. I only raised the topic because of the Kulu haul and the fact that a .2 swing in week 2 actually matters. I agree though, standing pat in week 2 is usually the default option.

            Open Controls
      4. Apwilkin
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 18 mins ago

        To the other crazy rashford punters. What’s your thoughts? Hold or move?

        As bad as United looked today. He still had some chances and could have returned. I’m inclined to hold for brentford.

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          I've made my 1 trade so he's a hold. I had Dalot too. 2 shots 2 SOT 2 key passes looks amazing stats but he gets 1pt

          Open Controls
          1. Apwilkin
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Ya he was inches from a brace today… will probably hold for a week.

            Open Controls
        2. Kiwi Don
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 35 mins ago

          Holding for one more week to assess and then can take out week 3 if better options emerge and he has Liverpool at home.

          Open Controls
          1. Apwilkin
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Sound plan.

            Open Controls
      5. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 17 mins ago

        I was going to get Kulu instead of Son and use the funds where needed but got convinced that Kulu can’t cover Son…should I do it now or hold on to Son?

        Open Controls
        1. Apwilkin
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 57 mins ago

          I would hold a week. I don’t imagine either will have a major haul next week. And might give a bit of info on how richarlison might effect kulu

          Open Controls
        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 50 mins ago

          Kulu going to get that goal he scored every week? Son 4 shots and 4 key passes. Which you think will score better over time? I've sold Kane to Haaland and think I'd rather get Son over Kane when Spurs nice fixture run

          Open Controls
          1. A Fat Spanish Waiter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Haaland was an absolute monster. Those diagonal runs were just otherworldly, and the speed is incredible on a man that size. For the same Money, Kane can’t complete.

            Son did indeed look good. his price makes it hard to get him in, sadly.

            Open Controls
            1. tokara
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Haaland is like the Lebron James of Football. Bigger, stronger and Agile.

              Open Controls
            2. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 15 mins ago

              Usain Bolt is 1.95m and 94kg. Haaland is 1.94m and 88kg.
              It's just a small guy's envy saying "speed is incredible on a man of that size"

              Open Controls
              1. FPL Elephant
                • 5 Years
                28 mins ago

                Haaland is 94-96kg.

                But I get what you’re saying, and agree. Most premier league footballers wouldn’t beat international track and field throwers over 20 metres.

                Open Controls
                1. POTATO
                  • 2 Years
                  just now

                  Sorry, got my figures from Google. 95kg looks more likely judging by appearances too.

                  Open Controls
          2. FantasyClub
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Yeah Son did look really good. It’s the price difference for me. I can see Son getting in behind that CHE line next GW

            Open Controls
            1. Bushwhacker
              • 3 Years
              just now

              And skewing things wide and ignoring Kane again…

              Open Controls
      6. FantasyClub
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 54 mins ago

        How did Mount & Bowen look? Was going to go Mount ➡️ Bowen this GW…

        Also should I do KDB ➡️ Haaland ?
        I know KDB played well but if Haaland is going to be that good I can use that 0.5

        Open Controls
        1. FantasyClub
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          .4

          Open Controls
        2. Bggz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          hold for now not worth a transfer

          Open Controls
      7. SomeoneKnows
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Who should I prioritize getting rid off next week with 0.5 itb? (already used my FT this week)

        1) Cash
        2) Bailey
        3) Mount

        Open Controls
        1. HurriKane
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Save and reassess for gw3

          Open Controls
      8. HurriKane
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        As a Kane owner that Haaland haul hurts but gotta take it on the chin right?

        According to LiveFPL Elite managers were nearly split on Haaland vs Kane going to gw1. (50% / 40%)

        Many expected spurs to win comfortably and they did. How rare and unlucky is it for Kane not to get any returns when spurs
        scored 4 goals

        As planned Haaland is straight in for gw2. The one gw gamble just didn't pay off

        Open Controls
        1. Ragabolly
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 30 mins ago

          Did you manage to do it before price changes?

          Open Controls
          1. HurriKane
            • 10 Years
            59 mins ago

            Yeap straight away after the match. Feel for the managers who will be priced out when they look to make the same transfer from today onwards

            Open Controls
            1. POTATO
              • 2 Years
              52 mins ago

              I knew it was a transfer waiting to happen, so figured I'd start the season off with Haaland instead so that I can make a mini-WC gw3. using 2FT. The extra points are just a lucky bonus.

              Open Controls
        2. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          I planned to move straight to Haaland after the games ; Southampton home was too tempting and West Ham I thought would be better. Son isn’t a selfish arse and Kane scores … and then who knows. Such is the luck of the game.

          Open Controls
      9. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Accidental BB got me 4 points. Season over.

        Open Controls
        1. BRFC1883
          • 6 Years
          21 mins ago

          Best to delete your team and come back in a year.

          Open Controls
        2. gogs67
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          I got 20 from my BB and that was one of my best ever!
          It rarely works out, your 4 points are still 4 more than those around you who didn't use the card.

          Open Controls
        3. BROOKLYN GOONER
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 mins ago

          Did an intentional gw1 BB last year. Paid for stronger bench by skipping Bruno and his opening day hat trick. And the BB got me six points. Still finished 3,334. You can claw it back, just put it aside for a day or two.

          Open Controls
      10. Kane Train
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Would you do Kane > Mitrovic or hold Kane

        Open Controls
        1. Bushwhacker
          • 3 Years
          45 mins ago

          Why on Earth would you do that? What are you trying to enable?

          Open Controls
          1. Kane Train
            • 7 Years
            24 mins ago

            Allows 4.0 Def to Cancelo or Robbo

            Open Controls
          2. iL PiStOlErO
            • 3 Years
            22 mins ago

            A new train.

            Open Controls
        2. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          43 mins ago

          If you were going to transfer you should have done it before the 0.2M price swing.

          Open Controls
          1. Kane Train
            • 7 Years
            20 mins ago

            Nah I don’t care that much. Fantasy is fun. Not a job

            Open Controls
        3. Siva Mohan
          • 9 Years
          27 mins ago

          hold

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            User name fails to checkout. Kaneless train.

            Open Controls
      11. egan
        • 1 Year
        57 mins ago

        A. Stay with James
        B. James > Perisic
        I didn't watch the last Chelsea game, but everyone seems having doubt about chelsea defense

        Open Controls
        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 13 Years
          25 mins ago

          A, only one is guaranteed to start.

          Open Controls
        2. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          24 mins ago

          I want James in my team.

          Open Controls
        3. Siva Mohan
          • 9 Years
          18 mins ago

          A for now .. we would have conceded if EVE played with a No.9 thou

          Open Controls
      12. jamichael
        • 8 Years
        43 mins ago

        Neto to Gross? Thx

        Open Controls
        1. The Units
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          24 mins ago

          Hold. Review next week.

          Open Controls
        2. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          12 mins ago

          Classic chasing last week's points ploy.

          Open Controls
        3. FPL Elephant
          • 5 Years
          6 mins ago

          It was just a case of right place, right time for Gross. He isn’t playing a different position this year, it could have been any of the front line. If I was bringing in a Brighton player, it would be Trossard.

          Open Controls
        4. POTATO
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Surely just a joke about Net figures and Gross figures?
          Obviously Groß outscored Neto, but with Jiménez injured I prefer Podence even without the benefit of hindsight.

          Open Controls
      13. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        39 mins ago

        Shearer and Haaland.

        https://open.spotify.com/episode/6tVlVmAE0kNtS7pIspL4Ks?si=zPqWeFdHQYWckIqyl0zmvw&utm_source=copy-link

        Open Controls
      14. Andy_Social
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Has anybody commented on the number of pre-60min subs this GW? Scary implications, there.

        Open Controls
        1. Bad Kompany
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Just counted the number on the fpl website. Counted 12

          Think a good number of them were players who weren't playing well and that number might go down as players become sharper

          Open Controls
        2. FPL Elephant
          • 5 Years
          12 mins ago

          Managers are trying to get some of their players ‘match fitness’ and 20 minutes isn’t going to do that. As things settle, I expect it to reduce. As always though, that’s a personal opinion and I’m sure there are entirely contrasting views out there!

          Open Controls
          1. Andy_Social
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            5 mins ago

            12.wow. I'm not sure it will reduce. Whilst the subbed players are not 100% match fit, neither are the opponents. I think it'll become common for tactical reasons, and our wingbacks will be prime victims.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL Elephant
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              I think the Spurs wingbacks will be. Conte loves to rotate them!

              Open Controls
      15. mvtaylor
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        FMLthe Haaland price rise already! I thought I'd at least have a day or two more!

        Am really showing that 11 year badge is earned here but there used to be a price rise calculator on totalfpl... Is there an equivalent anywhere these days?

        Open Controls
        1. Dat Guy Welbz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          7 mins ago

          Fplstatistics.co.uk

          Open Controls
          1. Dat Guy Welbz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            7 mins ago

            * http://fplstatistics.co.uk/Home/

            Open Controls
            1. mvtaylor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 min ago

              Ah, thank you! Widget looks identical haha

              Open Controls
      16. Bad Kompany
        • 4 Years
        18 mins ago

        Thoughts? By my calculations I will get 58 more points next gw including the points from the hits.

        TAA to Schar
        Perisic to Zinchenko
        Cash to Kelly
        Neto to Jorginho
        Mount to Kulu
        Diaz to Gross
        Jesus to Darwin
        Kane to Mitro

        Open Controls
        1. yeahbuddy
          • 10 Years
          8 mins ago

          This made me laugh so much

          Open Controls
        2. Jordan.
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 mins ago

          and into the delorean and away with the fairies

          Open Controls
      17. FOO FIGHTER
        • 2 Years
        12 mins ago

        Those who have Ward and Iversen, do you plan to upgrapde Iversen on WC?

        Open Controls
        1. Puntillimon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Considering. This leicester defence is so sus

          Open Controls
        2. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 mins ago

          I always go cheap GK not waste good teams slot on GK. 8M 2 keepers from same team. Spend money elsewhere. Why people keep overrunning overthinking this.

          Open Controls
      18. Puntillimon
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        10 mins ago

        Ake nailed?

        Open Controls
        1. Kiwivillan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Isn't he covering Laporte until back from injury?

          Open Controls
      19. Oscar Slater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        9 mins ago

        Haaland seeking, Kane owning managers who like to leave their transfers until just before the deadline are waking up to the fact that they'll now probably be stung with both a four point hit and a 0.2m swing in their team value if they go ahead with the switch with possibly more mud to come if they don't starting jerking their knees quickly à la Elvis.

        Open Controls
        1. FOO FIGHTER
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          Gulp

          Open Controls
      20. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Arnautovic shouldn't be more than 8m if United sign him.

        Open Controls

